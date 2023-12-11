Express: Prince William already has a five-point plan for his reign of terror

One of my favorite parts of Omid Scobie’s Endgame was all of the stuff about how much King Charles and Prince William hate each other. They’re constantly briefing against each other and trying to one-up each other, and each man thinks the other is an idiot. If anything, the Sussex issue is a distraction for the main show of the massive dysfunction between the king and his heir. It’s also clear that William has zero self-awareness for his own, um, limitations? He’s not clever, kind, compassionate, well-educated, well-read, erudite or passionate. He’s cruel, petty, boring, short-sighted and ruthless. Charles has those same qualities only he dithers and he’s well-read (and at least he has interesting hobbies, say what you will). Anyway, William cannot wait to be king. He cannot wait for his father to die. William is already planning for his reign of terror:
Prince William has drastic plans for modernising the monarchy once he takes over from his father, King Charles, an extremely well-placed source has revealed. The heir to the throne is already working on a five-point plan that will mean an even slimmer monarchy with fewer royal engagements and patronages, less formality and frugality in mind, and a wave goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved Commonwealth.
“Focusing on the United Kingdom is very much a priority for William moving forward and there are already plans being worked on to that effect,” said the source. “There is a reluctance there from both William and Kate to join the tour of the Commonwealth because they feel it’s an outdated institution and not something they want to head.”
Prince William ended a disastrous tour of the Caribbean last year by suggesting he does not mind if he is not head of the Commonwealth – and that he believes it may one day be led by someone other than a member of the Royal Family.
The source added that the royal families of the Netherlands and Sweden have proved to the Prince and Princess of Wales that a homegrown focus on a much smaller scale can be a success.
“Once William and Kate become King and Queen, everything will look very different,” said the source. “The wider family will be reduced to almost nothing, with the Wales family becoming the main focus.”
Earlier this week, the Express revealed that Prince William has had more than enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is already looking ahead at a monarchy that does not include them. “William is already planning for when he becomes king, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family,” said the source. “The focus will be very much on the Wales family and a reduced number of royal patronages and engagements will reflect that. Once the King goes, it will be out with the old and in with the new rather swiftly.”
When William does eventually become king, the source reveals that he will noy be crowned amid pomp and ceremony like his father was earlier this year. Instead, he will begin his reign with frugality in mind. “Processions, rituals and official ceremonies will be scrapped in favour of more modern displays for state occasions. Frugality will most certainly be in mind when it comes to things like state banquets, coronations and any public display of wealth.”
[From The Daily Express]
“There is a reluctance there from both William and Kate to join the tour of the Commonwealth because they feel it’s an outdated institution and not something they want to head.” Okay! Don’t threaten the Commonwealth with a good time – Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the African and Caribbean Commonwealth countries should take note and get out while the getting is good. What’s funny about the “focus on the United Kingdom” is that Scotland wants to be excluded from this narrative, and Wales is pretty surly too. It’s also funny to hear that William wants the whole focus to be on his family, meanwhile Kate will still be sitting in her separation cottage and working one day a week when her kids are all over 18 years old. While I agree that the pomp and pageantry of the monarchy is gross, wasteful and ridiculous, that’s the stuff that people actually like – that’s why they tune in, that’s why they pay attention, to see tiaras and gold carriages and magic orbs. William wants to be a one-island despot in an ill-fitting business suit, demanding that everyone pay attention to him.
He wants the wealth, just not to display it. Sigh.
Ill fitting business suits is right! Ol’ Peg can’t even organise his trouser situation, how is he ever gonna manage a monarchy? He is sounding more and more like a true Brexit loon. It sounds a bit dangerous to me, but does/will he have that much power in reality? Does anyone hear tumbrils rolling for Will?
@Shawna My first thought exactly – let me be wealthy in private and don’t bother me.
Looks like William is planning the funerals of his father and planning his reign. William’s takeover will include the breakdown of the commonwealth, for just his own personalwealth, he wants to be able to be financially Independent AND be able to collect from public funds and be able to accept cash in brown bags or suitcases coming from the middle east in exchange for titles or maybe a uk passport and do it without reporting because he prefers a private life where he can be rose bushing and helicopting wherever he wants whenever he wants.
What will be the point of the Royal Family under William’s reign of terror?! Why in the world should the British people support him for him to do absolutely *nothing*!! I hope he will quickly be shown that will not be acceptable.
We’ve got your back, Harry.
Signed,
The U.S.A
I sincerely hope Harry is in the process of getting his American citizenship now, so if Willy is suddenly in a position to try and hurt Harry, it will be too late.
Personally, I think the best thing that could happen to England would be to lose ALL the Commonwealth countries, as well as Scotland, Wales, Cornwall & N Ireland.
Let England face what it has become.
@Tom- 100% agree with you. I also think the same. They’ve really helped the various communities here and people remembers.
WTAF is this ?
So by implication H&M have already won if your whole reign will be about ‘reigning them in’?
I pity the fool.
They also already aren’t part of the monarchy, so how will anything be different? Will they be exclude from Charles’ funeral?
That was my thought too. He has finally conceded defeat in his one sided battle with his more talented brother. He took a few steps out of his protective bubble and the real world gave him a swift kick in the behind.
Though the Sussexes will not be part of events in the UK, William is lying to himself if he thinks the Sussexes won’t be on his agenda every single day. How can I upstage my brother? How can I make myself grander at their expense? You know, just like today.
What could Willy actually do to the Sussex’s? By the time he takes the throne H&M would have been out of that life for some time. Most likely self sufficient and thriving.
I think he may be able to do something about their HRH and I’m sure he will push for the Sussex title. I doubt any of what he can do will matter to them, but it will matter to him and he’s a petty, hateful man.
Somehow this is way beyond Shakespearean tragedy – it reeks of dreams of fully fledged North Korean dictatorship.
Congratulations to Jamaica. They put him in his own lane permanently. Why does he have to “look forward” to a monarchy that doesn’t include H&M? They already are not included. He is sounding like Trump with his “I will only be a dictator for a day” crap.
Because the press still has hopes that Harry and Meghan will return to the royal fold.
Well, Harry at least …
Ain’t gonna happen. And in 20 years, when the Invictus Games are three times their size and prominence, and Archewell is a force to be reckoned with in philanthropic circles, and the international press is gaga for photos of Lili’s college graduation and Archie’s wedding, that crown will be under glass somewhere being photographed by gawking tourists while the man who gets to wear it is alone at Windsor Castle brooding and wondering why no one wants to photograph HIM.
Bobbocita, great imagery. Your comment encapsulates this entire situation and l enjoyed reading it.
Then they all deserve a massive pay cut. But that’s a UK problem
Doing fewer events than they do now is laughable especially considering many of the engagements are only 20 minutes.
If he shrinks the monarchy into oblivion, that would be a good thing. But I’m sure that’s not his intention. Fewer engagements and patronages caught my eye. Fewer than they do now would be vanishingly few. Sounds like he just wants to sit around and be a lazy king. And he wants everyone not in his immediate family to get jobs.
this is the exact response I had. Okay, then you all get a paycut. Those Dutch and Swedish royals aren’t worth the hundreds and hundreds of millions that Charles is (at least I don’t think they are.)
Slim down the working royals, slim down the engagements, and restructure both duchies so that the monarch and heir get less money.
The Dutch are wealthy wealthy, the Swedes are not. In Sweden, each of the adult heirs seem required to have their investment portfolios made public.
The BRF need to go on a finance diet. One govt home each, that’s it. Minimum work requirements and strict household budgets, all of which can be publicly examined like many other royal families. And any time spent at private properties like Balmoral and Sandringham must be staffed and secured with private (not taxpayer) funds.
Sweden and the Netherlands have already pruned their royal houses in significant ways and made clear who the future “working royals” will be, but for geographic reasons they have been functioning well with fewer working royals. The “main” royals do a lot of engagements.
Basically the extended family only shows up for big family occasions (and the occasional event) and most are not on the payroll although they get housing and any expenses for representation work e.g. Princess Madeleine might not be buying her own Nobel gown.
As Notasugarhere says, the Dutch definitely have a lot of money. (The Swedes don’t.)
The thing is, they can have all the plans they like. They have no real power. None.
Can you imagine William as king 200 years ago? There’s a reason hereditary leadership is relegated to the distant past and North Korea.
Actually 200 years ago Harry would have already killed off William and Charles and would already be King.
Robert, I do hope you meant to say that William would have killed of Charles and Harry, not that Harry would have killed of Charles and William.
Incidentally, 200 years ago was George IV. He only killed the Royal Budget, not his family. THAT was more like 500 or 600 years ago…
@Elizabeth – I realized when it was too late to edit that the the early 19th century of 200 years ago wasn’t all that backwards in Britain. But when I was growing up, 200 years ago referred to the 18th century, and honestly it’s weird being half a century old.
The Commonwealth is not something Will and Kate want to be a part of? Is that a resignation because that’s the job, right? At least right now?
Actually, the head of the Commonwealth doesn’t have to be the monarch.
Exactly, the Commonwealth can continue if the members think it’s useful.
The way william talks about the commonwealth makes me think he still has a sulk about being fired. “How dare you not worship me! I am never coming back here again!! Not until you pay me proper deference!!! I am your future king!!!”.
‘…each man thinks the other is an idiot…’
Yup. Pretty much what we all think too.
Right? Like, no need to fight, plenty of idiocy to going around the palaces for all of you to qualify.
Well, they’re not wrong.
Only time they are both right
So that’s the only way these two can unite everyone in agreement? Cool. 😎😂
“Frugality” in QEII’s era meant silly articles about how she and Philip ate breakfast cereal out of Tupperware.
William’s version: I want all the billions for me. FOR ME. All the gold, all of it! MINE. I will use helicopters as Ubers, feed off of friends like the Grosvenors and the Hanburys and toss my stupid wife a bone every now and then with a 10000 pound coat. And you won’t see me hardly ever! Because frugal!
Reign of terror indeed…
@ Lady Esther yes that sums it up everything for just me and even less “work” ASAP!
And most importantly, I will not pay taxes on what I inherit from my father.
Seems he wants the money without the work. And he definitely wants all the attention, just like his father.
What a shame that he’s an emotionally-challenged ugly git.
Ok so Peg has let it be known that he will be doing nothing and taking all the money and all the focus will be on him. Sounds like a dictator to me. Well I guess we now know who will be burning down the monarchy lol.
Hasn’t the Monarchy always been a dictatorship? I mean, at least until more modern times?
Great headline! 🤣
His dad’s barely been king for a year and here’s William already briefing his 5 point plan. Which is the William show.
He is already preparing everyone – he wants the title and the money intends to do nothing in exchange. Not little – NOTHING. “Slimming down the monarchy” means fewer dependents and a better chance that he can maintain his lifestyle without raising the hackles of too many tax payers. He wants to be a trust fund baby in the style of other non-royal heirs and enjoy the money without strings attached.
The monarchy dies with Charles.
Yup. The “less engagements and patronages” simply means less work.
No tour in history was as much of a PR disaster as the William and Kate colonizer tour in the Caribbean. And as much as the rest of that family is as racist as William and Kate, they did not treat tours as personal holidays.
Charles has managed to visit all the commonwealth countries and while he might not have been a superstar like Harry, he also managed to not cause worldwide stories. He never got fired in person when coming to visit.
The main issue is that no one tells William that he is as out of touch as his father and grandfather because he’s been riding on the coattails of being Diana’s son since he’s been an adult. And the British media has barely criticized him, especially compared to what Charles has faced.
Look at how being carried on thrones by persons of colour was excused as a tradition in their first tour, but Charles knew not to do this when he went there.
And Harry will get American citizenship if William becomes king. He doesn’t need to deal with a jealous brother who has been treated as number one literally from birth.
William often appears more out of touch than Charles, which is saying something.
1) The slimmed down approach only works for the Scandinavian countries because they don’t have the colonial ties to other countries that the UK does.
2) Getting out isn’t that easy for Canada; all of the treaties governing relations with the Indigenous people here are made with the Crown, and reopening them would take a lifetime.
3) The less you do, the harder it will be for people to justify keeping you around.
So doubling down on white supremacy through Piers Morgan’s naming of the racists was done purposely with William’s approval. William must have also approved Kate dressing all in white. Next he’ll have the family carrying tiki torches and chanting “the Sussexes will not replace us”. His goal is England as a bunker of white supremacists, seemingly.
Since racists are the main supporters of the monarchy.
Pretty much
it serves Charles right his incandescent son William is already planning his coronation and reign. Clinging to his money. I wonder if Kate will get to be queen. Meghan and harry and their children left so who will William get to scapegoat William us so not frugal
Charles gets what he deserves.
William will scapegoat his own kids. Probably Louis, who holds the distinction of being the “post-Verbier scandal baby” that Her Maj talked Workshy Wanderdick into giving Kate despite his never wanting more than two kids (Kate always wanted 3). QE2’s “post-scandal baby” was Andrew, her favourite, so you can sort of see her bias at play in that moment.
Louis seems very high-energy in public and I’d wager William hates that he acts up.
“Workshy Wanderdick” DEAD. Can’t stop cackling…
Where’sMyTiara–I would bet William is secretly glad Louis acts out, for it embarrasses Kate no end. 😈Which is a shame, for a kid torn between parents like that seldom fares well unless he has a real parental figure in his life. 😔
I wonder what little tidbit about William is about to come out in order to distract from this, ‘I need to be the king now’ article. I’m guessing it will be one of Camilla’s pets that releases it. Watching them come at each other is the only entertaining thing about this family.
Ok but we know the true masters here are the British press. Are they going to be ok with an invisible king and no pomp? My guess is William will just shove Kate and the kids out to distract the masses and he will just chill in his castles.
Actually 200 years ago Harry would have already killed off William and Charles and would already be King.
Harry wouldn’t have killed anyone. He has no desire for the Crown, never has.
Given William had his RPOs waiting outside while he physically attacked Harry? Tried to goad Harry into ‘fighting back like when we were kids’ so he could call his RPOs and have them do God only knows what to Harry for attacking a higher heir to the throne?
Far more likely William would have had his RPOs kill Harry ‘by accident’ and entirely in ‘defense of William’, then killed Charles.
So Meghan (and Harry) read him right, saw the handwriting on the wall, and said bye gurl. The Sussexes got a headstart on all this havoc Willy & Kate will create by creating a financial legacy for their own family & children. Willy acting like he’s breaking up with the Commonwealth & the Sussexes instead of the other way around.
Celebitchy you always give me a good laugh early in the morning with your choice of words.
Judging by Harry’s book, he would have been the more likely person to realise what hi s and Meghan’s fate would be when William ascends to the throne. I suspect that he knew it wouldn’t have been great under his father either.
Meghan has worked since she was a teenager. Every teenager that has worked in fast-food (Meghan worked in an yogurt shop) recognizes someone like William. The manager that wants to be a dictator to the staff the owner who is never there. William the weirdo is not someone I would want to be my manager. You can bet Meghan saw the writing on the walls. Her and Harry constantly being told to slow down because Lazy and Lazier couldn’t get off their asses to work. I still say it was divine intervention that she and Harry got out. I bet they thank their lucky stars ever day. Whew! 😂😂😂😂
Angie–amen to that. And everyone who’s worked recognizes someone like Kate: snotty, lazy, coasts on everyone else’s hard work, superficial as all get-out.
Woah! So what happened to ‘conquering America’ (aka ‘Overseas’)? What happened to being a ‘global statesman’? Does this mean that Earthshot will only focus on environmental issues in the UK? Another load of nonsense from Kensington Palace. While H&M are happy in California and the IGs going all around the world there’s no chance of William keeping his jealousy and spite in the UK.
Wow, to hate your father and want him to die is pretty bad. I hope this does not come back to haunt him with his son. The British monarchy is in trouble.
They are just continuing the age-old British tradition of the monarch and his/her heir hating each other. It’s been going on for more than 300 years. Elizabeth II and her father George VI was the exception, not the rule.
QEII had a very fractious relationship with the Queen Mum, and QM and Philip didn’t get along at all. It was a relief to everyone when QM went off, bought Castle of Mey in 1952, and took time out of the public view to give her daughter the public attention.
George never expected to be the King so that’s why he and Elizabeth were close. They didn’t have the pressure until Edward abdicated.
I believe that William truly wants to see the end of the monarchy either before or during his time on the throne. He wants no responsibility to the people of the UK, he certainly doesn’t want to do any more than the 170 engagements he’s done so far this year and he doesn’t want to be around his wife for a moment longer than necessary. Getting rid of all the pomp and circumstance, the county fair visits, the bread and butter engagements that allow the “people” to feel closer to their monarch will be getting rid of all that people love about the monarchy and why they’ve been willing to pay for it.
No, 🥚 definitely wants to be king, but he also wants to have power for real. He wants to be important without having to work. If I were a betting man, I bet Chuck ends the monarchy as the last king of England. Seriously, that would make him memorable and go down in history. It would also be the biggest revenge on willy.
I could totally see Charles ending the monarchy with his reign. Would the Tories let him do it?
William really doesn’t see the problem here. All that pomp and circumstance? Expensive, yes. But half the function of an event like that is to let people participate in the monarchy, if only in a small way. And they go home and tell everyone about it, making more people feel personally connected to the royal family. Same thing with the patronages and the ribbon cuttings. It’s building support for the monarchy. You may have monarchists for a while without it, but it will all become very hollow without the sense that the royal family feels a connection to the people of the UK. The Queen certainly did, Charles does in his way. Harry does. William feels a sort of contempt and it shows.
William doesn’t want the monarchy to end. He craves the position, the unearned power, the cash. He’ll re-institute absolute monarchy where no one is legally allowed to protest or question anything (or anyone) he does.
Charles is a spoiled, petulant, jealous, Edwardian child.
William is actively dangerous to press and citizen freedoms.
“He’ll re-institute absolute monarchy where no one is legally allowed to protest or question anything (or anyone) he does.”
Charles II tried that s*it and look where he ended up. I think the British tabloid press will turn on Peggington the day he becomes King William V.
Without the military behind him, William ain’t gonna be able to re-institute squat.
“An extremely well placed source” – hi William!
Focus on the UK? Shouldn’t he and his father already be doing that? Speaking of, dam, C-Rex at this rate Willy Nilly is going to soon usurp and replace you. He’s probably scouting nursing homes right now. Maybe that’s the real reason for those trips to the US. You will be a one line note in the history books, between the details of the historic and long reign of QEII and the horrific “burning down the house” reign of William the Terrible.
Five point plan? Sounds far too ambitious for Willy Nilly. Unless its to Shirk even more responsibilities/be even more lazy, Spend excessively, Cheat excessively, Avoid Special K’s groping (if you still haven’t found wife #2) and Continue obsessing over Harry and Meghan (and esp Meghan)…But wait – he already does these things!
Will the Tory govt really accept a less than part time king? Given his dull and boorish personality and lack of any diplomacy, (much less “soft” diplomacy), this might actually be for the best and save them from more embarrassment on the world stage. They should obviously drastically reduce the monarch’s income in accordance with this self imposed and drastically reduced “workload”!
I hope that King Charles lives as long as QE and we get to watch William sit and stew for 25 years without control. This will be fun to watch.
Didn’t Charles first say he wanted a more modest coronation? Yeah, I think the ego will win out again with PW. This kid has been waiting his whole life for the world to bow at his feet.
His plan without the commonwealth and patronages and, basically, work is at least honest. However, I doubt that he would still be able to control the media when it’s just the Wales family doing their least. It would be lovely to watch that tipping point when the media and public start truely questioning their wealth, its origins, their taxes, land, and public cost vs their worth.
Why do they skip over the fact that in order for him to put his “5 point plan” in action, HIS FATHER HAS TO DIE. Jeezus. That’s a new depth of icy cold…
Honestly, is he going completely crazy to release this now? Charles and Camilla are already gunning for him–why give them more ammo?
The whole argument about the Sovereign grant has been that the RF is a tourist attraction that brings in many times more than the cost. And if the RF’s footprint is to be shrunk down to just William, then where’s the incentive for foreign potentates to arrive with bags of cash in exchange for honors?
So interesting that this is juxtaposed with Charles insisting he’s full of energy.
The official tourism agency for the UK has proven, again and again, that royals are no net positive when it comes to tourism. They don’t even break the top 20.
Isn’t the Tower of London one of the top tourist attractions in London? and obviously a monarch hasn’t lived there for ages. And I would imagine Stonehenge is probably one of the top tourist attractions in England as a whole – and no connection to the monarchy there.
Even if people want to tour Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace – they’re not doing it bc they expect to have tea with the monarch. They’re doing it for the history, and the history will still be there if there is no monarchy.
Legoland Windsor gets the most visits iirc.
As you write, they’re not visiting the castles for the Windsors. France being an example of how to do post-monarchy tourism (still related to monarchy) successful.
I think Longleat (family seat of the Marquess of Bath) Safari park in Wiltshire, England is up in the top five of tourist attractions.
Yes everyone – I know the RF aren’t worth it. My point is that every time someone talks about cutting back on the Sovereign grant, the argument against it that the RF brings in tourist money. Now, if William plans to do less work, to shrink the RF, to stop traveling, to make himself less visible and more ordinary, then the tourist money argument makes even less sense. He’ll find himself living off the family money, poor sausage.
Exactly @Eurydice. The Conanation didn’t bring in any extra cash. In fact even though it was heralded as a ‘must see,’ ‘once in a lifetime event’ the economy contracted in May.
“The whole argument about the Sovereign grant has been that the RF is a tourist attraction that brings in many times more than the cost.”
The Sovereign grant replaced the old “Civil List”. The House of Commons made this change so they would not have to publically discuss & debate “Civil List Payments” made to individual official working Royals. Instituting the Sovereign grant put all the decision making and responsibility on QEII who was the monarch at the time.
If ever someone needed therapy, it is William, no snark. He is going to run it into the ground and nobody can stand up to him.
Hmm, I dunno. If the Men In Grey are expert at anything, it’s managing difficult royals. 👀
Correction: managing difficult and dumb royals. The dumb part is a really important part for those Grey Men. It is easier to manage a stupid and sheltered monarch. The fact that William has chosen an equally stupid consort is just gravy on top for those who move the royals from the shadows.
This is a warning shot that Charles’ siblings better get their retirement funds in order and make sure they can sustain their lifestyles.
They said the Sussexes (who are already gone) because even the papers realize how tacky it is that he’s just going to shuttle the rest of them off and didn’t want to name them.
Once again, rejecting the half-in/half-out was a life saver for Harry & Meghan.
“Prince William ended a disastrous tour of the Caribbean last year by suggesting he does not mind if he is not head of the Commonwealth – and that he believes it may one day be led by someone other than a member of the Royal Family.”
Good! Maybe the heads of the Commonwealth Nations should vote for Harry to be the Head of the Commonwealth.
Oh, and “the royal families of the Netherlands and Sweden have proved to the Prince and Princess of Wales that a homegrown focus on a much smaller scale can be a success.”
Excellent, stay on your own hopefully soon to be dwindling turf and stop trying to win over Americans!
If they follow most royal models, CC and Louis need to be raised to be self-supporting private citizens. Which means W&K should immediately stop trotting them out and using them for PR, let them start fading from public memory/access. For better or worse, George would be the only one they’re allowed to use for PR from now on.
“vote for Harry to be the Head of the Commonwealth.” LMAO
I think the prevailing view in the Commonwealth was that the Queen would be last royal head but the leaders relented and agreed to her wishes that Charles succeed her. William already knows that the leaders will not want him to be the head of the Commonwealth. The piece also says that he wants to concentrate on the UK, so does that mean that his plans to become a global statesman have been shelved?
They can vote at any time to dump Charles. There are 54 nations in the Commonwealth, only 15 have the Windsors as de facto head of state. Charles is simply the PR figurehead of TC but can be removed whenever another vote is called.
He is forgetting one very big point. When he is King, his son will be an adult and his heir, also he will be independently wealthy. I think the battle will not be with his brother but with his son. He is assuming George will do as he is told. I’m guessing he won’t and so it continues.
Excellent point, Chrissie. In eight years George will be an adult, and as such the BM will be able to write about him on a regular basis. That is going to take some of William’s (and Charles’ if applicable) precious spotlight away. Plus, WanK do not seem to be getting along well. If George cares about his mother and the way she’s been treated, then that might also have an impact on G’s relationship with his father.
‘fewer royal engagements and patronages’
So they’ll do even less ‘work’ than now?
If William is so concerned about not being showy with wealth, I’m sure he’ll immediately give up three out of the four freebie homes he has now and start paying market-rate rent out of his Diana inheritance. And he’ll remove the ‘freedom from information’ blanket from the Duchy and let everyone know exactly how he spends all that money.
crickets.
William will be lucky if the Monarchy is still open in 15 years.
Get over yourself.
He would benefit from reading Endgame. Omid literally spends time discussing how Charles had a whole plan to do things his way only to ascend and be told he can’t make sweeping changes because the Sovereign isn’t actually in charge.
This article is so macabre, I wonder what William expects to gain from something like that.
As mentioned the relevance for maintaining that costly institution will be gone once he becomes head. Why on earth would folks suffering wish to pay anyone to stay home to live lavishly ?
I like that William plans to fully embrace white nationalism in his future reign, because we all know when he says ” Commonwealth” what he means is ” non white folks I have to shake hands.”
I am 50/50 on William and KKKate ever have a divorce, but the strength of their shared racism, laziness and pettiness might be what keeps the MAGIC alive for them!
Is Chuck secretly on his deathbed? Is Peg going to give Chuck a frugal state funeral, maybe a pine casket to save money?
He’ll donate Chuckle’s body to a university research department. Cheapest possible funeral. Crapmilla’s body will be pickled in alcohol.
The Rott is already pickled and looks like she could give ancient Egyptian mummies a run for the money in the looks department. C-Rex will go out the way he came in, Billy Basher has no say.
Obituary from The Loved One:
“pickled in formaldehyde and painted like a whore”…. yep! Sounds about right.
Could be worse–he could give her Madeleine Usher’s awful fate in the Netflix Fall Of The House Of Usher. Yipes…
To be head of the Commonwealth the position is voted on by the member nations. After the Caribbean tour and Kate outed as a racist it will be harder for William to become the head because the future queen, his wife, is now a liability. William is measuring the drapes at BP before Charles is in the royal mausoleum.
It all makes sense in theory. Charles opened the door to a slimmed down monarchy and once you do that, you can’t go back to the bigger royal circle. If William were to plan to expand the monarchy to Queen Elizabeth levels, that would not go down well and all the headlines would be like “Why are our taxpayer dollars going to this?” So he doesn’t have much of a choice in that regard.
As for not being the head of the Commonwealth, that’s the way the wind is blowing so William doesn’t get much credit for that. Also he’d probably be overjoyed to have less work as king anyways! He wants to do less engagements and have less patronages. I kind of get it from his POV, the Queen went to hundreds of engagements a year but in the end, they didn’t amount to much? The Queen was the patron of hundreds of charities but it didn’t really give a boost in monetary donations really? It’s a bunch of busy work that doesn’t really do anything or have much impact. William wants to make more of an impact without going to hundreds of mostly meaningless events. Okay fine but… I’m not sure he understands how to do that. Plus we know he just wants to work less.
Love that top picture which screams ‘I despise my wife so much, I prefer a staring contest with the car door lock’.
I actually agree with some of the Idiot Prince’s ideas here: Focus on the UK; Let the Commonwealth break off and fly; No coronation pomp. Hope he adds leaving the Sussexes alone.
The Wails kids should all go to university somewhere far away, like Australia, and build careers there. Everyone deserves a self-directed life.
They can’t even with each other — the dislike is strong with these two.
I’ve always thought that the British monarch should concentrate on the UK. That being said, that shouldn’t mean more money for just William because he doesn’t have to support a big royal family. William wants to be rich, kowtowed to, and give nothing in return. The British government should have the guts to make the British leaner to represent it’s diminished world influence. William can’t expect to live like the king of an empire when he is only king of Salt Island. Canada, Australia, New Zealand should be finding ways to end the British monarch as head of state. Canada keeps using the old saw of how Treaties were made with the Crown. Seriously, there must be a solution somewhere, only the political will is needed.
It’s not political will, it’s the will of the people. Referendums would have to be held in every province and territory as well as the numerous treaties made directly with our First Nations’ peoples. Most of our midwestern provinces are monarchists while Quebec would drop the monarchy in an instant. There would be years upon years of infighting, a whole new constitution would have to be written, and would be tied up in constitutional legal wrangling for decades.
There needs to be the political will to start the process, to figure out a path. Just this usual response about the Treaties is a facile response and has been used way too long to take a serious look at making Canadians citizens and not subjects.
I hear what you’re saying but what’s the alternative? Waiting to be dispensed with?
We have similar arguments here in NZ, not least our founding document of which the “Crown” is the colonial signatory. But we all need to look long term and extricate ourselves. Start the long, complicated process now. It’s not the hardest thing we’re ever going to have to do.
Yes, I get it’s the people’s will not merely political but the conversation has to be started politically. If the politicians did only what the people’s will was the world would look significantly different both better and worse.
I wonder if articles like this would make KC angry enough to leave everything he is able to legally to his second son instead of the first…that would be fun to watch
This is why the royal family is often referred to as a death cult.
As for Willy’s five-point plan, I imagine it will be:
1. Announce his intention to listen and learn.
2. Say he’s really serious about that listening and learning plan.
3. Announce his intention to begin listening and learning really, really, really soon.
4. Appoint a CEO to implement his listening and learning plan; quietly accept the CEO’s resignation when the CEO realizes it’s all nonsense.
5. Keep cashing those checks — no one cares what King William does, because they’ve gradually grown accustomed to him doing nothing.
William will do what his Press Baron and Tory handlers tell him what to do. 5 point plain be dammed.🤣🤣🤣
I think he’s saying what he said about the Commonwealth because he knows they are going to eventually lose all those countries.
His pronouncements, looks and behaviour give me chills. I really believe he’s capable of murdering all who stand in his way.
I hope he includes in the plan the return of the generational wealth they are living off of
“He doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family”
No sh&@t as he reminds people of that everyday. If that’s the case, they can also keep California. NYC, Boston etc out of this.
…but not Philadelphia. Or DC. 🤣🤣😂
Hmmm. Does the plan include Kate as well? Those two do not look happy together. Maybe it’s just me but they look like they don’t wanna be near each other.
I could be horribly wrong about this but I think William could come up against a few things that suggest while yes, he will be King, at times the King is a mere cog.
Between Government and the machinations of the Institution itself he may find himself unable to change every he wants to. Surely some of things will need an Act of Parliament or a law change?
I’m all for letting him be King of England. But let there be some serious conversations about funding and public property to go with it.
Ooooo, what will he do about Andrew??
Just saw some pictures of keen from the Royal variety show, it looks like someone ironed her face , and gave her new teeth and highlights in her hair, plus she can’t resist can she, she has styled her hair like Megan did, side bun time!
It’s interesting that he’s going to do away with the big events, e.g., Trooping, Remembrance Day, etc., which is what the crowds want to see. Will he be doing any state dinners? Is that the only thing he’ll do because he gets to hobnob with world leaders? No engagements that he is doing now, and he’ll do BIG projects. He needs to figure out the one big project he has now, because it doesn’t have the press or people clamoring to see their awards ceremonies.
He’ll, in essence, be an invisible King. He should live in one of the properties (Sandringham) that is owned by the Monarch and all of the crown estate properties need to be leased out or opened for tours. It would really help because the money raised would go for restoration of crown estate properties.
All hail to the invisible King. How are his subjects supposed to know there’s a King if he’s not seen? I’m beginning to think Wont wants to end the Monarchy. I wonder what the powers that be in the UK think of that? If I were Wont, I would tone it down a lot. He might find he’s more expendable than he thinks.
“William wants to be a one-island despot in an ill-fitting business suit, demanding that everyone pay attention to him.”
Brilliant.
William wants to be King.
He also wants money, power, influence, respect and to never.do.a.days.work. in.his.life!
The Crown has a death watch built into itself.
You only get the job by a parent dying.
But everyone expects you to spend decades being ready in a heartbeat to rule the land.
Charles has spent his entire life waiting for the job, he is NOT giving up the crown until he’s dead.
Charles could easily live to his late 90’s.
Which would put William in his early 60’s as King, George in his early 30’s.
George is already looking sad, bored, uninterested in the whole public life.
The entire idea that the Monarchy in any form will still exist in 20 years is outdated.
Charles will be the last King of England. IF William is crowned, George will not be.
I can very easily see an adult George refusing.
I do hope William gets to be King just long enough to hurl Camilla to the wolves!
Hope he frog marches that cow right out the front doors of BP at High Noon, on National tv.
I certainly hope that after all the pillaging and plundering Britain has done across the world to the Commonwealth countries, that Willy sees fit to RETURN IT ALL to said countries (or pay reparations), once he decides he doesn’t want to bother with them anymore.