Taylor Swift’s publicist claps back on the Swift-Alwyn ‘secret wedding’ story

Back in May, Taylor Swift released a new edition of her Midnights album, and the new edition included a new-to-fans song called “You’re Losing Me.” Swifties soon put the pieces together that Taylor was explaining why she and Joe Alwyn broke up – he didn’t want to marry her, she didn’t want to conform to whatever image he had of what “his girlfriend” should look like, etc. I covered the song here – it came out when Taylor and her team were in the trenches over Tay’s relationship with Matt Healy, and the song absolutely had the feel of a convenient distraction from that PR mess. It’s also worth noting that while we only found out about the Swift-Alwyn split in early spring, I absolutely had the vibe that Taylor and Joe were on the rocks for a while before then. Enter Jack Antonoff (Taylor’s friend and producer), who posted this epic “clue” this week:

📸| @jackantonoff shares new/old pic of @taylorswift13 on his IG story! "you're losing me is out today. a very special track from the midnights sessions that's finally steaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins" pic.twitter.com/R7ICfbpqcu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 29, 2023

“You’re Losing Me” – a song explicitly explaining why Taylor and Joe broke up – was written just before her birthday in 2021?? A full fifteen months before we heard about their actual breakup? Well, obviously, the Snake Fam timeline has been full of Joe Alwyn slander and appreciation for Antonoff. But then Deuxmoi got involved. Deuxmoi – the blind-gossip Instagram account – tried to claim that a song is just a song and that Joe and Taylor were very much together throughout 2022, so much so that they had some kind of loosey-goosey “ceremony” of some kind, and that “You’re Losing Me” was actually about a miscarriage (that makes no sense). That’s when Taylor’s publicist Tree Paine got involved.

Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist is shutting down the rumor mill. On Thursday the superstar’s rep Tree Paine slammed DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that shares unconfirmed celebrity gossip, following a post that claimed Swift and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a “marriage” ceremony in 2020 or 2021. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Paine wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.” Earlier in the day, DeuxMoi had also shared a post sent in by someone speculating that Swift’s track, “You’re Losing Me,” was inspired by a miscarriage that had caused a rift between the now-exes. (The post was deleted from DeuxMoi’s Instagram Stories following Paine’s tweet.) “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same,” DeuxMoi — who has two podcasts and released a novel Anon Pls. last year — wrote in response in another deleted post. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

[From People]

The miscarriage story came out of nowhere (to me), but I will admit that I’ve heard those “secret wedding ceremony” stories for years. For a while, Taylor absolutely played up that conspiracy too, that she and Joe had a secret wedding or a commitment ceremony. But Tree Paine says NO, stop it. Okay.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023