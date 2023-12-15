Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the UK ‘Poor Things’ premiere: awful or cute?

Emma Stone has been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador for years and the collaboration sucks. I say that with love – in the past few years, we’ve seen LV make custom looks for other brand ambassadors, and certain people (Ana de Armas, Zendaya) find a way to make it work. Some people don’t find a way to make it work and Emma is one of them. It’s like Margot Robbie and Chanel – it was always the wrong fit of actress and brand. Now, I understand why Emma initially signed on to LV – she probably thought she would get offbeat, cool clothes. Instead, it’s like they give her the fuggest stuff from every collection.
Anyway, here are some photos from the Poor Things premiere in London last night. Look what Louis Vuitton gave Emma – a slip dress with chest netting and what appears to be one of the worst-cut skirts ever. They topped it off with what appears to be a taffeta (?) robe. This is what passes for “high end.” As much as I hate this ensemble, the worst part of the look is Emma’s makeup – her makeup artist gave her Angry Baby Brows.
Bonus photos of Emma’s Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo (with his wife) and Willem Dafoe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Emma Stone photographed on the Red Carpet arriving at the Poor Things UK Gala Screening at The Barbican Centre in London, UK on 14 December 2023 .,Image: 829599574, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Mandatory Credit: Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone beim Gala-Screening des Kinofilms Poor Things im Barbican Centre. London, 14.12.2023 *** Emma Stone at the gala screening of the movie Poor Things at the Barbican Centre London, 14 12 2023 Foto:xD.xJonesx/xFuturexImagex poor_3228,Image: 829711550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/David Jones / Avalon
-
-
Sunrise Coigney mit Ehemann Mark Ruffalo beim Gala-Screening des Kinofilms Poor Things im Barbican Centre. London, 14.12.2023 *** Sunrise Coigney with husband Mark Ruffalo at the gala screening of the movie Poor Things at the Barbican Centre London, 14 12 2023 Foto:xD.xJonesx/xFuturexImagex poor_3219,Image: 829711604, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/David Jones / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone beim Gala-Screening des Kinofilms Poor Things im Barbican Centre. London, 14.12.2023 *** Emma Stone at the gala screening of the movie Poor Things at the Barbican Centre London, 14 12 2023 Foto:xS.xVasx/xFuturexImagex poor_3309,Image: 829719228, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Steve Vas / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone beim Gala-Screening des Kinofilms Poor Things im Barbican Centre. London, 14.12.2023 *** Emma Stone at the gala screening of the movie Poor Things at the Barbican Centre London, 14 12 2023 Foto:xS.xVasx/xFuturexImagex poor_3305,Image: 829719400, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Steve Vas / Avalon
-
-
Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone und Willem Dafoe beim Gala-Screening des Kinofilms Poor Things im Barbican Centre. London, 14.12.2023 *** Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe at the gala screening of the film Poor Things at the Barbican Centre London, 14 12 2023 Foto:xS.xVasx/xFuturexImagex poor_3289,Image: 829719598, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Steve Vas / Avalon
This wouldn’t be bad if it weren’t for the fact that the bottom of the dress looks too heavy. The heavy seaming is awkward with the slip-dress top. It either should have been less seamed at the bottom or more structured at the top.
The bottom of the dress doesn’t make any sense to me
Make the skirt make sense! Is the band to add length? Is the band cut on the straight grain for a frickin’ bias-cut slip dress? Why bias-cut but also pieced yet not color-blocked? It’s all SO WRONG!!!
Honestly, after the last dress, this is at least a level up. The color looks pretty on her skin tone.
The asymmetric seam across the dress is throwing me off, but this look works for “Poor Things”—severe, washed out, a slip/nightgown and “bathrobe” that’s literally falling off. She looks amazing.
The structured bottom is supposed to echo the volume of the shawl/robe. If you consider it in terms of shapes and form, it works.
Whaaat, I respectfully disagree, she looks ethereal. I love everything about this!
I actually think she looks very beautiful;the slip dress does seem overly heavy on the bottom,but somehow the colors all work well with her hair and makeup.I love her darker red hair-she seems to wear many hair color and makeup shades easily and well.
LV constantly does ES dirty. Almost always. Here, the tailoring is slightly off, otherwise this is not the most offensive thing they’ve had her wear and it still looks bad. The color is all wrong for her: the white is too stark and the lilac thingy is too blue for her skin tone. Actually the more I look at this, the worse I feel it is. I do like what Mark and his wife are wearing and they look cute together.
This is the most Ill fitting and unattractive get up I have seen on her. Did she look in the mirror? Does not flatter her. She deserves better.
That’s absolutely the wrong cut for her figure. She’s very small and it makes her chest look broad and the space between her breasts weird. I can’t even look at the hem, it’s ridiculous.
DaFoe has stopped aging, hasn’t he? He has looked pretty much the same for the past 20 years
She looks like Emily Blunt in these pics.
First time leaving a comment. I remember watching E! interviewing Emma at the Oscar’s years ago and as she walked down the stairs Nicole Kidman was waiting to be interviewed and she gave Emma the “stank eye” as she walked past her. I was so shocked. Just a random memory.
Sounds like Nic was a little jealous. LOL
Boring slip dress, with a strange bottom and the blue looks like a cheap hospital bathrobe fallen around her.
Emma is so pretty.
The outfit is a fail.
Totally agree. I hate the non-color. LV is not doing Emma any favors with the tacky dresses seen so far. How about something with some color that doesn’t look like Swiss cheese.
Poor thing… Sorry, I’ll show myself out…
Wow, this is not a flattering look on her and the dress looks like someone’s early efforts in dressmaking that didn’t quite come out the way they wanted.
Having now been to a few exhibitions where you get to see designer gear up close and personal this does not fit into the same category.
i think she looks luminous. very beautiful.