Bradley Cooper responds to Brooke Shields calling him a guardian angel



Remember that time when Brooke Shields had a tonic-clonic seizure from drinking too much water, Bradley Cooper materialized and rode in the ambulance with her, and the doctor prescribed her potato chips? Since then I myself have gone to see the doctor. Sadly, she did not prescribe me potato chips. But I’ve been eating plenty anyway for my own seizure-prevention health measures.

Back when Brooke shared her saga, I commented that Bradley Cooper must love the good press being out there while the SAG-AFTRA strike barred him from promoting Maestro. Now that the strike is over, Bradley has kicked it into high gear promoting his passion project. The first major awards show of the season, the Gotham Awards, were held on Monday in NYC and Bradley showed up to accept the inaugural Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute award. What I get from Gotham’s description of the honor is that it’s not so much about Bradley’s filmmaking, but rather his having made a film about an icon. Bradley and costar Carey Mulligan walked the red carpet together, and Extra asked him about Brooke Shields calling him a guardian angel:

“I was happy to be in the right place at the right time,” Cooper told Extra at the event. Earlier this month, Shields revealed in a Glamour interview that Cooper sat with her in the ambulance after she suffered a generalized seizure before performing her one-woman show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields in N.Y.C. at the famous Cafe Carlyle restaurant. The actress said of the incident that she went “headfirst into the wall” and started “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.” “The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f—ing Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand,” Shields told the publication. “I couldn’t really get any words out,” the actress continued. “But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand…and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’” Cooper and Shields previously starred in the 2008 horror film The Midnight Meat Train together and have remained friends ever since. Cooper was joined on the carpet at the Gotham Awards by his Maestro costar Carey Mulligan. The actor, who also co-wrote and directed the film, was honored at the event with the Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute.

[From People]

Watch the video below, I implore you! Bradley is doing that dance of campaigning: acting all humbled and saying what an honor it was to work on Maestro. He doesn’t want to seem too eager or desperate, but he also drives home how Bernstein’s kids were “a massive part” of the whole project — for the ultimate seal of approval. And then in the last few seconds the interviewer asks about Brooke and it’s like he deflates! There was a flash of a moment where I actually thought he might get angry. “I just bared my soul about my film-baby and you’re asking me about something else?!” Meanwhile, all Carey says during the whole interview is, “I’m wearing earrings.” I tell you, the only thing that would make this story better is if when Brooke was coming to in the ambulance, she looked at Bradley and said, “why the prosthetic nose?”

