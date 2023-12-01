President Biden gave a shout-out to Prince Harry at the WH Christmas tree lighting

This week has been full of White House Christmas preparations – several days ago, the First Lady’s office released photos of the White House decorations, which are very cute this year. Before y’all slander Dr. Biden, remember that she’s a teacher at heart, and she loves cutesy, child-friendly Christmas decoration. She decorates like a teacher, she always has. It’s also good to remember that volunteers decorate the White House – you have to apply to be a volunteer, and the Bidens (as most previous administrations) give priority to military families.
Last night, Dr. Biden and President Biden hosted/attended the lighting of the White House Christmas tree, a big event every year. The Bidens invited special guests to the tree lighting – Team USA’s Invictus competitors. During President Biden’s speech, he gave a shout-out to Prince Harry by name. The Mail is freaking out because they thought the Windsors had begged and pleaded with the Biden administration to ignore Harry and ignore Invictus. Irish Joe said: watch this.
Washington, DC – United States President Joe Biden outlines efforts to counter the flow of fentanyl into the United States during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 November 2023.
Pictured: US President Joe Biden
The East Room of the White House in Washington, DC decorated for the 2023 winter Holiday, with the theme "Magic, Wonder and Joy,"
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 27 Nov 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphoto.com
The Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC decorated for the 2023 winter Holiday, with the theme "Magic, Wonder and Joy,"
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 27 Nov 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphoto.com
The North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC decorated for the 2023 winter Holiday, with the theme "Magic, Wonder and Joy,"
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 27 Nov 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphoto.com
The Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC decorated for the 2023 winter Holiday, with the theme "Magic, Wonder and Joy,"
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 27 Nov 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphoto.com
I like the decorations. Christmas feels like a great time for cutesy.
Prefer whimsy over blood trees.
While I wouldn’t do these kinds of decorations in my own home, I feel like they are very appropriate for the White House.
Let me see if I can articulate this properly…. These decorations make the building feel like it’s a public space. Like it’s not about who is living there at the moment, it’s decorated and on show for a wider community. These are the kind of decorations you’d see in a museum or library or town hall (cranked up to 11, of course 🤣). It just gives me the impression of “this building is for the people”, as opposed to “hey look how I’ve decorated MY mansion”.
I’m probably reading too much into in, but that was my takeaway when I saw the pics.
Well said! These decorations have a community feel, not polarizing individual aesthetic. I get that the First Lady puts a personal touch on it, but their primary role is public servant and should consider the audience.
Perfect description.
I love the reindeer flying through the air!! And yes, of course these are ‘cutesy’, lots of people–with their children–tour the WH at this time of year specifically to see the decorations. Beats the heck out of those blood trees or those bleak icy white trees.
The decorations may be busy looking, but they are a vast improvement over the Melania era decorations. 😱
You can tell Dr Jill LOVES Christmas!!!! Love those decorations.
I love them both and am horrified by polls that show the short-fingered criminal vulgarian leading in some election polls. These decorations are wonderful and welcoming, particularly for the children in military families in the area who are invited to visit in December.
People must always vote like their life depend on it.. but I am not listening to polls.. polls always show repubs are up, royals are loved, William the bully is more popular than his brother. I read somewhere and can’t find it right now, apologies, that the internal republican polls were fixed in 2016 to favour tRump and he was not the preferred candidate by far.
I agree with Olivia that we have to vote with our whole chests, but I just learned that some new polls dropped this week — without media fanfare — that give Biden the edge. Further, he’s been wiping the floor with Florida Man 1 and 2 in fundraising, especially with some dollar amount donations — again, not getting as much attention. Just like with the 2022 midterm elections, the media is going to continue to favor Republicans and their narratives. We must remain vigilant, but also remember that media and the polls are not capturing the full picture either.
They truly want the world to hate Harry. Well. I bet in the UK today some (BRF) noodles are BAKED….
Wills didn’t get mentioned so you know he is in a rage.
I’m sure they are pissed and I love it!
I’m also sure this is the Bidens way of making it up to Harry, Invictus and the USA team for Jill not attending the games. Diplomatically, they had to agree to the UK’s request for them not to go, but they want obviously weren’t happy about it.
The decorations a great. They look joyful and timeless. Love the shout out to Invictus Games too!
Harry deserves the praise for sure. The decorations are definitely Dr Jill’s kid friendly and cheerful. Such a relief from The First Escort’s Holiday in Hell decor. I’ll also add that Melanoma probably loved attending Rosalyn Carter’s memorial service since she knew our other First Ladies would be polite and kind to her. Considering that we all know the people that surround her now are all Maga pigs.
I think the decorations are nice. It’s vast improvement over Melania’s which were horrible and it’s nice for the President to mention Harry.
I love the decorations! For me, it’s all about lights, the more the better. This looks so sparkly and magical. I like a little more color personally, but these are beautiful!
Same! I hate the Kardashian style Christmas all these celebrities do now, where it has to make some sort of statement and be Fashun. So many ugly trees. These are lovely!
Love the decorations and the honoring of the Invictus competitors along with the shout out to Prince Harry, reminding others he and 1st Lady Biden have previously attended the games.
Absolutely love the decorations.
Love the shout out to Prince Harry.
OMG I love this so much. You can’t tell me Joe Biden wasn’t aware of the media gleefully insisting that he was going to ignore Invictus because something something royal family. And that he and Dr. Jill were going to snub Prince Harry forever so as not to offend Charles.
Joe just said WE LOVE INVICTUS, we’ve both gone before, Prince Harry did that. He knew just what he was doing with that. LOVE IT.
I love the christmas decorations as well. They’re fun and whimsical and this is the perfect time for that.
Love the trees and decorations. Green and glowy. Not gonna lie. The reindeer are a lot but kids will like it. Never in my life will I get over melania’s red trees of death. I crack up every time I think about them to the point that I’m kind of grateful she fully went in that direction. Perfect decorations to encapsulate a truly hellish moment in time. Was it also camp? 😂
Shout out to Harry and IG being mentioned amidst the cute and wholesome decorations!
Dr. Jill definitely decorates like some of the older teachers I used to work with! 🤣 And that’s not necessarily a bad thing! When it comes to holiday decorations. and things like that, I think many adults really do it to help create a sort of magical atmosphere for the kids and make the holidays extra special for them.
And leave it to the BM to totally distort what Biden said and try to make it about Harry, when it was really a (well-deserved!) shoutout to our IG athletes.🙄😒 That said, I think the Bidens are definitely Team Sussex.
Christmas should be magical for children.. I love the decorations. I am also loving that while the British media is going insane and is on a massive rampage against the Sussex’s once again, over here Prince Harry and his Invictus Game Foundation is being praised by The President of the United States in a national broadcast.
I love that they were able to reschedule the WH meeting after the send off had to be cancelled because Dr Jill got covid. There are also some lovely pictures of the US team touring the WH and meeting with President Biden and Dr Jill. The Invictus Games Harry created has really changed so many lives, what a wonderful legacy.
So much for William’s attempts to “win over” the USA. As ever, his brother shows him how it’s done.
Love them and the decorations.
Real question: Does BARF & RR really think the US GAF about them? Like some douchenozzle is going to call up Dark Brandon and say “Don’t mention Harry” and he’s going to be “oh ok will do.” Truly not understanding the thought process here.
Great news. William the one who wants to win over Americans must seething
That’s some seriously bad fiction from The Mail.
Too late.
@Flower
I am glad he did this. We honor our veterans and anyone in service to them. IG is becoming huge. This is something our US Presidents do. The veterans were honored guest at the Whitehouse yesterday. We are not like the Brits who had a huge ceremony honoring Veterans who participated in IG and not mentioned the founding member. It’s not like the President did a whole show talking about Prince Harry. He honored the Veterans and recognized the founding member.
I am very proud of our military men and women who have protected and served this country with everything they have to give-I smiled very big when our president and his wife showed respect and kindness for Prince Harry’s work and dedication for vets all over the world-Great work Harry.
The more lights the better, love it ❤ great shout out to Harry ❤
Love the Bidens, love the decorations and lights, love the shout out to Invictus, love the shout out to Harry, and LOOOOOOVE the fact that the moment president Biden uttered those words, the windows at adelaide shook with deranged screams of rage, Mr valet rushed to open windows whilst ducking pillows, buttons and wiglets (that’s why keen wore that fugly one last night!) and, looking at the close up of willy (yuk) in the paper, I have a feeling Mr valet, also reached for a large bottle of valium for his boss 😂😂guess the USA ain’t that into you Mr global statesman 😂😂
Very funny – but the one place you will never find William is Adelaide cottage.
Those reindeer are the best. They remind of when I was a kid and couldn’t sleep waiting for Santa. I heard reindeer hooves running on the roof over my head! I thought about sneaking downstairs to catch Santa, but didn’t want to scare him away before he put the presents under the tree. Years later my mom told me, my dad had been watching a Western on TV. So what I actually heard was the cowboy’s horses. LOL.
See, teachers do know the perfect decorations for kids.
I love the decorations. They’re festive and cheerful, and people can appreciate them no matter their age. I don’t have kids, but I still like to mix in a bit of cuteness with my holiday decorating because I think Christmas should bring out the kid in all of us, just a bit.
Also, the cuteness and brightness does help to somewhat dampen the memory of Melania’s horror-movie-set Christmas. Eeek.
This narrative about the Bidens snubbling Harry because they don’t want to upset the RF is comedy gold. The Bidens don’t GAF. Dr. Biden probably missed Invictus due to her schedule. She was openly photographed with a copy of Spare. You know she was reading parts of it out loud to Joe and they were rolling their eyes about Chuckles’ and Fury Boy’s various tantrums in the book. The king and his heir should be embarrassed, because now POTUS and FLOTUS can never really take them seriously again. But if the Fail feels better lying then fine.
UNRELATED but George Santos has just been expelled from the House of Representatives. Woot woot!. I hope he loses his salary and was escorted out by security.