Anne Hathaway wore vintage Valentino to the British Fashion Awards: gorgeous?

Here are some photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards, an annual event celebrating fashion and British fashion in particular, although most attendees aren’t wearing British designers. Take Anne Hathaway, who turned up at the event in a vintage Valentino gown. This is literally from the Valentino archives, a museum piece which Anne was allowed to borrow. It’s very pretty, but if you got a chance to wear an archived Valentino, wouldn’t you go for one of the bigger, brighter looks?

Simone Ashley also wore Valentino, but not a vintage piece. This is… very short. I mean, she has legs for days, but lord, how did she sit down?

Rita Ora wore a specially made Primark dress with a chrome spike down the back. From the front, it looks like a basic black dress, but the party’s in the back. Do you think Taika Waititi is tired of this?

Kate Moss looked really good here – I like that she kept it simple.

Letitia Wright wore Prada – I’m so glad that “dress-over-pants” is coming back into style.

Ashley Park wore a big fish! LOL.