Anne Hathaway wore vintage Valentino to the British Fashion Awards: gorgeous?

Here are some photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards, an annual event celebrating fashion and British fashion in particular, although most attendees aren’t wearing British designers. Take Anne Hathaway, who turned up at the event in a vintage Valentino gown. This is literally from the Valentino archives, a museum piece which Anne was allowed to borrow. It’s very pretty, but if you got a chance to wear an archived Valentino, wouldn’t you go for one of the bigger, brighter looks?

Simone Ashley also wore Valentino, but not a vintage piece. This is… very short. I mean, she has legs for days, but lord, how did she sit down?

Rita Ora wore a specially made Primark dress with a chrome spike down the back. From the front, it looks like a basic black dress, but the party’s in the back. Do you think Taika Waititi is tired of this?

Kate Moss looked really good here – I like that she kept it simple.

Letitia Wright wore Prada – I’m so glad that “dress-over-pants” is coming back into style.

Ashley Park wore a big fish! LOL.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Anne Hathaway wore vintage Valentino to the British Fashion Awards: gorgeous?”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Hmmm, none of these are that interesting. Taika loves attention and I think that’s one of the things that make Taika and Rita work. I wonder if those spikes can be removed so she can sit back at some point in the evening without having to change?

    Reply
  2. TrixC says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Anne’s dress is beautiful but I’m not sure the bustline is flattering on her.

    Lol at Taika in a winter coat while the women all freeze.

    Reply
  3. Cherry says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Last time u saw Anne she looked painfully thin and sickly. She still is very, very thin (look at her chest!) but she looks much healthier here. I like the dress, it’s very pretty.

    Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:49 am

    Kate Moss cosplaying Kate Middleton in the devil version of the variety show outfit.

    Reply
  5. Slush says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I wish Anne’s dress were another color, but to me she is always gorgeous.

    I actually really liked the spikes on Rita’s back. They were unexpected and fun!

    Reply
  6. Caseymams says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Anne’s dress is beautiful 🤩

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Letitia For the win!!! She looks very chic! Well done LOVE it. Ashley comes in second and Anne’s dress is nice but the color was not working. Maybe a more vibrant color or something to help the pattern stand out.

    Reply
  8. ML says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I’d wear Kate Moss’s dress—it looks comfortable and witchy—, I love how Letitia looks, and I love the fish on Ashley Park’s dress, too. That fish is really well done!
    I not as into Anne’s or Simone’s dresses. I would have said that that was because they weren’t black like the rest, but whew, Rita Ora was included in this post… she seems to have a thing about creature cosplay dresses—remember the mermaid gills last year? This is an improvement over that look: (scroll down to see it) https://www.celebitchy.com/795599/florence_pugh_in_valentino_at_the_fashion_awards_in_london_stunning_or_meh/

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    December 5, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I would have liked Anne’s dress better in a jewel tone.

    I find the dinosaur spine effect funny, and I like Rita’s dress, even if it’s by ultrafast fashion brand Primark, infamous for creating unsustainable clothes from cheap materials.

    My favorite here is Leticia’s Prada dress-pants combo, clean lines and unfussy.

    Reply
  10. Thelma says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:02 am

    I like Anne’s dress. And Both Rita and Letitia’s too. Hate Ashley’s whole look. Her stylist did this pretty lady wrong. And the shoes are all wrong…too clunky for the dress and make her feet look huge.

    Reply
  11. Plums says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:03 am

    I think Anne should have worn her hair up with that look.

    Simone is gorgeous but nothing could save that dress from how ridiculous it looks.

    Reply
  12. Twin Falls says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Is the spike part of the dress, though? It looks glued to her back.

    The fish is very pretty for a fish on a dress.

    I would wear witchy to everything so I approve of Kate Moss’s choice. Hair makeup and jewelry too.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I kind of love the fish dress! So fun. And the dinosaur spikes too. I’m not sure why the post that Ann is too thin? She looks normal to me, she just has smaller natural boobs and she’s not got on a bra, that’s why her chest looks flat.

    Reply
  14. Christina says:
    December 5, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Those spikes look like special effects makeup. I don’t think that they slip off with the dress. I don’t see the sheer fabric it would be attached to, and the spikes curve with her spine as if they were glued on. And it makes sense for Rita to wear special effects makeup since it’s part of her schtick.

    Reply
  15. Sunny O says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:16 am

    Kate Moss is perennially chic in my book.

    Reply
  16. blue says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Anne looks better in colors & the sleeves are “off.” Either long sleeves or sleeveless would be better.
    Kate’s bracelets are the best thing in these pics.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    December 5, 2023 at 9:41 am

    Kate looks gorgeous and I think the jewelry really elevates the look. I don’t really like any of the other outfits–not even Anne’s. I feel like the design is over worked and the color is awful. The less said about Simone the better.

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    December 5, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Letitia’s is my favorite, and I kind of like the fish?

    Reply
  19. Ann says:
    December 5, 2023 at 11:40 am

    I really like Anne’s dress just not the swirl in the middle. I like the front of Rita’s but not sure about the spikes. Leticia looks good.

    Reply
  20. sparrow says:
    December 5, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    I feel a bit lonely with this, but I love Simone Ashley’s look.

    Reply
  21. J.ferber says:
    December 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    I liked Simone Ashley’s outfit the best.

    Reply
  22. Kirsten says:
    December 5, 2023 at 5:53 pm

    NO to dresses over pants. If you have a dress, you do not need the pants. Have pants? No need for a dress. No one thinks if you are wearing a dress you also need a skirt. Let’s not do this again.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment