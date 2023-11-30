Scobie: Prince William & Kate’s Boston trip was a complete disaster

Prince William and Kate visited Boston last December and it was a trip to forget. Or rather, William and Kate were so forgettable. Omid Scobie’s Endgame includes a lot of information about the Boston trip within the larger story of “QEII died and the remaining Windsors can’t stop tripping over themselves for two seconds.” As I covered in real time, William was incandescent over the twin crises outside of his control during the Boston trip. The first crisis was the Susan Hussey mess back in England. But then Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Sussexes’ docuseries in the middle of the Keens’ Boston trip, and suddenly William was raging at the royal rota for days. Remember all of the “Sussexes are like the Kardashians” nonsense? Well, here are some (hilarious) highlights of how everything went down in Boston:
The Hussey debacle overshadowed their first days in Boston: “…By the time they landed in Boston, the furor over Lady Susan was at full volume, drowning out much of the hoopla for the event. The couple flew commercial to make a point, but it was lost on a public already outraged by yet another royal race incident. Both former U.S. secretary of state and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the author, diplomat, and member of America’s “royal family” Caroline Kennedy, their chief guests, appeared to tap the brakes on joining the engagement—Kerry cited illness and Kennedy “disrupted travel plans” but in reality, it’s likely they both wanted to see how the scandal played out.
The Celtics game: On the second night, William and Kate attended a Celtics basketball game at TD Garden Arena, where, to their surprise, many fans booed and subjected the royal couple to chants of “USA! USA!” whenever they appeared on the jumbotron. In all fairness, Boston sports fans will boo just about anyone who shows up on their turf, but the latest scandal, along with all the other baggage William and Kate drag around as royals (including their treatment of Harry and Meghan, for one), only made the jeers louder. In fact, there appeared to be little excitement for the royal visit in general…
William’s Super Bowl moment: Despite the promotional efforts and high expectations, the [Earthshot] awards ceremony, by most accounts, didn’t make the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. There was, however, halftime show entertainment courtesy of another royal couple. The first trailer for the Sussexes’ intimate Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released that same day (an intentional move by the streamer, I’m told), promising the “full truth” behind the couple’s departure.
The Earthshot Flop: As for the Earthshot ceremony, viewers were less than captivated, to say the least. In the United Kingdom, newspapers claimed the public “switched off” in droves within minutes of the BBC airing it, while the audience watching live in the United States via PBS’s streaming platform fell to the hundreds at times. Despite certain celebrity guests flying in to the “green” event at great expense and using thousands of gallons of jet fuel (Beckham flew on a private jet from Qatar), the environmental award winners themselves were strangely forced to stay at home and appear via Zoom. Rather than buying a new outfit, Kate made a statement by renting her off-the-shoulder gown (a genuinely good idea, but one that has never been repeated at a royal event since). The green carpet the couple walked down at the start of the evening was repurposed from the previous year’s ceremony, but the Palace refused to comment on the fact it was shipped halfway across the world to make the environmentally conscious statement. As for local media coverage, it focused mostly on the cost of the trip for the city ($170,407) and how it would affect traffic.
I thank Scobie for his service here – too few people paid attention to the fact that William refused to invite the award-winners and instead persuaded celebrities to fly into Boston (on their private jets) all to hang out with him. I had never heard the detail about the green carpet either – did the palace honestly brief the media about how they used the same carpet, but then they didn’t want to talk about the cost of shipping it over??? Jesus. Anyway, yeah, the Boston trip was hilariously bad and hahahaha at Netflix deliberately timing the trailer drop for that week.
Boston, MA – Prince William and Kate Middleton are at the Boston government center outside of City Hall in the pouring rain as they visit the USA for the first time since 2014.
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Boston – Day 1
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, at Speaker's Corner outside City Hall, Boston, USA, at the start of the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony by lighting up Boston City Hall and landmarks across the city green.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence.
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Massachusetts – Day 2
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston.
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Her botox / filler was working overtime this trip
Every time I see photos of that event I keep thinking that her whole green look plus the overuse of botox make her head looks giant. And for once she isn’t wearing a giant wig !
On the one hand, folks around here knew that was a disaster. On the other, I love seeing it laid out with a timeline and dollars. Poor Wank, they flew commercial (shudder) and no one noticed, so they’d suffered for naught. I love that he mentions never renting a dress again. The winners being left home. Clapping for Omid reminding everyone.
Did the green rug fly commercial or did they also have the private jet for their stuff?
Not inviting the winners was so strange. That is the ultimate proof William is surrounded by “yes” men who go along with all of his bad ideas.
Also love the mention of local coverage: lamenting the cost & the traffic snarls. Ha!
Good luck to the RR, who will try to spin the ‘viewership in the hundreds’ and ‘turned off the tv in minutes’ details.
“PW’s Earthshot proved so effective that the majority of viewers decided to avoid electricity mid-program!”
Truly, the fact that they were taken aback by booing in Boston and surprised by the fact that there was “little enthusiasm” for them there should tell us how poor their team is.
It also proves that they believe everything their respective yes-men tell them. They really thought they were going to be greeted the same way H & M are. This is so funny.
EarthShot is such a pointless disaster. Did the ratings get any better this year? It’s just such a humorless, strange, should-have-been-a-zoom ceremony. The tone is strange too. Because it is celebrating William instead of celebrating the scientists.
It doesn’t work for many reasons, but a big one is that William really makes it all about William. And he is boring, humourless and unfortunate looking.
The only reason 🌏💩 exists is to celebrate William. And I truly hope all the folks in GB appreciate what a public service Scobie is performing by spelling everything out in granular detail.
Bringing it to Boston was the real head-scratcher. Why oh why??
All I can say is, LOL at that photo above of Kate trying to hold William’s hand but he’s not having it.
But Peg thought everyone wanted to see him, not the earthcrap winners. Peg thought he was giving Americans a treat by visiting our country. Not only is Peg out of touch, he is also brainless.
First off, thanks again to the Bostonians! “In all fairness, Boston sports fans will boo just about anyone who shows up on their turf, but the latest scandal, along with all the other baggage William and Kate drag around as royals (including their treatment of Harry and Meghan, for one), only made the jeers louder.” Loved this (again)!
And Omid did a nice job of describing Earthsh!t, too.
Every time they try to competition with Meghan and Harry it’s hilarious I would feel sorry for them if they were so vile racist. This Boston trip was flop just like his solo New York trip no one outside of the racist royalist and the Karen’s care about them .
So what’s funny about the rug is that if they had flown private they could have just taken it as part of the luggage. In fact they could have taken others and said yes we flew private as we ran the numbers and because of x,y,z it made more financial and environmental sense for one private plane rather than all of these other things/people that were shipped, flown, etc.
It’s not hard to do a cost benefit analysis. It really isn’t.
William and Kate will forever be in Harry and Meghan’s shadow because they are performative numbskulls! Not a genuine bone in their body!
I maintain that it’s not solely their lack of authenticity, it’s their general lack of show up. It is their laziness and their only deigning to do what passes for royal work every so often. When Harry and Meghan were working royals, they had big projects somewhat less often, but they were well designed, complete and beautifully executed. William shows up for stuff, sometimes, as does Kate, but mostly they’re just “keen.”
Diana showed up, all the time.
I a way i regret the netflix trailer droping at that moment because i was looking forward to this trip blowing up in his face without him having anyone to blame.
It still boggles my mind that they thought that Boston, of all places, would be a good idea. Boston and Philly are probably the two worst options for a visit from Royal Idiots. There’s so much of the US’ history of gaining independence from the Brits in both of those cities.
New York too. Including Long Island. They were epicenters. And if it hasn’t been clear, stay home, leftovers. We. Don’t. Wantcha!
Not inviting the winners for “environmental reasons” while having celebrities fly in is such a scandal really.
Shipping over the green carpet wow but of course not a red carpet because they are so modest to not pose on a red carpet. Yes it was a spectacular flop as are most things Peg does.
I’m in the UK so can I ask any American CB’s – do you have carpets over there? Maybe it was like when I pack to go somewhere I haven’t visited before and bring my own tea in case I can’t find one I like.
Of course we have carpet lol. No need to bring carpet lol. How backwards do you think we are?
@SarahCS, lol. What they were trying to convey was that they weren’t buying a new one, but reusing the last year’s carpet, so they were consuming less in order to make environment better. However, I am sure the shipping of the carpet to another continent was probably more harmful to the environment, apart from financial cost. It is done to grab headlines, not to be environmentally conscious. The same thing they did with flybe stunt.
I love how Scobie delicately mentions “heavy traffic” when it was actually complaints from residents who couldn’t get to Market Basket because the roads were blocked.
Never interfere with access to Market Basket
So true. Do not mess with Market Basket
Even the board of Market Basket found that out when THEY messed with Market Basket.
People still clamored to get to Market Basket … so they could tape receipts from other grocery stores to the window and support protesting workers.
I remember that. One cousin manage to oust the other cousin and then tried to change how the business was run.
Since not even Kate and her rented gown got him much attention, he decided that she wasn’t any use and left her behind this year?
That green dress was available to rent because no one in their right mind would buy it.
It was absolutely disgusting. At what point did the designer not think “this isn’t working”? It’s not even the green that makes the viewer think “ecology green”.
She was cosplaying toxic waste 😉
A friend of mine says that was her “Grannysmith” dress. Is Kate the worm in that apple?
The headless chickens running KP actually thought that everyone would be wowed by Kate wearing Diana’s emeralds. That was supposed to be the big story–not the winners, not the prize. It was supposed to be “wow! Diana’s emeralds are on Kate! Look at Kate! She’s just liek Diana!”
But no one out of jewelry watchers would know or care. As someone who does know a lot about royal jewelry, my thought was meh. Diana wearing those emeralds across her forehead was daring and fun (in the 1980s). Lots of pictures of her wearing them still get printed. Kate doing Diana cosplay isn’t a story. It’s not an event. To call the event a Superbowl was even more nuts. How many Superbowls occur with no teams playing, and just a lady in some jewelry as the main attraction? The royal comms teams are stupid and incompetent. But that’s what you get when you expect people to work once a month, and you hire people based on where their grandfathers went to school.
I think Will partially blames Kate and that awful dress for part of the mocking they got, and that’s why he is now going alone to Earthshot events.
We were all saying that the tour was a flop. The British press have only just admitted some weeks ago that the Boston tour wasn’t successful.
The highlight of the earth thing visit was super Catholic Celtics coach Joe Massoula’s response to sports reporters that the only royal family he cared about was Jesus, Mary, & Joseph
Remember when Celtics fans booed Magic forward Jonathan Isaac’s anti-vaxx, conservative-loving ass last week lol? We do not tolerate fools.
I desperately need a reenactment here, like Veep meets The Windsors. The ROYALS are SHOCKED they were booed in BOSTON! I can see it now, Kate desperately trying to cancel her one solo engagement at the local tea shop, Jason Knauf negotiating on behalf of Will “so the President won’t meet him indoors, I see. What about a hallway? No? Okay, how about we shake hands in passing outside in 20 degree weather with no coat on, except it looks intentional? Ah, brilliant.”
I also agree with @Chloe above that I wish the Netflix trailer hadn’t dropped and he was instead left to stew in his failure and humiliation a bit. The good news is, he’s bound to do it again because this is just who he is: incompetent, petulant, reactive, shortsighted. Any real spotlight on Will can’t help but illuminate his shortcomings. I love that for him.
“USA! USA!” Ahh – ha- ha -ha – haaaaaaa!!!! That’s Boston for ya! Add to that Celtic’s coach Joe Mazzulla stating “What royal family?” ‘I’m only familiar with’ Jesus, Mary, and Joseph as the Royal Family. 🤣🤣🤣
That was theee best comment. So funny.
That gown and styling are simply atrocious the more I see it. She tries so hard yet falls flat each and every time.
I still can’t believe the thought Boston was a goid idea. They’re lucky they only got booed. They should have been greeted with teabags everywhere they went…
I recently rewatched Predator (“Get to the choppa!”) and the color of that hideous dress is the same exact color as the color of the Predator’s blood. Special K vs Predator…
What got me was what the hell was the Democrat mayor doing fawning over them. Also how did the Kennedys get involved with this mess.
I forgot how Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry refused to meet them the day they arrived!! HAHA that was great. And then they met Caroline at the celtics game and tried to act like it was some big thing but she just said hi to them for 2 minutes in the hallway.
And then Joe Biden made William meet him outside for 10 minutes for a photo op, Biden refused to even go inside, LOLOLOL.
If this is what conquering America looks like, what does it look like when one flops in America?
The Joe Biden photo op was a last minute thing that was hastily arranged. Joe Biden was going to be in town for a fundraiser for a Democratic senator and initially had no plans to meet William. When it became clear William and Biden were going to be in Boston on the same day and maybe not meet, it was thrown together at the last minute. I don’t think Biden even wanted to meet William but did it for diplomatic purposes. It was a ten minute outdoor visit at the JFK Library and it was freezing outside. I went back to those articles and Biden asked William why the heck he wasn’t wearing a coat hahaha.
Looks like she was auditioning to be the next person on a tin of sweetcorn 😂😂jolly green giant time. I love that they were booed I love that Omid has shown how manipulative with facts and information the Palace and the press are, let’s call them out on every shitty stunt and lie, because they deserve nothing less
I have to LOL over Kate again literally dressing in green for the 🌎 awards. Imagine the conversation with Will: “I will need money to buy a new gown from an up-and-coming designer who uses recycled materials.” Will, not wanting to spend money, says, ” You should wear something green… maybe you can repurpose a gown?” Kate, who doesn’t have a PA, types into Google “Repurpose green gown” and that is how you get *that* lime green dress.
So these two who represent the RF and England went to a Celtics games? Celtic as in Irish…. I’d say no love lost there and lacking in situational awareness… emperor walking around naked and nobody says a word…. Bravo
I don’t know if dumb dumb Baldy was supposed to say it, but he declared arrogantly that ‘Eartshit is not phylanthrophy but business.
Yeah, take taxpayers and Murdoch money (not yours) to set up an environmental charity, declare all costs through the charity and allow the (shady) investors, who subsidise the Prizes, to milk the projects of the Prize winners for profit.
Sure Jan, meet “Pitch At The Palace” disaster in the making 2.0.
Was Karen trying to match the green rug AND signal very literally that she is “green” for . . . renting a dress? Kate clearly did not pay attention to her schooling past elementary school. The world famous child development specialist, Piaget, theorized that the abstract stage of thought begins at about the age of 12, but of course, some people never develop abstract thought. Kate and Willie are surely two of those. It would account for every stupid thing they do or do wrong. No abstract thought. That would also require thought beyond a 2 year old’s “me, me, me” mentality.
I kind of wished Netflix had waited to drop the trailer after their Boston trip. I understand why they did, to create maximum impact and to stir the pot to get the show even more publicity. But I felt bad for Harry and Meghan who clearly didn’t have any control when the trailer was released. Maybe they were aware and given a heads up but it’s definitely not something they could choose themselves. The critics were all blaming Harry and Meghan for the trailer drop and it turned into a predictable “they always try to steal Kate and William’s spotlight” tirade on social media.
I do remember though their Boston trip was so underpublicized. My mom who worked in Boston at the time had no idea they were even coming until I told her. She was like “Really??? I haven’t heard anything!”
Their comms team, those incompetent hacks, probably thought that a royal visit needed no advance hype because everyone wants to see the royals, right? The press will turn out in droves without their needing to hype anything or anyone!
Boy howdy, were they in for a rude awakening …
As an American, I knew the ceremony was a flop, but I didn’t realize just how much. Viewership “in the hundreds”? Ouch!!
Well, to quote that Boston councilman, I didn’t invite these people.
Did the Boston trip happen after the Cambridgdes hired that American communications guy?
“the audience watching live in the United States via PBS’s streaming platform fell to the hundreds at times.”
LOL, livestreams of school board meetings get higher viewership numbers.
You can’t criticize the U.S. and come here expecting to be loved. We all heard Will talk about “California” and saw how they treated the biracial American Meghan, at Queen E’s funeral. That’s for starters.