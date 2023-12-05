Princess Victoria on William & Kate: ‘It feels very natural and easy to meet’

Last week, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel visited the UK. They were in the UK for a full day before Prince William and Kate deigned to meet them for a cursory photo-op at Windsor Castle. That same day – last Thursday – Vicky and Daniel joined William and Kate at the Royal Variety show. Will and Kate did not have the appearance of being warm and generous hosts to their royal guests – Victoria and Daniel were left scrambling behind the Waleses on the red carpet, then Will and Kate simply ignored the Swedish royals for the meet-and-greet after the show.
All of this is really basic hosting stuff when it comes to European royalty – William and Victoria are close in age (she’s five years older), their fathers are the kings of their respective countries, and the two couples have been married for the same length of time. You would think that William should have made sure to roll out the red carpet for Victoria and really make a point of doing some kind of formal greeting upon Victoria and Daniel’s arrival. Instead, Will and Kate look sullen, childish and too self-absorbed to do the bare minimum of royal diplomacy. Well, anyway, Victoria had some blandly nice things to say about spending a little time with Peg and Buttons:
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is giving a glimmer into what it was like to spend time with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The future queen of Sweden, 46, had sweet things to say about the Prince and Princess of Wales in a new interview with a local newspaper. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, visited the U.K. last week for a three-day stay, and Victoria told Aftonbladet that they enjoyed being with William and Kate.
“It’s always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet,” Victoria told Aftonbladet, according to Hello! magazine.
“They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests,” she added.
Prince William and Crown Princess Victoria are both heirs to their respective thrones, creating a unique opportunity for a special friendship between the two couples, who also have children around the same age. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, 50, are parents to Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, 7, while the Prince and Princess of Wales share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
The Swedish royals kicked off their visit last Wednesday in a quintessentially British way — a pint in a pub! — and toured the STANTA training camp in eastern England. There, Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the U.K.-led Operation Interflex amid the Russian invasion.
“We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet” is what I could say about the dogs I meet during my afternoon walks. It should feel natural between William and his Swedish contemporary, but it’s clear that their time together was full of wiglets, rage and awkwardness. Just another reminder: Will and Kate have zero interest in socializing with other European royal houses for some reason. QEII enjoyed special relationships with nearly every European royal house and Charles is particularly close to several European royals as well. Bill and Kathy can’t even be bothered to show up for Prince Christian’s big 18th birthday party, which was attended by major royals from nearly every European royal house.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Kensington Palace’s IG.
Are we not going to talk about Victoria’s flag dressing for the photo op? is this subtle shade?
(the trousers/trim may be black but it’s close enough to make me wonder)
William and Kate both feel they have to be the most important person in the room. Even when their around Charles. So these other royals coming. And acting like peers. They don’t know how to act around them.
Man she stepped in it with they are nice people who do a lot for there country. If my lots she means photo op then yes they do a lot of those but that is it.
Said one, “well, you have to admit she’s awfully kind to her inferiors.” After a pause, the other retorted, “But where does she find them?” In conclusion, this joke was linked to Dorothy Parker by 1937.
Well, they are both from families trying to keep the royal gravy train rolling, so I guess, they have that in common. They are 3rd cousins or something like that? QE would have been closer kin so likely why she was more friendly with them.
Your first sentence is my sentiment exactly. I think that because most of us here don’t care for the leftover Windsors, we feel the need to support the European royals. Well, I don’t care for any of these spawns of white supremacy. The sooner they’re all gone the better.
Oh look… Peg and Khate were exposed as being on the outside of all the other main royals in Europe by not attending some birthday party last month and suddenly.. ahh.. Crown princess Victoria of Sweden and her estranged husband, ex trainer who is being rolled out for events, visit the UK for a photo op.
Nothing to see here.. All normal..
Oh, is taht Prince Carl with them? That smells like desperation from the crown of Sweden as well.
I saw a clip of the couples’ arrival at the Royal Variety and it was really awkward. William and Kate just seem to chat endlessly, and left Victoria and Daniel almost twiddling their thumbs. They did not seem to treat the other couple as guests, and to act inclusive. Their demeanor seemed undiplomatic at best, and plain rude at worst. So much for William the statesman and his wife. It seems Victoria was very diplomatic in her interview, although she was obviously describing what should have been.
Kate and William had their backs to Victoria and Daniel and they were taking to some older women for a while. You could see Victoria wondering how long it would take. And then they just go up the stairs and don’t even look at Victoria or try to include her in the conversation.
Kate in particular was shutting them out with her back to them the whole time.
It was so incredibly rude and ignorant but these two don’t know any better. They have been jerks to Felipe and leticizia as well.
Honestly, Kate looks traumatized. Maybe there was a big blow-up before the show.
I don’t know about traumatized and generally the body language thing is quite a bit of bs, but officially posed pics do tell a story and body language does play a part here, as you make yourself ready for a pic and consciously/sub-consciously (?) pose and Bill and Waity are positively leaning away from each other. I find that very interesting. Vic and Dan stand straight and neutral, but WanK are trying to get away from each other and this isn’t an isolated example, there are tons of pics like this out there. Something’s for sure up, frankly always has been.
Been a longtime lurker and decided to start commenting and now I seem unable to stop!
How can you tell she looks traumatized?
I think they’re referring to the pic of Kate standing with Vitoria at the Royal Variety event. No airbrushing there.
Having been outed as a royal racist the day before, I ‘d say she’s more mortified and embarrassed than traumatized. It must have been so awkward for the Swedish royals.
Will could have ripped off Kate’s wiglet and thrown it in Victoria’s lap and she would’ve said the exact same thing. The woman is one of, if not the most, capable heirs/monarchs of her generation.
Absolutely she would never say anything controversial especially about another royal couple who are engulfed in a scandal.
Victoria is smart enough to steer well clear of that.
lm gonna keep an eye out though to see how long time it will take for her to interact with them again voluntarily if it is not absolutely necessary bc of their work.
My guess will be- never.
Same for a lot of the rest of at least scandinavian RF, as we could see from Christians birthday.
Yeah there’s a reason they called Victoria for a visit-she’s a pro. And Bill is a zero.
It always baffles me that the UK royals are truly an island, while their european counterparts seem to all genuinely enjoy each other’s company and get together even during non official engagements/visits.
I mean, what else is she going to say? “they’re dull, we have nothing to talk about with them, they’re not very nice, and they barged in ahead of us at the royal variety show?” (the entrance pics are weird, why wouldn’t they have all walked in together, or Kate with Victoria or something?)
Should William not have walked in with Victoria, his counterpart, and Kate with Daniel, as the spouses? That is the usual royal protocol, I believe. Again, so much for William the statesman.
Right? She’s diplomatic and smart. She won’t rock the boat, but I’d love to know her thoughts in private.
Vicki is generous here. Plus william may get triggered by vicki because there are some strong rumors , will likes maddy but maddy shut down that rumor very quick. Also palace from both the side welcomed that rumor .
William and Kate were rude to their Swedish counterparts , not sure how the foreign office can feel confident sending those two anywhere. W&K have this weird inferiority/superiority complex. They feel inferior and make up for it by acting superior.
I don’t know if this kinship or manufactured in order to make the British racist seem interesting.
Well what do you want me to say ? Willam and Kate f-ing suck and are as rude as heck ? Well since I can’t say that , I will just stick to the standard playbook answer .
What’s she going to say? She’s a dull, bland biotch who offers nothing?
Kate looks “added in” to the first group photo. Bulliam is so far in front, he’s left her behind. All the easier to erase her from the photo later on, if need be.
Having Vicky come for a day should be the biggest softball visit ever but Bill can’t even get this right.
I think William and Kate think themselves younger and cooler versions of Victoria and Daniel. So thanks for pointing out that they are that close in age !