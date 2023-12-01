Prince William ‘wasn’t keen’ to invite the Sussexes on the Windsor walkabout

One of my favorite parts of Omid Scobie’s Endgame are his smaller confirmations of some minor story or kerfuffle. This is one of them – two days after QEII’s death, Prince Harry was already back in Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, with Meghan and their team. He got a text from his brother, and William invited him to do a “walkabout” outside of Windsor Castle, where hundreds of well-wishers had gathered. Harry insisted that Meghan be invited as well, and William acquiesced. We knew that the invitation was last-minute and that Harry and Meghan had to rush to get ready. What was always in question was how William even “decided” to text Harry. I remember the back-and-forth Daily Mail coverage, which unfolded in real time as the new king and new Prince of Wales had a minor briefing war as both tried to take credit for the idea. Well, Scobie reports in Endgame that King Charles absolutely ordered William to invite Harry and Meghan. Not only that, but William didn’t want to AT ALL. Hilariously, People Magazine’s coverage also points out that William and Kate (separately) were desperate to take credit for the idea.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s united appearance after Queen Elizabeth’s death almost didn’t happen, Omid Scobie writes in Endgame. In the book, published on Tuesday and originally excerpted in PEOPLE, Scobie writes that King Charles nudged Prince William to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to view tributes and greet the public with him and Princess Kate after Queen Elizabeth died in Sept. 2022.
“Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day. William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him],” Scobie quotes a palace source as saying in Endgame. According to the book, shortly before the outing, Prince William “sent his first text message in months to Harry, suggesting it would be ‘good’ if they came along, too.”
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE surrounding the release of Endgame, which chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy, Scobie stresses that the “Windsor Walkabout” was King Charles’ idea. The author adds that a source “said it was all led by their father, that he was the one that made the suggestion.”
Commenting on the significance of the appearance, which marked the first time that the couples had appeared together in years, “It showed that all four are capable of switching it on and doing what’s right in the moment,” Scobie says. “I thought potentially that could open doors to other moments of seeing what matters and putting certain things to one side, just to coexist or to find some sort of common ground. But I think the thing that surprised me the most was that afterward everyone just went their own ways and nothing happened beyond that.”
Scobie also decodes the brief notice Harry and Meghan had for the public moment as a sign of William’s indifference. “The fact that it was about to go ahead without the Sussexes, who were only asked 40 minutes beforehand, shows just how close William was to not doing it at all. And if it wasn’t for Charles, it wouldn’t have [happened],” Scobie says.
Kensington Palace had said that Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them. The Prince of Wales thought the walkabout to greet the crowds “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” a royal source told PEOPLE at the time. However, a friend of Kate’s told PEOPLE that it was her idea. “She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” the friend said.
“William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public…” I can imagine his little balled up fists as he threw a tantrum about his grandmother’s death being HIS moment to shine. You can tell that William held a grudge about being forced into inviting the Sussexes, because he and Kate went on to a blitz of appearances after that Windsor walkabout. William kept trying to get a do-over, only people actually wanted to see Harry. Remember that whole 10-day hostage situation? Whenever Harry was in view, all of the cameras went to him. The American media covered every single outrageous snub too. I’m not sure the Windsors have even come to grips with how disgusting and sadistic they looked during that “mourning period.”
And Kate lunged at Meghan for bringing up the royal racist in the Oprah interview, all but confirming once more and in public that it was her.
Haha “a friend of Kate’s told People…”. Oh, hi Carole!
I can’t even believe Kate’s team had the audacity to try and claim credit after she alternated between ignoring, aggressively stepping towards and glaring at Meghan during the event, all on camera.
But wasn’t it around this time that the daily mail was touting Saint-t- be Catherine what is the angel that was going to broker the reconciliation between the two brothers? What a laugh..
Ahhh well, as Nonna used to say, “ Eventually, every knot gets caught in the comb.”
Yup. Knowing that Kate was one of the people who had concerns about Archie’s skin color before he was born puts that lunge she did into a whole new context. It’s f***ing scary.
Does anyone have a link to that video clip on Twitter where Kate lunges at Megan during the end of the walkabout? It was posted in a comment way back when but I have been able to find the exact post and then scrolling through all the comments.
@EB I hate when this happens when I can’t remember where I saw something. Your best bet might be YouTube? And then just scrolling to the end of the video
Poor Meghan-she looked terrified throughout that. William and Kate looked gleeful.
She really did and given the level of threat against them/her it was fully justified. What an awful experience. I can’t imagine the relief when she finally got on the plane to fly home.
Yes Meg did look terrified. Cant was shooting daggers with her eyes and did move towards Meg like she wanted to shove her. It did not show Peg and Can’t getting it together.
This family is a dysfunctional mess
Understatement of the year.
Imagine being so dinky, so very, very dinky. To care that the public thought it was your idea to stroll past a small crowd…
He thinks “all four are capable of switching it on and doing what’s right in the moment”? Did he not see Kate’s behavior and expressions? And one of her “friends” thought they could float the idea that it was Kate who wanted to invite H&M?
Huh. So all I’m getting is that William sometimes does do what charles says. I’m surprised he didn’t just refuse.
My take from reading the book, is that it was pretty much the only time he did listen to Charles. Otherwise he tunes him out.
I’m actually surprised, because for once, William *didn’t* look angry and clenched during that walkabout. If he hadn’t wanted to do it, he hid it well, imo. And I’m of the opinion that he generally can’t handle anything well or even fake his way through too convincingly when he’s angry about something.
Kate’s idea! Talking rot there; there’s no way Kate ever wants to be near Meghan, out of sheer jealousy. Charles was reported as thinking he’d get the huge public interest in Meghan & Harry out of the way before they walked into the funeral and anchored attention towards them. He also did it for their sake, too, in that any public animosity could be gauged earlier rather than later and the threat level assessed accordingly. That is what I read. Please don’t ask me where!
I’m just chuckling at the idea of a ‘friend’ of Kate. At this point we know that she doesn’t have any, they were divested along with whatever personality she might have started out with, and that any quotes from a ‘friend’ are always CarolE.
More broadly I love that all of this is seeing some daylight. The hardcore ‘fans’ of the BRF won’t shift and will always explain everything away but there are plenty of moderately/mildly/un-interested folk out there who hold negative views of H&M thanks to the unrelenting PR machine of the press in this country. The unfairness of that has always bothered me.
The hardcore fans will like her MORE.
I said in some comment here a while back that if it was revealed to be William, there would probably be opinion pieces in the UK praising him, and I was only half kidding.
And now we have even more context for the odious way Kate behaved at the walkabout (and throughout the mourning period).
Kate and William particularly bad at covering up their reluctance to be with Harry and Meghan.
And Will always looks constipated around KM and did the bare minimum yesterday by briefly gripping her wrist.
It’s so on brand for W&K to throw a joint hissy fit about not wanting to do something decent. Then when they are forced to do the decent thing and get praised for it, they claim it was all their idea.
Afterthought: Someone needs to inform the British that there is a perfectly good English synonym for the word “keen”. It is “eager”.
So on brand! They were competing with each other to claim credit for something they had to be forced to do. Meanwhile, they can’t shift the blame fast enough for colonialist cosplay.
IIRC Chuck’s team only came out to confirm he was behind it after Peggy tried to take the credit for it for good PR. Again it was reported at the time that the Sussex invitation only happened about an hr before hand.
Even thou Peggy didn’t really want to do it he at least made an effort to be civil – unlike his Disney villain wife who looked like she was about to cut someone up.
Shit like this almost (almost, but not quite) makes me feel sorry for William, because what chance did he really have, being born into this mess, losing his mother, and being largely raised by a father who didn’t care about him all that much, and was constantly trying to find ways to throw his both of sons under the bus to make him look better in the press? He basically viewed his children as pawns. And this is all William has ever known; it’s what he grew up with.
Obviously Harry is proof that he didn’t need to turn out to be as appalling a person as his father, but Harry’s a different person in a different position. For sure William could have turned out differently and become a better person, but circumstances were not on his side.
Then he had to “perform” for the public and both he and his father have to fake a close relationship for the cameras. It’s crazy.
Somehow I have never noticed that photo of Harry petting that dog!
I will say that I think TOB did a good job of maintaining the right tone for this walkabout: somber, grateful, and not celebratory. Keen, on the other hand, looks like she has just won the lottery! It sticks out like a sore thumb.
I just noticed that photo as well! Harry looks so sweet with the dog.
That lab’s face of bliss! I love my dogs so much and my labrador is gorgeous.
@Jay, yes! I just said this above. It was noticeable because it was so unusual for William to not look like he was raging, but I think he looked genuinely grateful for people’s well wishes.
I never knew that the sources said it was Kate’s idea.
I think it was part of one of the Kate the Great Peacemaker stories.
I love that People is actually including what they were told at the time – that it was William’s idea, no no wait it was Kate’s – but we also heard a year ago that it was, in fact, Charles’ idea, so this fits with that.
And it explains why Kate looked so bitchy that day – it was supposed to be her moment in the sun as Princess of Wales and instead she and William were reduced to “the other royals” haha.
n the picture walking towards the camera, I just noticed for the first time that Meghan’s legs are slimmer than K’s and that’s probably why she hates her, right? JK
The fact that William doesn’t realize how bad it makes him look that he was obviously willing to do this walk on his own (let’s be honest he wouldn’t even invited Kate if he could have avoided it) is just insane. That grown man thinks like petty teenager.
Can you imagine Harry’s text stream? Tons of messages from him going out to William asking to catch a ride on the private plane to Balmoral, all ignored. Then out of the blue, a random, “Want to do a walkabout today in a half hour?” It just proved to Harry that William totally ignored him on Betty’s death day.
Kate stomped out of the car like Frankenstien; no way did she want Meghan there on her big reveal day as the Princess of Wales.
@Harper both WK deserve each other as they are equally jealous, petty,insecure and racist. I can never unsee KM squaring up to a terrified M when both are mourning in public. Whether it is W shoving his brother in private or KM publicly intimidating M they are both equally aggressive, just W is cunning enough not to shove anyone on video.
The irony of William being against the walkabout with Harry is that William actually came off looking good that day. Remember? Most of us here agreed that compared to Kate, who was incapable of behaving like an adult as she openly sulked, huffed, and practically lunged at Meghan, that William actually proved he could fake it and behaved appropriately–even going out of his way to introduce Meghan to whatever person they first spoke with when they arrived. For three seconds, William actually came off fairly well.
Max Foster, the royal reporter for CNN, went on air saying William’s office told him the walkabout was his idea. If Foster is reading Endgame he can’t be happy with this reveal. He was lied to or he knew. Either way his credibility with CNN is damaged.
Well, I guess in his limited defense, he might not have lied – William’s office might have told him the walkabout was W’s idea, and Foster just didn’t bother to check beyond that.
This! This was the day Kate showed her true self, we saw the smiling show pony at the funeral for the Queen and at Philips remembrance service, but this was keen with the “Royal” veneer slipping, and her hard faced bitch shone through. The British public are so brain washed into thinking the Royals are sacrosanct, and there was the collective grief for the Queen, that they probably didn’t notice or didn’t care, but the rest of the world saw keen as are really is. The other thing that struck me as I watched this unfold on television, were the only ones looking really grief stricken, were Harry and Megan, keen and bully couldn’t keep the smiles of their faces. It was disgusting, because you knew they were thinking “yes, one step closer to the throne and now we have the Dutchy money