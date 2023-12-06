“Piers Morgan has Covid, you guys” links

Piers Morgan has Covid and he’ll host his talk show from home. [Seriously OMG]
Re: Covid, couldn’t have happened to a better person.
He’ll be gone soon. His investment did not yield well for the Murdoch business. Murdoch Jr. doesn’t have the same affinity towards him as Sr. The whole ‘naming the royal racists’ thing was his latest attempt to show his relevance to the Murdoch/Brooks lot. It did not work.
So what are we thinking? Did he have COVID last week when he went to the studio to drop the names? How many more people got exposed?
What’s the big deal? Haven’t most people gotten Covid already? My work doesn’t even care anymore. As long as you don’t have a fever you can work
That picture of this slime ball is brutal – the unkempt, un-zippedness of it all.
This loser really thought he had a chance with Meghan.
I noticed the unzipped zipper, also. He really is a mess, and at least, he should keep his pants zipped!! (Ditto for his mouth.)
It’s too bad that her father has health issues, but that doesn’t change what he did to Britney.
Along with no watermelon helmets on dogs, I’ll add no orange peel helmets on cats.
And Sebastian Stan looks more like Donald, Jr – but still, oh dear, no…
Dogs seem to be more accepting but I’d lose a finger if I tried to put anything on the cat. Why stress him out?
Most of those dogs are showing signs of being REALLY stressed, unhappy… there’s even some apparent whale eyes in the mix. Why would you do that to pets you supposedly love?
Oh, wait, humans also play cruel pranks on their children, driving the kids to tears, for Likes and Clicks. So some humans are awful I suppose.
I agree with you, @North of Boston. Those dogs did not look happy, not a one. Some humans are awful, that too.
Covid of convenience is it the Cowmilla variant? She comes down with that shit any time she doesn’t want to work or needs to hideout of sight.
If she comes down with it tomorrow we’ll know who had lunch together.
HA!
Yes, was it covid, or “covid”?
Thoughts and prayers to Covid at this difficult time.
Lol we are all rooting for you, Covid
I talked with an “older” devoutly Catholic/kind neighbor this week and she was ranting about Trump. She said, “I know it’s awful, but the man eats McDonald’s every day and only drinks Diet Coke. He’s 77. Can he please have a heart attack?”
Whole-heartedly co-sign. I never thought I would root for a disease, but this is where we are.
lol!!!!
I love Charles Melton. Well-deserved He’s a talented actor and hope to see more of him in different projects (and handsome too). 😀
Re Piers. Well you know how that works 😀.
Charles Melton was extraordinary in May December. Subtle, beautiful performance. You ache for him throughout the movie.
He is gorgeous, sure, but his acting is Oscar worthy. Intelligence and warmth ooze out of him. And he seems delightful. He’s like a young Keanu, but with serious acting chops. I love Keanu, and he stays in his acting lane. Melton, however, is special.
I am excited to see where Charles Melton ends up and if he manages like Keanu to keep his grateful, humble, kind persona. He interviews very well and seems like a very good guy.
I am going straight to hell, but I couldn’t help cackling when I read that. That slime goblin has caused so much misery in the lives of so many people.
Karma thy name is Covid in this case. Wonder if he got a shot or a booster.
@susanCollins, please Susan, you built my hopes up then, when I saw Morgan and shot in the same sentence. Wonder how long it will be before the Palace announces that camzilla is staying at Ray Mill while she recovers from covid 😉
@MaryPester. Well he seems the type not to get the shot unless it was mandatory. I don’t know if it was in Britain but if it was I doubt he would get the booster so chin up. Let the covid do its thing😉. Hope you are doing well Mary.
@MaryPester. lol lol I just got what you were going for Morgan shot. My comprehension is off today lol 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Dots & pears, Piers.
And fuck you very much!
Eww. Zip your trousers dude.
Oh dear. That is too, too terribly bad. I just hope that PM isn’t an anti-vaxxer like so much of his crowd. That would be just so awful for him.
Oh dear me tsk tsk. 😂
Re all those Christmas movies on that Yahoo link – I kept scrolling and scrolling, and noticed they had several articles on Christmas movies, one after the other.
But… I really missed one being mentioned that stars Denzel W., Whitney H., and Courtney B. V. I wondered why it wasn’t listed. Actually, no, I didn’t really wonder, but I think it’s remarkable either way.
Yes .. The Preacher’s Wife! I LOVE that movie!
Was reading another thread today that mentioned his age. This hideous man is only 58? I looked it up as I thought it must be a typo. He looks terrible!
There is a God lol
I am THRILLED that Britney is staying strong and not reconciling with her father, who is truly a villain of epic proportions, according to her memoir. Even if you discount “her side of the story” by 50%, he’s still monstrous. Also her mother is bad news and I am distraught by reports Britney had her at her birthday last weekend 🙁
I am a big fan of Sebastian Stan. I understand he wants to do more serious stuff besides Marvel movies, and he has an amazing ability to transform himself for a role. That said, I cannot stomach half of what he’s done outside of Marvel.
And Jeremy Clarkson appears to have one foot in the grave and another one on a banana peel. I try not enjoy other people’s downfalls due to karma, so I’m just going to drink my tea.
Eh, I listen to the Daily Fail podcast. They covered that initial Jeremy Clarkson article, re increased chances of dementia. That’s just the headline. The article actually states he’s hard of hearing but got hearing aides so he’s all good now. Apparently being hard of hearing is a risk factor for dementia. But he’s not, he’s got hearing aids, so…. Utter BS from the Fail, again.
I’m rooting for the virus!
(And here’s hoping my comment doesn’t disappear, even though others are making similar comments.)
I remember reading somewhere that during the conservatorship Jamie was paying himself $17,000 a month on the books. Who knows how much he may have stolen under the table.
Lol this hog is flying low in the lead photo.
Is it just me or he didn’t bother to zip up his pants in that first pic.
PMorgan is a slimy, two faced, low talent, back stabbing Tool!
I wish C19 on no one.
But, PMorgam is wealthy, can afford the best health care available.
So, I’m not wasting my time saying anything more than that.
I have a family member with complex medical chronic problems, I want any and all C viruses to Be Gone!
PMorgan, Camilla and Jeremy Clarkson are all nasty, greedy, vile people.
Tiffany & Company Xmas ornaments, just clicked to see this post.
Ish! I find them Twee not cute at all. I would donate the $$ vs. buy any of those.
I have a feeling they probably do not want him to be at the Royal parties this year due to the fact he blurted the alleged racists names from the Dutch translation so he is pretending to be sick. Or, he is hiding from subpoenas. LOL
You know what completely chaps my ass?
What Boris Johnson said about the old people dying of covid, he was all, “Well they ARE over 80”
It is like he was FINE with it because the are the OLDS
WTF ever happened to the spirit of Dunkirk? The greatest generation that fought against Hitler?
Boris pulled the plug on them “Older people dying of covid is acceptable”
Oh and his lame ass campaign to get people to go out to eat more that killed more people?
What a maroon.
*crosses fingers 🤣
I’m staring at a month of prayers for forgiveness on this one, but…Yippee!