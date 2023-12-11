The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are here: who got snubbed?

The 2024 Golden Globes nominations were announced today, and I guess that means that the Globes are back to being a real event? TBD. The Globes will air on January 7th on CBS, from 8 pm to 11 pm. Considering how many friggin’ awards they have to give out, I bet the show goes over by an hour, easily. In any case, the SAG-AFTRA strike really shook up the Oscar campaigns, and weirdly, it does feel like people are simply judging movies and performances on their merit, rather than how much promotion was done. That being said, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro got nominated for a bunch of awards, so the HFPA is probably still getting payoffs. Here are the film nominees (I’m only including the two big TV nominees):

Best Picture (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things Best Actress (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things Best Actor (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives Best Original Song

“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen – She Came to Me

“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz – Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – Barbie Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

It’s nice to see Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, it’s nice to see so much love for May December (although no nomination for Todd Haynes). I’ve heard terrible things about Saltburn so I wonder if that one will stand up throughout the season. Lots of love for Barbenheimer and I would assume that those two films are the front-runners in the awards season. Notably, no nomination for Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid? I’m glad Jeffrey Wright is getting love though! Also: My big TV prediction is that Succession sweeps every award it’s up for.