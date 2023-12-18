Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up after ten months of dating

While I know a lot of people had strong feelings about Kylie Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I mostly ignored them because I found the whole situation so odd. I believe they were a real couple, but I also believe that they were never super-serious or in it for the long haul. I was right – Kendall and Benito have split after about ten months together:

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits. A source tells PEOPLE that the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple.

The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.

Representatives for both Bad Bunny and Jenner did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The recording artist (whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) and Jenner first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date.

[From People]

Yeah, it doesn’t sound like two people with broken hearts or anything. Entertainment Tonight had more info from a “source” who is probably Kris Jenner:

A source tells ET, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

The source says that there “isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.”

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” the source adds. “They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”

[From ET]

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.” Basically, it was fun while it lasted and they both got some press out of it. Benito moved to LA, so Kendall was basically his LA Introductory Girlfriend. Hope they had fun and I hope Benito’s fans don’t stay mad that he dated… someone like Kendall.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up after ten months of dating”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:25 am

    I guess the Bad Bunny fans will be happy about this.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:33 am

    I forgot they were together. He’s not interesting and neither is she.

    Reply
  3. Steph says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Nothing about Kendall gives vibes that she is ready to settle down. Honestly, she gives asexual or publicly closeted vibes.

    That tan coat on Benito was a horrible choice. He looks like he is in a fascist uniform saluting his master.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:35 am

    On to the next.

    Reply
  5. Tila says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:35 am

    She is super gorgeous and seems to have had the most stable relationships out of all the sisters. Bunny fans will be ecstatic.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Their body language was always really off. There was that coachella video of them talking and it really looked like 2 people who didn’t really know each. They must have hit it but they never looked close or intimate together.

    Reply
  7. Duchess of Hazard says:
    December 18, 2023 at 8:50 am

    They got their gucci ad from it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment