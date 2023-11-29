Princess Michael of Kent told aides that Duchess Meghan ‘made it all about race’

One of the first times then-Meghan Markle was invited to a big royal-family event was in December 2017, when she attended QEII’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace alongside her fiance, Prince Harry. That was the first time Meghan likely met the extended family, including Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, who goes by Princess Michael of Kent. Princess Michael decided to wear a blackamoor brooch to the lunch, and there was widespread outrage across the board that she would be so tacky and racist, especially given Meghan’s presence. Well, Omid Scobie had some new details about that incident, as well new info about Princess Michael’s BS after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. From Endgame:

Princess Michael’s thoughts on the Oprah interview: You could practically hear the eye-rolling in her voice. “Well . . . we could already guess what someone like her would be like. I saw it coming from miles away.” At a March 2021 meeting in her Kensington Palace apartment, Princess Michael of Kent—wife of the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent—couldn’t stop herself from indulging in gossip with an aide about Meghan. Princess Michael has never been much of a fan of Prince Harry’s wife, and as she busily chattered on about the Sussexes’ prime-time Oprah Winfrey interview, she let her drawling emphasis on certain words do all the talking. The seventy-seven-year-old former interior designer had just spent most of the week with publishing contacts to discuss a proposal she was working on at the time, so she spoke freely and with confidence when she said: “[Meghan’s] made it all about race because that’s all everyone does these days.” The blackamoor brooch incident: She later apologized for the indiscretion (though never directly to Meghan), but, according to sources, the princess still shrugs and wrinkles her lip when the subject comes up. “I don’t think she particularly cared,” a senior royal source told me. Princess Michael wasn’t alone in nonchalantly deciding the resulting outcry over her blackamoor accessory, a style first popularized in the seventeenth century, was “over the top.” The same source revealed that “some in the family rushed to comfort her afterward. They didn’t feel the [media] onslaught was fair.” Meghan, I’m told, did not receive any such overtures. But then, failing to recognize racial or cultural insensitivities is a common theme among certain members of the royal family and a number of those working for and around them. This was but yet another example of ugly, systematic racism bubbling to the top.

[From Omid Scobie’s Endgame]

It’s not surprising in the least that this rancid heifer wasn’t sorry or that she was still bad-mouthing Meghan years later. There’s also this consistent thing with the Windsors as they try to justify their ill treatment of Meghan during her relatively brief stopover in Salt Island – their current line, said across the board, is that they were rude, racist, unpleasant, bullying and hectoring towards Meghan because they could “sense” that she would eventually be difficult or talk about being victimized by their racist treatment. Their circular logic doesn’t phase them – they really think they’re making some kind of valid point. “We were racist to her because we knew she would eventually make it all about race!”

