King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate were all in attendance at last night’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. This too was part of their big pushback on Charles and Kate being “named” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The result was underwhelming, mostly because we didn’t see anything new from any of these people. Kate literally copykeened her exact outfit from the Jordanian wedding earlier this year.

So, Kate’s outfit – a repeat of a pink (or “rose gold”) Jenny Packham gown, along with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Greville Chandelier earrings. This is an exact copypasta of her ensemble in Jordan, the only thing “different” here is her Royal Victorian Order sash. Kitty’s hair is a mess here as well – I’m trying to figure out where her part was supposed to be when the tiara was added.

Meanwhile, Camilla wore a custom Fiona Clare gown and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, one of the late QEII’s favorites. I wince every time Camilla wears that tiara, it was so closely associated with QEII. Anyway, enjoy your definitely We’re Very Much Not Racist Royals.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Will and Kate’s crumbling marriage when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.