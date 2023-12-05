Princess Kate stepped out solo in a McQueen suit after being named a ‘racist royal’

The Princess of Wales stepped out today for her first solo event since being accidentally named as one of the “racist royals” in a mistranslated edition of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. Kate was out last week, but she was with William when they attended the Royal Variety show. Today, Kate stepped out at St Thomas’ Hospital to open up the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit. Kate has been patron of Evelina London since 2018, part of the larger move to put Kate in positions where she gets photo-ops with kids.

Kate wore a McQueen suit, and she has this exact pantsuit cut in a half-dozen colors. This might be the first time I’m seeing the teal/blue version, but she also has this identical suit in white, pale pink, eggplant purple and I think she has it in black as well. All of those pantsuits were bought after the Duchess of Sussex began wearing pants at royal events.

Predictably, this Karen made sure that she got photos with a Black woman. See, you guys? She can’t be racist, she made sure she had a diversity prop in photos! “Hello, nice to meet you, how dark are your children? I have concerns.”