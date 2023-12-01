Prince William doesn’t ‘think his father is competent enough, quite frankly’

Omid Scobie did not devote one chapter to King Charles and Prince William’s relationship. Instead, Scobie sprinkles in hints, quotes and briefing details throughout the book, leaving the reader with a hilarious understanding of the real situation between the king and his heir. Basically, they f–king hate each other and Charles is delighted when William gets bad press and vice versa. They’re both petty back-stabbers. Charles has always seen both of his sons as his competition. William has always seen his father as too emotional, too incapable, too dithering. One of my favorite asides was when Charles was mad that William didn’t acknowledge him or give him any credit for his environmentalism when William launched Earthshot. There are also sections about how William can’t stand Charles’s chronic inability to make a decision and stick to it.
The King and the Prince of Wales are locked in “an increasing struggle” as they compete for public approval and battle to secure the future of the monarchy, a new royal book has claimed. Omid Scobie’s Endgame, published on Tuesday, paints a dire picture of the relationship between the King and his elder son, suggesting they are working in silo.
Prince William’s impatience to take the top job is said to infuriate his father, who has repeatedly been left seething at perceived attempts to upstage him. The Prince, 42, did not consider the King “competent enough” to properly deal with the Duke of York scandal, Scobie claims, and could not understand why he did not take a hard stance against him sooner.
“Charles’s reluctance baffled William, who didn’t have much confidence in his father to do the right thing anyway,” the book says. A source close to the Prince is quoted as saying at the time: “William [doesn’t] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”
Royal aides have since suggested that it was Prince William who eventually took the lead and persuaded Elizabeth II to take decisive action.
However, Scobie says such claims were dismissed by one source close to the King as being “off the mark” and part of a personal agenda.
“William, or his staff, I should say, will always be quick to play up his efforts,” the source is quoted as saying. “There is an almost frenzied push for William to be seen as ready for the throne, despite an entire generation coming beforehand.”
[From The Telegraph]
“William [doesn’t] think his father is competent enough, quite frankly” is hilarious considering we’re talking about WILLIAM. I am not convinced that William can walk and chew gum at the same time, much less actually navigate a role involving public and private leadership. William is, at best, an empty suit being “run” by Tory political operatives. At worst, he’s a violent psycho who sees his father as the last impediment to his immediate goal of the throne. What I’m saying is that right now, we’re dealing with briefing wars and father-son schadenfreude, but Charles better watch his back because that’s where William’s knife will go. “Et tu, Peg?”
Pot meet kettle. This entire family is a huge joke.
The top photo, all in those elaborate gowns = Out of Touch.
They look like a cut rate local version of the Three Musketeers.
With William instinctively leaning away from his own wife.
…who looks like an air hostess for Pan Am.
none of them look actually happy except Camilla.
Kate’s outfit too. My least favorite shade of blue and she looks vaguely like a 1940s flight attendant.
Khate made herself the centre of attention with the color. It is never about the occasion, always about her. She is as “common as muck”. William chose badly, she will never have class or be considered regal. A king needs a partner who is supportive not competitive.
That photo hurts my soul every time I see it. These people do not hire anyone with an ounce of competence at their job.
Granted I don’t really want to actually see any of their faces but how can a ‘professional’ photographer create this mess??
That second picture is the kiss of death! His liege man…
I’d love to see how that kiss is dramatised one day…
His liege man…who was late for the con-a-nation, and couldn’t be bothered to memorize two lines of script.🙄
This! You can’t make this stuff you. William did everything he could to show his disdain on that day.
Make this stuff up, I mean🙄
The Judas Kiss!
The worst live television kiss since Michael and Lisa Marie at the VMAs!
Didn’t Charles do the same to his mother? He was always briefing that she should step down and give the job to Charles who will do a better job. Willy learned from his father how to respect the current monarch.
Exactly this! My mother, who does not keep up with the royals in any capacity (at least not since Diana’s death), had a surprising amount of venom for Charles ascending to the throne. She firmly believes that Charles should abdicate in favor of William because Charles is the same age as QEII was when Charles was lobbying in the papers for her abdication. As Mo’Nique said, “When you do clownery, sometimes the clown comes back to bite.”
As always on the mark! “Et tu, Peg?” I love it. Absolutely hilarious. Thank you for that Kaiser.
Yes, this is the real story and the heart of everything. It all comes down to succession and leadership – Charles wanting to be king and William wanting to be king and how neither of them are fit for it.
I don’t think William ever wanted to be king, but he’s trapped, and apparently he’s surrounded by people who seem to bring out his worst tendencies. IMO a large part of his jealousy of Harry is that Harry has the life and the freedom that William wants.
William is no victim. He chooses to be the way he is.
William doesn’t want the ‘work’ but he wants the power of being king. He’s an autocrat, with his side deals with the press, forcing them to stay silent about his repeat affairs, his constant threats to freedom of speech, his attempts to endanger the lives of his rivals (Sussex Family).
Oh yes, Billy absolutely wants to be king – an absolute one.
Being a king can mean a lot of things. William certainly shows that he wants to be in charge, have power and attention, and enjoy all the advantages of the monarchy’s wealth – that can be one kind of king. But he doesn’t seem to want to be an effective or benevolent king – a problem-solver and mediator. He wants the perks without the work – Harry’s life and freedom aren’t sustainable without work.
William’s desire to be king RIGHT HERE! RIGHT NOW! is a result of Prince Harry’s rise as a big man on the world stage, recognized and admired globally in his own right for what he has achieved for the benefit of others, as much as for him being his mother’s son.
Bully’s desire to do and be the only thing that he believes will get him back in front of H as the person to be loved and revered more than anyone and by everyone, is burning in him like the heat of a thousand suns and its only gonna burn hotter and hotter the longer chucky stays on the throne, thereby aging Bully.
Envy, jealousy, maliciousness, covetousness, spite…..you name it, are eating away at Bully from the inside out.
Having regard for the fact that the windsors and their forebears have no qualms about offing each other if he/she is deemed to be in the way of one’s ambitions, I have absolutely no doubt hat Bully and his henchmen will move chucky along (if u get my drift) if he takes too long to f*ck off naturally.
@Kingston, your first paragraph is exactly what I was trying to say. Being king is all William has, it’s his total identity at this point, and he’s going to use his power to try to continue abusing Harry any way he can. He finally accepted that this was his fate, so he’s digging in his heels and has begun talking about how he will do things as king (mostly lowering the public’s expectations and letting them know how little he plans to actually do). But I don’t think he ever would have chosen this life.
William would never have chosen a life where he’d have to earn his own way in the world. He’s always wanted the riches, power, privilege of royal life. William just doesn’t want the attention a taxpayer-funded royal life brings.
In an alternate insta karma universe Peggy would gain the crown right after the first Republican Prime Minister is elected/sworn-in. As for Chucky may his insta karma be a reign of disgrace and disaster which helps the Republicans.
Let the briefing ware begin! Once again Charles big shiny day is overshadowed by what’s going on at home. Omid’s Endgame book has knocked him off the front pages. His big environmental speech is a global dude. Here in the US all the news is about Harry and Meghan and the two racist royals.
This is proof that the monarchy should be abolished.
I think it was obvious at the coronation as to their relationship – late arrival, couldn’t memorize his response to Charles etc. no one wants to wait for the top job
Wasn’t one of the early stories after the Newsnight interview that charles was yelling at andrew in a room with Camilla pressed up against the door listening? It doesn’t sound like he was reluctant to take a hard stance against him at that time (now its a different story, for some reason). And I think the William and Andrew church drive was an intentional ploy by Charles to get those two photographed together.
Anyway its clear they don’t get along no matter how much they sometimes will try to pretend.
Maybe Andrew produced some receipts and diaries detailing all the goods he has that he could share in a book or interview.
I don’t believe either Elizabeth or Charles were/are ever ready to take a hard stance against Andrew. One brother yelling at another brother for his bad optics behind closed doors doesn’t mean he was ready to take any sort of stance against Andrew once those doors were opened.
I think it depends on what is meant by “hard stance.” From the RF point of view, it would be damaging to have Andrew continue as a working royal, but ok for him to remain in the family – and, evidently, that’s what Elizabeth wanted. And really, considering what a loose cannon and money-hungry moron Andrew is, I don’t know what else they could do with him in this modern age. The church drive was interesting – like Charles was showing William who’s the boss.
Any ‘hard stance’ William takes against Andrew is only because he wants Royal Lodge. William has no problem with Andrew as a human or with any of Andrew’s actions.
I think that the Windsors were angry that Andrew’s interview was embarrassing, it was sloppy and ill- conceived. It highlighted all of the criticisms of the firm at a time when they could least afford it.
But that doesn’t mean Charles wants Andrew out – punished? Humiliated (within aristo circles)? Taken down a few pegs? Absolutely. But once you start saying that those who were “annointed by God” to rule are no longer untouchable, it becomes a slippery slope.
Also, remember that William has tried to take credit in the past for being the “deciding voice” in getting rid of Andrew and been hilariously undermined by Charles.
William does realize we all can see his incompetence, right? Charles isn’t much better, but he is better than William who got fired on live tv. I’m just saying William is a huge part of the reason there is talk of an endgame for the monarchy. We can see the future with him in charge from a mile away.
Seriously, I hope that at the very least, both Charles AND William suffer from Impostor Syndrome.
Does big Willy intend doing, gulp, more as King or just the basics like throwing himself the biggest Coronation and then do nothing but spend, spend, spend? I mean King has a number of statutory duties that Willy will have to carry out. Obvs, I could be mistaken but he has never given me the impression of wanting to “work” more but I can see him wanting the power and the cash!
At this point they’re just locked in this cycle of Mutually Assured Destruction, and the rest of us are watching from the sidelines.
With popcorn. And wine.
And 3D glasses.
Tortilla chips and salsa. An historic unraveling happening right before our eyes.
Margaritas and tacos for me!
Why not all of the above? It’s going to be a wild ride watching this, lol!
Charles is more competent than his dufus son, that’s for sure. Not by much, but …
Game of Thrones, Windsor edition. No one could have written this; let it play out in reality for us all to enjoy! 😂😂
But actually enjoyable for us “peasants” because at this time in history the royals can’t go to actual war against each other – so it is mostly royal on royal crime without collateral damage.
“Royal on royal crime” LMFAO
I sense Shakespeare in a corner somewhere, scribbling furiously. It really is history come to life.
Charles better watch his back. His heir is Joffrey Baratheon 2.0 and underhanded enough to get him pushed off the throne. Tin foil tiara: William got a crew to get a hold of the English version of Endgame and made sure it’s translated in Dutch to name Charles and Kate as the racists. William damages Charles’ reign after 14 months in and potentially turn Kate into a liability.
This would not surprise me. It also wouldn’t surprise me if he had Camilla’s help.
I can’t see William being canny enough to pick the Dutch version for this stunt — without someone else’s help and connections.
Well Peg your right about that and also your not competent either so…. Abolish the monarchy.
“William doesn’t think.”
No shit, Sherlock.
They’re really quite ridiculous. Except when they’re dangerous.
@ Beech “They’re really quite ridiculous. Except when they’re dangerous.”
Exactly! You’ve put it in a nutshell.
Does anyone remember that photo that cropped up this summer, when the King was in Scotland, and stuck Andrew in Will and Kate’s car, and this was all supposed to be some smug show of solidarity because something something Harry and Megan? I’m laughing about that stunt now.
This is a family FILLED with HUNDREDS OF YEARS of violence & horror that they did to each other to maintain power…so NONE of this surprises me…I’m just thankful that the way society & technology is setup…there ARE no more secrets…EVERYTHANG eventually leaks out
Exactly! It’s already in their genes.
Their family drama is more conniving than any fictional movie/tv show drama out there.
You can tell these people don’t get far away from each other on a healthy enough basis. They are driving each other mad. Sad thing is, it’s not like Kate can get a breather by booking into her local zumba, or William can let off steam down at The Dog & Duck. Their lives are so hemmed in, entwined and neurotic, and their only outside influences are other bits of family. Kate’s mum etc are her friends. All of them need a hobby and friendship groups that aren’t related. It’s not healthy, I tell you!
There’s already been rumors since beginning of this year(I’ve first heard it from my cousin who lives in New Zealand) that C is just in a holding area for a bit , and then W becomes king. K didn’t have to be named, but PM outed her – There probably is an underlying strategy(confirms she no longer is protected.).
I commented yesterday, PM started his show stating the British taxpayers has a right to know who the individuals are that questioned Archie’s skin . Interesting statement, seemed more political.
When it comes to Charles v William, I got no stake, but dude sat in the wings until he was 75, an age at which I very much hope to be retired and living my best leisurely life, to get the job he’d trained for since birth. I got no reason to think Wills should spend fewer decades stifling his frustration in “dignified” (LOL) suffering.
And here we have the inherent problem with hereditary monarchies: William has known it is his destiny to be king since he was a child. The only way for him to fulfill that destiny is for Charles to not be king (either by death or abdication). I don’t think Charles prepared William to be king as Charles is not qualified to rule and probably always saw William, at least subconsciously, as a rival. I don’t think George is being prepared either because: (1) William hasn’t shown the emotional or mental intelligence to guide George and (2) Kate only cares about becoming queen. At least Diana tried by taking the boys to “regular” places like McDonald’s and the water park.
It seems other modern monarchies are better at preparing the heirs and keeping the “survival of the fittest” mentality quiet or maybe they’re just better at hiding it from the public. I knew the BRF wouldn’t be the same without QEII, but I didn’t know they’d turn on each other so quickly.
William’s desperate need for the ‘top’ job makes him unfit, it is not all about power, it is using it responsibly, I hope King Charles lives as long as his mother with sharp mental acumen.
I think Sneaky Charles put Andrew in the car with Will to eff up Will’s “image.” Love that for Will. I hope we’ll get to see that photo again and again on Celebitchy.
Every time I see that picture of Wlly kissing his father’s cheek at the coronation, I can’t help but think Judas kiss.
It is honestly what Charles deserves. He had a son that genuinely loved/loves him despite all his failures. And Harry and Meg would have toed the line as long as they had the palace protection. But both the queen and Charles simply couldn’t do it. I will forever be confused by that.
They were making the monarchy look good, relevant again, and people were excited. Yet they shat the bed because the spare and his wife were looking too good for their place in the family.
Just dumba****. The lot of them.
That’s rich coming from Bulliam. The fact that he’s done nothing with his 40 years on this earth and continually shows that he doesn’t know how to skillfully engage with his subjects and members of the Commonwealth makes it clear that he’s ill-equipped to be King. Too petty, too lazy…