Brie Larson and Kelly Clarkson argue about whether a hot dog is a sandwich



Lore has it that the culinary concept of the sandwich was born in 1762 when Englishman John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, was so engrossed in a card game that he asked for roast beef to be put between two slices of bread, thus enabling him to eat with one hand and continue playing with the other. This origin story makes me feel better for all the times I’ve dined on a sandwich sat in front of the TV. I’m just following historical tradition! Much like scholars debate whether the US Constitution should be interpreted literally or as a living document, so have the finest minds of the ages struggled to define the true criteria for a sandwich. Brie Larson and Kelly Clarkson were the latest entrants into the fray when Brie, while appearing on Kelly’s talk show, declared hot dogs were most definitely not sandwiches and to describe them as such was, and I quote, “blasphemy!” Kelly took the opposite position. Talks devolved from there:

Kelly Clarkson and Brie Larson are resurfacing an age-old debate — is a hot dog considered a sandwich? It may seem like a simple inquiry, but internet users have serious thoughts on the matter. The way we see it, it could go either way. Technically, it is a piece of meat sandwiched between two pieces of bread (or rather, one, split in half), but adversely, the two food items also seem vastly different. On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the soulful songstress and The Marvels star kicked off the spirited conversation, with both of the ladies admitting that they love hotdogs. “A hot dog is a hot dog. I think to say that it’s a sandwich is blasphemy!” Larson said, to which Clarkson replied, “But it is bread with meat in between.” “I know, but it’s connected, and that makes all the difference,” the actress rebutted. Several agreed with the former in regards to the “thought-provoking” topic, with three different commenters on YouTube writing, “#TeamBrie on this debate. We don’t know why but it’s just wrong,” “It’s NOT a sandwich,” and “Sandwiches don’t have tubular meats. End of discussion.” On the other hand, many also chimed in taking the side of the “Stronger” artist. “Brie had no comeback for the Subway comparison. If a hotdog isn’t a sandwich, then neither is a meatball sub, a hoagie, a lobster roll, a torta, or a philly cheesesteak. …cuz the bread is connected i guess. Makes all the difference apparently,” someone reasoned. Another wrote, “Idk. But when you want to put it in a bun it’s a hotdog sandwich. And there’s also, chicken sandwich, bologna [sic] sandwich, tuna sandwich, ham sandwich, pb&j. And so on.” An additional internet user suggested, “Everyone that meets Brie IRL should tell her a hot dog is a sandwich,” while also adding a wink-face emoji. Still, we love a good debate! One YouTuber user added, “A sandwich is a sandwich and a hotdog is a hotdog,” which, in our opinion, makes perfect sense, but obviously the jury is still out on this one.

[From Parade]

I love a good debate too… and that was nothing like a good debate! “A sandwich is a sandwich and a hotdog is a hotdog.” Oh, well that clears that up! Yet still I’m enthralled. The passion behind the statements was evident. The commenter who noted that Brie didn’t have an adequate response to the Subway comparison raised a valid point. But then I was completely upended in my thinking by the person who chimed in with “when you want to put it in a bun it’s a hotdog sandwich.” Wait, what? Now a third category has been created?! Who sponsored this episode, Oscar Mayer? All I know is that if the moderators at next year’s presidential debates don’t ask the candidates to address whether or not hot dogs are sandwiches, then the American taxpayers have been robbed. Robbed, I tell you! And not to stir up further turmoil, but I have to ask: where do hamburgers belong?

Note: the alternating spellings of hot dog vs hotdog were typed here as originally printed in Parade.

