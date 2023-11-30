A sweatshirt under $8, a vegan lip butter and $10 off an affordable eye cream



From Rosie: CB mentioned the Black Friday sale on Neutrogena hydroboost hydrating serum, which is still on sale now. I’ve always preferred creams and wanted to recommend their under-eye moisturizer with hyaluronic acid. It’s also fragrance free. Right now, it’s on sale for $10 off. People love how it feels around their eyes and affirm that it’s great for sensitive skin, too. “It feels so silky & makes the skin around my eyes hydrated & super soft all day long!” “I really like how this feels around my eyes. No breakouts with it. Nice fragrance. Good product for the money. It lasts a long time.” “I love using it morning and night to give my under eyes some extra moisture. I have sensitive skin but never had issues with this.”

50% off Amazon’s 5th Generation Echo Dot



From Rosie: A few years ago, I worked for a company that was run by a board of directors. One year, our outgoing president gave each staff member an Echo Dot that she’d bought from a Black Friday sale. I loved that gift and still use it. It’s handy to ask the day’s weather, set timers, and to shut off devices with smart plugs. Right now, Amazon is still running sales on their Alexa products, including this 5th generation Echo Dot. This model comes in three different colors. There’s also a version with a clock and two different kids’ versions. It has a 4.7 star rating and more than 37,000 reviews on ReviewMeta. Users love how convenient and versatile their Echo is. “The sound quality is so much better than the third-generation Dot. Now, I don’t find myself connecting via Bluetooth to my sound bar nearly as much because the speaker quality is just that good.” “[My parents] have a blast asking Alexa about the weather, and my mom has discovered a new partner in crime for her crossword puzzles. Alexa always comes through with those tricky words!” “One of the things I love most about the Echo Dot is how versatile it is. I use it for everything from playing music to controlling my smart home to setting alarms. It’s also great for answering my questions and providing me with information.”

A temperature-controlled Keurig on sale for $70 off (and reusable K-cups)



From Rosie: This Keurig is small but mighty. It brews in five different sizes and has settings to make both hot and iced coffee. There’s also an option for just hot water. Right now, it’s $70 off as a part of Amazon’s holiday sales. There are three different colors, too: slate, gold, and silver. I stopped buying the actual K cups several years ago and now use these reusable cups instead. I’ve had no issues with them! This coffee maker has a 4.7 star rating, more than 54,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love the quality of coffee it makes. “My favorite feature is the ‘strong’ button! It brews a nice strong cup that tastes delicious. Another great feature is the temperature control.” “I chose this one for the large water tank. I can make several cups without adding more water. Makes a terrific tumbler of ice coffee.”

An affordable 3-in-1 vacuum that’s good on carpet and hard floors



From Rosie: This lightweight, corded vacuum can be used as a standing vacuum or as a handheld one with two different nozzles. The product description says that it’s great for hard floors, carpet, ceramic tile, laminate, and hardwoods. It comes in blue or black and is an affordable $34. It has a 4.2 star rating, almost 99,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people say it’s great for easy cleanups. “Small, lightweight, very easy to maneuver. Has strong suction ability, working great on both rugs and hardwood floors. It would be perfect as a second machine for quick cleanups, for furniture, or under items.” “I just got this little guy delivered today, very lightweight. Used on Hardwood laminate flooring, flat mat, and thin carpet. I would say this is great for light vacuuming, better than sweeping.”

A cozy Hanes sweatshirt under $8 you’ll want in several colors



From CB: This Hanes women’s long sleeve crewneck is currently on sale for 58% off making it under $8! You can also get the men’s version for a little more. At that price you’ll want it in several colors. It comes in 8 different colors and in sizes small to xx-large. This listing has over 60,700 ratings, 4.3 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it’s comfortable, long lasting and true to size. “This is a great, everyday, warm, comfortable, well-made sweatshirt. The turquoise color is pretty. I purposely got a size bigger than what I normally wear so it would be extra baggy and it’s perfectly oversized so I’d say the sizes are true to size. “ “I have bought four of these sweatshirts. They fit me perfectly. They hit a tad below hip level, are soft and comfortable, wash well, and I like the variety of colors available. Also, these are not tight but not baggy either…just right!”

40% off hyaluronic acid serum from Burt’s Bees



From CB: This hyaluronic acid serum from trusted brand Burt’s Bees is on sale for just over $13. It’s formulated with clean ingredients and naturally derived hyaluronic acid and algae for clearer, softer skin. This listing has 530 ratings and 4.3 stars on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say it brightens and moisturizes without bothering sensitive skin. “Love this serum! Have used it a little over a month and see my skin tone becoming more even.” “I have used this twice a day and it is literally getting rid of my eyebags! I’ve had so many people tell me that i look good and well rested lately. The dark circles under my eyes have almost vanished.”

A $150 dupe for the Dyson AirWrap



From CB: I have a Dyson AirWrap and if that’s not a painful splurge for you at a whopping $500 I highly recommend it. I got one in 2019 and it’s still going strong. I love it, it’s so quick and easy and I look like I just stepped out of the salon. (I had to look up tutorials on YouTube to get the hang of it.) This AirWrap dupe by webeauty is under $150 after you click the box to apply the $30 coupon. It has 203 ratings, 4.2 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it’s quiet, easy to use and makes their hair look great. “This combo set works great. It heated up quickly and dried my hair in no time. I LOVE all the attachments that came with it. I used the blow dryer and then before it was fully dry, used the big round brush. This device gave my hair so much volume. It is lightweight and heats quickly!” “It’s amazing!!! I’ve never personally used a Dyson (my stylist has one so I know how it’s supposed to work) but I can’t imagine that it’s several hundred dollars better. I’ve tried all the attachments and feel they are as described. Power is great and my hair (chin length blunt bob with longer curtain bangs) dried more quickly than with my normal dryer + round brush or my hairbrush dryer.”

A vegan lip butter with just the right amount of tint



We’ve featured these awesome lip balms by Melixir before. I have the Dewy Rose color and I love how hydrating it is and how it adds just enough color to look polished. These would make great gifts and stocking stuffers. This listing has 4.4 stars, over 8,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it leaves their lips feeling soft and that they’ve bought it in several colors. “I’ve bought this lip butter in almost all the colors, and each one was very beautiful and natural looking! I didn’t expect it to be super moisturizing thinking it was just a lip tint but the moment I used it my lips were very moisturized and I could see the difference basically overnight or even in a few hours.” “I like the shade, the texture, and the lack of fragrance.”