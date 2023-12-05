Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino at the British Fashion Awards: tomato chic?

Much like Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow also got to choose a vintage Valentino look from the Valentino archives for last night’s British Fashion Awards. I have no idea if the house of Valentino actually selected the looks or Anne and Gwyneth got to choose their own, but I suspect that Gwyneth probably would have chosen differently. Did no one tell her that she was going to “match” the Fashion Awards background? It’s also hilarious because Anne got the far superior vintage look. Goop looks like a fuzzy tomato.
Pamela Anderson in Stella McCartney – actually one of my favorite looks of the night? She’s been going no-makeup to events this year and she looks amazing.
Jodie Comer in Victoria Beckham. She looks underdressed, but it’s fine.
Taylor Russell in Loewe. Loewe is so funky! This looks really cool on Taylor though, and she’s become a budding fashionista.
Hello, Andrew Garfield in a tux!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Taylor Russell looks like the victim of a mass fungus outbreak but still manages to look great. Every major fashion house should be trying to sign her because she carries even the most challenging clothes so well.
Yah. Or a statue being over come by Ivy that has gotten outta control.
Gwyneth’s outfit at first was like yeah, but the more I looked at it the more confusing the jacket or over sweater looked with the dress.
I would like Gwyneths without the dumb jacket. Actually, if she and Anne swapped dresses that might have been perfect. Something about that color on Anne, she looks jaundiced or something, or the dress has jaundice lol. Beautiful construction though and Anne continues to be stunning!
I don’t love the ketchup red as much as the darker blood red dresses.
I think I would like Gwyneth’s without that jacket, or even if the background wasn’t the exact same shade, lol. It has a very vintage feel to it (understandably) that I like.
Love the Stella McCartney outfit on Pamela.
Taylor Russell is as stunningly beautiful as she is talented. She looks amazing. Gwen looks fine and so does Jodie. Pam looks comfortable in her skin and that outfit looks great on her. And Andrew looks quite handsome in his tux.
I like Taylor Russell’s dress! It’s unusual and she pulls it off. Jodie and Andrew look great, and ITA about Pamela Anderson: she looks awesome in this simple white suit without makeup!
Pamela Anderson looks amazing – I love the suit.
Seeing Pamela without makeup throws into sharp relief just how much everyone else is wearing, even the looks that seem relatively ‘natural’ and low maintenance clearly aren’t.
Sorry I don’t like Pam’s suit. It is comically oversized to the point she doesn’t seem to have any arms, and the color does nothing for her. If you are fair and pale and going with a no makeup look, you need a color that doesn’t wash you out. And it’s fine no makeup, but maybe do something with your hair? I have a feeling future Pammy is going to look back on this era of her style and shake her head.
Gwyneth would look ok if she didn’t blend so completely in with the background color, but her face looks utterly frozen in a smirk that tells you that as usual she has no self-awareness whatsoever and thinks she is hot sh*t when in fact she is not…
Agree about Pam’s suit. I also think the fit of the pants is bad. It looks like the waist needs to come up higher and the hem should brush the floor.
Am I crazy? I love Gwyneth’s outfit!
You’re not crazy!! This is the best I have seen Gwyneth look and I am not a fan but I love both dress and cover up.
I love it, too, apart from the cut out on the neck line. I love Loewe, so Taylor Russell scores high. I buy Loewe a fair amount, even their room spray! But Stella. She can’t cut for her life. When one of my sisters was studying textile design and cutting, they were shown Stella M’s stuff as an example of bad cut and finish.
I feel bad whenever I like something Gwyneth is wearing – which is the case here. This is a good color on her (background blending aside), much better than the beige / cream she usually favors and completely washes her out. Hair and styling are pretty good, too, here. The botox work on her frozen face…not so much.
The botox is bad. Agree. It’s the same thing with K Middleton. There is not a strong enough base for it to work and rather than looking freshening it looks stark.
Gwyneth’s dress is good, but the jacket is bad. I’ve managed to look more pulled together in 20 minutes than Pamela Anderson does now. She’s looked better at events while wearing no makeup than this recently. I like Taylor’s Loewe.
I absolutely love her outfit, but she needs better styling. The hair and makeup are blah and she looks unfinished. I do not love Pam’s outfit as it looks wrinkled and the fit is terrible. Jodie looks gorgeous!
I like the outfit too, but the red background really detracts from it.
I love it too, and I like her explanation that she is wearing red for Valentino because he always liked her in that color (although she herself doesn’t like wearing that color).
sorry, but this is not the color for Gwen. this would better suit someone with a darker complextion.
I have never understood why Gwyneth Paltrow is considered a fashion icon.
I never will.
Goop looks like she’s wearing a failure of a peignoir set, and Pam is reminding me of Sissy Spacek!
Gwyneth’s face looks full of fillers and Botox. She’d look a bit more sheepish if her face could cooperate.
I’d like Pamela to style her hair and frame her petite face. Her look seems unfinished to me and I think her hair down would somewhat match the outfit.
I love that funky dress on Taylor and she is confidently pulling it off
I don’t like any of these looks.
I just adore Jodie Comer…so much that I forgive that outfit.
Thank you for all these fashion posts! I love almost everything.
The dresses are so beautiful that I’m embarrassed for my initial takeaway to be that Gwyneth finally cut the split ends off her hair.
All that money and all of that starving herself and Gwyneth’s face and chest area look like THAT? Is there too much filler so she can’t open her mouth? What is happening?
Gwyneth Paltrow looks like Sissy Spacek in the last scene of the movie Carrie
I can’t really see Goop’s dress bc it blends in with the wall. Her mother would have worn it better, a true beauty in her day.
@j.ferber. Blythe Danner was a real beauty. Saw her in a Columbo re airing years ago when she was pregnant with Gwyneth. She just radiated understated glamour.
I was hoping this event would get some coverage – and thank you for throwing in a little Andrew Garfield, who just slays a red carpet, these days!