Princess Kate copykeened herself in Jenny Packham at the Diplomatic Reception

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate were all in attendance at last night’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. This too was part of their big pushback on Charles and Kate being “named” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The result was underwhelming, mostly because we didn’t see anything new from any of these people. Kate literally copykeened her exact outfit from the Jordanian wedding earlier this year.
So, Kate’s outfit – a repeat of a pink (or “rose gold”) Jenny Packham gown, along with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Greville Chandelier earrings. This is an exact copypasta of her ensemble in Jordan, the only thing “different” here is her Royal Victorian Order sash. Kitty’s hair is a mess here as well – I’m trying to figure out where her part was supposed to be when the tiara was added.
Meanwhile, Camilla wore a custom Fiona Clare gown and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, one of the late QEII’s favorites. I wince every time Camilla wears that tiara, it was so closely associated with QEII. Anyway, enjoy your definitely We’re Very Much Not Racist Royals.
The ribbon that holds QEII’s family order has been shortened. I guess Charles’ version is the works.
I know its an unpopular opinion, but I enjoyed Kate’s last year’s look. I liked that she chose red, and the bump-it with the tiara… I’m underwhelmed with this look. Boring asl.
I agree, last year’s look was a lot better. I did like the bump it hair, even though 75% of it wasn’t hers.
I agree. It was a Letizia color choice. This is too old for her.,
The hair does not work with the tiara and those earrings.
That dress was hideous the first time she wore it, it only looks worse the second time. There is nothing’s glamorous about looking like a Vegas Christmas tree ornament. I bet if she could have added twinkle lights she would have.
Doesn’t she have this in green, too? So, multiples of the same dress in different colors, multiples of the same coat dresses in different colors, multiples of the same coats in different colors, and now multiples of the same GOWN in different colors?
She definitely has a very similar one from Vampire’s Wife that also appeared in that awful portrait. If she has yet another one from Peckham? Oy.
I love the dress (minus the shoulder pads). The royal women seem to be doing a lot of repeats lately.
In these types of reception formats, I can’t help but compare Kate to Bridget Jones when that character, seemingly an engaged listener of an intellectual conversation at a book launch, embarrassingly responds to an inquiry posed by Salman Rushdie, with : “Do you happen to know where the toilets are?”
It’s so fake whenever these royals walk into a room/reception etc, they are seemingly busy chatting with each other! Every. Single. Time.
Like they just rode in the car together… did you forget something super important to say then that you must lean toward your partner to whisper as you enter the room?! To my recollection QEIi was the only one that entered without leaning and talking to someone else, but facing forward and ready to engage.
It’s such a cheap ploy to look at ease and relaxed…and probably the only time William talks to his wife
They never seem to know what to do with their hands. Someone should teach them how to pose.
The derangers used to get upset when Harry and Meghan posed in these type of photos with arms around each other or Meghan’s hand in the crook of Harry’s arm. This photo tells us why they were so upset.
Camilla and Charles are actually fine – his hands behind his back, one of hers behind his as well (without looking like she’s pulling a Kate-esque ass-grab.) William and Kate look like they would prefer more space between them.
C&C actually look like they attended together and W&K look like strangers randomly asked to pose.
I agree, WandK always manage to look like small children who’ve been allowed into the adults room.
The small children narrative looks so bad, these two are middle aged adults and far from small children at over 6ft tall. They are supposed to be raising three children into adulthood for cry out loud and they have yet to be adults themselves.
It is probably just me, but it bothers the heck out of me that the sashes are not the same. Some go left, others right. Angles are different. I know that is the way it is supposed to be, but it draws my eye every time.
It’s because the sashes are lame as hell no matter who’s wearing them.
In the first pic she looks like she’s got a baby bump (I don’t like that term but it makes sense). I’m sure it’s the angle and the lighting but that was the first thing I noticed 😂
I think it’s her posture.
Agree. She doesn’t stand up properly. Her mother has very poor posture, too, so it could be a nature/nurture thing. I also wonder what all those extra high heels could be doing to her legs and spine.
I noticed the tummy bump also in several DM pics. She’s to thin and athletic to have a bump! To me it really looks like a baby bump. If it’s just her posture what’s up with that? Again she’s so athletic. Could her bones be weakening ?
If it’s another baby, he really will be an eco hypocrite ,what with his over population remarks aimed at other people. I saw it, too, and thought her fans will go into overdrive. Perhaps we have been so conditioned by her continual Karen Carpenter level of thin that a slight change strikes us overly much.
🤔 fibroids…?
The other thing related to baby bump is, one of the other DM pics, there is a round donut shaped raised protuberance, looks like the letter O under her dress in the front between her right hip and groin. It could be just fabric wrinkling but the rest of the dress was flat. I wish celebitchy would put that pic up. I really would like to hear what others think it was.
I just went looking for that photo & saw what you are talking about. That is a weird…bunching of fabric. Or something. Not quite sure.
I think she is just bloated. That kind of dress is too unforgiving in showing all the details of your body. After my 20s, that’s why I started wear more loose dresses especially on stomach part.
If she was pregnant, they would use that to change the subject of racism, H&M leaving, etc.
I doubt there is a pregnancy. Maybe rumors would be enough to change the topic.
Tessa. Agree. She loves this gossip for so many reasons. And, yes, it will of course direct focus away from her as anything other than a pregnant princess. Useful!
Gas or period bloat. William doesn’t want anymore children.
It’s the dress. She looked about the same in it at the Jordanian wedding. Like someone else said, that material is very unforgiving. There was a similar effect in the green screen dress last December, so this is also just how her body is.
This sounds weird, but I actually like it for her. It shows a healthiness she doesn’t usually have, imo.
There is one “new” thing- Camilla’s giant metal breastplate/stomacher. You know how I know Kate has no friends? A friend would tell her how bad her hair looks.
K’s hair isn’t as bad as Cam’s stomacher/chandelier. I don’t get why it’s more is more with these people, chandeliers on the head, chandeliers in the ears, chandeliers on stomachs (stomacher) and shoulders (brooches), around the wrist(s)… They should look in the mirror and take not one thing off, but ten! The stomacher ruins the whole look and dress.
Nah, go for the Queen Mary look–wear it all!!! Gotta say, though, the more I’ve been reading about these people, the more I realize that time is over, stop it already. None of what the royals wear was honestly obtained, none of it.
They’re on pretty safe ground jewelry wise. The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara was bought with funds raised by subscription and given to queen Mary for her wedding. The lover’s knot tiara was repurposed from another wedding gift tiara and pearls were used, ironically, from the first iteration of the GOGBAI tiara.
Metal breastplate?
Camilla’s looks like some weird macrame fringe thingie, not even close to the kind of thing Queen Mary wore. And it’s not straight. And it’s worn a little too high.
She loves a CMA red carpet/Real Housewives of Texas look.
The hair bump was bad. The headband tiara was even worse but it was the rhinestones on the back that. took me out 😂. All I could think was “Why???”
Ok, CMA red carpet, real housewives of texas, now that’s a good description. Rhinestones😂
The tiara as headband look really makes the tiara look like a plastic one.
Not that I’m an expert, but might someone let Kate know that a tiara is not a headband?
I know, right?
Also not a tiara expert, also wondering if it’s placed too far down the back of her head? One nice thing: at least the demented curtain fringe is out of the way. She looks ten times better without it.
I always cry inside when I see how she wears all those priceless jewels. She does not have the understanding of how to wear them nor when to wear them.
I wonder if she did get a new hair person as we’ve speculated and that new person can’t figure out how to place tiaras in her hair (or maybe Kate’s doing it herself?)
Omg that’s true! She’s desecrating that tiara wearing it like she got it at Claire’s
She needs something to cover for where her wig sits.
Someone would have to like her/care for that to happen.
I’m still amazed that for all the budget and resources she’s had all these years she consistently looks cheap. It’s quite a skill really.
Right?! She just had a visit from Victoria, charter member of the Swedish goddess of tiara hair, and that Vic herself didn’t sit her down to tell her “you’re doing it wrong” pains me
They are so boring. 😔😪😴
Right? I mean, these four are boring, corrupt, and arrogant. None of that makes for good royal watching. And we still have another ten years before George is of age–probably another twenty before he gets hitched. What are they going to do in the meantime?
There is also Charlotte the only daughter. First princess born to a direct heir since princess anne.
So boring. A pic of WanK appeared on my IG feed last night thanks to British Vogue still gicing them coverage (I always hide the posts) and I briefly wondered why they were re-using an old photo. Yawn.
I don’t mind Kate repeating her gown but she could have changed up the accessories. Her stylist is not doing her job.
I think we have confirmation that her clothing budget has been slashed.
I’m afraid that her clothing budget hasn’t been slashed..I mean in the last 2-3 weeks we’ve seen her wearing 2 new expensive gowns (a white, almost identical to other 2, and a teal) and a new McQueen blue suit (bespoke, all of them and quite expensive ). She just tries to tone down the reactions after her parents scandal and considering the optics in the middle of an economic crisis… imagine if she wore a 3th new gown in 2 weeks time.. she plays it thrifty whenever she wants positive comments.
I was hoping for the Lotus tiara. I actually think that one looks best on her.
The placement of the tiara is weird. It’s as if she wears it like a 1960s headband. I would look better if the two ends were above the ears instead of behind them and her hair didn’t have this weird bump above the tiara. She’s always underwhelming because racists are never overwhelming to look at. It’s part of why they are so bothered by POC. They realize they don’t compare and they assume it is based on the race of the other person and not on how mediocre they are.
Everything Camilla touches dies.
It’s like she has a lust for the monarchy and a vendetta against it simultaneously.
I often think she looks better than the younger royals. It’s her I Don’t Care attitude.
This photo is the photoshop of the year awards for getting her to look so good. Same for the men.
Cam can definitely “bring it” with her formal event clothes at times and knows how to wear the big gun tiaras to good effect but it also seems to cement how little she cares for Wills’ line, and to some degree Charles’ and QEII’s legacy in showing no consideration or foresight for the future in terms of being strategic with this tiara in particular. Kate will leap to get her mitts on GOGBAI too, should she limp herself on to the throne, but this particular tiara should have mothballed for Charlotte. There is no affection or even shrewd/cynical priority for the younger royals’ place in the monarchy in Cam’s universe. The “bicycle monarchies” do this sort of familial presentation much better. The BRF is too fractured and its Camilla and Charles’ fault. Her I Don’t Care attitude has that glaring downside. Everyone is out for themselves and Camilla has no qualms in systematically destroying Charles’ family while vacuuming up as much for herself and her own children as she can get.
I don’t know about you, but the lady behind with the yellow top and black skirt looks fab! Kathy’s look is tired and boring (like her, I guess). I’d like to see her in something like Maxima’s or Leticia’s or Victoria’s looks (you know full drama, big skirts, etc.), but I don’t think she has the personality to pull these off.
This outfit is soooo, so sad
I also noticed and loved the black & yellow look on the woman behind Kate and wish we had an ID on it! Has a bit of 1930/40s glam to it while still looking comfortable.
Yes, it really has a 30s/40s look, a bit of understated glam. And she can carry yellow close to her face, which can be pretty hard. Her posture is poor but, who cares, she’s genuinely happy looking.
I once heard that it was a rule of QE2’s that hair should be worn up (if it was long) when wearing a tiara or crown. Not sure if that is true, but Kate is a prime example of why it may have been fact and not fiction. Her hair style of choice detracts from the priceless tiara which is perched on her head.
It’s hard to say because most royals don’t have long hair. But in the 70s Anne wore her hair down with a tiara on occasion and Kate has as well. Including at her wedding. So I doubt it’s true.
I wish she’d do something different with her eye makeup – she always goes for the raccoon eyes. It’s a beautiful dress, but I wonder if she should have gone for a more flat fabric in a single color so the sash and medals wouldn’t clash.
So in the picture released by the royal family – Kate and Camilla look like they are about 10 years apart in age as opposed to 30+ years apart – a combination of Camilla looking younger than her actual years and Kate looking older. For Camilla I think that its a combination of makeup and photoshop/retouching – so I find it funny that the RF released a retouched pic of Camilla but not Kate. Kate really does not look great in that group photo.
Remember when they didn’t use to release pictures from this reception, and the only glimpse of the tiara we got was when Kate arrived in the car? I guess they decided the more tiara pics the better, lol.
I hate seeing Camilla in that tiara – IMO it should have been retired and put on display or something as part of QEII’s legacy – but at least she’s wearing it properly. Kate’s tiara wearing is just getting worse and worse in terms of styling.
I know, Becks! I honestly think that Cam looks better than Kate in that group photo, which is crazy. Kate looks… sleepy or stoned.
Re the release of the pics, the BBC has a headline about the four of them posing for a ‘show of unity’ picture. Racists united I guess.
Re no earlier photos of Kate inside the event: I think on previous occasions it was because K&W were next to next in line–i.e., during QEIIs time. Now they’re the actual next in line; you know how fixated on hierarchy these people are.
What I’m curious about is the continuous use of photos of these four at these big events; I don’t remember such photos in QEIIs time–Bette & Phil, Chuck & the Sidepiece. Maybe it’s just a memory thing of mine, and I’m too lazy to google, but maybe it’s because Willie’s ego is just that big? He wants to push his way into any & all photos of the monarch, just reminding folks he’s next & can do better (in his mind only).
Possibly because Charles and Diana were often traveling and representing BRF on behalf of the Crown in a more vigorous manner. William and Kate don’t do much and rarely represent abroad in a serious way. If WanK didn’t tag along at these things when would they get a chance to look ‘properly royal’?
“Show of unity” is stupid. They’re the senior royals at the Diplomatic Reception. Of course, they’ll pose together – it doesn’t matter if they feel unity or not.
Some bots on dm comments want Kate to be pregnant. Kate looks bad especially the hair.
Based on how she’s been holding herself/her hands the last few appearances, she wants us to think that. Based on him holding her wrist with the tips of his fingers only when they went into the variety show the other day I think we can be confident that if she is it isn’t his!
Kate must have zero closet space at Adelaide or most of her gowns are stored at KP and that is why she is repeating things so fast. This one was still thrown over the chair and easy to grab.
Revenge dress my ass!
Meghan should be wearing a revenge dress. Not kate.
Meghan was papped at some point and released recently looking fab in athletic wear with a smile on her face. “Not a care in the world” as the daily Heil liked to put it. That is the best revenge IMO
Pale pink rhinestones does not a revenge dress make.
It’s a beautiful dress, but I don’t understand why she completely repeated the look even down to the accessories; wouldn’t you want to make it easy to immediately differentiate the visuals from the two events? If her access/options are really that limited, ok…but I kind of doubt it since we’ve seen her pop up in a few new-to-her things lately, like the Strathmore tiara.
Zero imagination or sense of style.
Laziness is her middle name, so it tracks with her choice of clothing. This is a woman with the same coat bought in six different colours. No effort is put into anything.
Ole Katie looks like she could hang from.a Christmas tree, l mean really that dress is for an older lady, although doesnt she look.happy with herself, bet she kisses de mirror before she heads out
Ps…fix your tiara darling its so not a hairband ..
Mary of Danmark wore the same dress for her 50th birthday and she was spectacular! Kate, not so..it’s not a matter of age..it’s the person wearing the dress
Mary or not that dress def not ‘spectacular’ ! Each to their own l suppose
This gives me Mrs Peacock from the Clue movie vibes
The smirks and the side eye from a few of the guests pretty much sum up my feelings about her.
Peggington looks like he’s in a fairly good mood for once standing between the two people named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book. His fists and jaw seem unclenched and he looks more relaxed than usual.
Another “blah” look from Kate. A December formal event is the time to bring the glamour and jewels. Wear a breath-taking tiara, hair up to showcase the tiara, minimal makeup to enhance not distract, understated but elegant jewelry and a “wow” dress. The “rose gold” (which photographs pinky beige) is NOT Kate’s color. The diplomats and tourists want the BRF fairy tale, so bring it!
The dress is fine. Nothing objectionable. She looks haggard.
Ugh those earrings are completely wrong with the tiara, it really bothers me.
Kate never gets accessories correct, she’s like a drunk magpie needing to have everything be a ‘showstopper to absurd degrees.
But, in her defense, Kate has not got any family jewelry of quality and the vault is parceled out to her in a stingy manner. Cam won’t let Kate have a better choice of pieces even if she knew what to do with them.
Do people ever look as if they are having a good time at their parties?
She literally always get the hair wrong – the tiara, dress and sash all scream for the mop to be tied up. But its all part of the certifiable Meghan copykeening – Mumbles wants us to know that she too has very long hair.
Would not surprise me if there is a pregnancy announcement followed by one that she lost the baby due to all the stress Meagan and Harry have put her through. Wait for it.
I hope not.
The black lady next to the black man that’s acting like Kate is not standing in front of her is how I wish everyone would react when this racist tries to pull FaceTime for photo ops with black people and people of color .
The poor man is over compensating to make up for the fact that the woman next to him doesn’t give two f about Kate .
Meanwhile the white looking man who is further down also looks like he too is over kate and her racist assssssss
The British royal women really needed to look at how the Swedish Royal women do tiara hair cuz this flat mess ain’t it.
I wonder if Fiona Clare could also make me a fancy housecoat. I would love to cuddle on my couch in that get up (leaving the sash and jewelry off, of course).
Ok I really don’t like Kate. – she gives me PTSD from all the Karens I had to deal with down south. But she looks good here, for her. And weird and unpopular opinion I like the dress and the tiara as a headband. Her posture could use some work and her hands always remind me of those inflatables at the car wash, but other than that I think this is one of her better looks.
After the Captain Crunch’s sidepiece epaulettes debacle this is a win.
There was a period of time in 2016 where Kate was fond of repeatedly putting her hair up…her solo trip to Netherlands and other appearances.
I thought it looked good. Neat, tidy, and Kate looks best with her hair up and away from her face.
But then the sausages, waves, wiglets, and sheepdoggy-do 😉 (ie: hair drooping around eyes: most recent appearance in teal at variety show) has made what seems a permanent return.
She’s so much work done that she can’t afford to put her hair up…she needs hair and bangs to hide it…I mean, look at her eyes…they are permanently deformed
Clearly an unpopular opinion, but I actually thinks she looks really good (minus the bad posture and dated makeup). I like the sparkly dress, and I like her hair a million times more pulled off her face. Eh.
Hi MaryContrary, I think the dress is fine. No need to apologise! I do think she looks tired out, which is how she looks without photoshop, but it’s front and centre here. I wonder whether sooner or later she will withdraw from some of her engagements, claiming it’s all too stressful because of what’s going on, when in fact she’s going through other stuff, such as her marriage problems. She could use this episode for all sorts of self-serving reasons, who knows. Thing is, it’s winding down to Christmas. She’s got her Christmas piano knees-up to get through and then it’s a few weeks off. Maybe she won’t pull out of anything.
The one front on photo shows how much fresher she’d look with a shorter bob.
I wonder why she doesn’t just go, hell, I’m going short. Just short. It’d be so different and modern. A bit of a Linda Evangelista move, after her mother apparently said “but if you cut your hair short you’ll not look like the other models”, which prompted her to go short. I think Kate’s hair has become “her” with her fans, and a safety blanket for her personally.
Is this idiotic woman EVER going to stop dressing like a quality street chocolate wrapper. Her hair is wrong on so many levels( because from day to day it does have different levels).
The tiara is not a bloody head band and shouldn’t be worn as one. Kate in those pictures, is twice shown as talking to a white person but turning her back on people of colour.(yes you ARE a family of racists). In the picture of her and William, you can almost here him saying “do not, under any circumstances grab my ass, and try not to mumble at everyone, oh by the way, are camel toe and English ready with their new articles, because don’t forget I have to proof read them first”!!!?
And as for camzilla in the QUEEN’S tiara, that shouldn’t be anywhere near that bitches head, I keep waiting for the ghostly hand of the late Queen to swipe it of her head, and her ghostly voice saying “be thankful its only the tiara that’s falling from your bloody shoulders woman”!
“dressing like a quality street chocolate wrapper”
😂😂😂
Quality Street and Fry’s Turkish Delight having a fistfight over not being Kate, “You are!” “No! You are”
This sequin gown is giving 80’s prom. These people have so much money and so little taste.
So many sparkles! Look at Kate trying to bring back Club Libby-Lu and Justice to a shopping mall near you!
She took that tiara and made it look like a prom headband from Claire’s. Got to hand it Kate for making expensive look cheap.
Clearly they invited her (or both of them) at the last minute so this was the only look she had at the ready.
Also, others have said it but the wonky eye….yikes.
That stomacher on Camilla is misplaced and should have been positioned lower. It looks like a giant bejeweled zipper tag.
I do not like this dress or her hair.
Why all the sparkly dresses?
Kate could try wearing a solid color dress with excellent tailoring, stand up straight, and then use all the fab royal jewels.
Hair up w/tiara, girl!
Diana always looked glamorous and stylish and comfortable in herself.
Maybe that is why Kate rarely looks good, imposter syndrome.
I never noticed Prince Phillip looking so awkward with his hand placement, William always does.
@JANES, because Diana and Prince Philip had class, not crass
While I understand that I should feel revulsion for all tiaras, I also genuinely hate to see Camilla in The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara. Take it off, you cow!
Hear, hear! 🍻
Kate is constantly posing. Every single shot is posed. It must be so weird being around someone like that
What does Camilla have on her chest? Lokos like a dress with two long sleeves and a sash.
This woman needs to learn how to glam in moderation. She does too much of everything, and it always just looks tacky. Tiara, bump-it, wiglets, ginormous earrings, bejeweled dress on top of sequins and shoulder pads… it’s all blinding, and frankly quite tacky. Understated elegance is a phrase not in her vocabulary. Every time she walks out like this, I swear my eyes cross.
Agree, Kate has too much sparkly everything, she looks like she shops at Walmart.
Where are her stylists?
As far as PR, Kate has been best for “what she wore” photos. Repeating an outfit does little for creating a “moment.” Like her makeup, Kate appears to stubbornly cling on to what worked in the past.
A proper stylist could have selected a previously worn dress and repackaged it for a “new” photo moment.
As a former brand strategist, I’m convinced that W&K refuse to listen and/or hire people due to family connections. They consistently fumble their most basic messaging and communications.