“Cardi B & Offset unfollowed each other Instagram, are they splitting?” links

Cardi B & Offset unfollowed each other… are they breaking up? [Hollywood Life]
Andrew Scott & Claire Foy looked amazing at the British Independent Film Awards. They should do a movie together!! [GFY]
Again, stop throwing stuff at celebrities! [Socialite Life]
Lily Gladstone is so beautiful but this dress is meh!! [LaineyGossip]
I totally forgot that Sean Austin is a nepo baby. [Pajiba]
Non-Americans cannot comprehend the American way of life – our tipping culture, our abundant flags, our beautiful, patriotic ice. [Buzzfeed]
Dominic West reveals why his son isn’t in The Crown anymore. [JustJared]
Horoscopes for December! [OMG Blog]
Lisa Rinna looks crazy & hilarious in this pic. [Seriously OMG]
Lupita Nyong’o wore Chanel to the Academy Museum gala (we didn’t have these pics or else I would have covered the event). [RCFA]
Tracey Edmonds & Deion Sanders called off their engagement. [The Root]
Cardi and Offset are boring and annoying.
Re Cardi and Offset
Let’s hope 3rd time is a charm. Cardi has clearly outgrown him and deserves better.
Can she just divorce him already, LAWRD 🤦🏻♀️
I love Sean Astin – he will forever be my Samwise 🙂
Can we please talk about how Juliana Margulies is a racist, disgusting person? https://www.theroot.com/julianna-margulies-offers-predictable-apology-for-racis-1851069159
Yeah, it’s pretty crazy to combat bigotry with more bigotry…. I think she’s known to be a problematic person. She treated Archie Panjabi terribly when they were on the Good Wife.
I don’t know if it hasn’t been covered due to the sensitivity of the topic but yeah she’s awful.
OMFG! I have been a fan since ER, met her during her filming in Chicago, where I lived at the time, and my first reaction to your comment was “But, like me, she’s Jewish and therefore has been schooled since birth in the horrors of racism.” But MyGawd. Actually, I had some inkling when she started a feud with Archie Panjabi (who I’m also a huge fan of) and wouldn’t even do scenes with her, but I attributed that to diva behavior and not racism. Now, I don’t see a way back from those comments. Thank you for sharing the link.
Edited to say that I hadn’t listened to the podcast audio when I posted. It is SO MUCH worse than the quoted clip. She sounds drunk, which is no excuse. Booze is a truth serum, but two things:
1. Hearing her possibly drunken rambling about how as someone who plays a rich white conventionally attractive lesbian on a show she can be “offended” as a member of the LGBT community? WTAF??
2. No she did not lecture Muslim communities on their debt to Jews. What goddamn world is she living in? I have always been proud as an American Jew of activism in our communities, but that’s not ever an excuse to suggest some kind of moral superiority or deny, um, reality.
I’m cringing so hard and feeling the need to apologize on her behalf all at once (even thought I apparently have very little in common with her other than some commonality in heritage).
I have loved Sean Astin since The Goonies, even if his post-LOTR work has skewed more Christian-based than i would like. I don’t think there’s necessarily anything inherently wrong with the concept of “nepo-babies” in the abstract: every industry has its share. Two of my nieces became doctors like my brother (their father); they worked hard, but they certainly had advantages in the field. I became a lawyer like my father; one of my former employers had been a contemporary of his. I worked hard for my position and continued to do so, but I did have advantages.
I think the problem occurs when the “nepo-babies” aren’t up to the job and wouldn’t have succeeded if not for the parent and/or don’t acknowledge the privilege but act as if they did everything on their own. Sean seems to have a healthy self-awareness and seems very well-adjusted, no small feat considering the craziness in which he was raised. I love the way he talks about the father figures in his life. He has chosen to embrace the uniqueness of his situation and knows how lucky he is to have not just one man, but four show up for him, not out of obligation but out of love.
It’s funny, I was thinking do Carrie Fisher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Drew Barrymore, and Sean Austin count as nepo-babies if I have no idea who their parents are? The answer, of course, is yes – they all got a leg up in the industry. But they are good at what they do, so they don’t annoy me. I feel that way about most nepo babies – if you work hard once you got the door opened, I’m okay with that.
I had a huge crush on Mackenzie Astin, in the 80s. Both of the Astin brothers were talented in their own right, but yeah, nepo babies, for sure.
It is what it is. Every sign you’ve ever read in your life listing “…and sons”, or whatever, is nepotism.
To all people with Cardi B professionally manicured nails; how do you manage to get through the day? Those are weapons and the person I injure would be me.
You adapt. Just like anything else. My nails are nowhere near as long as hers, but they are long. I can do everything I can do with short nails.
You become hyperaware of your nails, if you break one will be a painful experience that will be embossed in your brain forever. Had a minimalistic version of those, broke a couple of nails training and that was it, never again
Andrew Scott and Claire Foy ARE in a movie together called All of us Strangers which is sublime. He is heart wrenchingly amazing and she is fantastic as well. I sobbed the whole way through and continued crying outside the theatre.
Oooh, I’ll check it out! That picture of them together is almost to pretty to look at without sunglasses, but I admire both of them.
Too*
please do. It was really a memorable experience. Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell are starring as well and both are doing fantastic work. Simply great stuff.
I love Cardi B, full stop. She is a very kind, supportive, talented and smart person. I like Offset. I do like them together, but maybe his philandering got in the way again. If Cardi needs to pull the plug on the marriage, that’s what she should do. Sad. I know she’ll always do her utmost to make sure all the kids (his with other women and their two kids together) stay in each other’s lives.
#1. I like Cardi. Up to her if she wants stay with him.
#2. Andrew Scott, so damn attractive. He has Star Power to me. He was terrific in Sherlock! and also Fleabag. Hot Priest is correct.
OK, I went to a Catholic school K-12, every school day started with 45 minutes of Mass and yes, there were a few handsome younger priests but nobody like Andrew Scott. That man coukd have caused a riot back then. LOL
He needs to do a streaming series. 👍
Btw, myself and all my siblings were all educated RCC. Not one of us attends Mass in decades, none of our kids, grandkids did either. All that $$ for Catholic High School tuition my Dad shelled out. Talk about the old days. LOL
Eh, those two break up and make up (and blame the fans for it) every fortnight. Nothing to see here. They’ll be back and loved up on the gram in a couple days.