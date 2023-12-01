Taylor Swift’s publicist claps back on the Swift-Alwyn ‘secret wedding’ story

Back in May, Taylor Swift released a new edition of her Midnights album, and the new edition included a new-to-fans song called “You’re Losing Me.” Swifties soon put the pieces together that Taylor was explaining why she and Joe Alwyn broke up – he didn’t want to marry her, she didn’t want to conform to whatever image he had of what “his girlfriend” should look like, etc. I covered the song here – it came out when Taylor and her team were in the trenches over Tay’s relationship with Matt Healy, and the song absolutely had the feel of a convenient distraction from that PR mess. It’s also worth noting that while we only found out about the Swift-Alwyn split in early spring, I absolutely had the vibe that Taylor and Joe were on the rocks for a while before then. Enter Jack Antonoff (Taylor’s friend and producer), who posted this epic “clue” this week:
📸| @jackantonoff shares new/old pic of @taylorswift13 on his IG story!
"you're losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that's finally steaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins" pic.twitter.com/R7ICfbpqcu
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 29, 2023
“You’re Losing Me” – a song explicitly explaining why Taylor and Joe broke up – was written just before her birthday in 2021?? A full fifteen months before we heard about their actual breakup? Well, obviously, the Snake Fam timeline has been full of Joe Alwyn slander and appreciation for Antonoff. But then Deuxmoi got involved. Deuxmoi – the blind-gossip Instagram account – tried to claim that a song is just a song and that Joe and Taylor were very much together throughout 2022, so much so that they had some kind of loosey-goosey “ceremony” of some kind, and that “You’re Losing Me” was actually about a miscarriage (that makes no sense). That’s when Taylor’s publicist Tree Paine got involved.
Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist is shutting down the rumor mill. On Thursday the superstar’s rep Tree Paine slammed DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that shares unconfirmed celebrity gossip, following a post that claimed Swift and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a “marriage” ceremony in 2020 or 2021.
“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Paine wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”
Earlier in the day, DeuxMoi had also shared a post sent in by someone speculating that Swift’s track, “You’re Losing Me,” was inspired by a miscarriage that had caused a rift between the now-exes. (The post was deleted from DeuxMoi’s Instagram Stories following Paine’s tweet.)
“Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same,” DeuxMoi — who has two podcasts and released a novel Anon Pls. last year — wrote in response in another deleted post. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”
The miscarriage story came out of nowhere (to me), but I will admit that I’ve heard those “secret wedding ceremony” stories for years. For a while, Taylor absolutely played up that conspiracy too, that she and Joe had a secret wedding or a commitment ceremony. But Tree Paine says NO, stop it. Okay.
Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp
— Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Declaring someone had a miscarriage could certainly cause pain and trauma. Even worse if DeuxMoi really believes it.
Came here to say the same. Gossip speculation about that sort of thing IS traumatizing, IMO. It’s a horrific experience for anyone who lives through it, so posting idle speculation for entertainment purposes is pretty gross.
There was no denial of the miscarriage, though, just the marriage.
I suspect the miscarriage thing may be true, but that’s based off her song Bigger Than The Whole Sky, not You’re Losing Me which is very explicitly about a relationship slowly dying.
all of the “secretly married” rumors stemmed from DeuxMoi in the first place, as far as I can tell. I don’t think Taylor fed into the “conspiracy” because she talked about marriage in her songs. it seems like she wanted to marry him but for whatever reason it didn’t work out. 🤷
Is Deuxmoi a Perez Hilton type or are they anonymous? Sounds like those messy bloggers who posts anything for clicks.
it’s some dude in a basement making shite up. I’m serious. someone(s) figured out who it was a while back. about as well sourced as the daily mail. actually probably less so.
they’re supposed to be anonymous but they’re also completely wrong that they don’t make money from lying – they do sponsored ads on Instagram, they have a podcast, and they also got a book deal and released a book last year. they’re making lots of money from publishing unverified stories that everyone takes as truth.
DeuxMoi is absolute garbage. I couldn’t believe it was as popular as it was years ago…. and in 2023 the fact that anyone gives it credence is baffling. I look forward to the day that blog fizzles out, á la Perez Hilton.
I have no notes on this story but jeez she looks incredible in the header pic. That color really favors her if I were her I’d wear it all the time.
The wedding thing is so stupid but the miscarriage lie is just…I’m sorry it’s horrific. It’s horrific if its true OR if it’s not true.
DeuxMoi has her disclaimers. She also has her merch, her novel and now her movie deal, leveraged off of this Instagram account and the “musings”, blinds, flat-out lies and sometimes great gossip she posts there. So no, I don’t think Tree Paine has any obligation to take it easy on her. Once you’re posting about miscarriages (jeez) and secret weddings still years after the fact and several relationships later in direct contravention to what a celeb is putting out there, to what their team is putting out there, to what their friends are putting out there, you should expect some pushback, or you’re incredibly naive. DM is getting rich and famous playing in deep waters here, and needs to be more careful.
“the Snake Fam timeline has been full of Joe Alwyn slander and appreciation for Antonoff”
It is really sad that a guy who just wants to be left alone is deliberately used in this way. Joe could use his relationship with Taylor for PR in the years they were together. He didn’t do that, he also didn’t say sh*t since they broke up and Taylor went bananas with PR articles. It seems to me, if Taylor wants to move on with her new boo and stop people mentioning Joe, all she needs to do is stop playing these public games. It is especially ugly she is doing this to a guy who wants a quiet life. Even on reddit, the place of more sane swifties, they started to speculate that Joe may be an abusive partner and she was the victim of a toxic relationship.
Good grief that’s awful. I literally don’t think I’ve seen him in about six months he’s so clearly not into doing any sort of PR tour off that relationship. This is my main issue with a lot of her fans ( please don’t not all me, I KNOW), how it’s always this person isn’t close to her or with her anymore so they must be the Devil. It’s childish. No one is always completely blame free and relationships end without their being clear villains (or any) sometimes.
This reminds me of Calvin Harris, who called Taylor out on Twitter for attacking him and sarcastically said she had a whole new relationship to enjoy. He even said he wouldn’t let her “bury” him like she did Katy Perry. I think he’s the only ex of hers who actually clapped back. Joe doesn’t seem like the type, so she’s happily going to her usual shtick.
Joe will never clap back because he knows it will just create more drama, publicity, and a spotlight that he has never wanted. It’s annoying AF that a portion of her fanbase continues to make baseless accusations and speculations about him. Hope Travis Kelce has a thick skin because lord knows what they’ll do to him when it ends.
The Snake Fam has a contingent that still likes Joe and thinks she isn’t over him enough to move on with Travis, too. Then there are the ones who say all of these guys are beards. They go to war with each other in there. It’s weird.
Taylor isn’t trashing Joe, to be fair. Her fans are. I suppose she could try to stop them but I don’t know exactly how she does that. Maybe she should ask her publicist.
Sometimes a song is just a song, but it feels like Taylor stans don’t want to hear that because it’s not dramatic enough.
I went and watched a lyrics video yesterday, because I didn’t really remember the song. All I could think was what a drama llama. A therapist would tell this person (cause this may not be about Taylor’s own life) to communicate and use their words. Expecting someone to read your mind and know your needs without your having to express them makes a healthy relationship impossible. Huge red flags.
I remember explaining to my Swiftie niece that “Look what you made me do” is never a healthy thing to say. Time for another talk?
Nice stove.
The entire midnights album is a slow breakup. Taylor reflects on past relationships that didn’t work out as a way to analyze the one she’s in that’s fading. Bejewelled is very much the same thematically as You’re Losing Me; feeling unappreciated. It’s pretty normal for a long term relationship not to have an abrupt, firm ending but to gradually unravel.
Bigger Than the Whole Sky (from the 3am edition of Midnights) sounds like it’s about a miscarriage, however speculating if about Taylor or a friend of hers or inspired by something else is also gross.
I saw TP’s post without seeing the miscarriage thing on DM, and thought if it’s just about a speculative ‘marriage/ceremony’ calling it ‘trauma’ might be a bit much – the anger makes more sense when coupled with that 2nd post about miscarriage
Yes, Bigger than the Whole Sky definitely sounds like it’s talking about some kind of loss of a child, whether firsthand experience or not.
Either way, DeuxMoi was full of it and was just making stuff up for clicks (which 100% leads to making money for them).
Deuxmoi is the worst.
Songs can be written about emotions and experiences without giving away about specific events and other people. There are many, many artists who do that. Taylor is supposed to be this great songwriter. She makes a choice to write obvious songs and drop hints about them. Maybe early on in her career when she didn’t have millions of fans who could invade a person’s life in a few seconds that was okay. But now it’s irresponsible. Let’s see her step out of her box and write a song without giving away the plot.
Did you listen to folklore or evermore? Both of those albums are full of songs that are said to be about fictional people.
I get it, she made her early career out of blind items and revenge songs so now her most rabid fans think they’re entitled to know everything about her life, even things she’s trying to keep private. But I think she has said that not all of her songs are autobiographical. Enough is enough, she’s not required to clear up the timeliness of her breakup or tell the world if she had a miscarriage. Sometimes a song can just be a song.
Word around town is that she’s moving to KC?🤷♀️😍
I don’t know, this all feels kind of Streisand effect to me. If she’d just ignored it, most people wouldn’t have paid attention. Now it’s a big headline everywhere.
it’s been a big headline for about two years. it’s been said by Deux and then repeated by other outlets repeatedly. now they’ve added speculation about a miscarriage. ignoring it has not made it fade away, and people are taking it as fact.
That’s fair. I hadn’t seen it picked up by other outlets previously but it makes total sense to refute it now if that’s happening — and you’re right, adding in the miscarriage speculation takes it to another level.
I had a dream that Taylor and Travis eloped or had some kind of secret wedding so this post is weirdly timely for me. I don’t see why knowing she had a “commitment ceremony” with Joe is all that interesting? Whatever they did or did not do, it wasn’t legally binding so they were never married. I don’t follow DeuxMoi because I find them pretty useless, they post everything sent to them and it’s all unverified from what I understand. You can’t just start posting rumors that someone had a miscarriage. That’s incredibly invasive.
It seems like it was Jack and to some degree Kayleigh (sp?) Teller who caused a stir over the weekend. After Jack posted the picture of Taylor from the YLM recording in 2021, a lot of people started surmising that Jack had a beef with Joe. They specifically found a couple of clips where Taylor would credit Joe with being her muse or helping write a song and Jack (and in one a couple of other people) would give serious skeptic looks and/or roll their eyes. The consensus was Jack thought Taylor was being too generous with Joe in general. I don’t remember what Kayleigh did but it was low-key along the same lines.
It’s possible that Taylor gave them both the OK to do that? At the same time, to be fair, she hasn’t said anything about Joe since the breakup was announced. But that doesn’t stop people talking, obviously.
Anyway, Deux was disgusting to post the thing about a miscarriage and is just a rag in general. I’m glad Taylor’s publicist clapped back. I doubt it will make everyone be quiet about it, but sometimes you can’t let the gossipers have the final say.