King Charles ‘has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son’

During this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, CB brought up the fact that it would be so easy for King Charles and the rest of the Windsors to wriggle out of accountability and start to make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In effect, a good manager would simply say: of course we still have work to do on unconscious bias, we reacted poorly to the Sussexes but we welcome a further dialogue and we will continue to work on all of this publicly and privately. Like, it would be that easy to turn the page at this point. It says something about a whole-ass king that he can’t figure out how to problem-solve the one crisis which has stalked the family for years. Speaking of, a “source” close to the king now claims that Harry is trying to “emotionally blackmail” his father.
King Charles is refusing to let himself be “emotionally blackmailed” by Prince Harry over the ‘royal race row’ scandal, The Sun can reveal. A Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame named the King as one of “two identities” Meghan accused of raising “concerns” about the colour of Archie’s skin. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the drama and Harry and Meghan have remained silent.
But sources close to King Charles say he was “not concerned” by his name appearing in the Dutch version and remains “full of energy”. He has told friends that he “will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son” after Harry appeared to be using his children in his ongoing battle with the Royal Family.
Last month, the couple made everyone aware that they would accept an invitation from the King to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. But it’s highly unlikely they’ll get an invite this Christmas – or any Christmas – after the bombshell Omid Scobie book.
Scobie’s book also alleged Harry called his father after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage to plead “don’t you want to see your grandchildren?”
A source said: “The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy.”
The “and remains full of energy” is super-weird, right? The one thing absolutely no one accused Charles of was “being low energy.” No one has said that the problem between Charles and Harry is one of the king’s lack of energy. Charles is a dogshit father, neglectful, financially abusive, petty, sadistic, childish and more… but he has plenty of energy. Or so we thought. As for Charles seemingly finding a new “thing” to complain about… one of these men is a blackmailer but it’s not Harry. Harry has repeatedly tried to have a real relationship with the father he loves. Charles is the one dodging his calls and pulling Harry’s security and refusing to make space to see his grandchildren.
These are photos of Charles at Highgrove on Friday, where he went to avoid Kate’s piano recital in London.
This is so oddly written but I think it’s to obscure that they don’t have a source on the “emotional blackmail” allegation so are mentioning sources they have for completely unrelated statements to make it read as it the sources are responsible for everything in the article. Clearly the Sun can reveal that they just made up some sh!t to write a headline for clicks and added some sentences to make it look like it came from KC3’s team. I hope Harry and the other claimants wins their case for megabucks.
Thanks @Pinkosaurus I also had trouble understanding who said what and when in the article. The truth of the matter is that KCIII,his ne’er do well heir, and the MSM have completely messed up, They have been exposed and are desperately trying to salvage something, anything to take back the moral high ground.
This whole situation is making the UK look petty and bigoted on the world stage. I wonder which PM will have the guts to say to the king and his awful heir ‘sort this out now!” Your very public disagreement with your son/brother is no longer a family matter when people in the commonwealth are seeing racism defended by the highest ranked family in the country The taxpayers expect the BRF to represent the country in a far more dignified manner than what we’re currently witnessing.
Republic have just released figures showing that Prince William’s ‘work’ totals to just under a month, and is the equivalent of £127,000 per hour. CharIes clocks up just over two months works and although Republic don’t quote his hourly rate I would imagine it’s works out to be pretty high. If we are going to pay the BRF so much to represent us then someone should be reminding them of that. They should not be using our money to wage a smear campaign against a son who has yet to tell any lies about them. They should be cutting ribbons at events and smiling nicely for photographs with foreign dignitaries – no matter what colour they are.
Well said, Laura D. A+++
“They should be cutting ribbons at events and smiling nicely for photographs with foreign dignitaries — no matter what colour they are.”
William and Kate couldn’t even smile nicely at Victoria of Sweden. They straight up ignored her and she is white. They are hopeless.
What? Harry is emotionally blackmailing KFC3 because he wants his family, accepted, respected, And protected? Charles ain’t learned a damn thing.
I recently heard the phrase “emotional blackmail” from my “conservative” friend. I wonder whether it’s become one of their catchphrases, like “free markets”.
Charles makes me sick. I guess he believes that Diana emotionally blackmailed him when she complained about Camilla. He can’t imagine that harry would be unhappy at having security for himself and his wife and children taken away.
Charles is the worst father. And he would be just as jealous of any attention given to Harry and Meghan as Bill and Kathy are. It seems Harry will be treated like an orphan if he’s not willing to be silent while he and and Meghan are used as negative media decoys.
So all the papers and RR scorned omid’s book and yet now all their articles keep referencing what he wrote as if it’s true😂. Anyways, Charles has not been a good father or grandfather. Darvo. Pretty sure it was Charles who blackmailed Harry to drop the Christian Jones charges.
I am so disgusted with this horrible man. All he cares about is image and optics. He will lie about anything and anyone for his own gain. I feel bad for Harry but he’s got to let go of that sack of sh!t.
His fingers look like overstuffed sausages about to burst. And we all know he won’t budge to keep his youngest son and his family safe. We’re all just waiting for the fog to fully lift from Harry’s eyes as he works through his trauma and his family’s role in it.
He can’t be emotionally blackmailed because he has no emotions.
And the “full of energy” sounds like William’s making a move, like Charles did with Elizabeth. Too old to make decisions, let me help…
Right?! It’s like in Doctor Who, where David Tennant whispers in someone’s ear, “doesn’t she look a bit tired?” about the prime minister Harriet something, something. She was out of office in no time flat.
Love the doctor who references
I wonder if one BP courtier is planting this for Chuck in the press to get ahead of other courtiers at KP, who may be thinking about planting stories about Chuck in failing health.
We know he’s had Covid at *least* once. Theoretically twice, but I think we can discount the first time because Charles probably faked having Covid to emotionally blackmail his son Harry into telling him his Canada location (which was then promptly leaked to the press, on the back of Charles’ having ripped Harry’s security away with the help of Edward Young).
In a just world Edward Young and the entirety of RAVEC would be sitting in jail for attempted murder along with their bosses/patrons.
“The one thing absolutely no one accused Charles of was “being low energy.” ”…I sort of did. Around the Big Hat ceremony, KC was conserving his energy. Then between the Chubbly and Trooping, he and Camzilla also took it easy. And quite frankly, I think his mother was more energetic when she was his age. He seems to have aged a lot in the past year and a half to me. I do question CRex’s energy levels.
Charles should be very afraid of William not Harry. The behaviors of W, K and her trashy publicity seeking family have created more destruction of the monarchy than anyone or anything else.
I truly think the only thing Charles cares about , and thus gets emotional over, is himself.
He looks like a miserable old soul and I bet Cams drinks in order to dull the pain of dealing with him.
Makes me feel even more sorry for Diana being married to him at 19. That is all I will say on that.
I’m still laughing at the Sussexes wanting an invitation to Sandringham for Xmas, Archie spent his first Xmas in Canada and the rest maybe in America, you never know where the Sussexes are.
Why would Meghan take their children around people that don’t see them as humans.
And, is this one of the same outlets that say Meghan will never return to the UK?
Not only does Charles lose his 💩 over any book that Harry writes, he now blames Harry for other people’s books as well. And Meghan too. Anything that makes Charles look like the abusive parent he is, now is attributed to the Sussexes. Asking him if he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren after evicting them from the only safe home they have in GB is not “emotional blackmail”. It’s just reminding him that unless he provides a safe space for them in Britain, he can never expect to see them since it’s clear he has no intention of flying to California. The only possible conclusion here is that Charles not only has no interest in the two Sussex grandchildren, he doesn’t love them at all. Sad.
Reflected guilt maybe? Because he knows that he cooperated with a book that slammed Phil and Liz’s parenting.
I’m of the belief that Dogshit Charlie cannot possibly love the Sussex children. They have Black blood and DC will never forgive Harry and Meghan for bringing them into this world. Let’s just tell the truth: speak truth to power. Those grandchildren embarrass Charles and the House of Windsor. Their existence is the worst thing ever and Charles will never forgive this stain on his regal legacy.
He doesn’t love them because he doesn’t believe that they are worthy of his attention or affection.
How very Christlike of the leader of the CoE.
Emotional blackmail is it Chuckles. You have no emotion in you to blackmail. You are an empty vessel unless it concerns yourself or your old nag period. You were a horrible father who had nothing more than a pat on the knee for Harry. History will not be kind Chuckles.
Indeed, for Charles to be emotionally black-mailed, he would have to at least care a little about his half American grand-children. He does not appear to care for anyone except himself. He cares about Camilla because she is essential to his well-being. He is the one who said “whatever love is.” Has Charles ever loved anyone but himself?
Did Chuck skip the xmas concert because Kate’s scammer parents attended? And none of the wealthy Windsors (looking at you Prince Peg) made things right?
…and refusing to let him wear his military uniform during QE2’s funeral AND then relenting due to public pressure, but sneakily stripping the QE2 symbols from the uniform to purposely humiliate him on a global stage and siding with the tabloids, etc. All this after the boy they made march behind his mother’s coffin for the world to see became the only real adult in the entire family.
And that same, grieving boy was forced to accompany his dogs*t father on a tour of South Africa mere weeks after his beloved mother’s death, just so daddy dearest could hide behind his son if necessary.
I hate despising people, It’s exhausting, and it feels like a personal failure. But I think I couldn’t despise Chucky Boy any more than I do.
Whatever l̶o̶v̶e̶ emotional blackmail is.
Ha! 😂. Good one, Rapunzel!
When did H&M let it be known they would accept an invitation? The only thing either has said was Meghan talking about their own traditions in their own home.
Never. These are more likely to be the thoughts of a member of the press.
More projection. We know who uses his children.
Given this was the headline story in the Sun, I was really expecting more. What’s the objective of putting out a piece like this with this headline? Plus, I don’t believe Harry and Meghan ever stated that they were open to spending Christmas with the Royal Family. I think that was most likely some newspaper editor or a member of the royal rota assuming that they would accept an invitation after the phone call. I don’t think anything changed after the phone call, Harry was asked to call Charles and he did probably to avoid being further smeared and lied about by the Palace.
That’s just the obligatory H&M bashing. The important point is that Charles is “full of energy.” So, maybe, for a while, William might want to dial down his plans for the monarchy.
What projection! One would have to have emotions in order to be emotionally blackmailed. That Rotten Family is constantly alternating between the emotional blackmail and emotional abuse of the Sussexes, depending on the day.
C-Rex’ “me first and always no matter what” entitlement has severely damaged the monarchy. The BM is gleefully helping with destroying the monarchy bc no sane person actually thinks that any of these bs articles make him or any of the senior “royals” look good (outside of their rabid base).
One can only hope that chuckyDaTURD is truly and deeply within the throes of his karma as we spk.
Very often, because we can’t see the results of someone “getting their karma” we believe tht despite being wicked & cruel throughout their life they appear to be still living a retribution-free life.
But the truth is, onlookers to other people’s lives are not privy to their private torments.
But the discerning amongst us will pick-up clues, sometimes unexpectedly.
Like this talk out of the blue about chucky’s “energy.”
As cardiB’s meme goes: ” WHAT IS THE REEEAASOOONNN?!!”
LMFAO
I guess “Poor old grandpa” Charles has claimed the emotional blackmail card for himself to use. He seems to have no problem with his press sycophants using it against Harry. Anyway, I will always remember how Meghan said she wrote Charles and told him “I know you don’t care about me and Archie” while she begged him to not take away Harry’s security. Smh.
Chuck is a moron. Literally doesn’t get that Harry has 0 desire to participate in the farce anymore. Every single time Chuck tries to use him for cover, Harry smacks his hands. Chuck believes this is emotional blackmail bc how dare Harry not be the punching bag and scapegoat!? How dare Harry love his wife and children who are mixed race more than a cold bs outdated institution!?
@MsIam “I know you don’t care about me and Archie.” Funny how the RR conveniently forget that little snippet when they’re printing their ‘Poor Grandfather Charles’ narrative. Even posters on here (myself included) don’t make enough of that comment. Especially as no-one from CH or BP ever refuted what she said. Probably because they couldn’t because they all knew what she said was true.
What emotional blackmail? How does that make sense in this context? Charles isn’t going to invite Harry to Christmas dinner because Harry wants a serious discussion with his father first? That’s not emotional blackmail.
This is just the RRs and courtiers/BP trying to remind the british public that Harry is the wrong one here, not Charles. but anyone who has been paying attention for the past 30 years knows the truth.
FACT, you can’t emotionally blackmail a brick!!! Spelt with either a capital B or P. But, you can emotionaly blackmail your older brother, the one you grew up with, and know where all his skeletons are buried, and what he put his 1st wife through before she was killed (not an accident) in fact you can continue to live in splendour can’t you Andrew, whilst your corrupt brother sits on his throne, evicting his son and just waiting for another Diana incident. The house of Windsor is a disgusting relic of fudal, blood thirsty, Money hungry monsters. God help the UK, because this cult is destroying it.
This article in the sun was written by a malicious little troll called Matt Wilkinson, who needs a proctologist to find his way out of Charlie’s arse
We have a pretty witty king,
Whose word no man relies on.
He never said a foolish thing,
And never did a wise one
John Wilmot, 2nd Earl of Rochester on Charles II
Do you think the hot dog finger people in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” were inspired by Prince Charles?
“Last month, the couple made everyone aware that they would accept an invitation from the King to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year.”
—LOL
bisynaptic, I think they’ve gotten to the point that they just write whatever lies they want because they don’t have anything to write about.
Frankly, from the descriptions, I wouldn’t want to be at Sandringham for Christmas. How incredibly boring it sounds, and sequestering the children? Don’t even get me started.
Chucky should read King Lear and reflect upon casting off the youngest child who loves but does not flatter him. Better yet read Spare and please as father and grandfather don’t continue to shun Harry and Meghan and two adorable grandchildren.
Harry pleading with his dad not to evict him from Frogmore and not getting rid of the one safe place in the UK he could stay with his kids and asking him if he wants to see his grandchildren is emotional blackmail? I’m not surprised given Charles’s history of selfish and heartless behavior. He is so stunted.
Emotional blackmail – I don’t get it – didn’t this all start with Harry needing his father and family to start treating his beloved Meghan with more care and respect? They refused to call off the dogs on her, would not accommodate a modified arrangement regarding their royal service (as other royals already had), and then upped all the negativity by cutting off their protection and kicking them out of their UK residence. Charles has been emotionally undermining Harry by behaving as if Meghan is Diana 2.0 and as if Harry has no other purpose in life than to lick his father’s and brother’s boots. It’s HUGELY to Harry’s credit that he even keeps trying.
To me, it just seems like Harry, is still trying to get emotion and apologies from his father and I may be wrong on this. I just wish he would just let it go. But maybe that’s just the BM lying about this. I guess I wish he would just denounce them publicly period. But that’s my wish.
vpd4, I doubt Harry is expecting any apologies from the brf. I sincerely doubt that HMA&L want to spend Christmas at Sandringham. Part of this could be coming from BP and the rest from the bm, or all of it is just more lies written by the bm. We know better than to believe what the bm writes.
He’s so twisted that he saw that “don’t you want to see your grandchildren” as blackmail instead of a real point blank question. They won’t be there for you to see if they don’t have a house to be in! You’re not going to visit them at the Heathrow Hilton Garden Inn!
The child who is emotionally blackmailing Charles is called William. Remember how KC pathetically thanked him for doing the least during his crowning?
Saying that Harry is emotionally blackmailing Charles is pure DARVO.
For real, I thought this was gonna be about peggington!! 🤣
Me too 😆
Did I miss the part of the Sussexes hinting they wanted to go to Sandringham for Christmas? Dis that actually happen? When was that? This whole story is weird and doesn’t make sense. Sounds like someone is feeling guilty.
I think he means William? Willie is the only one playing games and trying to deflate, diminish and replace his father. You’ve got the wrong son on your mind, Charles. You are baffled af.
In contrast, I think about what is publicly known about how Joe Biden has handled his relationship and support of Hunter Biden. Hunter seems to be a recovering addict (no shame) but he could easily be referred to as ex-crackhead baby Moma having f-up. Eeeeee-zah-lee. However, what does Joe do? Throw him away? No. Cut him off from the family? No. Refuse to take his calls? No. Turn his back on him? No. Turn him over to the rabid press? Nope. Not even. Joe doubled down on love and support.
Despite the Diana/Camilla love triangle & betrayal, I had a lot of respect for King Charles. In many ways, I thought he was a good Prince/Regent before his time (e.g, organics/agriculture, the environment, multilingual, open-minded for a man of his background/time/status, the Prince’s Trust, etc.). Yes, shady 💩 would crop up but overall decent. A decent man. But this, this stuff with Harry has really been been disappointing. Charles has lost me as a fan & an admirer.