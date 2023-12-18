“Taylor Swift had an impossibly ‘Millennial’ Milk Bar cake for her b-day” links

Taylor Swift had a Milk Bar birthday cake and there was a generational discourse about whether those cakes are purely Millennial. [Jezebel]

Review of Zone of Interest, which Pajiba calls the most important movie of the year (it’s about the Holocaust and Nazis). [Pajiba]

Cardi B sounds really mad at Offset. [Hollywood Life]

Review of Wonka – not bad, and certainly not Cats. [LaineyGossip]

Mandy Moore looked severe at the Dr. Death premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

No, we don’t need an Uncle Fester spinoff show. [Just Jared]

Emily Blunt’s dress is kind of meh and dated to me. [RCFA]

This is what a $1000 wig looks like?? [Starcasm]

I remember when Bones tried to do a spinoff with this premise. [Seriously OMG]

Claire Foy found a pink pantsuit! [Tom & Lorenzo]

I use a lot of these “obsolete” things too, it’s genuinely insane that people want everything in their home connected to the internet. [Buzzfeed]

When Taylor Swift tells you she loves being a millennial… BELIEVE HER… she had a milk bar cake at her birthday party… in the year 2023 pic.twitter.com/2bimphNmSU — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) December 14, 2023