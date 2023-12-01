Prince William doesn’t ‘think his father is competent enough, quite frankly’

Omid Scobie did not devote one chapter to King Charles and Prince William’s relationship. Instead, Scobie sprinkles in hints, quotes and briefing details throughout the book, leaving the reader with a hilarious understanding of the real situation between the king and his heir. Basically, they f–king hate each other and Charles is delighted when William gets bad press and vice versa. They’re both petty back-stabbers. Charles has always seen both of his sons as his competition. William has always seen his father as too emotional, too incapable, too dithering. One of my favorite asides was when Charles was mad that William didn’t acknowledge him or give him any credit for his environmentalism when William launched Earthshot. There are also sections about how William can’t stand Charles’s chronic inability to make a decision and stick to it.

The King and the Prince of Wales are locked in “an increasing struggle” as they compete for public approval and battle to secure the future of the monarchy, a new royal book has claimed. Omid Scobie’s Endgame, published on Tuesday, paints a dire picture of the relationship between the King and his elder son, suggesting they are working in silo. Prince William’s impatience to take the top job is said to infuriate his father, who has repeatedly been left seething at perceived attempts to upstage him. The Prince, 42, did not consider the King “competent enough” to properly deal with the Duke of York scandal, Scobie claims, and could not understand why he did not take a hard stance against him sooner. “Charles’s reluctance baffled William, who didn’t have much confidence in his father to do the right thing anyway,” the book says. A source close to the Prince is quoted as saying at the time: “William [doesn’t] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.” Royal aides have since suggested that it was Prince William who eventually took the lead and persuaded Elizabeth II to take decisive action. However, Scobie says such claims were dismissed by one source close to the King as being “off the mark” and part of a personal agenda. “William, or his staff, I should say, will always be quick to play up his efforts,” the source is quoted as saying. “There is an almost frenzied push for William to be seen as ready for the throne, despite an entire generation coming beforehand.”

[From The Telegraph]

“William [doesn’t] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly” is hilarious considering we’re talking about WILLIAM. I am not convinced that William can walk and chew gum at the same time, much less actually navigate a role involving public and private leadership. William is, at best, an empty suit being “run” by Tory political operatives. At worst, he’s a violent psycho who sees his father as the last impediment to his immediate goal of the throne. What I’m saying is that right now, we’re dealing with briefing wars and father-son schadenfreude, but Charles better watch his back because that’s where William’s knife will go. “Et tu, Peg?”