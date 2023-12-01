Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend and Ben Affleck ‘have a mutual respect for each other’



Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in 2015. As you know, Affleck went through some difficult times in the years that followed. He came out of it sober and got remarried to Jennifer Lopez. Garner, for her part, has settled into “relatable mom” mode and started hoarding nuts in her backpack. She’s also been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. There have been reports that the two Jennifers are friendly and we know that their kids get along. For the most part, JGar has kept her relationship with Miller out of the spotlight, but someone went to US Weekly to reassure everyone that Ben and John get along too.

“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

The source adds the two couples “are all mature” and have worked hard to make “their children the focus of those relationships.”

Garner and Affleck share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, while Miller shares two kids with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Lopez, 54, shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As the group has worked together to blend their families, Affleck and Miller have developed “a lot of mutual admiration and respect,” a second source tells Us.

Lopez and Garner, meanwhile, have cultivated their own friendship since Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck in 2021. “Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” an insider told Us in May. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.

Garner and Miller have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, but they’ve recently become less guarded about their relationship. Earlier this month, Garner was photographed blowing her boyfriend a kiss as they said goodbye outside her California home.

“Jen and John are in a great place,” a source tells Us in this week’s cover story. “They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out.”

While the duo aren’t currently engaged, members of their inner circle think it’s only a matter of time before they take that step. “Jen and John want to take their time to plan out the specifics as far as the type of ceremony they want, where to live and whether or not they’ll need a prenup,” the insider tells Us. “All that will come, but on their own timetable.”