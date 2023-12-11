King Charles ‘has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son’

During this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, CB brought up the fact that it would be so easy for King Charles and the rest of the Windsors to wriggle out of accountability and start to make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In effect, a good manager would simply say: of course we still have work to do on unconscious bias, we reacted poorly to the Sussexes but we welcome a further dialogue and we will continue to work on all of this publicly and privately. Like, it would be that easy to turn the page at this point. It says something about a whole-ass king that he can’t figure out how to problem-solve the one crisis which has stalked the family for years. Speaking of, a “source” close to the king now claims that Harry is trying to “emotionally blackmail” his father.

King Charles is refusing to let himself be “emotionally blackmailed” by Prince Harry over the ‘royal race row’ scandal, The Sun can reveal. A Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame named the King as one of “two identities” Meghan accused of raising “concerns” about the colour of Archie’s skin. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the drama and Harry and Meghan have remained silent. But sources close to King Charles say he was “not concerned” by his name appearing in the Dutch version and remains “full of energy”. He has told friends that he “will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son” after Harry appeared to be using his children in his ongoing battle with the Royal Family. Last month, the couple made everyone aware that they would accept an invitation from the King to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. But it’s highly unlikely they’ll get an invite this Christmas – or any Christmas – after the bombshell Omid Scobie book. Scobie’s book also alleged Harry called his father after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage to plead “don’t you want to see your grandchildren?” A source said: “The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy.”

The “and remains full of energy” is super-weird, right? The one thing absolutely no one accused Charles of was “being low energy.” No one has said that the problem between Charles and Harry is one of the king’s lack of energy. Charles is a dogshit father, neglectful, financially abusive, petty, sadistic, childish and more… but he has plenty of energy. Or so we thought. As for Charles seemingly finding a new “thing” to complain about… one of these men is a blackmailer but it’s not Harry. Harry has repeatedly tried to have a real relationship with the father he loves. Charles is the one dodging his calls and pulling Harry’s security and refusing to make space to see his grandchildren.

These are photos of Charles at Highgrove on Friday, where he went to avoid Kate’s piano recital in London.