“Natalie Portman wore a very pretty Dior at the Gotham Awards” links

Natalie Portman wore a sweet Dior at the Gotham Awards. Man, the gossip about her marriage sure quieted down, huh? She’s not wearing her wedding ring. [RCFA]

My nemesis Laura Dern showed up at the Gotham Awards wearing a Barbie shirt. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie wore another Barbie-doll look. [LaineyGossip]

Why is Hollywood so veneer-happy these days? [Pajiba]

What is your holy grail hand cream? I use the Vaseline Intensive stuff. [Go Fug Yourself]

Andrew Scott is giving “serial killer” in these photos!! [Just Jared]

Tina Lawson claps back at Beyonce’s haters. [The Root]

I’m sorry, this is supposed to be Sharon Stone?!? [OMG Blog]

I’m sorry, this is supposed to be Zac Efron?!? [Seriously OMG]

Congrats to Charlie XCX, she just got engaged. [Hollywood Life]

Comparing Dr. Biden & Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images