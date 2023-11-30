Guardian: The Windsors ‘are simply not in the intellectual shape’ to fight racism charges

Even the Washington Post has gotten into the “royal racist” story! WaPo did a piece about the mistranslation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame and how the British media is in full meltdown. WaPo also included this: “Some of the most-searched phrases on Google in Britain on Wednesday included ‘who is the royal racist?’ and ‘which royal asked about skin color?’” This terrible racist thing has truly captured the imaginations of the British public! Speaking of, the Guardian’s Zoe Williams devoted a fascinating column to this whole ordeal. You can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
The “concerns about Archie’s skin color” story: This allegation, along with more atmospheric charges of racism, has always been the smoking gun of the self-exiled pair. Harry and Meghan have said many other things that they must have thought would put public opinion on their side: in the Oprah interview, they described the Firm as completely insensible to Meghan’s mental distress, unsympathetic, adamantine, concerned only about appearances. In Spare, there was a huge amount of fraternal unpleasantness that permanently lowered my own opinion of Prince William, and it wasn’t that high to begin with. Yet the media response overall was a shrugging, “ah well, sure there are two sides to every story”, which reflected not so much a disapproval of dirty laundry in public as an unspoken agreement between the royals, preserving their reputation, and the press (mainly the tabloids), permanently ranged against Harry and Meghan for their audacity in challenging various newspapers in court.
The racism charge is the most significant: The charge of racism, however, will not evaporate: it is not just the extraordinary crassness/white supremacist bouquet you can smell in that Archie remark; the couple also suggest, in their Netflix documentary, that the royal family turned a deliberate blind eye to the press as it criticised Meghan in racialised terms that ran the gamut from coded to bleedin’ obvious. This then triggered an onslaught of open racism and white supremacy on social media, contributing to Meghan’s distress, which the royals disdained to notice.
Denials don’t work: The problem for the royals is that blanket denials don’t work. Prince William can say, “We are very much not a racist family” (as he did, after the Oprah interview), but this asks us to conceive of them all as one homogeneous unit, exactly as unracist as one another, exactly as intolerant of micro and macro aggressions from their entourage, exactly as evolved. This assertion does the Windsors more harm than good, when there are palace officials telling Scobie off the record that “there’s still more work to be done”: more work from every leg of this giant centipede? Or are some of them, in fact, further along than others?
The intellectual shape of the Windsors: Besides which, so many members of this family are simply not in the intellectual shape they would need to be to do the delicate work of representing the royals abroad – it’s not their one job, but it’s up there. Inevitably, touring the Commonwealth, they’ll be met with challenge, both historical, for their ancestral part in colonialism and slavery, and current, for their stance on reparations: it’s going to take tact, humility, curiosity, open-mindedness and courage, before you even get to the crunchier business of money. Prince Edward would have to be fighting fit to display even half those things at once. Instead, when the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, mentioned “reparatory justice”, Edward guffawed (this is Scobie’s testimony – “guffawed”, granted, is quite a loaded word, but even “laughed” would have been woeful, if true).
The crisis has been obvious for years: Endgame is quite granular on the tensions and impossible contradictions this is causing within the family (even the ones who still talk to each other); the palace was reportedly very upset when William moved immediately to distance himself from the former lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey, after she asked Ngozi Fulani where she was “really” from. (The prince’s previous assertion had come back to bite him: either Lady Hussey didn’t speak for the family and its courtiers, or they were all engaged round-the-clock wondering where people of colour were really from.) Scobie speculates “schadenfreude” from Charles, when pictures of William and Kate’s tour of the Caribbean – the couple dressed in white, in an open-top Land Rover, looking like Mr and Mrs Coloniser about to address the mine shaft – landed badly. But these hints of a brewing crisis, whether speculative or evidenced, are supplementary: the crisis is obvious, and has been since Megxit (if we’re really calling it that). It’s much larger than a family estrangement, and remaining estranged – or making up, for that matter – won’t fix it.
I genuinely wonder about this: “In Spare, there was a huge amount of fraternal unpleasantness that permanently lowered my own opinion of Prince William, and it wasn’t that high to begin with.” I sometimes feel like William really did escape the larger conversations around his profoundly unpleasant, violent, racist and rude behavior, especially within the British media community. It’s interesting that there’s a columnist who at least admits that yeah, her opinion of William was significantly lowered. Williams is right about all of the rest of it, the “crisis is obvious” and it has been for years. Oh well, sucks to be them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
The reaction to all this has been funny. Listen, they’re mad because Omid had the balls to say what they couldn’t.
Can someone get the royals some ice for that burn? 😂
Wow that was a very good article. The British media and royal cult must be raging that an American newspaper has had something to say about their rampant racism in the media and cult. What will Peg do know to continue to try and take America away from Harry lol.
William, as she says, doesn’t have the intellectual bandwidth to see that America wants nothing to do with him.
The article was in the British Guardian, written by a British writer.
@Tila yes that’s true but if you read the beginning of this column it says that the Washington Post also has an article about this so it is in the American press writing about this subject too.
Abolish the monarchy.
The Palace failure to confront their inadequacies when it comes to issues of race has caused this new outrage to emerge. Had they admitted that the Palace had failed Meghan, apologised for not creating a welcoming environment, sent Lady Hussey into retirement and agreed to adhere to the anti-discrimination laws, the impact of Omid’s new book wouldn’t be so harsh.
Exactly.. this is the monster they created that they aren’t capable enough to control, now come the consequences of public opinion.
Suggesting they lack the intellectual depth to understand and fully address the situation is dead on. They don’t get it because they can’t get it.
I guess I feel this is a gentle way of saying “The Windsors are too white trash and idiotic to fight the allegations.” I guess I feel it never really mattered if the royals were named because it would just be another round of media circus of lying, deflecting, and denying. The Windsors won’t change so who cares?
Lol. They can’t beat the allegations. They doubled down on their bad behavior and white supremacy and this is where it got them. Sorry, Charlie!
I saw some X threads earlier today with sooooo many posts describing Khate (“Catherine, our beautiful princess” – 🤮) as “pure-hearted”, which is code for blameless Miss Ann (I don’t mean Anne the princess). So that’s the flag they’re definitely all flying – white supremacy alllll the way. They’re not apologetic, they’re PROUD of themselves for this.
Not in intellectual shape is certainly a nice way to phrase “moron”.
I think we were meant to read between the lines here. The only one with the degree in international relations and the smarts to back up that knowledge is Meghan and well, we all know what they did to her.
I agree that they are not sophisticated enough or bright enough. But I think the true problem is simply that they are privileged, lazy, and simply do not care. They are backed by a nation that adores their racism, that revels in it. Much like the republicants in the u.s., the royals benefit from their racism. Their inability to change and grow will hopefully be their undoing. Abolish the monarchy.
“They are backed by a nation that adores their racism, that revels in it.”
@Josephine, this is precisely where I’m at this stage. Yes, the RF are bigots. Yes, the tabloids have rained down 7 years of abuse on H&M, particularly Meghan. But also true is that the British public buys and believes this crap.
Just like the Guardian writer admitting she has less respect for Prince William these days, I find myself side-eyeing the British public. It’s beginning to feel like the average Brit does indeed harbor strong racist tendencies and attitudes. I’ can’t help but think that those who are truly anti-racist (like many of whom comment here) are in the extreme minority. Because tabloid readers seem to adore the racist rhetoric. I mean, somebody’s buying the tabloid filth and supporting this shitshow.
I really hope Omid makes good money from this book. The tabloids and british press are gonna ruin his rep and hound him in any job he gets from now on.
He will land on his feet. Plan B must have been in the back of his mind writing this book. He knew full well what hell was in store for him. He burned all the bridges. I think he already knows his next move.
I think he’ll be ok. His time being a royal reporter may be over, but he’ll find something else, especially here in the US if he needs to
I kinda wonder if he is actually at the head of the pack.
Once the other members of the “royal rota” see how much money and attention you can get airing the royal family’s dirty laundry…
I’m certain that a psychologist could explain this better, but it seems to me that this issue is less frustration and jealousy about where the Sussexes ended up, and more about *how* they got there. The plain truth is that some people choose partners who inspire improvement and self-actualization, while others do not. Look around your own friend group or family: we all know that confirmed bachelor who found a dynamic partner late in life then went on to great things such as children or the realization of professional dreams (think George Clooney). Perhaps you know a woman who had unending personal troubles but then met a partner who helped her turn it all around. These situations come in every size, shape, race, creed and gender-mix.
Harry found someone who helped him to become the person who he always wanted to be. He found his path to being a better version of himself, including acknowledging his family’s many transgressions, both recent and distant. None of the other nonces seem to have managed this; they mostly picked partners who fostered and abetted the primacy of The Firm, without questioning its foibles.
He found better, so he was encouraged to do better, and did. They are all stuck in their (deeply troubled and troubling) past. They can’t stand that one of them faces the issues head-on, and it makes them look even worse in their intransigence.
They aren’t jealous of the life that Harry built; they are disappointed that they didn’t have the courage to walk the same path.
The royals actively discourage their members from finding partners who can help make them better people. And I totally agree that finding the right person to help us on our journey is often the key. But the royals don’t think like that. They want everyone in The Firm to find a partner to fit in and be submissive to the only goal they have—preserving the monarchy. It’s sick, for sure.
The Guardian sometimes likes to drop truth bombs. This is one of those times. Too often, they are as deferential to the royals as the rest of the BM.
Interesting that she addresses Hussey’s remarks, but ignores remarks and behaviors from the royals themselves. PH had the “intellectual shape” to learn and change his behavior. KC is supposed to be an intellectual, why can’t he? Is he not bright enough or is it that his ego gets in the way?
“so many members of this family are simply not in the intellectual shape they would need to be to do the delicate work of representing the royals abroad.”
Absolutely SCREAMING, she said “yes the royals are racist but please don’t forget they’re also extremely stupid.”
It’s not just that they’re stupid, it’s also that they’re ignorant, incurious, and utterly unmotivated. Imagine having a life and a job that enabled you to travel around the country, even the world, meeting people doing interesting things and getting to talk to those people and see the fruits of their labours, wouldn’t it be amazing? Apart from all the ceremonial/military stuff that is compulsory, you can basically choose to promote your own passionate interests and charities. For example, if it were me in that position, I would have no interest at all in sport (and I wouldn’t need to, because Kate does that stuff), but I would love to spotlight literature (think of all the book prizes and authors and the possibility of doing something like Dolly Parton’s children’s book club!) and history and cats.
@Jane
YES! History and Cats !!! That would be me. But yes. They have the opportunity to travel and meet all these interesting people and what the UK gets is a POW only interested in herself. She wants to be photographed and praised for hitting a tennis ball in a tennis skirt gurning and screeching down a kiddie slide in heels on her only solo foreign tour in Denmark. They have got a real winner dont they….
@Jane, how amazing would that be? I would want to start a program like Dolly’s, but for the UK, and then also start book clubs/free book programs for seniors. I’d also want to support the food crises for both children and seniors. Actually, let’s face it, there’s so many issues and projects we would all want to pursue.
That had me shrieking.
Racism and dumbassery often go hand in hand. The royals excel at both.
What’s really sad is that Harry’s own brother took the side of some pipsqueak aid instead of standing with his brother. Harry a veteran of two wars was discarded like yesterdays trash. I can’t imagine how he must have felt. He has so much grace and honor. No wonder vets love and admire him. This guy who had served his family and country was given no account by assholes working for his so-called family. No wonder he left. If they wouldn’t stand with him he had no choice but to leave. William is not worthy to even wipe his shoes. I sincerely hope that he truly realizes that his family is the one that He and Meghan has created. They are the people that truly care and love him.
Does anyone remember that in the Netflix series, when Meghan and Harry were talking about the baby color discussions, they seemed to be talking about different occasions that took place on different days? Meghan seemed to say it happened during the time she was pregnant with Archie, while Harry said it happened before they were married (or something like that, something much earlier in the timeline). It was cited by some as a discrepancy at that time,
Just makes so much sense now that there are multiple names — because there have been more than one occasions! Honestly they are just all racist and must have been making the same comment (probably much worse) behind closed doors. There’s no way William is not part of it. The whole Piers Morgan thing must have gotten his green light to save himself.
Occam’s razor: the simplest explanation is that Racist 1 mentioned it while they were dating. When that didn’t get any traction, Racist 2 brought it up again during the pregnancy. These people are so dense that they thought that the Sussexes would suddenly think “Oh, that’s right! We’ve got an optics problem here, so let’s sort it out before this baby arrives!”.
Clearly, the family was talking about it the whole time, but it was only raised twice with the parents.
Imagine being that obtuse.
I screamed when I read this article. It’s true.
You know the famous Thatcher quote – “The lady does not turn” or whatever?
it popped into my head reading this. The Firm does not turn. They’re on their racist, white supremacist course and they can’t turn to avoid charges of racism anymore than the Titanic could have avoided that iceberg.
had they made ANY changes after the oprah interview, this wouldn’t look so bad for the windsors. But its like, here’s one racist event after another, they just keep being racist, and at this point I doubt they are ever going to change.
Can you imagine any Windsor putting in the work to understand why asking a Black Brit where they’re “really” from is racist? Can you imagine any Windsor trying to understand why the blackamoor statues are racist? Can you imagine any of them actively listening to a diversity tsar about what they need to improve, what their issues are?
Doing any of that does not just require intelligence, it requires acknowledging that there is something about you that you need to change. And that’s not something the Windsors excel at.
What a lovely piece. I’m practically skipping!
As a Brit I resent the nuclear level of PR fawning towards RF to brainwash us that we should be grateful to have a monarchy and that no one should question its right to exist. I want an accountable republic head of state and trained, talented and intelligent diplomats representing us abroad. It would be a mercy for WK offspring to be released from zoo time coverage and being straitjacketed from roles they haven’t chosen. So relieved that HM left and are bringing their children to be free to choose their own lives.
Not only intellectually incapable but utterly uninterested and unwilling to change course. There never was a “diversity czar” hired, because the Windsors never intended to do any such thing. They undoubtedly scoff at the very idea, yet lied to make themselves look better in the wake of the Oprah interview. My guess is the Windsors see no problem with racism and treating Black people as subhuman nonentities, but they had to pretend. The concept that White-Is-Right is absolutely natural to them, and being “royal” is about being whiter and thus better than everyone else (especially Black folks who should disclose where they’re “really” from).
So yes, the BRF are too basic and stupid to have handled this better. But they really believe that the average Brit sides with them on this race issue and they didn’t think it would come back to haunt them. They’ll continue to handle this as clumsily and ineffectually as they always have.
Yes, on all counts. It continually astounds me that the royals can look at the diversity of their country and commonwealth and then think their racism works in any way, shape, or form. The only answer is ending the monarchy, this family of medieval cosplaying fools just keep damaging the country and its people.
💯 Agreed, #abolishthemonarchy
The days of the British empire are long gone.
You know who would have had the “tact, humility, curiosity, open-mindedness and courage” to take on these tough conversation in the Commonwealth?
Meghan and Harry, of course.