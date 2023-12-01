Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend and Ben Affleck ‘have a mutual respect for each other’

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in 2015. As you know, Affleck went through some difficult times in the years that followed. He came out of it sober and got remarried to Jennifer Lopez. Garner, for her part, has settled into “relatable mom” mode and started hoarding nuts in her backpack. She’s also been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. There have been reports that the two Jennifers are friendly and we know that their kids get along. For the most part, JGar has kept her relationship with Miller out of the spotlight, but someone went to US Weekly to reassure everyone that Ben and John get along too.
“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”
The source adds the two couples “are all mature” and have worked hard to make “their children the focus of those relationships.”
Garner and Affleck share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, while Miller shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Lopez, 54, shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
As the group has worked together to blend their families, Affleck and Miller have developed “a lot of mutual admiration and respect,” a second source tells Us.
Lopez and Garner, meanwhile, have cultivated their own friendship since Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck in 2021. “Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” an insider told Us in May. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.
Garner and Miller have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, but they’ve recently become less guarded about their relationship. Earlier this month, Garner was photographed blowing her boyfriend a kiss as they said goodbye outside her California home.
“Jen and John are in a great place,” a source tells Us in this week’s cover story. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”
While the duo aren’t currently engaged, members of their inner circle think it’s only a matter of time before they take that step. “Jen and John want to take their time to plan out the specifics as far as the type of ceremony they want, where to live and whether or not they’ll need a prenup,” the insider tells Us. “All that will come, but on their own timetable.”
Well, I would hope that they all get along. I wouldn’t expect them to all be besties, but they’re adults with children and they’re all in their 50s. It seems like Garner and Affleck had a fairly amicable divorce, all things considered. I’m sure all their kids really appreciate that everyone gets along. This is the first time I’m hearing any real details about Miller, though. Are we finally getting some kind of boyfriend rollout from Garner? Maybe a little pre-engagement announcement PR treatment? I wonder if all seven of the kids ever hang out together, and if so, whether it’s at a big family function or a smaller hangout. Oh, to be a fly on the wall of a Garner/Affleck/Lopez family gathering. That would make for an entertaining reality show.
Her hair and make-up look great but I feel like she never quite hits the mark with her clothes. She is in terrific shape but her clothes make her looks kinda boxy. I’m not sure what the answer is but I’d love to see her do something a little less plain. I guess wearing clothes that look like they come from the mall is her brand? idk, if I had access and wealth I think I would go a little more daring and interesting but she’s very consistent in looking nice but not outstanding and every woman deserves some outstanding once in awhile!
Agree with everything you’ve said. Deleted my comment just to cosign on yours!
Agree with both of you!
It’s almost like she wants to be the antidote to the glamour that is J Lo.
@carrie – jlo has ZERO to do with it since she’d been dressing this way since she became a celebrity in 2001 – years before Ben married Lopez. I’m like her – I have little interest in fashion and those feathers on her suit sleeves would even be a little far out for me. And I don’t think she’s doing any boyfriend roll out – US magazine has been just recycling the same quotes about the two of them since 2018. I think she is done having her private life in the forefront after the Ben years debacle so she keeps it low key publicly on purpose and with a guy not in show business it’s easier to do that.
I think she has a beautiful face. She looks like the 90s woman to me, in this regard. I’ve said it before, but someone like Diana looked older at 37 than most today of that age today, but much younger at the same time, because of her flawless skin and vitality. It’s hard to explain, but some of the film stars of the 80s and 90s just had an older/younger thing going on, which doesn’t happen now. This is what she reminds me of: she has a gorgeous face for a woman. She does indeed dress badly; her figure could shout more but her clothing keeps it to a wrongly shaped whisper.
She just likes bland boring clothes with zero risk. It’s her suburban mom stereotype brand and she leans heavy into it. I agree. I would love to see her experiment once in a while with more modern and less 90’s style.
Talking with a friend about Taylor Swift recently and we got talking about how she hits the sweet spot of aspirational fashion – looks good, but convinces you that you’d do better with the same body and budget. I think Garner is the same for an older cohort.
You’re right Concern Fae. I am middle age and I love Garner’s clothes and wear similar stuff all the time. It’s a middle to lower class girl from the 1990s and early 2000’s who did well professionally and might or might not have married up and is now very comfortably respectable and not wanting to rock any boat thing. I can’t stand Swift’s clothing. Beautiful, smart woman but ugh – the clothes! Makes my eyes burn.
Totally agree. She wears a lot of pretty, traditional looks that appeal to the Surburban mom stereotype, but she actually has a very angular, athletic body type. She would look amazing in clothes that play up that part of her shape (I’m thinking of actresses like Jennifer Connelly and Robin Wright Penn).
Her face is absolutely stunning. I’ve never realised this before but her and Rachel McAdams have a similar kind of vibe – both ridiculously pretty, both seem like they could be your best friend. Maybe Jennifer’s style is a deliberate toning down of her gorgeousness so she’s relatable!?
I don’t think her face is always stunning – when her hair and make-up are done right she’s luminous… but on the school run, not so much
I’ve seen her in person in her casual gear and she’s attractive but she’s not show stopping Margo Robby gorgeous
I can’t believe I am spending my morning commenting on this… but… I think that when you sacrifice your career and prioritize your kids, you really miss your career and there are a lot of what if’s… I think this is where Garner’s relatability comes. She still has a career but it appears secondary to her kids. She is still beautiful… it makes me feel less bad about the sacrifices I’ve made for my own family
Agree, if you can lock eyes with a stranger without any make up and hair done did. then you have it.
If the parties know their places, and respect the other parties’ roles as parents, it can be done. It’s important to remember that even if the parents had stayed together, they would not have agreed on every issue every time, so expecting perfect harmony is unrealistic. It’s also important that the non-parents appreciate that they will have to live by the parents’ rules regarding their own kids, whether or not they agree with those rules. Just like the kids, you don’t have to like the rules but you have to accept them.