Princess Kate got a standing ovation in spite/because of being named as ‘racist royal’

Please, I love this. About 24 hours after Piers Morgan “named” the Princess of Wales as one of the two “royal racists” in the Dutch edition of Endgame, Kate and Prince William attended the Royal Variety show. They apparently got a standing ovation, which is what usually happens to whichever royal attends this annual fundraiser – everyone stands up and claps, regardless if it’s Sophie, Edward, Harry, Will, Kate, Meghan, whomever. But Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast frames it like, “look, everybody gave Kate a standing ovation for being racist!” They truly think this framing is a good look, to tie the racism thing with the standing ovation. “Over here, everyone is racist, we’re proud of it, we love Racist Kate!!”

The royals are not complaining—or explaining. Kate Middleton was given a standing ovation as she arrived at a keynote royal event Thursday evening, just 24 hours after she was dramatically named as one of the “royal racists” who raised “concerns’ over “how dark” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children’s skin would be.

The show of support came as King Charles, who was named as the other person who asked questions about the children’s likely skin tone, took to the stage Friday morning to deliver a keynote speech at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai. Aides insisted he was “utterly focused” on the summit.

There are also reports in the U.K. papers dismissing, once again, any suggestion that Charles might seek to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles. “That is just something that would not be considered,” sources told the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

It all adds up to a sense that the royals intend to tough out the crisis, which was triggered after a Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, named Kate and Charles as the individuals referred to by Meghan in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, In that interview she said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Royal sources told The Daily Beast the family would not be commenting on the allegations, despite a growing clamor for them to make a statement. Sources suggest the palace will brush off demands for a statement along the lines of that issued by the queen after the Oprah interview, in which she famously said, “Some recollections may vary.”

They are likely to argue that the publication of the names in a now-pulped foreign language book, and allegedly included by accident, is a very different matter from Meghan and Harry themselves making allegations of racial bias in the Oprah interview: “It’s just another book” is a line that has already emerged as a palace response in some reports.