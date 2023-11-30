Queen Maxima wore an over-the-top Iris van Herpen gown to a Paris exhibition

Queen Maxima really is the Queen of More Is More. Maxima was in Paris this week for the opening of the “Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses” exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Iris van Herpen is a Dutch designer, Maxima is the queen consort of the Netherlands, so she was happy to travel to Paris to see a Dutch designer get honored with this kind of exhibition of her work. The exhibition will stay in Paris through April 2024, then it will move to Brisbane, Singapore, LA and Rotterdam.
For the opening, Maxima wore one of Iris van Herpen’s recent designs. I have no idea if this was already in Maxima’s closet, but I would think not – she hasn’t been seen in it before, I don’t believe. It has the look of something customized for Maxima too, especially since Beyonce got a different version (a cocktail-dress version) of this dress for her Renaissance tour. Maxima was hella overdressed, but she looks amazing. Brigitte Macron also came to the opening and she did not wear Iris van Herpen. Madame Macron kind of looked like “WTF” with Queen Maxima’s over-the-top entrance. It was cool though, Maxima was supporting a Dutch designer.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Brigitte Macron during the opening of Sculpting the Senses exhibition by Iris van Herpen at Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris
Featuring: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
Where: Paris, France
When: 28 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
She looks freaking gorgeous and I have to say I even love creepy Mme Macron’s outfit here, it’s so chic.
Who are the cool looking people next to the Queen? Is that Iris?
Iris is in the blue gown. (Not the suit😉) I don’t know the others.
Max looks amazing. She’s 5’10” tall with the figure to wear this mastery. I have no doubt it’s customized for (and probably by) her. Joffe
Predator Macron is in the dowdy white dress suit and she stands out like a sore thumb. Maxima looked like a goddess, even Iris looked very, very gorgeous.
@Taytanish, I totally agree ! Maxima wears the designer’s clothes, Macron is wearing the exact same things she always wears and judges others for being over the top. French tabloids were making fun of Maxima for her outfit when she’s the one in the theme.
i’m not generally a fan of Mme. Macron, but she does have a nice street style here.
Agree with you, SAS. I think Macron looks nice, as well. I’ll give her that.
She looks fabulous, the very image of a Queen. She doesn’t need a tiara to look Royal.
Your absolutely right.. I love this dress on her and she should showcase the designer especially when she can do it so beautifully.
She wore this designer to her 50th. Check out Linda Zoom on insta.
Amazingly beautiful the designer is wow. Brigitte looks like wtf indeed lol
The queen couldn’t wait for an occasion to wear the dress.
This is the most amazing dress I have ever seen!! Just wow!!! You can really only put it like this: the only royal ladies who have style and can dress well are Maxima and Letizia (except Meghan of course, but Meghan is on a completely different level. For me she is not just a royal but so much more. I don’t identify her as a person with the royal family but with what she has achieved herself)
Brigitte also looks very chic!!
You forgot Queen Rain. She’s been a style icons for over two decades.
She looks amazing. that dress would not work on everyone but she has the confidence and presence to pull it off 100%.
Maxíma understood the assignment! Iris van Herpen was honored in Paris and the best possible tribute is to showcase her work. Great job!
She’s giving full Galadriel here, I love this look on her.
Right? I feel like this is the perfect occasion for this dress. And she looks stunning and like she is having a blast.
She looks great and I always enjoy seeing what she wears. She wears her outfits well and carries it off.
Queen Maxima is absolutely stunning here. You-know-who could take notes on the fashion mic drop.
and she actually is smart and works hard for the UN financial empowerment of women program for a nominal fee and hardly seeks the limelight, eat that kkkhate, https://www.unsgsa.org/
I’m a staunch republican, but the European royals could give lessons to the Windsors on how to do this royalty thing. Except for Frederick of Denmark. He can stay home.
It’s stunning – but I have to laugh at Brigitte Macron’s expressions which are hilarious.
@Flower, oh totally, totally agree! Maxima is stunning, and regal, gorgeous and confident. Macron looks older than her age, hunched, haggard and jealous as a Khate-wannabe.
Emme, when I see Macron I keeping thinking she needs to do something else with hair. It’s too ‘big’ for her. I think if she toned down the volumE it would be so much better.
Maxima looks GORGEOUS. She knows she looks great and it shows. She’s wearing the hell out of that dress.
@Saucy&sassy, yes her hair is awful! The style makes Macron look as though she has no neck. A sleeker but SHORTER hairstyle would look a hundred times better on her.
Maxima looks amazing and I think Macron is the one who looks underdressed for the event next the other attendees wearing the designer (although she looks classic). Amazing, and Maxima is probably the only Royal who could pull this off.
Maxima has worn van Herpen before. This dress is an improvement over the last. It’s difficult to make these dresses royalty-safe, with the amount of sheer fabric involved, and the results can look clumsy.
ETA: she’s wearing the earrings from the Stuart parure. The diamonds are massive.
Wow! I’m normally not a huge fan of a cape dress (aside from the iconic black cape dress Meghan wore during QEII’s funeral) but this is a stunning dress and I love that (like me) she’s not a young woman yet it looks amazing. A great testament to the designer.
Max helped usher back the cape dress go back to some Jan Taminiau dresses – particularly this one from 2017. https://ufonomore.com/recently-added/jan-taminiau-tricolor-cape-gown?format=amp
Max by name, max by nature.
I love her. I am well aware no-one is perfect, and the Dutch monarchy have made plenty of mis-steps. No-one could accuse Max of not having a personality or being absolutely full of life. You’re in the presence of a queen in more ways than one. Bet she’d be a riot to crack a bottle of wine with.
I love it!! 10s across the board.
So a queen dressed like a queen. She looks absolutely stunning.
She looks very cool. So so good. Repping a Dutch designer. The pics next to Brigitte are hilarious.
She looks amazing. Mrs Macron just looks cold.
Maxima looks amazing. Shes the only royal who could wear something like this and wear it well. Testament to the designer it’s modest and fabulous all at once.
After reading about the Macron relationship, the less I comment on that woman, the better. She’s underdressed.
I was hoping you would cover this. I think Maxima looks fantastic and what a gorgeous dress. I love that she went all out to support a Dutch designer.
Seems a tad over the top for the occasion, but she looks amazing in it.
I love Iris van Herpen’s work. I really really want to see this exhibition.
She is my favorite designer!
Tall, statuesque Maxima is over the top glamorous in this dress. It doesn’t overpower her; her personality is strong enough to shine through. No one else could pull this off. Well done.
Max is just gorgeous and she carry’s off the dress beautifully. She and Hannah Waddington have similar vibes, tall, gorgeous and game for whatever they are doing.
Great comparison. I agree. Both women are gorgeous and striking.
Sorry, nope.
Love her and her style, but this is a weird mix of pageant and ice dance. It could have worked in a different colour maybe?
Usually don’t like “naked” dresses but this is pretty. It makes sense to wear such a dramatic gown since she’s part of the program honoring the designer.
The only part that surprises me in the very pale shade TBH. Maybe a pale orange with orange underlay would oddly have toned this down a bit? Made it more rewearable at other events. Either way, Max always wears her clothes, the clothes never wear her.
too revealing and I’m getting a bit tired of having to pay for all these outfits when so many people are struggling with food and energy costs.
I love it. Van Herpen is such a visionary and Maxima looks like a Queen from a fairytale or fantasy novel.
Dutch designers are so underrated. Van Herpen, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries van Noten… They’re killing the game!
Having recently seen some of the Bob Mackie dresses for Cher and Tina Turner at the current V&A exhibition I am LOVING these looks on Maxima and (I think I’ve read this correctly) Iris herself. Go bold or go home.
My first thought was it looked like a Cher dress.
Maxima looks great in it!
I like it! Max looks gorgeous!
I saw this outfit on Instagram and was blown way by it. I don’t follow Maxima’s fashion closely but I know lots of people always put her on top of the royal fashion pyramid along with Letizia. I now see why, she clearly has fun with it. Brigitte Macron seems rather uninspired next to her but also still looks chic.
It’s a dress that I look at for a while and don’t love. I like Beyonce’s short version though.
The dress is not my cup of tea. But after reading the backstory, I changed my mind because it is appropriate for the occasion, and Maxima has the bearing to pull it off.
Love it!!!
I love the dress. Queen Maxima looks beautiful. You can tell she felt beautiful wearing it.
Macron, I thought was Camilla at first, lol.
The dress is lovely, and actually strikingly understated, if that makes sense.