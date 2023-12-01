President Biden gave a shout-out to Prince Harry at the WH Christmas tree lighting

Embed from Getty Images

This week has been full of White House Christmas preparations – several days ago, the First Lady’s office released photos of the White House decorations, which are very cute this year. Before y’all slander Dr. Biden, remember that she’s a teacher at heart, and she loves cutesy, child-friendly Christmas decoration. She decorates like a teacher, she always has. It’s also good to remember that volunteers decorate the White House – you have to apply to be a volunteer, and the Bidens (as most previous administrations) give priority to military families.

Last night, Dr. Biden and President Biden hosted/attended the lighting of the White House Christmas tree, a big event every year. The Bidens invited special guests to the tree lighting – Team USA’s Invictus competitors. During President Biden’s speech, he gave a shout-out to Prince Harry by name. The Mail is freaking out because they thought the Windsors had begged and pleaded with the Biden administration to ignore Harry and ignore Invictus. Irish Joe said: watch this.

NEW: President Biden names #PrinceHarry while honouring the US #InvictusGames Team during the 2023 National Tree Lighting 🎄💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3w6NOBZYbH — Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) December 1, 2023

Embed from Getty Images