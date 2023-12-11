The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are here: who got snubbed?

The 2024 Golden Globes nominations were announced today, and I guess that means that the Globes are back to being a real event? TBD. The Globes will air on January 7th on CBS, from 8 pm to 11 pm. Considering how many friggin’ awards they have to give out, I bet the show goes over by an hour, easily. In any case, the SAG-AFTRA strike really shook up the Oscar campaigns, and weirdly, it does feel like people are simply judging movies and performances on their merit, rather than how much promotion was done. That being said, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro got nominated for a bunch of awards, so the HFPA is probably still getting payoffs. Here are the film nominees (I’m only including the two big TV nominees):
Best Picture (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Actress (Drama)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Original Song
“Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen – She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz – Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – Barbie
Best Drama Series
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
It’s nice to see Lily Gladstone as Best Actress, it’s nice to see so much love for May December (although no nomination for Todd Haynes). I’ve heard terrible things about Saltburn so I wonder if that one will stand up throughout the season. Lots of love for Barbenheimer and I would assume that those two films are the front-runners in the awards season. Notably, no nomination for Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid? I’m glad Jeffrey Wright is getting love though! Also: My big TV prediction is that Succession sweeps every award it’s up for.
The Last of Us! Hopefully that means some fabulous Pedro fashion
Omg yes. I have my Knee-chain (Pedro Pascal keychain of his Met Gala knee) ready to watch the fashion.
May-December is considered a comedy?!? I’ve only watched the first 20 minutes but there’s nothing funny about it. Ick.
I loathed May December and the only performance I found worthy was the male lead, Charles Melton. It’s so NOT a comedy. It was my most hated movie until I watched Leave the World Behind and now I want those 2+ hours back!
Right? May December was not entertaining at all. I just don’t get the hype.
Agree. May/December was very disturbing and I didn’t care for any of the actors performances.
Lol – same!
NOT a comedy for me AT ALL. I understand how the comedy was purported to be delivered but it didn’t land for me. Still it was riveting.
Yes, isn’t that movie loosely based on the scandal with Mary Kay Letourneau?? How is that considered a comedy – I have not seen the film but I can’t see how that material is humorous.
Anytime I read about that case, it left me deeply disturbed, especially for her victim Vili Fualaau.
That’s the plot??? I thought the May December romance was between Portman and Moore!
The trauma done to the victim is a big part of the movie. I think it supposed to be satire and points out how society consuming the story for entertainment value also does harm.
I don’t think you’re supposed to like most of the characters. It’s a challenging movie for sure.
The movie was awful and excruciating to watch, but the bright spot was Charles Melton’s heartbreaking performance. It was like a car wreak that I couldn’t turn away from. And the performances from the actors playing the adult kids was really good. I guess the Hollywood types found the exploiting women who were the focus of the film, Portman’s actress and Moore’s Letourno-style character, funny. And they must have found Melton’s obsequiousness to the Moore character funny, too.
Nothing about that film made me laugh. It made my heart break for the characters who were playing the real people who were victimized: the Letourno kids and Vili Felou. Those performances were nuanced and beautiful. Even the actor who play’s Moore’s messed up son. That actor was over the top, but, if you know kids who are products of a sociopath, they have a hard time with their anger into early adulthood many times. Sometimes for a large portion of their lives. My daughter’s father was a narcissistic sociopath. She is fine now, but she acted the same way.
This movie is not a comedy.
@Christina, I’m right there with you entirely.
I kept hearing it described as a dark comedy, but that didn’t come across to me at all either. And I didn’t particularly enjoy Natalie Portman or Julianne Moore in their roles (honestly, I’ve never found Portman all that compelling). Charles Melton was the one who stuck out to me as well. The big scene between he and Julianne Moore, I found him vastly more compelling than I did her. The bit where he comes home with takeout and the way he visibly deflates when he hears Moore’s character crying upstairs? Yeah, as the daughter of a narcissist that spoke directly to me, knowing that now you have no choice but to cater to someone else’s tantrum lest you be punished for inaction.
I’ve never seen him in anything before this – I’m more than a bit outside of Riverdale’s demographic – and I wasn’t expecting much, but I’m happy to see him nominated, even if the Globes are traditionally a nothingburger of an awards show.
That was my thought too! There is nothing funny about May/December. Child predators and child rape are not haha topics.
My bff just watched it recently and said it was such an odd movie and not in a good way. I’m just enjoying watching Charles’ `a star is born’ moment. It’s usually something that is reserved for young women like Jennifer Lawrence while the male nominees are seasoned players that people think are “due”. But last year we had Austin Butler who broke out and this year it’s Charles.
May-December was awful! Don’t try to watch the rest of it. It doesn’t get better.
Thank you for the confirmation-definitely going to skip the rest of it!
I liked it, but it has even less comedic elements than “American Beauty,” which I consider a brilliant drama. It’s like an “August: Osage County,” “The Ice Storm,” or “Spencer”…one of those more poignant, dialogue/atmosphere heavy films. I love those.
For May December, I’m here for it because of Charles Melton’s performance. I’ve also watched him in other shows/movies for a couple years now and have always been a fan. I’m glad he’s getting more buzz and recognition now.
I was just going to comment and say the same thing… are the GG’s for real putting “May December” in this category???
By the way… I thought it was great!!
Kaiser,
“I’ve heard terrible things about Saltburn so I wonder if that one will stand up throughout the season. ”
So what have you heard? I don’t know if I should see it or not.
Read the reviews on The Guardian. To me it describes a lot of stereotypes about wealthy and upper class people, and how they view the plebs. Many people only watch it for its graphic depictions of unhinged s*x….
I actually really enjoyed Saltburn! It’s a very specific sort of class send up and satire, and, as AlpineWitch said, does have several scenes of not quite graphic (you never see anything explicit, except for near the end in a nude scene, not a sex scene) sex scenes that are more about making clear the grotesque imbalance between the upper class in England and those desperate to be part of it than about titillating its viewers. It is bonkers, but it is also a very beautifully shot and incredibly well acted film. It’s definitely not for everyone, so if you’re on the fence, I would read reviews (actively spoil yourself) and decide. There was definitely a lot of uncomfortable laughter in my theater, as people were not quite prepared for the film! And it is a black comedy, so laughing is not out of place. But Rosamund Pike is incredible, and so is Barry Keoghan, and Jacob Elordi is doing exactly what he should be doing in this film.
I’m still waiting for all those films on streaming, but the showdown between Last of Us and Succession is real. That is a tough call (I love me some
Morning Show but it’s not in the same league of writing).
Jennifer Lawrence for no hard feelings? Really? No shade intended but was her performance that good in it? Were there really no other comedy performances that couldn’t have earned that spot? I didn’t see it so if it was really that good and warranted a nom lemme know.
I think she was great, and it was one of my favourite comedies this year. Cheesy early 2000 vibes.
And i saw that critics loved her in it too, so not suprised by the nomination.
She was fine. I like Jennifer Lawrence but not award worthy in Hard Feelings. Golden Globes often nominate who they want to attend.
Yea they nominate the big stars just so they show up. I remember that one year they nominated both Johnny Depp and Angelia Jolie for that awful movie they did together.
I thought she was good in it, but I wouldn’t have expected award nominations for it.
I’m rooting for all things Barbie for comedy.
It was fine, not at all awards worthy. Just a generic surface raunch com. Some funny moments, some good points made, the male protagonist can sing. But very surface level relationships and not a believable start to the main characters’ relationship.
No Hard Feelings was not awards worthy! Cute but forgettable with gratuitous nudity.
Happy For Charles Melton, and everyone connected to Past lives.
How is The morning show still nominated for anything? I mean i love it, but it is so cheesy and borderline soap opera at this point.
Jury duty, the bear or abbot would all be deserving winners.
I haven’t seen a lot of these so I guess its time to get my movie watching started, lol. The Best Song category intrigues me. I think the Barbie songs are going to cancel each other out and it will be Lenny Kravitz or Bruce Springsteen. although I’m Just Ken……that song is so amazing lol. As is Dance the Night Away, but I think Ken is better in terms of relating to the movie, you know? (I don’t like Billie Eilish in general and did not like her barbie song.)
It would be amazing for “I’m just Ken” to win the GG and/or Oscar for original song. It was first written as a joke, but I think it’s many peoples favourite part of the movie.
Jennifer Lawrence over Halle Bailey is such a joke.
Was Halle Bailey that good in the Little Mermaid? She has a beautiful singing voice but I think the live action Little Mermaid was kind of a nothingburger. Jennifer Lawrence actually gave a lovely, nuanced, comedic performance in No Hard Feelings, I’m glad she got nominated.
Other than have beautiful singing voice, I felt like Halle Bailey had nothing to do in Little Mermaid. She was fine, but sorely under-used, IMO. Totally not her fault.
@Kimmy — I completely agree. She did fine with the material she was given, which was not much. The whole remake was full of so much wasted potential IMO.
I’m waiting for Killers of the Flower Moon to stream….no way can I sit in the theater for 3 plus hours. I’ve heard pretty good things about it, great things about the cast, but that it didn’t need to be so lengthy.
Killers of the Flower Moon is available now on Amazon Prime to rent. I watched it last night.
Great – thanks!!
Ryan Gosling was snubbed!
No, he’s under Best Supporting Actor.
But America Ferrera was snubbed for Barbie! I fully expected to see her in the best supporting actress for a comedy category.
Loved May December! And while it had some funny parts, I wouldn’t consider it a comedy. Maybe it was submitted like that so it wouldn’t get lost in the shuffle of the dramatic film category?
Who in their right mind nominated Timothy for that travesty of a film?
The constant love for Chamalasomething baffles me….
I thought the film got great reviews ? Havent seen it yet tho, will wait for streaming.
Wow. Just one year of Golden Globes resistance and now folks are all in again? I didn’t watch last year and I won’t watch this year.
I really hope that Greta Gerwig wins Best Director for Barbie and Oppenheimer wins Best Film. Both her work and Nolan’s film are exceptional accomplishments, and what they did for theatre-going at a time when that was heavily stagnate should be taken into account.
And the great work Margot Robbie did as Barbie seems to be losing momentum as the awards season progresses. She got a nomination here, but for comedy. I hope Barbie doesn’t get shut out of actual awards, despite being such a breakthrough film. The fact that it’s not being recognized as such while all these dudely dude films are being fawned over is truly sad.
And Maestro? I’m just ignoring films that all I’ve heard about them is Oscar buzz.
I’m fully on the Oppenheimer train especially for RDJ. So glad to see him sink his teeth into a pure dramatic role. Really for the first time since Zodiac. And The Holdovers was great! I’m still pulling for Cillian but Giamatti was fantastic. Wish Dominic Sessa (in his first role!) was on the list. I think actress is between Stone and Gladstone. But it’s a farce Annette Benning doesn’t have an Oscar yet.
Cringy that they consider May December a comedy. I also thought no hard feelings was a bit cringy too. Rich parents paying so
Wine to hook up with their young son?! I also thought JL you really did that nude scene for THAT movie?!
The Holdovers for Musical or Comedy? I have not seen a more depressing film since I watched May December last week. While the performances are powerful and great – it is absolutely not a comedy.
Funny this isn’t mentioned: They also created two new awards (box office performance and TV comedian) and Swift scored a nomination in the former for the Eras movie. But with Barbie in the mix aswell it looks like a very competitive category.
Also, yay Andrew Scott.
I hated No Hard Feelings and I think JL is nominated by the HFPA because of her full frontal nudity in the film (which was totally unnecessary, especially for such a stupid low-stakes comedy). I couldn’t even finish watching it.
I want to see May December since it was billed as a comedy, but seeing the comments here could change my mind. Maybe I’ll see it if it gets award attention after the GG.
I predict Succession will sweep for it’s final season.
I wish What We Do in the Shadows and Rightgeous Gemstones would get more recognition.
I hope that Nic Cage wins because his acceptance speech will be wild. Also, he’s low-key Hollywood royalty, and it would be good to see him win this award.
Emily Blunt is a good actress but I forgot she was even in that movie. And that’s all I’ll say about that category (ok not enough strong female actors to choose from this season!)
Succession absolutely deserves all the awards. Last of Us has some great writing and acting, and episode 3 deserves an Oscar unto itself, but it has seasons to come. The death scene in Succession (I assume I’m not spoiling anything) was so raw and real. It really felt to me exactly what it’s like to get that news over the phone. Absolutely flawless, every second of it.
💯 agree re Succession.
I’m looking forward to season two of the diplomat.
Is The Bear a comedy? I watched one episode and thought it was hella intense.
I think the Bear transcends category. Season One is fun, while intense, but Season Two is all things at once, spliced with moments of the absolutely surreal. I’m glad it’s not in the drama category, though, for that reason. It can’t win against more traditional drama formats.
I’m surprised America Ferrera isn’t wasn’t nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Her monologue was the heart of Barbie, the biggest movie of the year.
I should have kept scrolling down. I completely agree with you, her character was the heart of Barbie, and she did a great job.
Jodie Foster was great in Nyad.
Guys, the HFPA doesn’t exist anymore. It was disbanded and the Globes are under new ownership. Todd Boehly acquired it.
Thrilled about the May December noms. Natalie Portman and especially Charles Melton were outstanding in that film. It’s listed as a comedy not because it’s “funny,” but because it technically is a satire of American tabloid culture and how the true crime phenomenon was born from that.
Yeah I heard that and my next question was why have the awards show still when before it was because they were foreign journalists voting (so different than the other award shows). It was seen as a joke because there were only 93 journalists and it was suspect how active some of them were. It was basically an award it was rumored you could buy especially the newcomer award. I’d like to know why it’s any more important
Then the millions of critic award shows or guild awards. People
Still are paying attention to them.
I really wish Rachel McAdams would have gotten a nom in Supporting Actress for her wonderful turn in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She was so fabulous and warm and heartbreaking all at once.
This just reminded me I never saw that, and wanted to! I need someone to keep a list of films and occasionally remind me to watch something.
Has anyone see Maestro with Bradley Cooper? Thoughts ?
The performance from both Mulligan and Cooper was great but it feels like the movie was fast rushed and wraped within days.
Why did Spielberg and Scorese in the process of the movie (as producers) for ?
My husband and I just binged on Ted Lasso, I can’t believe we didn’t do that early on 😀(but then again we just subscribed to Apple TV plus). Have to take some time to watch Maestro this mth.
Saltburn was delightful. Don’t let the pearl clutchers put you off. It’s beautifully shot, beautifully acted and wickedly camp. I’m going to watch it again!
Twin Falls, You are absolutely right. Jodie Foster WAS wonderful in Nyad. She deserved a nomination, too.
I think Jacob Elordi not getting nominated might be a bit of a snub. HW is now probably paying attention to those who have been a bit ungrateful of projects that humbly helped start their careers.