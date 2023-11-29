Princess Michael of Kent told aides that Duchess Meghan ‘made it all about race’

One of the first times then-Meghan Markle was invited to a big royal-family event was in December 2017, when she attended QEII’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace alongside her fiance, Prince Harry. That was the first time Meghan likely met the extended family, including Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, who goes by Princess Michael of Kent. Princess Michael decided to wear a blackamoor brooch to the lunch, and there was widespread outrage across the board that she would be so tacky and racist, especially given Meghan’s presence. Well, Omid Scobie had some new details about that incident, as well new info about Princess Michael’s BS after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. From Endgame:
Princess Michael’s thoughts on the Oprah interview: You could practically hear the eye-rolling in her voice. “Well . . . we could already guess what someone like her would be like. I saw it coming from miles away.” At a March 2021 meeting in her Kensington Palace apartment, Princess Michael of Kent—wife of the Queen’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent—couldn’t stop herself from indulging in gossip with an aide about Meghan. Princess Michael has never been much of a fan of Prince Harry’s wife, and as she busily chattered on about the Sussexes’ prime-time Oprah Winfrey interview, she let her drawling emphasis on certain words do all the talking. The seventy-seven-year-old former interior designer had just spent most of the week with publishing contacts to discuss a proposal she was working on at the time, so she spoke freely and with confidence when she said: “[Meghan’s] made it all about race because that’s all everyone does these days.”
The blackamoor brooch incident: She later apologized for the indiscretion (though never directly to Meghan), but, according to sources, the princess still shrugs and wrinkles her lip when the subject comes up. “I don’t think she particularly cared,” a senior royal source told me. Princess Michael wasn’t alone in nonchalantly deciding the resulting outcry over her blackamoor accessory, a style first popularized in the seventeenth century, was “over the top.” The same source revealed that “some in the family rushed to comfort her afterward. They didn’t feel the [media] onslaught was fair.” Meghan, I’m told, did not receive any such overtures. But then, failing to recognize racial or cultural insensitivities is a common theme among certain members of the royal family and a number of those working for and around them. This was but yet another example of ugly, systematic racism bubbling to the top.
It’s not surprising in the least that this rancid heifer wasn’t sorry or that she was still bad-mouthing Meghan years later. There’s also this consistent thing with the Windsors as they try to justify their ill treatment of Meghan during her relatively brief stopover in Salt Island – their current line, said across the board, is that they were rude, racist, unpleasant, bullying and hectoring towards Meghan because they could “sense” that she would eventually be difficult or talk about being victimized by their racist treatment. Their circular logic doesn’t phase them – they really think they’re making some kind of valid point. “We were racist to her because we knew she would eventually make it all about race!”
What particularly surprised me is the fact that they all went to comfort her when the RF has made little comments over the years that reflect how much they dislike her.
I guess they dislike Meghan more.
As much as some in the RF dislike her, she’s one of “them”, white, rich (maybe), connected, classist and casually racist.
You would think she would have more sensitivity given what she had to deal with being Catholic and associated with the Firm?
This was stupid.
Sure, they could guess what “someone like her” would be like. My eyes are rolling here, too.
THIS!
This is a woman who is so invested in being “royal” that she does not use her own name.
She is not a princess in her own name- which is why she uses her husband’s first name instead of her own.
So…. is she a real person? Is she just a racist shadow of a racist institution.
She descends from an ancient German royal house and allegedly thinks herself to be more royal than the Windsors. However, despite her ancestry she doesn’t hold a title in her own right (because that ancestry is indeed ancient), so she uses her husband’s Windsor title despite feeling above them. She is well-known as a nasty piece of work whose snobbery makes her unpopular even among the Windsors. She also has form for being explicit racist on several occassions. She is incidentally the daughter of a prominent Nazi officer – so she most likely imbibed a particularly virulent racism since childhood.
Her father was a German officer when Hitler came to power. He went behind Hitler’s back to get stationed in Russia specifically to avoid him. He was nearly court marshaled for criticizing Hitler and the Nazi party. I don’t know if she was imbibed with racism or if she is racist all on her own.
Her father was a Waffen-SS officer, the ranks of which were true believers in Hitler’s racist ideologies. Let me assure you, as an academic historian of whose expertise is Nazi Germany, you could dislike Hitler and be– and likely were– an entrenched racist. Many of the aristocrats who opposed Hitler and participated in the July 20 plot were intimately complicit in war crimes (such as the Heuaktion).
Her family has an interesting postwar trajectory.
Her father voluntarily joined the Nazi party. I’m sure many were critical of Hitler since he didn’t meet his own criteria for his super race. Where do you have documentation of his being nearly court martialed? All I can find is that he was nearly kicked out for being Roman Catholic.
@Alix Thank you
^^ I’m quite sure that Princess Michael is racist through and through, and that it is in her upbringing and in her DNA. However, post WW-II, after her father’s death, when she was still a baby, her mother fled Germany for Austria (which is where Princess Michael and her brother grew up). She never knew her father.
Thank you @Alix.
“The same source revealed that “some in the family rushed to comfort her afterward. They didn’t feel the [media] onslaught was fair.” Meghan, I’m told, did not receive any such overtures. But then, failing to recognize racial or cultural insensitivities is a common theme among certain members of the royal family and a number of those working for and around them. This was but yet another example of ugly, systematic racism bubbling to the top.”.
Well, thank god members of the family rushed to comfort Princess Michael! We wouldn’t want her racist feelings to be hurt. /s Never mind that WOC feelings. AT ALL. Meghan will always have more dignity & class than the royals in England.
“Someone like her. ” Sounds a lot like “those people “.
Unsurprising, since she’s the daughter of a Nazi.
According to William they are not very much not a racist family
LMFAO….ha!!!!
“makes it all about race” – just ugh. What a typical line when a white person doesnt’ want to be called out for their racism.
Do I think she wore that brooch deliberately to show her racism? I don’t know. But I do know she had zero qualms proudly wearing it to a luncheon where she was going to meet the first black woman to marry into the british royal family. She looked at that brooch and thought “yeah this is fine, looks good with the coat, no issues here.”
Personally, I think that brooch was no accident. After having “apologized” (but NOT to Meghan—it’s easier for someone like her to apologize to people who look like her and were offended by that brooch), she’s still doubling down on why other people’s views are the problem. Not hers.
She 100% wore that brooch deliberately to asset herself as being above Meghan.
It burned her to know that she would have to bow to a biracial Duchess.
This is the woman who named two of her black sheep Venus and Serena. She absolutely wore that brooch on purpose.
Of course it was done purposefully. She’s a malicious, racist old harridan who loved the attention this brought her.
The thing I find interesting in terms of the lack of self-awareness is that blackamoor art is purposefully and intentionally about race. It’s a style of European art that is defined by its non-white subject. It is by definition “about race”. If people want to debate whether it is racist, I suppose there’s an argument to be had regarding the intention of the wearer/displayer (which miss Princess fails big time based on her long documented history of racism). But, feigning outrage about people making “it about race” when you are wearing a racially defined object is so very obviously disingenuous. Just exhausting people, all of them…
It’s gaslighting 101.
The brooch was intentional. This is someone who named her black sheep Venus and Serena so there is no way she didn’t wear the brooch by accident.
I don’t even own any accessories that could construed as racist, so I do consider it a stretch that wearing such a thing to a gathering where a well known WOC will be in attendance was an oopsy.
No dear.
The newspapers (and online haters) did.
Of Michael doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Meghan. In the past decade yhere have been so many exhibitions, projects, programs and papers educating people as to how racism persists in society. Her wearing that brooch is really Exhibit A. Stolen colonial treasure, gilding courtesy South American gold, artwork with POC servants… the fact that Of Michael is complaining about people noticing and waking up to this just completely emphasizes what Meghan went through in that family.
Scobie is really proving what hell Meghan was put through and how it was then all turned around on her as if SHE was the problem.
This. The whole book for me is just making me feel for Meghan even more. Not that I didn’t before, but man, what all these people put her through. The family, the courtiers, the press. And still she was grace under pressure at all times.
Not just Meghan being the problem but really anyone who is the slightest bit critical. I love how Omid weaves their societal gaslighting in this book because it’s obviously how they always have operated and they see no issues. I hope the monarchy burns.
What does one expect of these people who live with the belief that they are better and especially better than people of color. They scream racism because it is ingrained into them. It won’t change. When Harry married Meg it all came to the surface all the racism that was already there rushed to the surface and exposed them for what they truly are and it is right there for all to see.
The daughter of an actual real life SS Nazi officer who had two black sheep called Venus and Serena and shouted at black patrons at a NY restaurant to ‘go back to the colonies’ is really complaining about accusations of racism ?
😱🤯
Just coming here to say the same. She’s the daughter of an actual Nazi-so really, would we expect anything else? Horrible horrible woman.
It is possible to have horrible parents and still be a good person. Free will is a thing. But she apparently took the easy route and just adopted her father’s belief system.
Can we not make her being racist about her Nazi father? She manages to be racist perfectly fine on her own without it being “inherited”. Almost all of Germany and Austria has Nazi-“Ancestry” (to varying degrees), very few of them are Nazis (although like in almost all western countries racist is on the rise again.)
^^ Exactly. She’s racist all on her own, regardless of her father’s Nazi background, not because of it. As I mentioned upthread, her father died when she was a baby. She was raised in Austria, where her mother fled after WWII.
Pray tell what does she means by “someone like her” ?
This is a rhetorical question, right?
This is totally a rhetorical question, Princess Michael is a terrible person and I’m glad Scobie found some space for her in his book.
We all know exactly what she meant.
That woman is a piece of work. I remember a story about her being in a restaurant in NYC (I think) and telling nearby diners, who were people of color, to go back where they came from, or some similar nonsense, because they were being too loud for her delicate sensibilities.
Doesn’t she have strong personal history of her parents and her being Nazis in Germany during the war.
Marie-Christine Anna Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz (aka Princess Michael) – her father was a member of the Nazi party. That says everything about the environment in which she was raised the “values” and behaviour to which she was exposed, so it isn’t a surprise at all that she is carrying on her family origins. How telling of the RF that they’d welcome a woman whose world view was shaped by Nazi ideology.
“The same source revealed that “some in the family rushed to comfort her afterward. They didn’t feel the [media] onslaught was fair.” Meghan, I’m told, did not receive any such overtures.”
^^ As a black person this is often what hurts the most, when the aggressor of racial abuse is shown empathy and care in this way whilst you are characterised at the problem for not just accepting horrific abuse.
A similar thing happened when Danny Baker was sacked for comparing Archie to a chimp, he received a standing ovation at his first performance by his fellow industry professionals.
This was also the pattern with Susan Hussey last year. She has been fully rehabilitated and all is forgiven. Her victim lost her life’s work.
Agreed @Brassy_Rebel the UK absolutely ripped apart Ngozi Fulani and destroyed her life and the valuable work she did.
I am angry now when I see black people allowing themselves to be used as props for the BRF’s propaganda.
Eff her and the rest of the Royal Family. There’s no way Meghan wants to be around these awful and racist people ever again so the British press can stop with these made up stories of her willing to spend Christmas with the Royal Family.
All of these posts make me realize that Meghan has a hell of a tale to tell if and when she wants to. Being a member of that family was absolute hell. The royal family and British media are trying to cover up a bug dung heap and spead a blanket over it. They know they messed up. They know they were racist. But they are trying to discredit Meghan so much so that when/if she does tell her story, they can paint her as a liar. But how can they paint her as a liar? Everything she has said, the royals have proved. Their lack of support was appaling.
Even if Meghan truly was every bad thing they claim she is. Even if she was a brat, or a bully (she wasn’t–those are racist dog whistles), nothing she’s even been accused of justifies the ill tratment she has received. Meghan never paid millions to settle a rape claim. Meghan never consorted with pedophiles. Meghan never accepted millions in paper bags from shady sources. Meghan was never caught on tape trying to sell access to the royal family, nor did she talk shit about the royal family to an unknowing media figure.
That being black is worse than any of those things tells us exactly who and what the royals and British media really are. They are truly disgusting people.
I keep thinking of how that Diana movie with Kristen Stewart was made to be almost like a horror film. That’s what I’m getting here. What a modern yet also gothic horror story this all is. Trevor Noah referenced Get Out and he wasn’t wrong.
@lanne, thank you for your analysis. It’s on point. As a Black woman, I too have made the same observations. Now matter how reprehensible, immoral, or illegal others’ actions are, being Black is considered the real crime.
“…Meghan has a hell of a tale to tell if and when she wants to…”
Which is why they continue to harass her. They are terrified of what she could say/write, and they want to keep reminding her and Harry that they are too “big and tough” to “mess with.” She’s like a witness against the Mob. As well, writing crap about her supposedly doing a memoir or whatever keeps racists ginned up against her.
When I first saw this story, my thought was legit, “I wonder if this ancient idiot thought she was complimenting Meghan by wearing a Black person broach.” Like maybe she actually thought she was doing Meghan a favor, in the most out-of-touch way possible.
acha, well, her response makes it clear that the old bat is racist.
I’ve said plenty about this disgusting woman. I’ll say this, she should cut back on her face lifts. She keeps getting her face pulled and her eyes are going to be on the side of her face.
Yes! A doctor I know says of women who have had too many face lifts “ When she smiles her hem rises.”
They are all so f***ing clueless and racist! Wearing that brooch showed just how comfortable they feel exhibiting their racism — and then, using the gaslighters’ handbook, they claim victimhood when they’re called on their racism.
I am so glad that Meghan and Harry got their children away from that toxic, white supremacist family. Meghan is incredible for having survived that noxious atmosphere as long as she did.
Her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Aatish Taseer, wrote an article for Vanity Fair magazine called Race and the Royals. https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/04/race-and-the-royals-inside-kensington-palace
Thank you for posting the article. I enjoyed it.
ThyPrincess Micheal of Kent, the one woman that neither the Queen or Prince Philip could stand. The joke between Phil and Liz was that SHE thought she was more Royal than them, and it was the Queen who put her in her place for wearing that broach, but you can put money on all the ones who comforted her. Wonder how she feels about Charlie now 😂😂😂because the Queen isn’t around to pay the £120,000 a year for them, or is it another tax right of for him, racists gotta racist together you know!!
God, what an evil bitch.
It hurts to know what Meghan went through, some of it is really hard to take. Scobie just really brought it down. I knew it was bad, but it was much worse than I imagined.
Just before that lunch there was a high end jewellery auction and a blackamoor brooch very similar to the one owned by Princess Michael sold for a huge amount of money. It caught my eye as I thought it was creepy. Then days later guess what M-C wears? People like her are more likely to want to show how rich they are by wearing expensive jewellery, no matter how inappropriate it is. I do think she wanted to send a message, that she has valuable jewellery, but suspect she’s probably too blind to see just how offensive that thing is? That still doesn’t excuse her from being racially offensive, it could have been an opportunity for her to learn and grow?
After a few comments about her comments in a New York restaurant, I looked it up. This tells you EXACTLY who she is.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/princess-accused-of-making-racist-remark-in-new-york-restaurant-564879.html
I didn’t know that she had been divorced before marrying Prince Michael, did you? He gave up his place in the line of succession but got it back under something or other. Interesting how that little tidbit gets lost along the way.