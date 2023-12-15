Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton at the UK ‘Poor Things’ premiere: awful or cute?

Emma Stone has been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador for years and the collaboration sucks. I say that with love – in the past few years, we’ve seen LV make custom looks for other brand ambassadors, and certain people (Ana de Armas, Zendaya) find a way to make it work. Some people don’t find a way to make it work and Emma is one of them. It’s like Margot Robbie and Chanel – it was always the wrong fit of actress and brand. Now, I understand why Emma initially signed on to LV – she probably thought she would get offbeat, cool clothes. Instead, it’s like they give her the fuggest stuff from every collection.

Anyway, here are some photos from the Poor Things premiere in London last night. Look what Louis Vuitton gave Emma – a slip dress with chest netting and what appears to be one of the worst-cut skirts ever. They topped it off with what appears to be a taffeta (?) robe. This is what passes for “high end.” As much as I hate this ensemble, the worst part of the look is Emma’s makeup – her makeup artist gave her Angry Baby Brows.

Bonus photos of Emma’s Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo (with his wife) and Willem Dafoe.