Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino at the British Fashion Awards: tomato chic?

Much like Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow also got to choose a vintage Valentino look from the Valentino archives for last night’s British Fashion Awards. I have no idea if the house of Valentino actually selected the looks or Anne and Gwyneth got to choose their own, but I suspect that Gwyneth probably would have chosen differently. Did no one tell her that she was going to “match” the Fashion Awards background? It’s also hilarious because Anne got the far superior vintage look. Goop looks like a fuzzy tomato.

Pamela Anderson in Stella McCartney – actually one of my favorite looks of the night? She’s been going no-makeup to events this year and she looks amazing.

Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham. She looks underdressed, but it’s fine.

Taylor Russell in Loewe. Loewe is so funky! This looks really cool on Taylor though, and she’s become a budding fashionista.

Hello, Andrew Garfield in a tux!