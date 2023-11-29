It’s apparently ‘toxic misogyny’ to mildly criticize Princess Kate’s laziness

For years, for decades really, the Windsors and the British media have been in lockstep in their cruelty, if not outright sadism. The torment they put Diana through, the torment they put Meghan through, it’s all baked into the system. The institution gleefully partnered with the media to destroy Meghan before our eyes, then the same institution tries to gaslight us into believing that we didn’t really see that they were laughing as they called Meghan a sociopath and a degree wife as she grappled with suicidal ideation. Well, here’s something even funnier: apparently Omid Scobie’s mild criticism of Princess Kate’s part-time busywork is a bridge too far. It is unspeakably malicious (!!) to even mention the fact that Kate does f–k all. Rebecca English was tasked with writing a messy Mail piece about how the palace is “reeling” from Scobie’s “vitriol.” The poor, innocent palace, who never did anything wrong! The Windsors are cloaked in purity and positivity, you guys.
Becky’s hot take: “Perhaps [Scobie] should have paid more attention to the better-known saying: ‘If you haven’t got anything nice to say, say nothing at all.’ For that, in a nutshell, is the fatal failing of his vitriolic new royal tome, Endgame, the sheer malice of which has left Palace staff reeling.
Toxic nastiness! “Even the most ardent royalist accepts that we are no longer living in an age of unquestioning reverence. The monarchy must prove its worth and relevance every day. But the toxic nastiness of Scobie’s book, the oozing bile that seeps from almost every sentence and the pantomime nature of its supposed villains (from King Charles and Queen Camilla, to the Prince and Princess of Wales, their staff – and even me!) leaves readers feeling quite grubby with the utter spitefulness of it all.
The palace is shocked!! “The shock in palace circles this week, as the true nature of the book began to emerge, has been palpable. They were expecting a hatchet job, of course, given the author’s well-known sympathies, but not one as viciously and aggressively one-sided as this. ‘I think everyone is shocked at the malice and the deliberate cruelty of what he has written, not to mention the misogyny of much of what he says,’ a source tells me. ‘That’s particularly breathtaking from someone who also makes such an effort to tell us what a high-minded person he is, operating above what he depicts as the incestuous fray of run-of-the-mill royal reporting.’
Is this misogyny?? Among the claims of misogyny Scobie has faced is that the Princess of Wales is ‘technically a part-time working royal’ because of her determination to also be a hands-on mum and describing her rather patronisingly as the monarchy’s ‘last shiny thing for many years to come’.
A palace source also claimed that Endgame is “littered with errors.” While I saw one or two errors (wrong months/dates), the truth is, if the book was littered with errors, that would be the main line of attack from the palace – they would be fact-checking like a motherf–ker, running to the Mail with their receipts of “no, it happened this way, here’s the proof!” The Mail would happily carry their water too. Instead, the palace is assuming an air of unearned grievance, like Endgame isn’t a detailed and well-researched tome of their cruelty, their poor management, their blind privilege, their racism, their bigotry, their inability to problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag. Apparently, it’s “misogyny” to mildly criticize Kate’s nonexistent work ethic too. But it’s not misogynistic for Queen Camilla to have lunch with a man who wrote about wanting to strip Meghan naked and throw excrement at her.
Didn’t the BM spend years criticizing Kate (and William) for being lazy before Meghan came along and they found a new target for their vitriol?
Why yes, yes they did.
And their criticisms of Katie Keen had real substance. Like when she broke a century old tradition with the Irish guards for no reason. It wasn’t “she opened a car door” or “she showed her shouldets” bullshit.
Work-shy Wills
Kate had a very important date with a hairstylist that day which necessitated breaking a century and a half of tradition. /sarcasm
They also criticized them for years for refusing to release photos of the kids and keeping the kids out of the public eye. My how things change when W&K need PR props to deflect tabloid criticism.
Remember when the Walses’ only released the name of their spaniel Lupo after an outcry that the public knows the Queen’s Corgis’ names.
Recollections may vary…but CBers never forget!
It’s a shame William pooh-poohs ribbon cuttings. It’s the perfect job for Kate, especially if she is too scared to do more than grin.
Yup, the BM did. And it seems like they were slowly starting to revert to their prior Meghan period, but the timing isn’t quite right yet. The BM seems to feel like Omid is acting too soon.
I’m sure every single one of them is jealous beyond words, because they know Omid is now the de facto truth teller among them, rather than another cog in the invisible contract the British media has with that family. They all look like morons.
Khate is well protected, no matter what she does or says she is still elevated to perfect everything. Yesterday there were many postings, pictures and vids showing Khate and her flashing, they were all gone within a few hours. Usually someone as trashy as she is would be held accountable, not her, she seems to be untouchable. She and her family have done more damage to the BRF than anyone else and dragged them all down to “guttersnipe” level. Whatever she knows must be massively destructive for them to all put up with her.
Perhaps Becky should learn this phrase: ‘If you haven’t got anything nice to say, say nothing at all.’ When she criticizes herself, and the likes of Clarkson and PM for the FAR WORSE vitriol against Meghan, she can worry about the mild stuff Scobie wrote.
“If you haven’t got anything nice to say, don’t say anything all”. . . Says woman with nothing nice to say.
So true. The knife cuts both ways.
Lol. The woman who called Meghan an interloper back un 2018 says WHAT?? It’s amazing to see these white women who’ve spent years openly attacking Meghan and even calling her out of her name clutch their pearls over Omid’s mild criticism of Kate which they also used to level at her until the biracial duchess came along and was offered up to them by the Firm to feast on.
Exactly, Rapunzel :
Is must be the press’ strategy to push the sales of this book and they believe that can be achieved by using words such as: “But the toxic nastiness of Scobie’s book, the oozing bile that seeps from almost every sentence and the pantomime nature of its supposed villains (from King Charles and Queen Camilla, to the Prince and Princess of Wales, their staff – and even me!) leaves readers feeling quite grubby with the utter spitefulness of it all.”
I thought the PoW came out very well in this book. The audience of Scobie’s book won’t be royalists- maybe centre left to full left of the Palace and some curious people. So to have Kate described the way she was described , after her Chapter I was like, wow, she came out the best in the book. He basically anoints her as Queen Elisabeth 2.0. to that audience, her role is sealed. I kept thinking Lee must have edited this chapter – lol . Rebecca English on the other hand did not come out well in this book , not in a vitriol way, just showed how the media and palace works glove in hand and the role she plays- and perhaps she is transferring her anger by making it seem it is attacking the one glowing light remaining in the Firm to rile up people? The thing is, i think people have RF drama fatique.
I wonder, how does these Rota journalists truly feel about themselves? Living in a constant flow of spewing lies and hate and negativity, the karmatic energy must be heavy for them. There must be an emotional toll to always have to generate negative words and description all the time. What conversations do they have with themselves when their audiences are asleep. No one who is happy can constantly spew so much negativity. Is this what they dream journalism will be? I genuinely feel sorry for them, happiness cannot live where they live.
Seriously! This bitch is unbelievable.
When the Palace briefs entirely with unnamed sources, there can be no errors. There’s no way for the public to measure credibility.
The Palaces have ZERO credibility and have long lost any moral high ground they might have had through their nasty vitriolic campaign against Meghan and Prince Harry. The hypocrisy of their silence in the face of constant attacks on Meghan while she was in the UK is evident. Facts don’t lie. Just because a reporter is reporting FACTS doesn’t mean he’s attacking you. The late Queen and Princess Anne managed to fulfill their royal duties despite having kids (their engagement numbers prove it). Let’s just accept Kate is lazy and move on. She’s not going to change now.
The palace has tried to make Kate a victim before. Once upon a time, the palace actually put out a single statement asking haters to stop their attacks on Meghan — BUT they just had to include Kate in the narrative as an equal victim. As if pointing out Kate’s laziness is in any way comparable to unbalanced racist attacks on Meghan. So this message was put out there before, that a mild and true critique of a white woman is somehow the same (or worse) than racist attacks. Which to me makes the palace racist too.
We could hardly expect Rebecca English to have had a sudden epiphany, like Scobie made her see the light or something. The royalists will cling to the sinking ship as long as they can.
Scobie made it clear that if you rock the boat you get cut off. English can’t risk that.
English is the centre of the rot of the rota. Endgame explains that she’s the “captain” of the RR and has been for 13 years. She’s in charge of deciding which rota member gets which assignments and she doesn’t shy away from getting the better ones for herself.
There’s a captain of the rota?!?? Salty Isle is looking weirder by the second.
@Christine, your comment made me snortle quite loudly. Rebecca English sounds like a female version of Dan Wootton. Lord, for her sake, I hope she’s not a creeper peeper catfisher too.
RE needs to check herself down. She’s guilty of what she’s accusing Omid of. Calling out Kate’s laziness isn’t misogyny. It’s truth telling. Kate’s cancelled out on a number of engagements over the last decade.
And, no, Rebecca. I don’t feel ‘grubby’ reading the passages. I’m looking forward to reading the book. Much like others.
It’s like the reaction to Spare – there was lots of screeching about “how dare he say that” but no one said “that’s not true, here’s the proof.”
Calling Kate a part time royal based on her work numbers is not misogyny. It’s stating a fact.
I still believe part of the reason “they” wouldn’t accept H&M’s half-in half-out solution is because their part-time numbers would have been on par or exceeded those of W&K.
As for Rebecca English I have absolutely no time for someone who goes out of her way to try and gaslight the nation. When (during QEII’s funeral week) she tweeted that H&M had left W&K to greet well wishers, yet the whole world and her aunty could see all four of them on their TV screens tells me all I need to know about the woman.
Based on her numbers, Kate isn’t even a quarter time royal.
Becky English is a court stenographer. At the very least the palace should be paying her salary directly because she has never done actual journalism.
( also her name is like the British version of Karen American. It sounds like a fake name).
😂😂😂
The real problem behind all of this is that royal work (especially the way W/K do it) barely qualifies as work at all. They’re pretending that Kate spends her working hours in a coal mine or cutting up chickens in a factory, when in reality all she has to do is look pretty, shake some hands, smile, and give an occasional speech. Why is she so fragile? Why is pointing out the obvious forbidden? What are they hiding about this woman? I just don’t get it.
Everyone has to tread on eggshells around her. The UK newspaper editors will have told their royal correspondents to go for the jugular each time any attack is made on W&K.
That, and the fact that she and W are undoubtedly being protected by the British Establishment.
Be interesting to know what each successive British Prime Minister thinks of her.
Question for those who’ve read Endgame: is Willyboy’s laziness given equal time? Cause recently in particular he’s been lazier than Keen.
I’ve got no problem with calling out Keen, but…Egg needs it too.
So I do think his laziness should be called out more because he is the actual heir, but generally when the numbers come out his are higher than Kate’s. He does a lot of the investitures and such and gets his meetings up that way and now with meetings with the board of the duchy of cornwall, which I guess is better than Kate taking a phone call.
Not really. In fact I was surprised by how much credit he gets from when he was working as a “civilian” in the East Anglia Air Ambulance since we know he didn’t pull his weight there.
I wonder if their current laziness is because their flurry of activity after the Coronation was all done on days the new King had appearances, &, just like they did with H&M, it appeared deliberate. Charles, or more like his “people” spoke to their “people” about it & now these two are doing nothing out of spite. “See how you oldies cover everything then” with a planned contrast between W&K & their kids saturating the media when it’s time for them to push Charles off the throne.
It’s ok to smear and terrorize the biracial woman because in their minds she deserves it, say something about the pure white English rose is blasphemy! They make themselves look bad defending the royal racist cult!
For the last time, she is so not an English Rose see Diana or Keira Knightley.
This isn’t about misogyny. This is about the taxpayers not getting their money’s worth. Why should the taxpayers work their fingers to the bone while Keen takes vacations & bullies her SIL.
Saying someone who is funded by tax-payers is lazy is more of a state issue than anything else. And she could have been warmer and more helpful to a pregnant woman who was clearly struggling. But she wasn’t. Those are just the facts. Doesn’t take much to infer coldness from her actions. The BM’s overdone reaction to mild and fair criticism of Kate is just another example of how they treat her in comparison to Meghan.
I’m reading and thinking where were the complaints of misogyny from Becky when Meghan was getting attacked by her colleagues and the Palace? Becky who wrote an entire screed about Meghan being an interloper. She can eff off with this fake outrage.
Preach sister preach
These people cause Meghan the miscarriage of her second child. Thwr tried to rob her of her life and that of Archie . They tried to take Harry wife and child from him . What kind of f up thing is this for them to now act offended because Omid spoke some mild truth about Kate . F Rebecca and all the other palace people and their media rats
“Among the claims of misogyny Scobie has faced is that the Princess of Wales is ‘technically a part-time working royal’ because of her determination to also be a hands-on mum and describing her rather patronisingly as the monarchy’s ‘last shiny thing for many years to come’.”
Hands-on mum – with several nannies, cooks, cleaners– who receives millions in funds by the British taxpayers, while she’s incapable of stringing more than two sentences together, or read out a prepared speech.
There many full-time working moms who still manage to be hands-on *and* work as volunteers in one of the many charities the Windsor clan support by doing less than the bare minimum of what should be required of a royal patron.
As to the rest, I hope Xwitter will continue to roast Becky Anglais for her tone-deafness, lying, and trying to whitewash the misogynoir of the UK press for days to come.
So much this. All the other married-in spouses work and raise kids and she’s in the same rough age group (40-50). But Keen is consistently infantilized, leans into it, while she has more help than many of them. Three-homes, all with a separate full-time staff of housekeeper, cook, cleaners, etc. Plus the four nannies. Kate isn’t doing any of the work.
It’s misogyny to suggest that because she has three children (in school), Kate can’t possibly do daytime engagements. This is insulting to all the moms (and dads) who do a hell of a lot more than she does every day. Which begs the question: what does she do all day?
What does she do all day?
Takes meals-on-wheels round to her broke parents, or sells her clothes on e-bay under a pseudonym.
Also calling her the monarchy’s last shining thing for many years to come is just referencing what the tabloids have already said. Was it not Tominey that called Kate the jewel of the monarchy? Or was it English? Or was it all of them? What’s a jewel if not shiny? Are Tominey and the rest not misogynists then for calling Kate a jewel? Attacking the non-white reporter as a misogynist for saying the exact same thing they’ve all said before seems pretty racist to me.
Ah yes, sure, retreat into hypocritical moral pap. As if superficial niceness matters more than truth.
Are they launching campaigns for Kate to distract from the more important criticisms of Charles, Camilla, and William?
Lazy is as lazy does (or does not). Pointing it out is NOT misogyny. There are crappy women and you can say so without being misogynistic. It’s the lies and bias that were and are misogynistic and racist against Meghan. Let Kate change her lazy ways and people will stop saying it. Fix the problem, Kate. Don’t try to censor the truth.
I highly doubt there are any major errors in that book – these books have to be vetted by fact-checks and lawyers before they ever go to press for obvious reasons. All these folks are doing are proving their own hypocrisy and racism – torturing a Black woman ISN’T toxic misogyny. But mildly criticizing their WHITE Princess IS.
Interesting because there was a troll of some discription on here yesterday saying VERY similar things about poor Catherine /s. Especially all the littered with errors. Gee whizz, I wonder who they worked for.
KP is more than aware of one for the few sites that has been supportive of Meghan and critical of Kate even before Meghan showed up. So of course they come here and think they will change minds.
There is a decade of posts saying Kate was lazy and using her kids as cover. Nothing has changed, just the PR.
Likewise Carol(E) is fully aware of the pro-Sussex commentary here, which is why we see the Midd-hired trolls show up time and again.
I notice when language is very similar. I said yesterday they could go back to the fail if they didn’t already work there. I doubt kp thinks they’ll change minds but they sure like to pretend only a handful of people are critical of w and k. The performative gaslighting that trolls (all of them: tabs, kp or midds) go on with. My favourite is them being called on for specifics, that’s usually when it falls apart. People who post here are great at that.
definitely not misogynistic to criticize her lack of work…that’s something that happens to a lot of public figures. what is misogynistic is to nit pick her appearance, call her old, speculate on hair loss and wigs, call her skinny stick etc. that is wrong.
Kate is the one who has consistently made everything about her looks. For two decades. Her massive hair extensions, her 2 million in clothing, her obsession with working out. She chooses to make it about her appearance. That’s all she gives people to focus on, so that’s what criticism focuses on.
What is true nit picking is what it is very obvious to readers and the royals denying it, just because it is their precious kate. What would actually be wrong is if we, the readers were blind as to what we SEE and NOT say anything. js
And it isn’t nitpicking so much as commenting on the elephant in the room–extreme weight loss/maintenance of low weight resulting from stresses associated with marrying into the Windsor family. We saw what it did to Diana & it’s happening with Kate; but Diana spoke about her issues, but Kate the Great Denier–Ms. Mental Health & Well Being, just go outside kids!–is ignoring it all & the press enable this. We see it. We comment on it.
“The monarchy must prove it’s worth and relevance every day.” Okay. So when does this start? From where I sit, the monarchy only proves what an anachronism it is. Every day.
The only problem with Endgame coming out now is that it allows the palace to distract public attention from the fact that Charles was robbing money from dead people.
Also i so wish they would stop with that hands on mom bullsh*t because billions of people around the world take care of there children while maintaining a full time job. Stop coddling that full grown *ss woman.
First of all, fuck Rebecca English. After reading Endgame my opinion of her is in hell, not that it was ever even on the floor.
It’s ridiculous that they’re focusing so much on the completely correct, but still mild criticism of Keen. But it makes complete sense that they are doing that, because then all those articles aren’t about Chuck, his consort, and Wails who are the ones being protected.
Katie Keen is in the lowest rung in that hierachy and the criticism on her is the one being repeated in those articles that are oh so angry at how she’s been treated. Can’t say I feel sorry for her.
It doesn’t necessarily mean anything bad about the state of the Wails’ marriage but I’d say it doesn’t say anything good either, no matter how mucy the BM claim Egg is angry about it.
Excellent point! They’re emphasizing the mild criticism of Kate of that of the monarch & his direct heir. Huh.
I came on here to screech about these media lapdogs loosing their shit about Omid finally telling the truth that everyone see with their own eyes about Kate , however you amazing , incredible. Smart, intelligent and insightful celebitches have already covered everything. You leave no stone unturned in your comments. I so love this site . All i will say us Omid was kind to kate because If it had been me I would have called her every name in the book but a child of god
Ahh, Becky, the truth hurts.
Ahhh, I love the smell of hypocrisy in the morning!! What a complete pratt this woman is!! Could she look any more stupid, she slips into the gutter to critisise Harry, Megan and Scobie but HEY, normal sayings dont apply to her tabloid bullsht
Listen Ms English, there’s another saying, “, if you lay down with dogs you catch flees”!! And boy you must be scratching yourself raw by now. You chose to lay down with the Palace hounds. You Carried their water for them when they allowed their hell hounds to launch all out war on Harry and Megan, and for what? Telling the truth about your precious, sht head Royals
Go check the history of your precious Royal family, they couldn’t even write a soap opera about them, because people wouldn’t believe it. So take your faux outrage and shove it where the sun don’t shine. In other words you despicable little woman, SIT ON IT
So..still no engagements this week so far..only Thursday left…what an absolute disgrace..How does she get away with it? and WHY??
Yes. And more important: what does her work actually do? She pops up here and there, and none of it sticks. We’re left with what she wears and what she looks like.
How dare they criticize the perfect English Rose who never puts a foot wrong?!? Why that’s toxic misogyny!
But if she’s not white, the harassment and derision are absolutely okay, and are in fact, proper.
SM crucified the British Press yesterday as they had All the receipts of their misogynistic criticisms of M all these year and their articles of K being lazy.
All of a sudden they have amnesia 🙄.
It’s not an opinion I share but it’s my understanding that within the aristo circles in England it’s gauche to work. I believe she’s not interested in feigning the work ethic of the middle class, her goal was to join this elite slice of society and become one of them. End of. QE2 felt an obligation from a young idyllic age to be as seen as a dedicated civil servant. Kate is not the monarch, she’s not even married to the monarch, she’s married to the next in line. It’s fully on him to become something resembling QE2 but only when he’s also the one in the crown. PH and DM were always more interested in a hustle and deeper ties to philanthropy. W+K and KC missed the chance to say oh they are lovely and we admire them and their work and it’s lovely PH can carve out a life of service due to his proximity to the crown which he will never wear and then ignore any comparisons made. W+K were the ones who wanted to compete, it was shortsighted and now they are stuck holding the bag.
I’m fully against this archaic bloodline fairytale myth they insist on cosplaying but I recognize it for what it is. The less they “do” the sooner the tax payers will refuse to stop paying for their charade so personally I support her doing nothing and let the chips fall where they may. I don’t believe any of them living on taxpayers’ dimes are capable of being an asset to their country. Get them out, get elected people and funding for the public work the country actually wants.
I am a working mother – I run a business and work long hours, but I do have the benefit of working for myself which meant when the children were younger I could be at the important footie game or concert etc… I just worked late in the evening. I have three children… 4 years apart in total so quite a handful ( they are all now grown and still a handful!!). I loathe this excuse that Kate can’t work because she wants to be a good mother…it is so patronising and just so wrong to assume a working mother cannot be the very best mother. Juggling work and parenting is not easy for anyone, but most people don’t have the option – most need two incomes to pay the mortgage and put food on the table while keeping up to date with the ever rising energy bills.
Off topic… but something that fascinates me Kaiser and I would love your take on it… why is Sophie doing all the quite challenging overseas tours? And on her own – she is currently in Colombia I think. Surely this is the sort of thing Will and Kate should be doing? Anne seems to travel under the radar on royal business quite a lot, but Kate doesn’t go anywhere except to rugby matches.
Sophie was always doing similar kinds of things but she didn’t get much coverage for it because there were more of them working. Now that it is pared down, it is just more obvious of how incapable Kate is at doing anything with substance.
MOST of the time I don’t particularly care what Kate wears and looks like – her choice. What I very much care about is the fact her children are used as an excuse for her doing very little. How do other women, without her privileges, manage? She and William have not the foggiest idea what to be the next king and queen actually mean. The major part of their time shouldn’t be spent on niche projects with a small section of people. They should be going out and about all over Britain doing ordinary engagements, meeting ordinary people. William to the contrary he SHOULD be opening stuff because that is the way he meets most people. If they are not working a heckuva of an amount for the British people, they should start giving their privileges back. Also, contrary to what they both think, their main duty is NOT to their children. It is to Britain. If they think otherwise, they should get out.
They must be upset that Omid is taking the prime spots on all the US major networks.
Aren’t these the very same sources that continuously praise the princess for doing fewer engagements in order to be a “hands on mum”? They’ve all called her a part-time royal – numbers don’t lie!
Also: “the toxic nastiness of Scobie’s book, the oozing bile that seeps from almost every sentence and the pantomime nature of its supposed villains…” Becky, don’t threaten me with a good time! I’ve already ordered my copy.
Ah, another distraction. Probably from the fact the KFC is profitting off of people not leaving a will when they die.
This narrative that Cant can’t work more because she is a ‘hands on’ Mom is puzzling. All of the kids are in school now–why can’t she work then? Here’s something that tells me a lot. There was never a question in anyone’s mind (IMO) that Princess Di loved her boys. It was obvious to all in the way they interacted. Tell me, please, what do we see with Cant and her 3 children?
I must be reading another book but I’m sure I ordered ‘Endgame’. Becky English is stirring up hate with people who never read books and believe tabloid news is the truth
The issue isn’t misogyny here. The issues are Kate not being herself and not wanting all aspects of the job that she fought tooth and nail for.
First off, her people keep trying to push her to be Diana 2.0 or to compete with Meghan. She is neither. She doesn’t have the worldliness or the empathy of either of those women. She is also lacking the creativity that those women had/have. Diana was successful because she did things that other royals didn’t and because those things were unexpected, you could see that she really cared. Kate tries to do the same sorts of things and it looks fake. She would need to find something that is specifically hers and something that she cares about. You would think at her age, she would have found that by now.
As to not wanting all aspects of the job, she clearly wants to be a mom who also gets to do fancy things in fancy attire. There is nothing wrong with that but that’s not the full job. The full job is to go out and meet the people you represent. I think her resistance to doing that is what is baffling. I remember when everyone was going off on Meghan for not understanding the job. In Meghan’s case, they misrepresented (and still do) what her understanding was by saying she thought it would be all golden carriages and tiaras. That is actually Kate’s interpretation.
Imagine if any of us took a high profile job and then told everyone that we were only going to do part of it because we have children. And then we took every lengthy school holiday. And we had plenty of support staff who could take on any extra tasks related to the children.
The bots say after the children are grown then maybe keen cam work more.