“Piers Morgan has Covid, you guys” links
  • December 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Piers Morgan has Covid and he’ll host his talk show from home. [Seriously OMG]
Penelope Cruz wore Chanel to promote Ferrari in London. [RCFA]
Charles Melton won a Breakthrough award and he honored his Korean mother in his emotional speech. I really love this guy. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears won’t reconcile with her amputee father. [Pajiba]
More photos from the British Fashion Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kim Kardashian took Saint to a Lakers game. [Just Jared]
You guys, stop putting watermelon helmets on your dogs. [OMG Blog]
Tiffany & Co’s Christmas ornaments are very sweet. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I do not want to see these Sebastian Stan photos. [Hollywood Life]
A warrant has been issued for the son of RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby. [Starcasm]
Weird things you’ve seen at rich people’s houses. [Buzzfeed]

49 Responses to ““Piers Morgan has Covid, you guys” links”

  1. Lawrenceville says:
    December 6, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Re: Covid, couldn’t have happened to a better person.

    • Advisor2U says:
      December 6, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      He’ll be gone soon. His investment did not yield well for the Murdoch business. Murdoch Jr. doesn’t have the same affinity towards him as Sr. The whole ‘naming the royal racists’ thing was his latest attempt to show his relevance to the Murdoch/Brooks lot. It did not work.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 6, 2023 at 3:44 pm

      So what are we thinking? Did he have COVID last week when he went to the studio to drop the names? How many more people got exposed?

    • Fabiola says:
      December 6, 2023 at 8:44 pm

      What’s the big deal? Haven’t most people gotten Covid already? My work doesn’t even care anymore. As long as you don’t have a fever you can work

  2. Flower says:
    December 6, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    That picture of this slime ball is brutal – the unkempt, un-zippedness of it all.

    This loser really thought he had a chance with Meghan.

    • JudyB says:
      December 6, 2023 at 1:03 pm

      I noticed the unzipped zipper, also. He really is a mess, and at least, he should keep his pants zipped!! (Ditto for his mouth.)

  3. Eurydice says:
    December 6, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    It’s too bad that her father has health issues, but that doesn’t change what he did to Britney.

    Along with no watermelon helmets on dogs, I’ll add no orange peel helmets on cats.

    And Sebastian Stan looks more like Donald, Jr – but still, oh dear, no…

    • SarahCS says:
      December 6, 2023 at 12:44 pm

      Dogs seem to be more accepting but I’d lose a finger if I tried to put anything on the cat. Why stress him out?

      • North of Boston says:
        December 6, 2023 at 1:57 pm

        Most of those dogs are showing signs of being REALLY stressed, unhappy… there’s even some apparent whale eyes in the mix. Why would you do that to pets you supposedly love?

        Oh, wait, humans also play cruel pranks on their children, driving the kids to tears, for Likes and Clicks. So some humans are awful I suppose.

      • BeanieBean says:
        December 6, 2023 at 3:46 pm

        I agree with you, @North of Boston. Those dogs did not look happy, not a one. Some humans are awful, that too.

  4. Anonymous says:
    December 6, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Covid of convenience is it the Cowmilla variant? She comes down with that shit any time she doesn’t want to work or needs to hideout of sight.

  5. BlueNailsBetty says:
    December 6, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Thoughts and prayers to Covid at this difficult time.

    Reply
    December 6, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    I love Charles Melton. Well-deserved He’s a talented actor and hope to see more of him in different projects (and handsome too). 😀

    Re Piers. Well you know how that works 😀.

    • Christina says:
      December 6, 2023 at 2:19 pm

      Charles Melton was extraordinary in May December. Subtle, beautiful performance. You ache for him throughout the movie.

      He is gorgeous, sure, but his acting is Oscar worthy. Intelligence and warmth ooze out of him. And he seems delightful. He’s like a young Keanu, but with serious acting chops. I love Keanu, and he stays in his acting lane. Melton, however, is special.

    • goofpuff says:
      December 6, 2023 at 3:44 pm

      I am excited to see where Charles Melton ends up and if he manages like Keanu to keep his grateful, humble, kind persona. He interviews very well and seems like a very good guy.

  7. bubblegum dreams says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    I am going straight to hell, but I couldn’t help cackling when I read that. That slime goblin has caused so much misery in the lives of so many people.

  8. Susan Collins says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    Karma thy name is Covid in this case. Wonder if he got a shot or a booster.

    Reply
      December 6, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      @susanCollins, please Susan, you built my hopes up then, when I saw Morgan and shot in the same sentence. Wonder how long it will be before the Palace announces that camzilla is staying at Ray Mill while she recovers from covid 😉

      • Susan Collins says:
        December 6, 2023 at 2:07 pm

        @MaryPester. Well he seems the type not to get the shot unless it was mandatory. I don’t know if it was in Britain but if it was I doubt he would get the booster so chin up. Let the covid do its thing😉. Hope you are doing well Mary.

      • Susan Collins says:
        December 6, 2023 at 4:14 pm

        @MaryPester. lol lol I just got what you were going for Morgan shot. My comprehension is off today lol 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  9. InVain says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Dots & pears, Piers.
    And fuck you very much!

  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    Eww. Zip your trousers dude.

  11. Jay says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    Oh dear. That is too, too terribly bad. I just hope that PM isn’t an anti-vaxxer like so much of his crowd. That would be just so awful for him.

  12. Nanea says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    Re all those Christmas movies on that Yahoo link – I kept scrolling and scrolling, and noticed they had several articles on Christmas movies, one after the other.

    But… I really missed one being mentioned that stars Denzel W., Whitney H., and Courtney B. V. I wondered why it wasn’t listed. Actually, no, I didn’t really wonder, but I think it’s remarkable either way.

  13. Zinnia says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Was reading another thread today that mentioned his age. This hideous man is only 58? I looked it up as I thought it must be a typo. He looks terrible!

  14. Mary Pester says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    There is a God lol

  15. ACC says:
    December 6, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    I am THRILLED that Britney is staying strong and not reconciling with her father, who is truly a villain of epic proportions, according to her memoir. Even if you discount “her side of the story” by 50%, he’s still monstrous. Also her mother is bad news and I am distraught by reports Britney had her at her birthday last weekend 🙁

  16. Thena says:
    December 6, 2023 at 2:03 pm

    I am a big fan of Sebastian Stan. I understand he wants to do more serious stuff besides Marvel movies, and he has an amazing ability to transform himself for a role. That said, I cannot stomach half of what he’s done outside of Marvel.

  17. CaptainCrunch says:
    December 6, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    And Jeremy Clarkson appears to have one foot in the grave and another one on a banana peel. I try not enjoy other people’s downfalls due to karma, so I’m just going to drink my tea.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 6, 2023 at 3:50 pm

      Eh, I listen to the Daily Fail podcast. They covered that initial Jeremy Clarkson article, re increased chances of dementia. That’s just the headline. The article actually states he’s hard of hearing but got hearing aides so he’s all good now. Apparently being hard of hearing is a risk factor for dementia. But he’s not, he’s got hearing aids, so…. Utter BS from the Fail, again.

  18. Beverley says:
    December 6, 2023 at 3:38 pm

    I’m rooting for the virus!
    (And here’s hoping my comment doesn’t disappear, even though others are making similar comments.)

  19. Grandma Susan says:
    December 6, 2023 at 3:49 pm

    I remember reading somewhere that during the conservatorship Jamie was paying himself $17,000 a month on the books. Who knows how much he may have stolen under the table.

    Reply
  20. trixie says:
    December 6, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    Lol this hog is flying low in the lead photo.

  21. @BelizeEmpower says:
    December 6, 2023 at 4:58 pm

    Is it just me or he didn’t bother to zip up his pants in that first pic.

  22. JaneS says:
    December 6, 2023 at 5:37 pm

    PMorgan is a slimy, two faced, low talent, back stabbing Tool!
    I wish C19 on no one.
    But, PMorgam is wealthy, can afford the best health care available.
    So, I’m not wasting my time saying anything more than that.

    I have a family member with complex medical chronic problems, I want any and all C viruses to Be Gone!

    PMorgan, Camilla and Jeremy Clarkson are all nasty, greedy, vile people.

  23. JaneS says:
    December 6, 2023 at 5:40 pm

    Tiffany & Company Xmas ornaments, just clicked to see this post.

    Ish! I find them Twee not cute at all. I would donate the $$ vs. buy any of those.

  24. Chantale says:
    December 6, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    I have a feeling they probably do not want him to be at the Royal parties this year due to the fact he blurted the alleged racists names from the Dutch translation so he is pretending to be sick. Or, he is hiding from subpoenas. LOL

  25. Pinniped and Poodle says:
    December 6, 2023 at 6:03 pm

    You know what completely chaps my ass?

    What Boris Johnson said about the old people dying of covid, he was all, “Well they ARE over 80”

    It is like he was FINE with it because the are the OLDS

    WTF ever happened to the spirit of Dunkirk? The greatest generation that fought against Hitler?

    Boris pulled the plug on them “Older people dying of covid is acceptable”

    Oh and his lame ass campaign to get people to go out to eat more that killed more people?

    What a maroon.

  26. phlyfiremama says:
    December 6, 2023 at 6:39 pm

    *crosses fingers 🤣

  27. Aries48 says:
    December 6, 2023 at 6:51 pm

    I’m staring at a month of prayers for forgiveness on this one, but…Yippee!

