Prince William ignored his father’s advice ahead of the Caribbean Flop Tour

In March 2022, Prince William and Kate set off for a week-long tour of several Caribbean countries. Their comms office told reporters that it was a “charm offensive,” and there was a specific reason for the tour – it was important for the Windsors to travel to Commonwealth countries as part of QEII’s Platinum Jubilee year. They visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Trouble began before the tour even touched down in Belize, with protests gearing up and demands for reparations being made. Instead of going in with a soft, skilled, diplomatic touch, Will and Kate staggered around in colonialist garb, offending everyone and even getting fired live on camera in Jamaica. Will and Kate were truly in their Flop Era in that moment. Omid Scobie detailed the Caribbean Flop Tour in Endgame, with some bonus information about how Charles felt nothing but schadenfreude for Peg & Buttons.
What happened when Scobie was critical of the tour in the first few days: “I hope you’re going to set [Omid] straight,” a senior aide said to one of the traveling royal reporters. But there was little reason to—in less than twenty-four hours, the world’s media echoed the same points.
The chainlink fence photos: At best, it was an unfortunate snapshot; at its worst, it was proof that the all-white and undiverse Palace team was just not equipped to carry out such engagements. Their bosses, Prince William and Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, were equally oblivious to the poor optics. “If you were there, it wouldn’t have been as obvious that this was an entirely inappropriate visual to be sending out into the world. The couple wanted to meet as many people as possible and not ignore anyone,” a Kensington Palace staffer explained some months later. Perhaps, I suggested, it would have been avoided entirely if the couple’s team included people of color or those with more sensitivity to what would be appropriate and what wouldn’t. “Maybe,” they replied quietly.
The Land Rover event: The trip was organized months in advance, and all movements were determined by an earlier reconnaissance visit led by members of William’s team and the British Foreign Office. Even though the whole scene was drawn up and presented to Palace officials and the couple, no one found the staging of the pair standing in an old Land Rover to re-create imagery of colonial-era trips made by the Queen and Prince Philip a bad idea. The move—which saw the couple in all-white on a raised platform waving at the all-Black crowds below—was greeted with horror and widely mocked. “There were questions, including from William, about whether it was appropriate,” admitted a Kensington Palace source. “The staging was all at the request of the Jamaican government, not the Palace. They were keen to include the Land Rover, which had been kept for moments like this, but absolutely we should have pushed back.” (Curiously, a spokesperson at the office of the prime minister of Jamaica said this version of the story did not ring true.)
William was unprepared: Later that evening, William was said to be “frustrated and irritated” that he was so unprepared for the moment. So far, everything about the trip looked like a throwback to a bygone era of the British Empire. [Despite] the Palace campaign to position William as a “statesman in the making,” he was not as ready for the role as the institution wanted people to believe. [Jean-Christophe Gray than briefed the press about William’s lessons learned, how he would do things “the Cambridge way” and have a smaller staff than his father.]
Charles was pissed about William trying to throw him under the bus after the tour: Charles (who allegedly derived some schadenfreude from his son’s recent missteps and public humiliation) was said to be furious over William’s effrontery. This kind of declaration was for either the Queen or the direct heir to make, not for the second in line. “It was disrespectful . . . Not only was he dangling the carrot of something his father could not deliver, but he also failed to address how he could actually deliver any of that,” an aide huffed. Another source added at the time that William was “out of order” and Charles saw this as a deliberate attempt to upstage him. The Duke of Cambridge screwed up, but he effectively leveraged the moment to tease the public that he could soon be able to bring change. As often envious of his own son’s popularity and favored status in the institution as Prince Charles was, this was already a sensitive topic with him, so this breach in royal etiquette, which he has never spoken about directly with William, apparently “left a mark.”
Charles had warned William ahead of the tour: While the trip was still in the planning stages, separate sources said he had advised his son to be “alert and prepared” to the growing calls for reparations. But, as those first days of the visit proved, William ignored his advice, letting bravado obscure his judgment. Distrust and simmering animosity between father and son are nothing new to their working relationship. A source close to William said, “Though [Charles and William] share a number of passions and interests, their style of leadership is quite different.” An insider in Charles’s camp explained, “Contrary to public belief, [Charles] leads with his head and his heart. [William] is colder in that respect. He just wants to get the job done and has no problem taking prisoners along the way.”
[From Omid Scobie’s Endgame]
“The Duke of Cambridge screwed up, but he effectively leveraged the moment to tease the public that he could soon be able to bring change.” Classic William – acts like a racist clown, blames everyone else, then says “at least I’m not Charles!” But there’s a wealth of info here – Kensington Palace lying about who came up with the colonialist homage to Liz and Philip, Will & Kate’s all-white staff being too stupid and racist to understand the tour they planned would offend everyone, William being unable to simply sit down and listen to what the protests were actually about. I remember writing at the time that, immediately after the tour, it felt like William’s mindset was: I can’t change, so commonwealth countries need to accept my colonialist cosplay or they can just go! Like, he still hasn’t considered the fact that he needs to genuinely change his worldview, mindset and skillset.
Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about the disastrous royal Caribbean tour when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
-
-
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, wife Juliet
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
That’s crazy to never be ready, blame others when something goes wrong and accept the praise for just showing up, if any. A funny thing too is that in the book Omid says that the trip was also planned with the Foreign Office. So everyone from top to bottom was ok with such a new colonialism tone ; no wonder they could not anticipate the backlash.
I think that by trying to recreate EII’s aura, they are stuck in the glorification of a past that many in the new generation see without the rose colored glasses which makes it a bad strategy to convince the real future of the monarchy : young British people and members of the Commonwealth.
The Tory Foreign Office. What could possibly go wrong? The Windsors’ first problem, aside from themselves, is having their heads stuck so far up the Torys’ asses.
Exactly!!! And the Tories are fond of colonial imagery as they link it to a “better time” (for who, really?!).
In the game Omid also talk about the political influence and how the monarchy put trapped itself in this sepia tone to reassure as it doesn’t allow them to modernize too far or fast.
William is a compromised establishment stooge.
Someone in the foreign office wanted that tour to ‘remind the colonies of how great Britain once was’. This was a failed propaganda tour organised by Brexit focused politicians obsessed with the ‘good ole days of Empire’, which is why it bombed so hard.
The Caribbean heads of state peeped that hence why W*nk were given their marching orders live on air. It was absolutely shocking of two UK ambassadors to throw their weight around in Colonial garb and still accept to foster a meaningful relationship thereafter, especially given the calls for reparations before the tour.
The problem is because William is so compromised by whatever his ‘big secret’ is he effectively has to say ‘how high’ when told to jump.
A fool who took his inept racist wife to a black country. What did he expect ? Taking boorish and clownish mumbles on a royal tour is not the smartest idea he has ever had.
It seems like there is no communication what so ever with the two offices (Chuck’s and Will’s) and that is also what brings down businesses – lack of communication.
If Will is as he is described, he sounds like his grandfather Phillip – a really bad combo: Chuck and Philip.
The pic of Kate at the fence was horrific and paints a wonderful picture of why the entitled monarchy has to go.
And if the Jamaican government did request for the Land Rover event, all I have to say is: Well played Jamaica, well played.
Ha ha that last line is perfect and was my first thought as well. It’s like they were thinking we don’t even want you guys coming here but if you insist we are going to make you look ridiculous!
That’s what I was thinking, about Jamaica requesting or suggesting the Land Rover imagery. That would be amazing to be honest. Jamaica playing chess while BRF playing pattycake.
They would have likely known about it ahead of time and didn’t advise the palace that it was a bad idea anyway. So, yes, well played.
That would be clever!
Frankly though I just think William insisted on it, as an “homage” to his Granny and Grandpa and how he wants his reign to go someday (full fealty!). When if they had wanted to do the homage, park the car and visit it. Don’t go full “visiting the colonies in 1957.”
There’s no way the Jamaicans requested that colonial cosplay. It was the British Foreign Office and KP who would have devised that.
They could have done the Land Rover pics in a very different way that paid homage to both Liz and Jamaica, but they chose to recreate an era gone by that was not great for Jamaica and in the midst of the Windrush Scandal.
That takes a certain amount of stupid, like why did no one analyse the situation and think ‘ this is a very bad idea’.
I agree @Flower – their stupidity knows no bounds. And I seriously doubt Jamaica asked for the Alan Rover event (it would be hilarious if they did).
And in trying to recreate the behind era, it’s was a great time for them but not for the oppressed so it was all staged to make the oppressors feel good.
That’s really unfair to Philip. Philip actually deeply engaged with some charities, worked, did a lot of trips, and successfully modernized the monarchy as much as he was able.
I’m not defending a racist. I’m pointing out that in the scope of recent senior royals, William and Kate are uniquely bad at this and useless.
My guess is that the colonialist cosplay was set up for the right wing newspapers to run on the front page as a signal that all was right in the world. That they didn’t anticipate on the ground and around the world immediate backlash tells you why they have no business being in the Foreign Office.
That Landrover was loaded onto a plane in England, and flown to the Caribbean. I can’t believe they are trying to put this on Jamaica.
I totally agree it would be HILARIOUS if they did play the royals, though.
omg, LOL. Take back what I said below then about Jamaica having the LR already lol.
They could have done the Land Rover pics by being dressed casually and waving to the local people and championing Jamaican environmental charities in cars behind them in a convoy and that would have worked.
Two birds, one stone. and so many missed opportunities.
At the time- I distinctly remember this – they said that Jamaica had preserved and taken care of that Land Rover for decades and it would have been an insult to turn down their suggested usage of it.
And I said bullshit. There is no way a colonialist oppressed nation would request this or that they had spent money for decades maintaining and preserving this remnant of colonial control.
And looks like I was right.
LOL Seraphina, I had the same thought — I hope Jamaica set them up. They deserved it.
Yikes.
No surprise here. Peg listens to no one except for the little voice in his head that tells him he is always right. If he felt unprepared then he should have done some research but we all know he doesn’t even read the briefs. He hires white yes men and they agree with all he wants to do and this will never change so he should be used to feeling frustrated because Peg doesn’t do the work. Continue hitting your head against the wall Peg.
The spokesperson for the Jamaican PM office saying their version of the story doesn’t ring true. How I wish that spokesperson would say more. So William’s saying he had concerns about the Land Rover pics during the planning stages….okaaay and what? Personally, I don’t believe even that but let’s say he did; he sure didn’t do anything about it. Lame either way.
That tour was so bad, and it shows that they had no desire to get their head out of the white supremacist, colonist mindset they live in. They LIKE it. They don’t want to change.
Dismantle the monarchy. That’s the solution.
The only solution!
They really expect us to believe the whole colonialist land rover parade was the idea of the same Jamaican government which would have declared independence during the co-splay tour if they could have? Sure, Jan.🤷
“Curiously, a spokesperson at the office of the prime minister of Jamaica said this version of the story did not ring true.” This is it! They are so quick to absolve themselves of any wrongdoings, it’s like dealing with 5 year-olds! I am more inclined to believe the spokesperson of the PM of Jamaica rather any grey man at any of the Palaces. And this is what any reporter should do: do your due diligence and consult all your sources!
It’s always everyone else’s fault and never William’s.
While they certainly need more diversity, I can’t imagine that a diverse staff would’ve changed their minds. They like this shit. Half the job of the monarchy seems to be colonialist and military cosplay, and we also know Kate loves to copy famous royal moments and/or outfits. This tour was just all their favorite nonsense, plus a tropical vacation.
Good news that the palaces are feuding on this. Maybe this book will amp up the feud between KP and BP. They can brief against each other and leave H&M out of their goofiness.
For the land rover – my guess is the Jamaican government may have offered its use after the Cambridges/Waleses said what they were planning (like why else are they keeping it?) but they certainly did not say “and hey it would be great if you cosplay your grandmother and grandfather and colonial times!!!”
The whole tour was just so tone deaf. We’ve been talking this week about Sophie and Edward making mistakes, and the reality is that I’m sure all the royals make tone deaf or racist “mistakes” on tours like this. But W&K have a bigger media spotlight (and they like it that way) so their “mistakes” are going to be amplified in a way that Sophie and Edward’s just aren’t.
I’ve said this so many times on here but what still amazes/appalls me the most about that tour is the complete inability to pivot. Like by the time the Land Rover stunt happened, they had already been fired, they had already ticked off people in Belize, they had already been criticized for treating this like a vacation, the fence pictures had already happened, etc.
By that point they should have known the Land Rover event was not going to go over well. It was not going to be viewed as a touching homage to Elizabeth and Phillip, it was going to be viewed through a very different lens. and KP was just like eh let’s just roll with it.
IMO they can’t pivot because they are not competent and cannot react quickly. Bit like an oil tanker where you signal stop and it takes 6 miles for it to happen. They are shell shocked, and incapable of believing that what they have pulled together as a trip is not working. They’re frozen in place, totally unsure what to do, and then do the wrong thing which is usually to do nothing and carry on as before.
What really puzzles me is their inability to learn from obvious mistakes. They keep doing the same thing over and over again. Is it that they don’t see themselves as being to blame in any way, and it’s someone else’s fault so they don’t need to change? How can they be so dense?
These are the same idiots who thought it was fine to be carried on the shoulders of persons of colour. They didn’t get crapped on because it was their first tour, but it was a dumb decision that Charles knew not to emulate years later.
All their tours have been mini holidays and expectations have been raised and they can’t handle it. They didn’t have babies to hide behind this time and thought filming themselves scuba diving that better use of their time.
Truly, I don’t think they see what we all see! You can’t pivot if you still believe that everything is going well, despite all of the things you listed that were already going poorly before the land rover was the colonialist cherry on top.
This article details how “unprepared” William was for this tour, so it’s not like he was reading conditions on the ground and putting them in a larger context. If he were doing that, he might not have been in the position of being sacked on live TV, lol.
Do we think William is reading local press? Asking for genuine feedback from those in the foreign office or from his staff? How much do you want to bet that at all of the disastrous events, he just heard “Fantastic job again, sir! You looked handsome and everyone loved you!” and only hears criticism if the global press makes fun of him later.
Meghan and Harry DID NOT have ANY of these issues when THEY went on tour…and that’s ALL I’ma say about THAT!☹️
Isn’t it interesting how whenever William is under fire his go-to approach is to sit down with the media and distract them by blustering on about how great his future reign will be? As if the reigning monarchs had anything to do with the colossal errors of judgment his team made on that tour. As if his judgment will suddenly be different when he’s in charge.
He’s been operating under the delusion of his own greatness but if that were true then glimpses of that greatness would be visible in his current work. Who will tell William he is actually the worst of the three monarchs that were alive at the time of that tour? And now that there are only two alive and of age he is still at the bottom of the list?
Blustering on about how great his future reign will be *without ever providing any details of how*…
And yes, Harper, good point – if you’re that much better than your father, Wills, why aren’t you being better now? We’re supposed to believe that you’re just being incompetent while you wait to rule and then it will all be fine? Charles didn’t organise that tour.
I believe these stories including the part that KP lied about the Jamaican wanting that colonial cosplay. Usually what happens is the British would have created their programme and would have asked to use the Land Rover. KP thought that it was a tribute to the Queen to make Kate cosplay her and Kate the doll that she is, saw nothing wrong with that,
It’s still mind blowing to me that Charles teamed up with Pegs against Harry. Harry would 1. Never have been this disloyal to Charles, 2. Simply would not have fucked up like this.
That family is so bizarre. He would have been jealous of this trip if it was Harry and it went as well as Oceana but it’s actually enjoying Pegs mess up. Most families realize that if one member shines it reflects on all of them. Charles doesn’t get it.
But in Charles’ worldview, the monarch has been predestined by a deity to rule, so the future monarch is the right and proper one for him to ally with. It’s all about primogeniture, no matter how he personally may feel about it. (The cognitive dissonance must be deafening.)
Their whole flop tour was so strange, I didn’t even know where to begin. I think that, more than anything, it was misguided for them to assume that any of these countries actually wanted to celebrate QEII/Philip at all. Like…did they think the people of Jamaica would weep for joy at the prospect of watching them recreate this range rover thing? Why would they think that? It’s interesting too, because we’ve seen the terrible photos of them reaching through the fence at the soccer pitch, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of the crowds that were watching them do this whole military salute thing. Did anybody actually turn out for this nonsense?
It was also weird to me because it just seemed to emphasize how small W&K’s worlds are. Oh haha we’re going to the Caribbean we must wear bright colors and play drums! that’s what people do it the Caribbean!
Like the whole thing felt more like what tourists would do on a day trip from a cruise ship or something. It felt so basic, like W&K had never stepped foot in the Caribbean before.
Their activities were very touristy, but IMO it’s another iteration of a politician taking a photo op with an ice cream cone (no shade, it’s just true lol), or the folksy sayings that people come up with at debates that you just know are the result of hours of focus groups. Like how someone obviously told John Kasich that he was relatable when he was eating so he ate his way through the fair that one time to hilarious (and ridiculous) effect.
Now, all that being said, I think the main disconnect is that at no point before, during, or after this tour did Will or Kate or their team think about the people of Jamaica. They DGAF if the locals look at them sideways, their tour was exclusively for propaganda laundering to the British people via the rota.
This! This is exactly what went wrong. The Tory foreign office and KP put together an itinerary entirely based on what they and The Daily Mail wanted to cover and then were shocked to their cores when the colonists they were deigning to visit did not care for it, and nor did the rest of the world press. Britain sees itself entirely differently than everyone else, and will continue to be offensive because they refuse to acknowledge their actual place in the world, which has fallen greatly in importance and influence since Brexit.
Offensive the tour was, just not charming.
I mean, how incompetent can people in diplomatic circles and palace offices be that they announce something like that ahead of the time. Out loud. In public.
Ignorant and unskilled doesn’t even begin to describe these people, the Lamebridge-Wailses of Keensington Palace included.
No matter how many people of color they will include from here on, we all know they have failed their job and won’t ever learn and improve
I’m sorry, between the country of Jamaica and the Royal Family, which entity has a contract with Land Rover? What’s that, the royals have used their engagements as advertorials for Land Rover for decades?
Yea, zero chance that Jamaica was like hey, do you guys remember this brand that sponsors you? 100% chance that royal staff revisits any other tours to the region for options as part of preparations for this type of tour. We know that the royals (particularly KP) are entirely focused on appearances and photo ops and so of course they would reject the photos of Harry dancing with the locals (too close to dad dancing, too risky) and lean into the photos of the reigning monarchs looking colonial.
I’m happy Omid included that Jamaica basically said they were lying – to me, it illustrates growth from Finding Freedom and instead of just accepting KP’s word, actually making it rather clear that a certain faction continues to lie to protect William despite how bad it makes them all look. Well done, Omid. And I do think that’s key – here, if the source is to be believed, Will knew it looked bad and did it anyway, which makes him a weak and inefficient leader with incredibly bad judgement, and that’s the best case scenario they’ve got. Love that for them.
In my fever dream world, I truly hope that the Jamaican Foreign Office heard that ridiculous cosplay request, smirked and said “sure why not?” I hope they laughed and laughed at what asses W and K made of themselves and were rightfully pleased about how much press the ridiculous tour received because at least the public firing and their clear plans to leave the Commonwealth were heard around the world.
Yes!! And high fives all around.
Your fever dream may actually have been reality.
I noticed that there did not appear to be any crowds nor were many “troops” present for W&K to “inspect. Turnout for crowds and troops for the event would have been the responsibility of the Jamaican government. I truly hope that the Jamaicans sat on their hands and refused to do less than the minimum for W&K.
Maybe the Range Rover debacle wasn’t the idea of the Jamaican government but I believe that they may have capitalized on it to deliver an epic smack down to W&K and the BRF.
But isn’t Will famously infamous for ignoring any and all advice, boasting about not reading briefs etc? This is on-brand for him. Such an approach begs for public humiliation and scrutiny, sooner or later it absolutely is going to go spectacularly wrong if you never listen and don’t ever prepare.
In one old video interview he bragged about doing the opposite of what he was advised to do.
There is no way the Jamaicans wanted that colonial parade. By now, the criticism was already coming fast and hard. But instead of course-correction, Will and Kate doubled down! Yes, they had already been fired live on camera, but by the imperial gods, they were going to show the Jamaicans who was in charge. So Will and Kate stubbornly donned their colonial garb and went forth to play Great White Bwana and lord over “the blacks”.
This is who William and Kkkhate are: two deeply racist people who believe they are destined to rule over the last fading vestiges of the now defunct British Empire. They aren’t capable of changing. They believe that White-Is-Right, that non-whites are beneath them, and they are the god-appointed Masters.
Remember these scenes and videos from Jamaica so well. William was seething with anger but had to contain himself not to become incandescent with rage. There’s one video where Kate kept glancing over at him finally asking him, “Are you okay?” That first pic is a still from that moment prior to her asking. The man was quietly raging.
Maximum respect to the Jamaican government and the Jamaican people. Well played, well played.
Dear Buckingham Palace, I hate to inform you that it is now 2023 and not 1953. Any attempt to have the wiglet on wheels and her incandescent husband emulate the Queen and Prince Philip was bound to fail. You see Philip at least had a personality, and William has a peg! The late Queen read her briefs and had grace, buttons reads bunty and has…….. Well nothing actually!!
You all caused this, you let the rage monster belive he walked on water. You let his air headed wife of many buttons believe she was a walking talking royal manaqin who needed to do nothing but smile, waive and not Look stupid. (2 out of 3 ain’t bad I suppose) then to compound your stupidity, you let the pair of them aided and abbeted by queen tampon drive away the real and only stars of that family. I hope your happy with what you caused and what your left with. Suck it up suckers.
Even looking at the photo of the queen and Philip, we see that the queen doesn’t have an ice queen hat on and Philip had medals but no garter sash. They toned down the tinpot dictator look even in the 1950s when they first did this.
It is typical of PW that he would try to blame the Jamaicans for his error of judgment. This is what he does – he’s a raging narcissist who is never ever wrong. So he always blames someone else, banking on the assumption that, for diplomatic reasons, they are unlikely to contradict him.
Remember years ago when he was criticised for his lack of royal duties – and he blamed his work commitments with the Air Ambulance. And then the Air Ambulance people said “er, nope – he’s hardly ever here!”. He’s always been like this.
I remember their ridiculous tour of India. They attended a gala honoring the Indian film industry, and an actor asked William what Indian films he had seen. William said he hadn’t seen any. I mean, would it have killed him to watch a movie before the event so he could have something to talk about and show respect to his hosts? Of course not. He is pathetic. Anyone else in a similar “job” who behaved this way would be fired in two seconds.
Pegs fancies himself as a “global statesman”, but honestly the only parts of the globe where he’s comfortable and respectful are white nations, and maybe Jordan.
I mean, how vacuous must a global statesman be to attend an event honoring the film industry of the country you’re visiting and not have at least viewed some highlights of the featured movies?
Why in the name of the Church of England’s Jesus is he so bad at simple diplomacy?
Yes thank you. The India / Bhutan tour was not a great one either. In fact Emily Andrews was super critical of them for this tour. But that was pre Meghan and they all forgot how bad Kate and William are when they visit non majority white countries.
“The staging was all at the request of the Jamaican government, not the Palace.” I do hope they’ve been set up because that is too good. Well done on the Jamaican government !
It’s insane how dysfunctional this family is. The relationship between Charles and William is filled with “distrust and simmering animosity.” Charles experienced “schadenfreude” over William’s humiliation. Charles is “envious” of William.
Yikes. This is a dumpster fire of a father-son relationship. It’s Shakespearean in its dysfunction.
I have to admit that the Caribbean flop tour was probably one of the best weeks in Sussex Squad history. Such fun was had by all. I still can’t get over that Scarlet O’Hara “saw it in the window and just had to have it” green frock (screaming out laughing). We have to get together and celebrate the five-year anniversary. I believe that the tour failed primarily because William and Kate actually believe that they can replace the Sussexes. Well: they came, they saw, they learned.
Harry did a longer tour of the Caribbean all by himself for a previous jubilee, and bunking down on some old navy ship (no five star hotel for the spare!) and he was well received. People liked him and he was fun and nobody seemed to mind hosting him. Harry seems to have acquitted himself well in every assignment given to him to represent the Crown and his grandmother trusted him. If the Queen was giving William lessons during all those teas she had with him, she did a very poor job.
Living in the past colonial times when they visit these countries with people of color does not sit well with the younger people and really educated folks who see it for what it is-they need stop giving off the vibes I am better than you and need to stay in your place at the bottom-if they think those times were great then who got the benefit from that time – it was not the poc who had a wonderful joyous time and life experiences.