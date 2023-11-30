Queen Maxima wore an over-the-top Iris van Herpen gown to a Paris exhibition

Queen Maxima really is the Queen of More Is More. Maxima was in Paris this week for the opening of the “Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses” exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Iris van Herpen is a Dutch designer, Maxima is the queen consort of the Netherlands, so she was happy to travel to Paris to see a Dutch designer get honored with this kind of exhibition of her work. The exhibition will stay in Paris through April 2024, then it will move to Brisbane, Singapore, LA and Rotterdam.

For the opening, Maxima wore one of Iris van Herpen’s recent designs. I have no idea if this was already in Maxima’s closet, but I would think not – she hasn’t been seen in it before, I don’t believe. It has the look of something customized for Maxima too, especially since Beyonce got a different version (a cocktail-dress version) of this dress for her Renaissance tour. Maxima was hella overdressed, but she looks amazing. Brigitte Macron also came to the opening and she did not wear Iris van Herpen. Madame Macron kind of looked like “WTF” with Queen Maxima’s over-the-top entrance. It was cool though, Maxima was supporting a Dutch designer.

56 Responses to “Queen Maxima wore an over-the-top Iris van Herpen gown to a Paris exhibition”

  1. SAS says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:14 am

    She looks freaking gorgeous and I have to say I even love creepy Mme Macron’s outfit here, it’s so chic.

    Who are the cool looking people next to the Queen? Is that Iris?

    • ML says:
      November 30, 2023 at 7:22 am

      Iris is in the blue gown. (Not the suit😉) I don’t know the others.

    • JustBitchy says:
      November 30, 2023 at 8:26 am

      Max looks amazing. She’s 5’10” tall with the figure to wear this mastery. I have no doubt it’s customized for (and probably by) her. Joffe

    • Taytanish says:
      November 30, 2023 at 8:50 am

      Predator Macron is in the dowdy white dress suit and she stands out like a sore thumb. Maxima looked like a goddess, even Iris looked very, very gorgeous.

      • Lau says:
        November 30, 2023 at 10:38 am

        @Taytanish, I totally agree ! Maxima wears the designer’s clothes, Macron is wearing the exact same things she always wears and judges others for being over the top. French tabloids were making fun of Maxima for her outfit when she’s the one in the theme.

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      November 30, 2023 at 11:44 am

      i’m not generally a fan of Mme. Macron, but she does have a nice street style here.

    • sparrow says:
      November 30, 2023 at 12:34 pm

      Agree with you, SAS. I think Macron looks nice, as well. I’ll give her that.

  2. Giddy says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:15 am

    She looks fabulous, the very image of a Queen. She doesn’t need a tiara to look Royal.

    • Cessily says:
      November 30, 2023 at 7:42 am

      Your absolutely right.. I love this dress on her and she should showcase the designer especially when she can do it so beautifully.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      November 30, 2023 at 7:51 am

      Amazingly beautiful the designer is wow. Brigitte looks like wtf indeed lol
      The queen couldn’t wait for an occasion to wear the dress.

      • Lia says:
        November 30, 2023 at 7:53 am

        This is the most amazing dress I have ever seen!! Just wow!!! You can really only put it like this: the only royal ladies who have style and can dress well are Maxima and Letizia (except Meghan of course, but Meghan is on a completely different level. For me she is not just a royal but so much more. I don’t identify her as a person with the royal family but with what she has achieved herself)

        Brigitte also looks very chic!!

      • Ameerah M says:
        November 30, 2023 at 7:56 am

        You forgot Queen Rain. She’s been a style icons for over two decades.

    • Becks1 says:
      November 30, 2023 at 11:46 am

      She looks amazing. that dress would not work on everyone but she has the confidence and presence to pull it off 100%.

  3. ML says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:17 am

    Maxíma understood the assignment! Iris van Herpen was honored in Paris and the best possible tribute is to showcase her work. Great job!

  4. Seraphina says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:18 am

    She looks great and I always enjoy seeing what she wears. She wears her outfits well and carries it off.

  5. EasternViolet says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Queen Maxima is absolutely stunning here. You-know-who could take notes on the fashion mic drop.

    Reply
    • tenzing says:
      November 30, 2023 at 7:32 am

      and she actually is smart and works hard for the UN financial empowerment of women program for a nominal fee and hardly seeks the limelight, eat that kkkhate, https://www.unsgsa.org/

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 30, 2023 at 8:00 am

        I’m a staunch republican, but the European royals could give lessons to the Windsors on how to do this royalty thing. Except for Frederick of Denmark. He can stay home.

  6. Flower says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:18 am

    It’s stunning – but I have to laugh at Brigitte Macron’s expressions which are hilarious.

    • Emme says:
      November 30, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      @Flower, oh totally, totally agree! Maxima is stunning, and regal, gorgeous and confident. Macron looks older than her age, hunched, haggard and jealous as a Khate-wannabe.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        November 30, 2023 at 2:05 pm

        Emme, when I see Macron I keeping thinking she needs to do something else with hair. It’s too ‘big’ for her. I think if she toned down the volumE it would be so much better.

        Maxima looks GORGEOUS. She knows she looks great and it shows. She’s wearing the hell out of that dress.

      • Emme says:
        November 30, 2023 at 2:23 pm

        @Saucy&sassy, yes her hair is awful! The style makes Macron look as though she has no neck. A sleeker but SHORTER hairstyle would look a hundred times better on her.

  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:19 am

    Maxima looks amazing and I think Macron is the one who looks underdressed for the event next the other attendees wearing the designer (although she looks classic). Amazing, and Maxima is probably the only Royal who could pull this off.

  8. Kristen from MA says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:21 am

    Maxima has worn van Herpen before. This dress is an improvement over the last. It’s difficult to make these dresses royalty-safe, with the amount of sheer fabric involved, and the results can look clumsy.

    ETA: she’s wearing the earrings from the Stuart parure. The diamonds are massive.

    Reply
  9. AMTC says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:23 am

    Wow! I’m normally not a huge fan of a cape dress (aside from the iconic black cape dress Meghan wore during QEII’s funeral) but this is a stunning dress and I love that (like me) she’s not a young woman yet it looks amazing. A great testament to the designer.

  10. Emma says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:24 am

    Max by name, max by nature.

    I love her. I am well aware no-one is perfect, and the Dutch monarchy have made plenty of mis-steps. No-one could accuse Max of not having a personality or being absolutely full of life. You’re in the presence of a queen in more ways than one. Bet she’d be a riot to crack a bottle of wine with.

    Reply
  11. s808i says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:24 am

    I love it!! 10s across the board.

  12. LM says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:33 am

    So a queen dressed like a queen. She looks absolutely stunning.

  13. Jais says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:37 am

    She looks very cool. So so good. Repping a Dutch designer. The pics next to Brigitte are hilarious.

  14. Mamasan says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:38 am

    She looks amazing. Mrs Macron just looks cold.

    Reply
  15. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Maxima looks amazing. Shes the only royal who could wear something like this and wear it well. Testament to the designer it’s modest and fabulous all at once.

    After reading about the Macron relationship, the less I comment on that woman, the better. She’s underdressed.

  16. kyliegirl says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:46 am

    I was hoping you would cover this. I think Maxima looks fantastic and what a gorgeous dress. I love that she went all out to support a Dutch designer.

  17. Kittenmom says:
    November 30, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Seems a tad over the top for the occasion, but she looks amazing in it.

  18. ArtHistorian says:
    November 30, 2023 at 8:00 am

    I love Iris van Herpen’s work. I really really want to see this exhibition.

  19. Libra says:
    November 30, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Tall, statuesque Maxima is over the top glamorous in this dress. It doesn’t overpower her; her personality is strong enough to shine through. No one else could pull this off. Well done.

  20. Lulu says:
    November 30, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Max is just gorgeous and she carry’s off the dress beautifully. She and Hannah Waddington have similar vibes, tall, gorgeous and game for whatever they are doing.

  21. HandforthParish says:
    November 30, 2023 at 9:22 am

    Sorry, nope.

    Love her and her style, but this is a weird mix of pageant and ice dance. It could have worked in a different colour maybe?

  22. MsIam says:
    November 30, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Usually don’t like “naked” dresses but this is pretty. It makes sense to wear such a dramatic gown since she’s part of the program honoring the designer.

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 30, 2023 at 9:38 am

      The only part that surprises me in the very pale shade TBH. Maybe a pale orange with orange underlay would oddly have toned this down a bit? Made it more rewearable at other events. Either way, Max always wears her clothes, the clothes never wear her.

  23. Inge says:
    November 30, 2023 at 9:35 am

    too revealing and I’m getting a bit tired of having to pay for all these outfits when so many people are struggling with food and energy costs.

  24. Grant says:
    November 30, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I love it. Van Herpen is such a visionary and Maxima looks like a Queen from a fairytale or fantasy novel.

    Dutch designers are so underrated. Van Herpen, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries van Noten… They’re killing the game!

  25. SarahCS says:
    November 30, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Having recently seen some of the Bob Mackie dresses for Cher and Tina Turner at the current V&A exhibition I am LOVING these looks on Maxima and (I think I’ve read this correctly) Iris herself. Go bold or go home.

  26. Chantal1 says:
    November 30, 2023 at 11:41 am

    I like it! Max looks gorgeous!

  27. VilleRose says:
    November 30, 2023 at 11:55 am

    I saw this outfit on Instagram and was blown way by it. I don’t follow Maxima’s fashion closely but I know lots of people always put her on top of the royal fashion pyramid along with Letizia. I now see why, she clearly has fun with it. Brigitte Macron seems rather uninspired next to her but also still looks chic.

  28. Celia says:
    November 30, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    It’s a dress that I look at for a while and don’t love. I like Beyonce’s short version though.

  29. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 30, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    The dress is not my cup of tea. But after reading the backstory, I changed my mind because it is appropriate for the occasion, and Maxima has the bearing to pull it off.

  30. J.Ferber says:
    November 30, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    Love it!!!

  31. NaTalia says:
    November 30, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    I love the dress. Queen Maxima looks beautiful. You can tell she felt beautiful wearing it.
    Macron, I thought was Camilla at first, lol.

  32. tamsin says:
    November 30, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    The dress is lovely, and actually strikingly understated, if that makes sense.

