Hilary Duff and her family went to Disneyland, got covid



Hilary Duff has had a busy few weeks. She helped Target promote a giveaway, announced that she was pregnant with her 4th child, and took a family trip to Disneyland. Unfortunately for Hilary, her next adventure is… Covid! The day after posting pictures of her family at Disneyland, Duff shared that she and husband Matthew Koma were down for the count with the ole ‘rona. Thankfully, none of her kids have tested positive, although that has made taking care of a five and two-year-old a bit challenging for the couple.

Hilary Duff recently got a positive pregnancy test — and now she has a positive COVID test to go with it. “We have Covid and our kids don’t so now we wear masks again 🙄,” Duff, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 14, alongside a video of herself and husband Matthew Koma chilling in bed with face masks on. “Someone’s gonna be a DJ again,” Duff added, panning the camera to show Koma, also 36, playing a tune on a portable sampler. “Why are you putting me on blast like that?” Koma shot back playfully. “I’m just trying to have a little fun in my undies.” The health update comes one day after Duff shared Instagram photos from a trip to Disneyland with Koma and their daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. (Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.) “@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories 🥹@disneyparks,” Duff captioned the sweet snaps.

Oh man, that really stinks. In a set of Instagram stories on Sunday, Duff shared that her Covid was “brutal” this time and that she was upset to be missing out on a holiday party because she was sick. I’m glad she and Matthew are taking it seriously enough to self-quarantine and wear a mask if they have to be around their kids. I hope they’re both feeling better soon and that Banks and Mae (it doesn’t look like Luca was at Disney with them) don’t end up getting sick too.

There are so many different things going around right now, too: Covid, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses. (Here’s a list of things you should do if you are exposed to Covid.) My son said six kids went home sick from his 4th grade class in one day last week. Being sick is no fun, especially this time of year, where there’s so many fun holiday-related things to do. Make sure you take precautions to stay healthy, get your flu shots and Covid boosters if you haven’t already, and stay home if you don’t feel well.