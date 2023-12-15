Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the UK ‘Poor Things’ premiere: awful or cute?

Emma Stone has been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador for years and the collaboration sucks. I say that with love – in the past few years, we’ve seen LV make custom looks for other brand ambassadors, and certain people (Ana de Armas, Zendaya) find a way to make it work. Some people don’t find a way to make it work and Emma is one of them. It’s like Margot Robbie and Chanel – it was always the wrong fit of actress and brand. Now, I understand why Emma initially signed on to LV – she probably thought she would get offbeat, cool clothes. Instead, it’s like they give her the fuggest stuff from every collection.

Anyway, here are some photos from the Poor Things premiere in London last night. Look what Louis Vuitton gave Emma – a slip dress with chest netting and what appears to be one of the worst-cut skirts ever. They topped it off with what appears to be a taffeta (?) robe. This is what passes for “high end.” As much as I hate this ensemble, the worst part of the look is Emma’s makeup – her makeup artist gave her Angry Baby Brows.

Bonus photos of Emma’s Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo (with his wife) and Willem Dafoe.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

19 Responses to “Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the UK ‘Poor Things’ premiere: awful or cute?”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:22 am

    This wouldn’t be bad if it weren’t for the fact that the bottom of the dress looks too heavy. The heavy seaming is awkward with the slip-dress top. It either should have been less seamed at the bottom or more structured at the top.

  2. TOM says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Make the skirt make sense! Is the band to add length? Is the band cut on the straight grain for a frickin’ bias-cut slip dress? Why bias-cut but also pieced yet not color-blocked? It’s all SO WRONG!!!

  3. sevenblue says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Honestly, after the last dress, this is at least a level up. The color looks pretty on her skin tone.

  4. Lux says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:27 am

    The asymmetric seam across the dress is throwing me off, but this look works for “Poor Things”—severe, washed out, a slip/nightgown and “bathrobe” that’s literally falling off. She looks amazing.

    The structured bottom is supposed to echo the volume of the shawl/robe. If you consider it in terms of shapes and form, it works.

  5. Laura says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Whaaat, I respectfully disagree, she looks ethereal. I love everything about this!

  6. Spice cake 38 says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I actually think she looks very beautiful;the slip dress does seem overly heavy on the bottom,but somehow the colors all work well with her hair and makeup.I love her darker red hair-she seems to wear many hair color and makeup shades easily and well.

  7. ML says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:32 am

    LV constantly does ES dirty. Almost always. Here, the tailoring is slightly off, otherwise this is not the most offensive thing they’ve had her wear and it still looks bad. The color is all wrong for her: the white is too stark and the lilac thingy is too blue for her skin tone. Actually the more I look at this, the worse I feel it is. I do like what Mark and his wife are wearing and they look cute together.

  8. Libra says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:35 am

    This is the most Ill fitting and unattractive get up I have seen on her. Did she look in the mirror? Does not flatter her. She deserves better.

  9. Barbara says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:36 am

    That’s absolutely the wrong cut for her figure. She’s very small and it makes her chest look broad and the space between her breasts weird. I can’t even look at the hem, it’s ridiculous.

  10. Lightpurple says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:37 am

    DaFoe has stopped aging, hasn’t he? He has looked pretty much the same for the past 20 years

  11. Reena Bhatt says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:42 am

    She looks like Emily Blunt in these pics.

  12. Joy says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:44 am

    First time leaving a comment. I remember watching E! interviewing Emma at the Oscar’s years ago and as she walked down the stairs Nicole Kidman was waiting to be interviewed and she gave Emma the “stank eye” as she walked past her. I was so shocked. Just a random memory.

  13. JaneS says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Boring slip dress, with a strange bottom and the blue looks like a cheap hospital bathrobe fallen around her.
    Emma is so pretty.
    The outfit is a fail.

    • WaterDragon says:
      December 15, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Totally agree. I hate the non-color. LV is not doing Emma any favors with the tacky dresses seen so far. How about something with some color that doesn’t look like Swiss cheese.

  14. FancyPants says:
    December 15, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Poor thing… Sorry, I’ll show myself out…

  15. SarahCS says:
    December 15, 2023 at 10:15 am

    Wow, this is not a flattering look on her and the dress looks like someone’s early efforts in dressmaking that didn’t quite come out the way they wanted.

    Having now been to a few exhibitions where you get to see designer gear up close and personal this does not fit into the same category.

  16. hanna says:
    December 15, 2023 at 10:22 am

    i think she looks luminous. very beautiful.

