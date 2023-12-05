Princess Kate stepped out solo in a McQueen suit after being named a ‘racist royal’

The Princess of Wales stepped out today for her first solo event since being accidentally named as one of the “racist royals” in a mistranslated edition of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. Kate was out last week, but she was with William when they attended the Royal Variety show. Today, Kate stepped out at St Thomas’ Hospital to open up the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit. Kate has been patron of Evelina London since 2018, part of the larger move to put Kate in positions where she gets photo-ops with kids.
Kate wore a McQueen suit, and she has this exact pantsuit cut in a half-dozen colors. This might be the first time I’m seeing the teal/blue version, but she also has this identical suit in white, pale pink, eggplant purple and I think she has it in black as well. All of those pantsuits were bought after the Duchess of Sussex began wearing pants at royal events.
Predictably, this Karen made sure that she got photos with a Black woman. See, you guys? She can’t be racist, she made sure she had a diversity prop in photos! “Hello, nice to meet you, how dark are your children? I have concerns.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales at the official opening of the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
YIKES. they definitely made sure to photograph her with a black woman, didn’t they? She can’t be racist, she interacts with black people as part of her “charity work.”
Someone needs to tell her there are other pantsuits out there that she can wear. I don’t even think the cut of this one is that flattering on her.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen her hair so dark. It’s usually chestnut brown right?
I think she looks so much better with the darker shade and the Farrah Fawcett fringe has definitely been calmed down. I wonder if she was allowed to book a professional hair wrangler before this event.
I think it was this dark last week at the royal variety, maybe she got a new dye job before the holidays? Or a new wig came in?
I was thinking the same thing. Her hair has been so confusing to me for weeks. It looks different every time I see it.
She looks significantly better with the much darker color, it flatters her eyes and her skin tone.
A new stylist?
There was an asymmetrical red suit she’s worn before that was a much better fit.
That’s true, but Meghan appeared on a magazine cover in the white version of that exact same suit before Kate wore hers, because of course she did.
I remember! Whether it was the cut or variety I can’t recall. Remember really loving the pics from the cut. Meghan’s was white/cream. That was just an example of a copykeen that actually worked better than this McQueen carousel of the same suit in different colors. I do now wonder if Kate was really shook by Meghan wearing McQueen, her wedding dress designer. Like William with Africa, in her mind, McQueen was hers. So Meghan wearing a McQueen suit that everyone hailed as fresh and modern must have irked. I’ve wondered if that was one of the reasons Kate thought Meghan was trying to steal her fashion contacts. And now Kate has that same suit in multiple colors. Has Meghan ever worn McQueen since that one suit?
Her suits almost always look too small: the jacket too short, the pants not cut right. She also needs to retire the sad, tired, matchy-matchy pump. She walks like a hunchback in them.
I always think she walks like a lumberjack (no offense to lumberjacks!) 😂
Agree. And she needs to stop with the 6 inch stilettos too. It screams insecurity that she feels she has to tower over everyone she meets and can’t walk with her legs straight as a result, especially when she’s on cobblestones. At this point she’s become a walking caricature of herself.
If Kitty is going to keep wearing pantsuits, she’s gotta stop with the Cruella de Ville shoulder pads. They throw all the proportions off. I saw a photo of the Meghan copycat cape dress she wore to the Variety show from the designers website and it does NOT come with the super pointy shoulder pads. Girl. Just stop.
The jacket does look way too small. I wonder if the two fronts are able to be buttoned together? The trousers look all wrong.
Those heels are ridiculous.
How does _anyone_ walk on cobblestones? I was wearing New Balance sneakers when I did a Nantucket ghost tour that was in the older town section, and my feet were killing by two hours’ end. Swear I could feel every bump and crack in the road. So how Kate is able to walk in heels that high on those things without help…sheesh. She probably goes for the stilettos because they make her legs look longer, but they look like they are jamming her toes.
While this will be used as an example of her not being racist, along with the one time she hugged the black nurse who helped deliver George, it only confirms her racism because she’s totally fine with black people serving her, as this woman is doing today. It’s the black people who dare think they are equal to her that she has a problem with.
Also wearing stilettos when going to visit children is just asinine. Towering over kids unnecessarily just shows how she doesn’t get how to deal with kids on an equal level. She can wear the stilettos for the formal events.
Agree on both counts: differentiating between KKKate’s attitude to black people as servants versus equals as well as her inappropriate attire in stilettos at a children-prominent visit such as this!
“Predictably, this Karen made sure that she got photos with a Black woman.” My heart sunk when I saw this. Could you have not at least researched who the woman was instead of portraying her as someone unwillingly snapped in a photo out to make Kate look better? She is Gubby Ayida the CEO of the Evelina Women’s and Children Clinical Group and relegating her to someone just placed in the photo is really offensive. She has also agency and I am sure is fully aware of all the discussion and can decide for herself whether she want to be pictured standing next to Kate or not. I repeat: Gubby Ayida the CEO of the Evelina Women’s and Children Clinical Group.
If she had refused to be pictured with Kate, she would have been destroyed by the racist British media.
@Fanzea, I appreciate your comment. I too, wondered who she was. I think it was just Kate’s luck that her event involved photos with Gabby.
Thank you for letting us know who the woman pictured is and her position. Yes, she has agency. But as another comment correctly points out, had she refused this photo-op w/Kate, the palace would have leaked that and the press would have descended on her like the pack of racist wolves that they all are. In addition, she and the hospital would have gotten the treatment the Lady Hussey victim did and we all know how that turned out. This woman was between a rock and a hard place and probably made the choice that was best for her hospital and job. And I disagree with the commenter who said Kate probably got lucky here w/the photo op w/a POC. This was not luck. After reading Endgame and learning more about all the different palace maneuverings and kid glove treatments Kate gets, safe to say they planned this specifically to get Kate out in front of the cameras w/a POC asap to combat the royal racist scandal. It’s exactly what they would do in response.
Okay so you know what’s messed up? Obv, Kate and the KP team give information about this visit to friendly sites like, People Magazine. Kate and her should absolutely mention the ceo Gubby Ayida. Especially since they took so many pictures of Kate with her. And yet Kate’s team didn’t brief People anything about her, not once! Shouldn’t they mention the CEO? Instead they quote someone named James O’Brien, the director of operations and improvement. I’m sure he’s important but why didn’t they highlight and name the CeO in their briefing? They are just using her for photo-ops and not giving her credit in the publications? It’s not fair for her.
https://people.com/kate-middleton-opens-new-children-surgery-unit-evelina-london-8410480
Jais, well, nothing like Khate and the brf letting everyone know how they really feel even if they do get a photo of Khate with a black person. Ms. Ayida deserved much better than that. People Magazine should have asked who the individual was and included it in the article. Tell us again who is not racist?
I agree with JEB and will add that it was Kate who had an actual engagement where there was a WOC to walk her through the courtyard immediately following the Oprah interview. Out of nowhere William invited himself to that engagement to conveniently answer the one reporter’s question to say the royal family is very much not racist. This is obviously how they think they can prove they aren’t racist. Just take a photo next to a POC and all will believe you aren’t a racist. Charles did the same thing following the Oprah interview. It’s actually makes it worse.
@Becks1….but, but, BUT! She’s SMILING!!! 😱😱😱
Someone needs to tell her about Tailoring quick! 😖
What a beautiful colour – it really suits her.
That is true. I always think Kate looks good in these deeper colors.
I really think Kate is a bottom feeding convinced racist.
@Maxine Branch, right? We are so far past blithely commenting whether Khate “looks good” in this color or that silhouette. 🙄
To me she will always look like the shitstain that she is.
Yes, she looks great in jewel tones – especially blues, teals, purples, etc. I don’t know what it is about the people that tailor her slacks…the crotch always seems too low and the inseams are not quite right. If they had tailored these slacks correctly, she’d look great. Maybe the slacks are not tailored at all? I don’t love the belt buckle – too big? Wrong metal? I wish they’d hire a real stylist that understood tiny details that make or break an outfit.
You too uncle Gary.
Mustang Sally–her pant hems are almost never right–either too long or way too short.
Carol, girl please.
Yes, by all means, praise her for wearing a suit, because gone are the days when it was a crime for a woman in that family to wear a pant suit. Meghan was wearing pant suits, when Kate was dressing like a 9-year-old girl. Guess who was being abused for “violating royal protocol?” So, with help from folks like you, let Kate marinate in her white privilege, knowing that, she can copy Meghan without want hint of criticism from the invisible contract media and their trash partners in America — entertainment tonight, inside edition, E!News. Access Hollywood (all of which regularly posted YouTube videos calling out Meghan for disrespecting the queen by (gasp!) wearing pants.
Truth. This woman is just a trolling racist of the woman she copies and wish she was. Otherwise why try to imitate her coterie.
ETa: this showed up in a thread where it doesn’t belong. It was meant as a stand-alone, because of the photo link.
—–
Like so many others before me, I think the color is great.
That’s all I can say about Ms gurning, guffawing Royal Racist.
Anyone remembering Kate at Evelina with the little black girl who so spectacularly side-eyed her, January 2020?
It used to be one of Kaiser’s longtime favorites. Kids and dogs can see right through her.
https://www.celebitchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/BGUS_1852670_010.jpg
I thoroughly despise this awful racist woman… but goodness, that photo from 2020 she looks at least 10 years younger… what has happened? Assuming some racist people in the family care for her they should be very worried.
It seems to me pretty clear that person is a young black woman who is a “little person” or dwarf. She is not a child. I am responding to this post sitting in a chemo infusion room with limited Internet access, so I haven’t been able to find out the name of that black woman. Perhaps someone else could post it because she deserves the respect of being individually identified and acknowledged. Thank you.
I think she looks great in this suit as well.
Racists don’t look good in anything.
✅
That’s the only comment needed!
@Lemons …. that is the correct answer.
Thank you Lemons.
Agree 💯
I think she looks good too, but the inner ugliness outweighs it. What a terrible person.
When you’re so ugly on the inside, it seeps out. Triple K is hideous.
And those pants are a lousy fit.
I don’t know how anyone could make a couple thousand dollar suit look like it’s from the bargain bin at Walmart, but one thing Waity Khhatie does extremely well is make high end look cheap.
@MissF That is my thought also and this suit isn’t the exception it is the rule.
I don’t get it either–must be a reverse-Midas-curse or something. Is there any material she can wear and not cheese it up?
Sure. Compliment a too-thin racist on wearing a boring suit, fake hair, too much makeup, and 6 inch stilettos to steal the thunder from a *rare* visit to one of her patronages.
Thank you Meghan for wearing teal blue at the closing ceremony of Invictus. It has been such an inspiration to so many.
Kate has such a bad posture that I think shoulder pads is a very good idea for her.
I don’t know if I hate the tailoring of the suit or if Kate is wearing a size too small just to show how thin she is. Probably both.
“Hello, nice to meet you, how dark are your children? I have concerns.”
Lol but also 😬😬
On a positive note, I like this suit and her hair looks good
Yes, the line painfully (grimly?) Funny.
OH LOOK LOOK, I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE 🤣🤣🤣
How DARE she SMILE!
Boring suit, pretty color. Terrible hair.
Look at her smiling at a person of color right in front of the cameras. Who’s a racist now. Hate to break it to you Can’t this isn’t the fix you think it is. The pants are too short the color washes you out and your hair hat is ridiculous.
I feel sorry for the woman that has to show Kate around. This is workplace harassment.
^^ Exactly! 💯 Very predictable photo-op, of course, but good grief! 🙄
Seriously. If I was that woman I would have called in “sick” today.
If I was a parent I would object to having her around my children of color. I just do not want to see her around black or brown children. I wouldn’t feel safe for them and makes me deeply uncomfortable.
Another suit. Blue. It’s fine, whatever. But why do these suits look so dated and kind of cheap?
She’s actually wearing the same suite Meghan wore at her first Royal engagement. Just in blue with longer pants. It looked better on Meghan. The fir is off on Kate.
^^ Exactly! 💯 🎯 Meghan wore the McQueen suit in black, with a white blouse. It was in February 2018 — Meg’s first Endeavour Awards appearance (but not her first royal engagement). This event was well before the royal wedding too. I remember followers of Meghan, at the time, wondering what she would wear. None of us expected Meg’s elegant, chic, casual cool pants suit look. 👀 🧨🚀
I remember the event and Meghan’s black jacket and white blouse. I think it was the WellChild awards. She looked ineffably elegant and casual at the same time, very suitable for an evening event with children. I would never have recognized that Kate’s suit is the same one. It looks completely different. Not elegant and not even well-fitted business because the jacket looks too small and the towering heels are off-putting. I see she is experimenting with monochromatic looks with separates. She seems to have found a new colour- teal- and it’s a good colour for her. Nice to see her do a bread and butter event. And seriously, the CEO did not deserve a mention? How racist and sexist can you make a single event?
I came here to say exactly that, as a simple mortal, the suit is ok and she looks ok, have nothing against this lady but that is a poorly fitted pant and is a very outdated suit, not classic, just out of touch with current times
This lady terrorized her sil so I wouldn’t say I have nothing against her. But clothes-wise, the suit is whatever, it’s fine, but yeah does feel dated. Maybe it’s the shoulders?
I like the outfit. Can’t stand the guffawing and gesturing. I always LOVE the way they start with the photoshopped pictures and begin not to bother so much as the series progresses. Did she always wear her necklaces like this, or is it since Meghan? The hard face as she got out of the car – she was determined, I’ll give her that.
^^ I give Khate zip, nada, zero, scorched earth! She deserves no credit for anything, and none of our sympathy! Plus, she gets enough putrid fawning from the rota carnival, royalists, derangers, and MAGAS, don’t she!? Eeew! 🤪
That necklace is the same color and shape as the Diana sapphire that William gave her for the engagement, right? I won’t hold my breath for the monetary value people trotting out the total cost of her outfit, they only do that for Meghan.
“See, I can’t be racist.
Look at me walking next to a black woman”
Before Meghan Kate was hardly ever photographed with black people.
Yeah I was wondering when a picture like this would be taken, but it was sooner and even more obvious than I thought.
She will be under a lot of scrutiny about how she treats POC, and I think that is a great thing. She will have to be super respectful and will not be able to even glance wrongly at anyone. I wonder how annoyed she is about that.
I think, by the way, that Kate would never have openly said anything UNLESS someone more senior would have said it first. Then she would likely have happily added to this with what she probably wanted to say after all. Can imagine the giggling and nodding, happy with the validation of what she probably thought privately. Maybe even making some dumb racist jokes as well.
And no, I don’t think this makes her any less innocent. I suspect that she is too insecure in her position and follows more than leads, even if she had her own private unpleasant thoughts about Meghan and the skin color of any children she might have from the start.
@Flowerlake ” She will be under a lot of scrutiny about how she treats POC, and I think that is a great thing.”
Therein lies the issue with the misconception of racism. Racism is first and foremost a thing of the HEART . If one believes all people to be equally human as they are then that person would accept others as such
So yes , one can put up all the outward 2-3 seconds performance of photo ops for all they want but still be inwardly racist or discriminatory.
Thanks for the lecture, Jenny. I totally understand something that obvious.
I just like that she will be under scrutiny now and that she will likely find that highly annoying. Also, this will force them to be even more careful about not sending those little signals to others that it’s ‘okay’ to be racist that Tory types seem to enjoy seeing that much.
Was just thinking that it’d be interesting to see side-by-side photos of engagements pre Meghan versus post Meghan. Would we see any strategically placed POC at all? Really don’t think they gave it much thought at all until Meghan.
Not a token black person. She is the CEO. The comments here are actually dehumanizing to Gubby Ayida.
no, they’re not. We’re referring to her how KP/KATE view her, not how she actually is. This is pretty par for the course with the Windsors after a racism accusation.
@fanzea – no, I’m not.
@anonymous put it really well down below:
“Unfortunately for any black person standing next to Kate in the next few weeks, they will all be seen as publicity stunt props to help rehabilitate her image which is very unfair to them.”
We’ve seen this play with the royals before, which is why some of us are reacting the way we are. It has nothing to do with the CEO herself, its how KP is trying to use her to rehabilitate Kate’s image.
Mentioned it upthread but Kate’s team briefed People mag about this visit. And despite having pictures of the ceo, they do not mention her name once. Why don’t they give her credit as the CEO and humanize her beyond a mere picture? Why not spotlight her when briefing People? Kate and her team need to do better otherwise it’s telling the world that they do use people.
The chances that this visit with a black CEO were scheduled before she was named as one of the racists are zero.
The CEO is being used to white wash kate being a racist because persons of colour in the UK with any type of government position don’t have a choice unless they want to challenge the establishment.
Piers morgan is the one that outed kate. Charles was the one mentioned in the translation although the press has eluded to it being him before endgame even dropped. I want this to be very clear because it wasn’t the Sussexes nor Omid that accused kate of anything.
It was one of their own very deep within the British establishment
Omid was done dirty. I think certain people wanted these names out there, so this publishing error was the perfect excuse to do that, and then pass on the blame to omid. Why aren’t the royals suing piers Morgan? It’s funny how one of the biggest defenders did this?
Honestly i am smelling a set up. I don’t know exactly how but it wasn’t just a simple eror
Piers seems to be leading the tabloid charge against the senior royals isn’t he. Is this the tide finally turning against the royals? There has been a lot of shade lately in the press, but naming the King and the PoW is really throwing down the gauntlet. I feel sorry for Omid that he’s being made the scapegoat in this mess but the investigation will reveal he’s nothing but a sacrificial lamb for the BM. Not a good look, this is going to come back to bite the royals in the A$$ big time.
Another photo opportunity, doing nothing. Always has to wear the 12 inch heels to dominate over children and the token black person. Does she care about anything other than another boring photo of herself. We are all supposed to admire her for doing what ???
Kate has short legs and a long body. Which is why this trouser cut always looks wrong on her – even when she wears high heels. Instead of relying on the nincompoops at the palace (or her mum) styling her she really should invest in hiring a half decent stylist who would show her how to wear clothes properly.
It’s usually a blessing to have a long torso — you can wear all kinds of things on a body like that. Meghan has a short torso and long hips, and has to dress very carefully for proportions because of it. And this is where we see good taste as the difference-maker, because Meghan always dresses well for her proportions, and Kate can’t seem to figure it out.
I hate to give this racist bitch free advice, but tapering the pant leg takes polish away from her suit. Straight leg or wide leg pants could look more professional. Just my 2 cents.
The woman she is with is the CEO of Evalina. Let’s show her some respect please.
Ameerah & Strawberry, actually, it’s KP, Khate and the bm who are dehumanizing her by not publicizing who she is with her title of CEO. I think the people here are simply showing that while they may rely on a photo op in response to the racist royals coverage, what it is really doing is telling all and sundry that they ARE racist. When People magazine just shows a photo without naming her and giving her title of CEO, you have to wonder if it is deliberate. I know what I think.
Not a token black person. She is the CEO. The comments here are actually dehumanizing to Gubby Ayida.
Hi, I’d nicely disagree. Kaiser is actually trying to show that the BM sees her as just a token. Above you can see that in the media that KP briefed, no information about her is provided.
“I’m not a racist!” Says the royal racist that ran her biracial SIL out of the country.
Once again a pic of her with a Black person. Ugh. How dare she SMILE though?? the effing nerve!!!
I wish someone had video of her recoiling from the same Black woman when she thinks the cameras aren’t on her. Cause that’s her real self!
Racist, trifling, loose, incurious, and just a hot mess in general.
Blue on blue on blue on blue! No other colours in her wardrobe it seems apart from this one. Why not choose some tan accessories? Also, it’s not that warm outside. It must be 7-8 degrees in London, so I don’t really understand why she doesn’t have a coat on… Is that a new suit set or an old one? Overconsumption much Kathy?
Do we know what they spoke about? Or just about what she wore? I’m guessing the latter, as she is a glorified clothes hanger
It’s a new bespoke suit.
Of course it is! I’m so over her and her manic need to overspend, without a single care… During a cost of living crisis too!
Amazing. No matter how trashy, racist, lazy and horrible this woman is, there will still be folks who find a way to compliment her. I really don’t care if Kate nailed every single one of her looks and if her hair finally looked good. She is a horrible woman, who helped torture Meghan, a black woman because she was jealous and envious of her. Miss me with the bullsh*t.
But she wore a nice colour today so racism is over /s.
I so agree with your comments
Kate is soo jealous of Meghan.
This scenario is just about jealousy of Harry having a wife who has had career and is excellent at public speaking.
Kate hates her SIL for another reason too. Since Meghan came to the scene Kate had to up her game and do more. Oh the horror. And even now that the goal was accomplished and the Sussexes gone, she still needs to show up to deflect from the bad stories. Double horror.
Yep. You will never, ever see me toss even a word of positivity towards this hateful bigot. What does she need it for? Her out of control sycophants and bots do a more than adequate job of gassing up her empty head.
Preach, girl_ninja!
Was it not the then Princess of Wales?
No, it was not. It was Kate.
People are doing some heavy duty lifting to try and push this off Kate. She was named, the palace did not deny. And even if it was Camilla, she will be protected. The fact that no one is coming to her defence says a lot. Kate has shown you who she is time and time again…we don’t have one photo of her interacting with Archie even though she was a few steps away from him.
This woman is not above voicing her “concerns” over a mixed baby’s skin tone and lording it over her sister-in-law.
The Cow was never Princess of Wales… she was Duchess of Cornwall… PofW is not the Cow.
LRB I don’t get what you’re saying. I’m probably thick, but what are the acronyms?
sparrow, the Princess of Wales (PofW) was a title that the Escort never used. Never. The last Princess of Wales was Princess Di. The current Princess of Wales is Khate. The Escort only used Duchess of Cornwall. Khate uses Princess of Wales, but also now is the Duchess of Cornwall.
Hello, nice to meet you, how Dark are your children I have concerns, lmfao . Kaiser you are savage and I love you for it . 😂😄😂😂😂😂😂😂.
Kate gets out the car and says ohhh look I see black people . Let’s follow her
That line literally made me laugh out loud.
My favorite post today. Thank you Over it. I’m over it too.
Third teal outfit in a row. That’s all I’ve got.
It’s a new and bespoke outfit which costs $2,500… that’s all I’ve got…🤷♀️
Really leaning into the commanders wife look book.
Kate, while wearing “trust me blue”, used a person of African ancestry to try to fool people into thinking she is not racist.
Cynical move, Kate.
So how did this work; did the schedulers for the POW call the hospital and request a person of color be the greeter? The article doesn’t identify the woman so we don’t know if she is associated with Evalina of London or not.
Libra, it has been discussed above. She is Gubby Ayida the CEO. Isn’t it interesting that they wanted a photo of the two of them together, but they didn’t name her and give her title? So, this is to rehabilitate one of the (numerous) royal racists? It just tells us the opposite.
Yes this. Not even naming the CEO in the photos really shows how much they cared about the black woman being used for cover to white wash Kate.
Also there is no way this visit was scheduled prior to the piers Morgan reveal. Her staff did a search for a black CEO super quick.
Did Karen shudder and giggle when sharing concerns about Archie’s skin colour?
I have a hard time understanding why women of color would agree to such a publicity stunt! I would be ashamed to stand next to her!
This woman has a name – and did not agree to be a part of a publicity stunt. “Predictably, this Karen made sure that she got photos with a Black woman.” My heart sunk when I saw this. Could you have not at least researched who the woman was instead of portraying her as someone unwillingly snapped in a photo out to make Kate look better? She is Gubby Ayida the CEO of the Evelina Women’s and Children Clinical Group and relegating her to someone just placed in the photo is really offensive. She has also agency and I am sure is fully aware of all the discussion and can decide for herself whether she want to be pictured standing next to Kate or not. I repeat: Gubby Ayida the CEO of the Evelina Women’s and Children Clinical Group
Yes, you said this above. And as I said, if she had refused to be photographed with Kate, she would have been destroyed.
@Becks1 exactly. Do we not remember the Susan Hussey/Ngozi Fulani debacle? You take any sort of public stand against these people, they take it as their cue to ruin your life. Sadly.
@Fanzea, yes you have said. I’m I’m sure that she does absolutely Stirling work, but your missing they point. NONE of us are disrespecting her, or the work she does. Kate and her office are doing that by reducing her to a prop.
The CEO should have been named by the palace in their photos then. Even having to research her identity confirms that no one from the palace considered her to be anything more than a black woman to make Kate look less racist.
The ceo may be mentioned somewhere @nic919. Idk? I only looked at People bc I don’t click on the tabs. Not that People is necessarily great. Oh well. But the info Kate’s team gave to people about the visit cited two other people from the org, but not the ceo that is in the pictures with Kate.
She is not agreeing to a publicity stunt, she is Gubby Ayida, the CEO of the Evelina Women’s and Children Clinical Group, and it is part of her job as CEO to welcome a royal personage who is patron of Evelina’s to highlight the good works the organization does. Sometimes you just have to grin and bear meeting someone you wouldn’t normally want to meet in the name of professionalism.
The black woman in the pictures here is the CEO of the children’s unit that Kate is visiting so I’m not lumping her in as a token black woman. It is very convenient for Kate to be pictured with her soon after the royal racist story broke, I don’t know when this event was announced or scheduled, was it before or after the Dutch version of Endgame debacle blew up? It is unfair to Gubby Ayida to lump her into this whole mess. Unfortunately for any black person standing next to Kate in the next few weeks, they will all be seen as publicity stunt props to help rehabilitate her image which is very unfair to them. Kate should just take a hiatus and go away for a few weeks, nay a few months. I don’t think this is going to blow over any time soon. Even when the initial furor dies down, this royal racist story will haunt her for the rest of her life.
As for the outfit, yeah it’s fine. She really thinks wearing pants constantly is going to help change her image.
“Unfortunately for any black person standing next to Kate in the next few weeks, they will all be seen as publicity stunt props to help rehabilitate her image which is very unfair to them.”
This is what people on here mean when they are saying she is a prop – not that the woman herself is a prop, of course not. But that to KP, she is a useful publicity stunt prop to help rehabilitate Kate’s image. We’ve seen the royals do the same thing after the Oprah interview etc. It’s not fair to the people involved and that’s on KP.
Everything Kate does is for her own PR and that includes this visit.
She probably has people checking for the next photo op – where do they have a POC in charge who will have to come out to greet me?
“Hello, nice to meet you, how dark are your children? I have concerns.”
That’s all I got.
I be am a Black lesbian CEO of a non-profit. I’m a strong leader who has grown the organization. I am eminently qualified for the work and the role. I have made a difference. And yes, I do get tokenized by white people and other racialized people who say that I check “diversity checkboxes” when they want my presence for their own agendas. Sometimes you can say no, and sometimes there will be significant repercussions, so you have to take being used, so that other work can continue.
And the repercussions would have been brutal had Gubby Ayida declined to meet Kate. She was placed in a no-win situation.
The treatment of Ngozi Fulani by the British media was a cautionary tale that I imagine few powerful Black women could ignore.
Thank you @Eowyn for your honest and measured comment. As others have referenced here, sometimes you have to take one for the team.
I just wonder what that little girl in the glasses is thinking. She does not look thrilled to meet Princess Keen.
Ooo look photo op with a black lady see told you I’m not a racist!! Yeah keen, you are!! and that lady walking beside you, does more work in one day than you do in a year. Go educate yourself and find a decent Taylor.
Okay, hear me out on this: while I do think Kate is a racist POS, I don’t think she’s “the” royal racist named in the letters as having commented on Archie’s skin color. She would already have been thrown to the wolves—the literal sacrificial lamb if she were. I still believe it to have been William and Camilla.
Oh, I think she is. Several reporters, including Scobie, have confirmed that the rota have known the names for a long time. Now whether she and Charles were truly the ONLY ones named in one of those letters might be up for debate. I still have no doubt that William said racist comments, but he’s the golden egg of the BRF AND the conservative establishment, and needs to be protected at all costs. They’re all racist and they all definitely had racist ‘concerns’ about Archie’s skin color.
I strongly think that Murdoch had a hand in the leak, especially since he’s no royalist and has commented on only holding back damaging info on the BRF out of respect for Elizabeth. She’s been gone for over a year, and things have been pretty damn disastrous for them since then.
Agree @Beach Dreams. This has Murdoch’s greasy handprints all over it. Now that the Queen is gone, the gloves are off and it appears Piers Morgan has aligned himself with Murdoch Sr. and Jr. and is becoming their unofficial mouthpiece. Things are going to get worse and worse for the BRF, and I hope Scobie gets out of this unscathed.
I heard you out! I also thought elsewhere for ages. I thought it was Charles and Camilla. Possibly Anne. Maybe even toad Andrew, who must be delighted the heat is off. However, Omid said these names have been known since forever by the BM. I tell you what shocks me – the gall of Kate Middleton to start on with Charles. He shouldn’t have been discussing this full stop, but what I can’t get out of my head is an image of Kate thinking she had a ready audience in Charles. It highlights a dynamic I’ve seen developing but wasn’t sure of. I can’t forget a photo of Charles at a recent major cathedral event, where he raised Kate’s hand for a kiss, for what? It looked like some deep kind of gratitude rather than just a greeting. I’m beginning to think Kate is all powerful in terms of the women around him.
sparrow, I think Khate is quite manipulative. I could see her talking to KFC and wanting him to change the Letter Patent so that H&M’s kids wouldn’t get the HRH Prince/ss titles–that were attached to security. I think there’s been more going on between KFC and Khate than we’ve been able to sus out. Khate always has her eye on her goal and position.
I think there are more than two people named, because that information came from the bm. Why would I think what they said is true? Someone wants to control the narrative and get the royal racists label off of others. It isn’t working for me.
Omid Scobie hasn’t once confirmed the two people named. All that he has said is that the names have been known across Fleet Street. I think someone was hoping there would be more dialogue either from Omid or H&M so that the bm could expound on the letters and the royal racists. They’re SOL, because Omid and H&M are smarter than that. We will know what happened once the Publisher’s investigation is finished. They will have to make it public because of the damage that’s being done to Omid.
I have always thought it was William, but perhaps it was Kate with respect to what was discussed on Oprah. Let’s not forget how William showed up to an event originally scheduled just for Kate and he was the “very much not racist” speaker. Maybe he did this because he knew Kate couldn’t say that.
Same Amy, same. It is Will and the mistress.
Sorry to be pedantic, but hasn’t it been established that it isn’t a mistranslation, but a correct translation from the wrong version of the manuscript?
Yes, that’s my thinking, too. Well, not my thinking, my understanding. I’m just glad the translators were justified in their protests.
Shawna, no that hasn’t been established. That’s a talking point to put it off on Omid again. Go back a day or two and you’ll read posts by people who are WELL acquainted with the process of publishing.
Omid has state categorically that he never submitted anything with the names. I’m going to believe him. He is being piled on with no evidence.
No matter what this lady’s position is, KP and Kate is using her for damage control.
Sorry not sorry, but the two people repeatedly scolding others all over this thread for not knowing who Gubby is are being very insincere IMO. You claim to be upset that people are “tokenizing” her, but to me it just reads like you’re trying to do a weirdly indirect, clumsy defense of Kate…like you’re trying to distract/take away from the fact that this IS a setup for her to try to combat the revelation that she was one of the racists. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.
There appear to be a host of new commenters on CB who are clearly Kate stans. It is patently obvious that this particular patronage is seen only as a means of showing Kate in the “I’m not the least bit racist” light. It’s not working.
I’ve noticed recent names, too. Sad thing is, I can’t find many other sites (and I don’t do X or stuff like that) where Meghan has an empathetic audience. I’m sure there’s loads out there but for someone like me, crap with social media, who has tried to find other stuff and run into a huge load of negativity for this woman, c’bitchy feels pretty much what I can find in terms of understanding for M&H. I grew up with Harry, not literally!, and I have been pleased from day one of their relationship. The Middleton fans have jumped over here for obvious reasons.
@JADED, 💯%hard agree
Beach Dreams, what KP, Khate and the bm have done is PROVEN that racism is involved. When they didn’t name Gubby Ayida and state that she’s the CEO they showed who they are. Then to have People do the same means the information given to People didn’t include it either and People CHOSE not to do a little research and identify her. Deliberate.
There. Nice modern look. No frump, trying to dress like QE2 or something. nice color on her.
Still a racist tho, so moot
No amount of looking modern and nice will cover up the fact that she’s a racist through and through.
Exactly. Every time she’s out in the public SM will brand her #RacistKate. Which is currently trending right now.
Esp when they don’t directly address the issues, it just Confirms K(and the rest of that family) as racists.
Still racist though.
i thought it wasn’t a mistranslation — the translators translated the earlier draft they were given, which did contain the names. i used to be a proofreader, and often caught consistency/continuity errors between drafts of a publication. i bet there’s a few of my wordy brethren out there mopping their brows rn.
Lurker25 explained in a post yesterday how that was not likely to be the case (that it was an earlier draft). It wasn’t a mistranslation but someone put those names in there along the way.
Someone (coughMurdochcough) managed to bribe someone to insert the names into the earlier draft.
katriona, I think enough has been done to defame the translators by others. We shouldn’t be doing the same. Becks1 is correct that Lurker25, who knows what she’s talking about, stated that an earlier transcript wouldn’t have been the problem. It was in a post yesterday. Take a look.
Kate Middleton will find this whole scenario very easy, for days and weeks to come. I don’t think she cares one jot about the accusations; she’s enjoying the attention and the tabloid outcry on her behalf. Her prevailing emotion with people, other than her immediate family and excluding her husband, seems to be distrust and dislike. (I’m not sure whether this is because she’s had so few relationships, colleagues, friendships.) Here’s her chance to be totally scowl and jowl without having to pretend otherwise. And of course her fans will see it as a brave face. And double of course, it keeps the spotlight off her laziness and her marriage.
I get why you say that, Sparrow, but I reckon she (and her parents) will be worried sick. KM looks ill at ease in the photos above, there’s nothing of the customary maniacal grinning for a start.
Shame Mrs Ayida the CEO can’t post how far in advance that visit was arranged…….
Please let one UK press outlet comment on the cynicism of KM’s actions. Please.
I love your counterview, because it makes me feel better! I think she looks determined, non caring, and just like she is naturally, without the gurn. I like that you saw fear, because I didn’t catch it. I suspect I scan too much DM, where the reaction is SO positive towards her, esp now, which is disappointing but not surprising.
Huh? @unblinkered said they saw Kate looking ill at ease and worried sick, nothing said about showing fear. And yeah, it’s best not to scan the DM too much cuz it’ll seep in.
I suppose I read ill at ease and feeling sick as fear, which I can see as feeding into the same emotion. Apols, unblinkered. Thanks for pointing it out, Jais.
Could be related, I guess. Looking ill at ease because she fears someone calling her out. Since she’s been named as one of the royals that had concerns about a baby’s skin tone.
Someone on Twitter had posted a photo of her and Victoria. Many pointed out that It looked like K was previously crying. It was sad eyes instead of her normal fake smile.
Maybe she doesn’t care at all. But she’s also human who pretty much lost her integrity, self-worth and dignity. If she 100% doesn’t care about losing all those traits (not to mention being in a loveless marriage), she really does have the lowest self-esteem a person can have- even with all the money and wealth can’t buy. I also haven’t seen the usual vocal pro-royalist Americans defend her or the BRF, after CTs anti-American comment.
She had years of “elocution” lessons so she could speak in a marble-mouthed tragically plummy accent, but they couldn’t spare a few comportment lessons to teach the ostrich how to walk and stand without stomping, lumbering, and slouching? Her posture is *atrocious* and she moves like an underfed linebacker. It’s ridiculous.
She can’t work, she can’t speak, she can’t even STAND with any semblance of class, what does she even DO besides pop out kids she doesn’t raise?
She’s a joke. A racist, unintelligent, mumbling joke.
She’s smiling! Does that mean that she doesn’t care?
Hate her outfit and hate that she walked around with a Black woman to combat the true narrative. Only surprised Kate isn’t cringing or pulling away in fear from the woman. I guess she’ll use her as her emotional support black “friend” ( wish she’d be paid big bucks for going along with the charade).
I love this blog which I only discovered 6 months ago after trying to find some sort of balanced reporting of Harry & Meghan. Here in Australia it’s Daniela Elser or bust although unfortunately the supposedly more balanced Fairfax press has started copying and pasting rubbish from the Telegraph. I’ve also enjoyed and laughed at the commentary on Kate’s hair and fashion fails. However after the past week I can’t even bring myself to read comments about whether she looks good in jewel colours or needs a better fitting suit. Who cares when she is such a racist, gaslighting, nasty and manipulative POS who gets a constant free ride from the press.
Kate needs a make over, the sooner the better.
Her hair has been awful for 1-2 years now.
IRL, I know several early 40’s professional women and the look more put together than Kate does.
In the Midwest in USA! for goodness sake.
That pantsuit looks a size too small to me.
JMO, but Kate is fairly tall, could she start wearing flats?
I have painful feet, we need comfortable, functioning, stylish shoes to become a standard.
Making flats stylish might be an actual item she could do well.
Why? So she can be a role model for women??? WTF – She needs a character | personality transplant. Not a superficial makeover .
In my life I’ve encountered people who don’t have any imagination. They spend their lives copying imaginative people in fashion and home decor. My mother, brother and I have an artistic eye. My mother wasn’t encouraged but could’ve been an artist. My brother became a graphic artist. I am good at coordinating color and cut in clothing and enjoyed my job at a department store until green eyed colleagues started my making my work life miserable. Kate strikes me as one of those unimaginative people who copies other people.
Some women don’t care if there marriage is loveless as long as she has a nice car and never has to touch a utility bill. Kate strikes me as one of those women. I had a roommate in college who was one of those women. As long as the man struck certain financial and social markers, he was good. I cannot imagine living with someone that way. Since I never met my soulmate I have dogs, friends, a good bartender, and family.
I believe in reincarnation. I wish I had a soulmate but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards this lifetime. I feel like I tackled a tough life and am clearing a lot of karma along the way.
I would rather wake up with my dog Gigi next to me than wake up next to a man who was just a warm body to me.
No big surprise, its like clock work… People are just taking bets on how long and who is going be the token peon…
and the winner is KFC beat Triple K by 3 day..