Queen Maxima wore an over-the-top Iris van Herpen gown to a Paris exhibition

Queen Maxima really is the Queen of More Is More. Maxima was in Paris this week for the opening of the “Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses” exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Iris van Herpen is a Dutch designer, Maxima is the queen consort of the Netherlands, so she was happy to travel to Paris to see a Dutch designer get honored with this kind of exhibition of her work. The exhibition will stay in Paris through April 2024, then it will move to Brisbane, Singapore, LA and Rotterdam.

For the opening, Maxima wore one of Iris van Herpen’s recent designs. I have no idea if this was already in Maxima’s closet, but I would think not – she hasn’t been seen in it before, I don’t believe. It has the look of something customized for Maxima too, especially since Beyonce got a different version (a cocktail-dress version) of this dress for her Renaissance tour. Maxima was hella overdressed, but she looks amazing. Brigitte Macron also came to the opening and she did not wear Iris van Herpen. Madame Macron kind of looked like “WTF” with Queen Maxima’s over-the-top entrance. It was cool though, Maxima was supporting a Dutch designer.