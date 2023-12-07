Hilary Duff is ‘obsessed with Target… all of a sudden you have a cart spilling over’

Embed from Getty Images

In today’s edition of “Stars, they’re just like us,” Hilary Duff recently gave an interview with Parade, and in the interview, she spoke about her love for Target. According to Hilary, Target trips are a family affair. For those who haven’t kept track, Hilary Duff now has three children: son Luca, 11, and daughters Banks, five, and Mae, two. I agree with Hilary, here. Target is the one store that everyone in my family is generally okay with doing errands at. It really does have something for everyone.

She’s obsessed: “I’m obsessed with Target. It is my family’s happy place. It’s pretty much the only place that we all agree to go to and want to go to as a family.” Her favorite section is…: When it comes to shopping at Target, Duff has a few guilty pleasures. “I always hit the home decor department because I feel like the seasonal decorations are so fun, and they just fit in my home really well. So I always make a little detour and get a couple of things,” she says. She never leaves the store without buying…: Duff points out, “You just cruise and then all of a sudden you have like a cart that’s just spilling over with stuff, so PJs, socks, clothes, snacks, workout stuff, water.” This leads her to confess the one thing she has to pick up every single time she goes on a Target run: “I always leave with a water bottle . No matter what, I’m always trying out a new kind of water bottle.” She’s promoting a giveaway: The mom of three is also helping the retail giant spread joy this holiday season by surprising Target Circle members in Los Angeles with $500 gift cards—500 other individuals who are enrolled in Target Circle by Dec. 8 will automatically be entered for a chance to win $500 in the Target Circle Holiday Giveaway sweepstakes.

[From Parade]

I get it. I grew up with my mom always taking us to Walmart, but I’ve since been converted to Target for most of my shopping. The water bottle thing is kinda odd to me, but to each their own. I can’t leave without buying at least one thing that wasn’t on my list walking in there. Just yesterday, I fell prey to their display of Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee. (It’s too sweet! I don’t recommend it if you’re more savory like I am.) So yeah, they get me every time, too.

Hilary isn’t alone in her Target love. Halsey’s on the record as being a big fan, as well. When my older son was born, we walked around Target a lot because he was born in June and it can get too hot to go for summertime walks outside in the South. The non-food items they sell are nicer than other big box stores like it. They also scored some big lines, like Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and just added a giant Ulta Beauty section. The only store I enjoy walking around more than Target is Costco. However, Target still slightly wins because their mobile order and pickup system is so dang convenient, especially if you’re in a hurry or want to avoid those impulse purchases.

