Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny have broken up after ten months of dating

While I know a lot of people had strong feelings about Kylie Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I mostly ignored them because I found the whole situation so odd. I believe they were a real couple, but I also believe that they were never super-serious or in it for the long haul. I was right – Kendall and Benito have split after about ten months together:

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits. A source tells PEOPLE that the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple. The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show. Representatives for both Bad Bunny and Jenner did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. The recording artist (whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) and Jenner first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date.

[From People]

Yeah, it doesn’t sound like two people with broken hearts or anything. Entertainment Tonight had more info from a “source” who is probably Kris Jenner:

A source tells ET, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.” The source says that there “isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.” “Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” the source adds. “They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace.”

[From ET]

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.” Basically, it was fun while it lasted and they both got some press out of it. Benito moved to LA, so Kendall was basically his LA Introductory Girlfriend. Hope they had fun and I hope Benito’s fans don’t stay mad that he dated… someone like Kendall.

felicidades a benito que no va a comer comida gringa para navidad https://t.co/pR1PdFg7Bi — kathie⁺˳✧🪽 (@chaalavida) December 18, 2023