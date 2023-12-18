Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up after ten months of dating

While I know a lot of people had strong feelings about
Kylie Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I mostly ignored them because I found the whole situation so odd. I believe they were a real couple, but I also believe that they were never super-serious or in it for the long haul. I was right – Kendall and Benito have split after about ten months together:
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits. A source tells PEOPLE that the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple.
The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.
Representatives for both Bad Bunny and Jenner did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
The recording artist (whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) and Jenner first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date.
[From People]
Yeah, it doesn’t sound like two people with broken hearts or anything. Entertainment Tonight had more info from a “source” who is probably Kris Jenner:
A source tells ET, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”
The source says that there “isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.”
“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” the source adds. “They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”
[From ET]
“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.” Basically, it was fun while it lasted and they both got some press out of it. Benito moved to LA, so Kendall was basically his LA Introductory Girlfriend. Hope they had fun and I hope Benito’s fans don’t stay mad that he dated… someone like Kendall.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles
Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles
Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles
Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles
Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Arrive at Giorgio Baldi for dinner with Tyler The Creator.
Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner
BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
– New York – NY – 20220502 – 2022 MET Costume Gala-Outside Arrivals Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Bad Bunny
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 02 May 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
-
-
Celebrities Attend The Gekko Grand Opening
Featuring: Bad Bunny
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 10 Aug 2022
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 – Gucci – Arrivals
Featuring: Kendall Jenner
Where: Milan, Italy
When: 22 Sep 2023
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
I guess the Bad Bunny fans will be happy about this.
I forgot they were together. He’s not interesting and neither is she.
Same.
Nothing about Kendall gives vibes that she is ready to settle down. Honestly, she gives asexual or publicly closeted vibes.
That tan coat on Benito was a horrible choice. He looks like he is in a fascist uniform saluting his master.
On to the next.
She is super gorgeous and seems to have had the most stable relationships out of all the sisters. Bunny fans will be ecstatic.
Their body language was always really off. There was that coachella video of them talking and it really looked like 2 people who didn’t really know each. They must have hit it but they never looked close or intimate together.
They got their gucci ad from it.