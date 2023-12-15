Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the highest grossing tour ever



Obviously the current dominating story with Taylor Swift is her budding romance with Travis Kelce. But that’s no excuse to let up the attention on how she’s a certified billionaire, is breaking all kinds of box office and concert ticket records, and has earned a Golden Globe nomination in a brand new category for her self-distributed Eras Tour concert film. As a birthday gift to Taylor, Guinness World Records announced that Eras Tour had become the highest-grossing music tour of all time. It feels incorrect to call this news, since we know she owns us all at this point. So let’s call it confirmation of an inherent truth. E! News rounded up some more facts and figures about this milestone:

Taylor Swift’s uber-popular Eras Tour has officially broken the record for the highest-grossing music tour of all time, Guinness World Records announced Dec. 12. The Grammy winner’s concert series has reportedly become the first to make more than $1 billion in revenue — specifically, it has earned $1.04 billion in just nine months after opening in March 2023, Guinness notes, citing Pollstar. (Bloomberg also crowned Swift personally a billionaire in October.) Before Swift’s achievement at age 33, Elton John, 76, held the record for highest-grossing tour thanks to his farewell concert series, which ended in Sweden in July 2023 after five years, reportedly making $939 million. So, while there’s only so far new money goes, it’s clear Swift is going the distance. And she has more shows left, returning to the stage in Tokyo in February 2024, before heading to Australia, Singapore and then Europe. For fans not able to make the trek (or score a stub on Ticketmaster), Swift also brought the experience to the big screen in October with the release of her Eras Tour movie. The concert film has brought in nearly $250 million worldwide in two months and will be available to rent on Prime Video Dec. 13.

Oh man, rub it in more, E! News. 33-year-old Taylor Swift + 9 months of touring = $1 billion whereas 76-year-old Elton John + 5 years of touring = $939 million. But it’s not like Taylor doesn’t work hard for her money. Later on the article quoted some parts of Taylor’s TIME Person of the Year interview where she talked about her training for the tour:

“I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot,” she told TIME magazine in an interview published Dec. 6. “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.” The “Anti-Hero” singer then had three months of dance training, “because I wanted to get it in my bones,” she added. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

I love when artists talk shop about preparation and processes. And I especially love it when the method turns out to be “practice, practice, practice!” There’s often a magical notion out there that someone successful simply has something ineffable that makes them destined for achievement. Sure, people can have an “it” factor. But success comes down to doing the work, even when it’s repetitive or unglamorous. Even when it’s spending three hours everyday running on the treadmill while singing. And since I haven’t been on a treadmill in REDACTED years, that is the (one and only) reason why I am not as successful as Taylor Swift.

