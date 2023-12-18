Hilary Duff and her family went to Disneyland, got covid

Hilary Duff has had a busy few weeks. She helped Target promote a giveaway, announced that she was pregnant with her 4th child, and took a family trip to Disneyland. Unfortunately for Hilary, her next adventure is… Covid! The day after posting pictures of her family at Disneyland, Duff shared that she and husband Matthew Koma were down for the count with the ole ‘rona. Thankfully, none of her kids have tested positive, although that has made taking care of a five and two-year-old a bit challenging for the couple.
“We have Covid and our kids don’t so now we wear masks again 🙄,” Duff, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 14, alongside a video of herself and husband Matthew Koma chilling in bed with face masks on.
“Someone’s gonna be a DJ again,” Duff added, panning the camera to show Koma, also 36, playing a tune on a portable sampler.
“Why are you putting me on blast like that?” Koma shot back playfully. “I’m just trying to have a little fun in my undies.”
The health update comes one day after Duff shared Instagram photos from a trip to Disneyland with Koma and their daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. (Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)
“@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories 🥹@disneyparks,” Duff captioned the sweet snaps.
Oh man, that really stinks. In a set of Instagram stories on Sunday, Duff shared that her Covid was “brutal” this time and that she was upset to be missing out on a holiday party because she was sick. I’m glad she and Matthew are taking it seriously enough to self-quarantine and wear a mask if they have to be around their kids. I hope they’re both feeling better soon and that Banks and Mae (it doesn’t look like Luca was at Disney with them) don’t end up getting sick too.
There are so many different things going around right now, too: Covid, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory viruses. (Here’s a list of things you should do if you are exposed to Covid.) My son said six kids went home sick from his 4th grade class in one day last week. Being sick is no fun, especially this time of year, where there’s so many fun holiday-related things to do. Make sure you take precautions to stay healthy, get your flu shots and Covid boosters if you haven’t already, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
Photos credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com and via Instagram
COVID is very dangerous for pregnancy, higher risk of mother dying / complications and loss of pregnancy
Hopefully she and the baby will be fine
The hospital system I work in has mandated masks again. I wear them everywhere. Such a con about Covid being “over “. Yes we have vaccines and yes they are essential. But rates are going UP and people are still getting really sick. The only reason why Covid was declared over is because of money.
🎯
Mask up, folks! Covid is airborne and it’s not over.
Pregnant people are 4x more likely to be admitted to an ICU with covid, 15x more likely to end up on a vent, and 7x more likely to die of covid than their non-pregnant peers. They are at higher risk for pre-eclampsia and blood clots, and their babies are at higher risk for pre-term birth and low birth weights. (From CNN, earlier this year.) I just had a baby, and the way many OBGYNs are dismissive of the risk of covid is borderline criminal, in my opinion. Don’t go to freaking Disneyland if you’re pregnant right now. For that matter: don’t go anywhere you don’t absolutely have to go, and wear a good mask if you are required to be somewhere.
The rest of us should be wearing masks and limiting our social stuff right now, too, frankly (seriously, people: start having your big work gatherings or holiday parties in July, when we’re not so riddled with viruses!!!), but this is EXTRA true if you’re pregnant, over 65, or prone to vascular or kidney problems. And bear in mind, there are studies that indicate that the more often you’ve had covid, the higher your risk of developing Long Covid.
I got covid for the second time a couple weeks ago. I was shocked when I tested positive, I was absolutely convinced it was just a cold. When I had it the first time, it was very mild, biggest symptom was losing my sense of smell. This time I actually spiked a medium grade fever and my throat hurt like crazy for a couple of days. My doctor declined to prescribe me paxlovid. He didn’t think the side effects would be worth it considering it seemed like a mild case and I had already had immunizations.
I suspect a lot of people aren’t testing anymore when they get cold symptoms. I also dropped the ball this year on my covid booster and flu shots. So, I’d definitely recommend to people to get those taken care of sooner rather than later.
Many people can’t keep their children or themselves home when they’re sick because they don’t have the leave, paid or unpaid. They can’t afford it and/or their job won’t tolerate it
I’m glad her and her husband are taking covid seriously and wearing masks to protect their kids. I’ve been made fun of wearing a mask at work even though entitled maskless clients have casually come in and exposed me knowingly to covid, admitted to it when I use the covid questionnaire for symptoms and a touchless thermometer when it becomes abundantly obvious they’re sick and should have stayed home. I just don’t understand the shrieking individual responsibility crowd dodge responsibility and accountability while getting angry at consequences when I refuse to work with them after they selfishly tell me you’re vaxed so why do you care/what does it matter if we’re sick. The last rich white woman to complain called me lazy and unwilling to work because I was using her “mild” covid as an excuse to get out of work. Smh