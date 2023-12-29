Jennifer Lopez: It’s ‘insulting’ to think that women only want romantic-comedies

Sometimes I think about how Jennifer Lopez was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Hustlers and I get mad all over again. Like… how did that happen? Be real – J.Lo was excellent in Hustlers, she put the film together, she produced it and it’s a film about working class minority women. That film deserved a lot more love. Anyway, I thought about all of that as I read J.Lo’s excellent Elle Magazine cover profile, one of many for Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue. This is not an interview where Jen talks about love or Ben Affleck – she’s talking about her business, what she’s learned throughout her professional life and what more there is to do. Some highlights:
She’s not interested in just producing rom-coms: “I want to tell the gamut of stories. Uplifting, empowering stories, and entertaining stories, and gangster movies. I want to do everything that men do. I want to do all of it.” She doesn’t like the notion that women only want to see love stories or romantic comedies. “I think that’s insulting.” Women, she points out, “have been leaders of countries. We have run empires; we have done all of these things throughout history, and we should tell all of those stories.”
The drive to do these things: “When people ask me, ‘How do I do this? How do I get into this?’ I think to myself, ‘You’re not going to do this.’ Because if you’re going to do this, there is a drive within you that will find a way and you don’t need anybody to tell you, ‘You should do this, or you should do that.’ That’s not how it goes. It’s just knocking on the wall and finding a way. When people ask that question, I go, ‘This person probably is looking for a shortcut.’ There is no one sure way to become an actor or start making music. People fall into it in different ways, in their own time.
She loves to mentor: “But I do like mentoring. I like sharing the experience that I have. When I work with younger actors and I see them banging their head up against the wall, really trying to make this moment work, it’s just like: The most important thing you can do right now is relax. Let’s just be, let’s just live. You start off and you have all of these ambitions: ‘I’m going to be the greatest actor of all time and I’m going to do this and I’m going to do that.’ You can and you will, but how you become that is to relax into it and understand that you know what you’re doing and that you’ve put in the work. The more relaxed, the more aware I can be, the better.”
Telling women’s stories: “People were laying the groundwork for this for a long time. It’s just that sometimes it takes time to move these mountains and these old ideas and paradigms and shift them to a place where there’s real change. We have been able to stand in our own power and say, We’re not going to be taken advantage of. We’re not just on the corners of life or on the outside of the stories. We are the stories.”
Learning as she went along: “One of those things was to be more particular with my choices. And I didn’t have that luxury, being Latina. I didn’t get called in for everything someone who wasn’t Latina would get called in for. I got called in for very specific things. As I started getting more leads here and there, I should have pulled back. I took that mindset with me instead of going, ‘I should only work with certain kinds of directors that I really want to work with. I should choose this material in a different way.’ I just wasn’t as particular as I could be, I think. And if I [could] start over, I think I would’ve done that. I would’ve known that the director is really the helm of the project when you’re acting. Just like in singing, the producers you work with are very important. I knew that with music, but I didn’t quite understand it as much when I was younger about directors.”
Working as a woman over the age of 50: “It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate. As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh. People have realized that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain. I see myself working [as long as] I want to. I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know. But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that. Those boundaries don’t exist for me.”
She’s right about wanting to see women over 30 on screen. Maybe I was always like that, but I never felt like “oh, I don’t want to watch older women.” It’s always been about the stories, and for so many years, Hollywood simply didn’t prioritize any female stories, much less stories involving women over the age of 30. I like what she says about rom-coms too – that she didn’t become a producer just to make rom-coms, that women can play leaders and gangsters and strippers and hustlers and everything else. I love that she scoffs at the rom-com paradox.
As a fellow PRican, I already loved her, but this made me fall in love with her all over again.
I always had some sort of soft spot for her but this interview sealed it.
I like what she says about women over 30 and she’s also in my age bracket, I found myself nodding to everything she says up there.
I love her! A lot. My fav movie genre is action. I’ve watched The Mother 3 times. Most good action movies I’ve watched heaps of times.
I loved The Long Kiss Goodnight back in the day. I love action movies as well and there are not enough with women as the main character.
Unfortunately for Hollywood women in action movies translate into stick-thin tall models… which is ridiculous…
Okay. I give up. I admit I’m late to the party, but I respect this woman. What took me so long?
I’m right there with you. I love everything she said in this article. Late-to-the-party JLo fan here!
Well said, both Jen and Kaiser.
One of the most annoying things to me in film is when there is a good concept about a female character, but it has to be weighed down with a generic romance plot.
I want to see more of that sports competition/action/interesting concept that made me want to watch the film. Not her pining over some guy or something equally boring.
Omg, there are so many films I can’t watch anymore because they’re all about how a woman finds fulfillment by giving up her career for a husband and babies. But my biggest peeve is the Dumb Girlfriend/Wife, who keeps interrupting crisis situations – “Godzilla, Godzilla, Godzilla! When are we going to talk about us?!!”
Same! Die Hard is ruined for me now because I [finally] noticed the stupid trope about manly man being upset that his wifey is using HER OWN name … he proves he’s a real manly man so she goes back to his name. UGH. I’ve been married twice and never even considered changing my name. First time, my dad asked me “How is he allowing that?” I said, “I wouldn’t marry somebody who would have a problem with it.”
This is great and she’s always been my favourite Jennifer. Maybe some people will interpret things in a Kim K “people don’t want to work anymore” way because that’s how they see JLo but I love these sound bites. She sounds like a bad ass.
I am also upset all over again at the lack of Oscars love for Hustlers. I’m positive she/ the film would have had nominations if it was directed by a man.
I loved Hustlers, the whole back story, concept, cast, story and production, and made sure I went to see it at the cinema 2x, probably the only time out to cinema that year since pandemic hit later on. Looooved the opening sequence with JLO absolutely kllling it on the pole (that bruised her legs).
I can’t say I like all of her work, but I’m very impressed by her determination and drive. And i love what she says about relaxing and having the confidence to rely on what you’ve learned – I struggle with that.
This interview was really good! I have to say I thought her performance in Hustlers was overhyped and never understood the Oscar hype for her (just fine) performance. I will say though that she deserves a lot of credit for putting the movie together and for her producing game in general.
Im not mad at the Hustlers snub because I didn’t really like that movie nor did I think she should win an oscar for dancing almost naked on a stripping pole. If she wins, let it be for something else than that please. but I do enjoy the great majority of her work and she works hard. She annoys me sometimes with her real life decisions, but about her work, she’s a total pro.
+1
I love every single word. I also like how introspective she is being about her past choices. go Jen!
Great interview. Two things:
My respect for her as a business woman and artist has grown tremendously over the years.
She looks FABULOUS in that gold dress on the Elle cover.
So is she dismissing the hunger that drives a young artiste who wants to be and do and have it “NOW?” feeling perhaps that if they dont seize the moment it will never come again? Because that is not so far from the truth, given how today, more than at any other time, there are so many options and so many pits to fall into and so many bad choices to be made by youngsters in that field.
Surely she remembers what that felt like and was actually like? She was a very hungry artiste, with an inner fire and drive that was visible to all, so she should know that inner fire cant be quenched by some oldster telling you to slow down and relax. As a mentor, with the perfect vision of hindsight, isnt it best she gives them concrete ideas on how to channel that hunger/fire/drive?
Because even tho, as a Latina, she was discriminated against, relative to her white counterparts, she must also acknowledge that she benefited from discrimination against her black counterparts.
I wonder what, if any, pearls of wisdom she’s imparting to a young, hungry, black artiste?
Let me start out by saying I totally respect Jlo’s work ethic. And that I believe that women can accomplish anything. But the thing left out of the article is that people and especially women don’t show up for movies that aren’t rom-coms. No don’t jump on me for that statement. Movies are a business. And if you don’t make a profit you don’t stay in business. And yes I get that women directors aren’t given as many chances. But any new director isn’t really given that much of a chance. You get one. And you have to make it a huge success. And then you get another chance. And that has to be a huge success. That’s how it works. Gerwig is getting her chance now because of Barbie. But if her next movie isn’t a giant hit. She might not get one after that. So why doesn’t this article talk about that. You want women to make all these different types of movies. Then women have to show up to watch them.
Female celebrity interviews are so much more interesting when boyfriends and husbands and clothes and makeup are left out of it.