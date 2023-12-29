Ariana Grande is ‘serious’ with Ethan Slater, ‘She loves being with him’

Some people have expressed surprise that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still together. They started up in the spring, by what I can tell, and their affair ruined both of their marriages. By July, Ariana had left Dalton Gomez and they would eventually settle their divorce very quietly. Ethan’s situation was more complicated, given that he had a wife and baby at home and Ariana had even tried to befriend Lilly Jay (Ethan’s wife). All of that went down this summer, but it’s been relatively quiet in recent months. Every now and then, we’ll hear about Ariana supporting Ethan in New York, and Ari is still trying to rewrite the narrative. Anyway, they’ll stay together throughout 2024, that’s my prediction. Wicked – the film where they met – won’t be out until November. They’ll try to stay together through the promotion. Meanwhile, People Magazine had this exclusive:
Things are getting very real for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. A source tells PEOPLE that things are “serious” between the “7 Rings” singer, 30, and the Spamalot actor, 31, who have been confirmed to be dating since July.
“Ariana is serious with Ethan,” they said. “She loves being with him.”
The insider added that while the pair “go out occasionally” as Grande puts the finishing touches on her upcoming album, they “mostly enjoy staying in. It’s a very normal relationship.”
On Saturday, the couple was pictured together for one of their first times out together.
The singer and Broadway star were photographed during a night out in New York City when a source close to Grande told PEOPLE they ate dinner with her father Ed Butera at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant before seeing Slater in Spamalot.
Grande sported an all-black with a furry bucket hat, mini skirt, and black top with furry cuffs. Meanwhile, Slater opted for a more athletic getup with a zip-up, joggers and running shoes.
“They love to support each other in their work,” the source said. “When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can.”
Grande shared a carousel of photos to Instagram earlier this month, which featured one image with a Spam can ornament hanging on a wall Christmas tree made of green garland. The ornament is, of course, a shoutout to Spamalot, the 2005 Tony-winning musical adaptation of Monty Python and The Holy Grail. Slater is currently starring in a revival of the comedy on Broadway.
[From People]
One of my favorite things is when one of these pop star divas dates a guy and her fanbase absolutely loathes the guy. It happened to Taylor Swift when she dated Matt Healy – the Swifties panicked because the guy sucked and he was pretty racist to boot. From what I’ve seen of the Arianators online, they’re counting down the days until Ari dumps Ethan, and they’re grossed out by the fact that Ethan looks so much like her brother Frankie. All of which to say… Ari isn’t Taylor. She’s not going to dump a guy just because her fans hate him. Especially because two marriages ended to make this mess happen.
Ari was out with Ethan this week:
I get it, she stopped coloring in her eyebrows to look more like him. BUT it’s really accentuating the bags under her eyes in that last pic. Girl looks exhausted.
I was just about to post about her eyebrows. I get the blonde hair for her wicked role but the dyed blonde eyebrows are strange. Maybe it’ll work for the role.
The blond makes her look sickly. It doesn’t flatter her at all.
I barely recognize her – she looks like a completely different person. And that photo of them together is hilarious- they look like they are going to two different places.
I wish she would return to brunette or darker. That blonde hair does her no favors and points out what you should look to avoid.
It’s blonde for the film but honestly – I would have just worn a wig. Blonde is not her color
Gross. I hope they stay together, so they don’t ruin another person’s life. Ariana is preparing for a new album launch. So, her fans will forget what a horrible person she is. I hope Ethan’s ex-wife (Is the divorce even finalized yet?) has a great life. I am a petty person, if they did that to me while I am still healing from birth, I would give interviews to all the media companies. It is so upsetting that Ariana’s PR was lying about the poor woman’s marriage to clean up her cheating mess. They are horrible people and deserve each other.
Hopefully they are paying her big money to not do interviews.
I generally agree that this is going to flame out. However, I think that he is the most “her type” guy she’s been with. They are both musical theater dorks.
My perception is the total opporite of yours. They both look awkward in each others company in every picture I’ve seen. She doesn’t look into him at all.
What’s there to say?
Two cheaters. Both are scum.
To me she’s still the a-hole donut licker, so her personal life being a hot mess tracks.
She loves being with him until she doesn’t love being with him. She has a pattern of this.
She loved being with Dalton Gomez too.
He looks so much like Frankie here, no?
She pays all the bills?
She is exhausting. A JLo repeat.
She loves to be IN LOVE
I think they will last a bit longer. I predict a wedding and a baby. Then she will dump him. He’s am idiot.
She’s vile in my opinion and they look awkward together. The fact that he looks so much like her brother is gross too. Barf!
Thumbalina and SpongeBob are still going strong. How lovely for them.