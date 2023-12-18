“Taylor Swift had an impossibly ‘Millennial’ Milk Bar cake for her b-day” links

Taylor Swift had a Milk Bar birthday cake and there was a generational discourse about whether those cakes are purely Millennial. [Jezebel]
Review of Zone of Interest, which Pajiba calls the most important movie of the year (it’s about the Holocaust and Nazis). [Pajiba]
Cardi B sounds really mad at Offset. [Hollywood Life]
Review of Wonka – not bad, and certainly not Cats. [LaineyGossip]
Mandy Moore looked severe at the Dr. Death premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
No, we don’t need an Uncle Fester spinoff show. [Just Jared]
Emily Blunt’s dress is kind of meh and dated to me. [RCFA]
This is what a $1000 wig looks like?? [Starcasm]
I remember when Bones tried to do a spinoff with this premise. [Seriously OMG]
Claire Foy found a pink pantsuit! [Tom & Lorenzo]
I use a lot of these “obsolete” things too, it’s genuinely insane that people want everything in their home connected to the internet. [Buzzfeed]
Slightly off topic, and she’s not the only one by a long shot that does this, but I am so tired of the “I have a jacket and I’m only going to kinda wear it” fashion thing. Either wear the jacket or don’t! I think when she (and loads of others) CONSTANTLY do this, it’s ridiculous. Again, either wear the jacket or leave it home.
I think she’s just doing that for pictures? I like it more than the “editor” style that was popular for a while, where coats were worn over the shoulders like capes. At least with this she can pull it up and it’s a functional coat within seconds.
Also, geez milkbar. I haven’t seen a naked cake in a while
I’d say you had a point and in this instance I’m glad she wore the jacket properly but it seems to be a thing with her and others. Reference pictures of her at Chiefs games wearing a plain top, or a tshirt, but the jacket is either off one shoulder or both shoulders. It’s just annoying to me lol.
She did wear the jacket properly that night, except for a few moments when she let the paps take pictures of her dress.
Yes!! . I think it’s to be photographed wearing a great outfit so she wears it off shoulder like a shawl. I don’t know why I find this so irritating.
Lol agreed @heatherc. It doesn’t bother me as much on her here b/c I think she did it for the photogs to get a shot of her dress (Kaiser mentioned something about this in an earlier post) but overall not into this trend either. It definitely skews younger but always ends up looking kind of try hard to me.
Re milkbar: imo non-millennials are missing out. I did this for my birthday a few years ago, it’s good cake! That said I think the birthday cake truffles are still their best product.
I have to laugh because this was a Kim Kardashian thing – everywhere with the drooping jackets, coats and sweaters.
Several years ago, I was having dinner at the bar with a friend, when a woman came in wearing what was then the Full Kardashian – tiny tight tee, tiny tight shorts, tall high-heeled boots, giant hoop earrings, and a floor-length knitted cardigan worn off the shoulder and trailing behind her. She was a total photo-op until she tried to hop onto the bar stool, but the shorts were too tight, the cardigan got caught in the heels of her boots, then under the legs of the stool – and when she bent over to disentangle herself, her earrings also snagged onto the cardigan. We helped her straighten up, but I’ve always wondered about Kim’s talent for navigating the world while wearing impossible clothes.
LMAO! I really wish I had witnessed this.
My biggest problem with Kardashian fashion Is the manicure. Legitimately, how do they wipe their asses? I’m sure the K’s all have bidets, but the average teenager?
I have no idea what a milkbar cake is.
Just thinned out frosting?
I’m old. LOL
It’s a bakery chain. They own stores and also ship cakes across the country.
Thank you. Never had heard of it.
The pics make it as if the ran out of frosting and poured water into it to get cake covered.
It’s the naked/semi-naked cake thing. You either don’t frost the sides, or frost and then scrape most of it off.
I think the pictures don’t really show how much frosting is on the cakes. There is a LOT of frosting on those cakes and it is not thinned out at all, the cakes are very sweet and pretty decadent (IMO, your mileage may vary). Agree with Nia above that the cake truffles are the best, their cookies are good too. Whether it’s super special or not sort of in the eye of the beholder, but I like them (although I guess I am a Millennial so perhaps I am proving the point lol).
the pie is also delicious! I feel like the milk bar cake was everywhere for awhile.
I had no clue, but I put most of my confusion on this site down to being British. There are SO many food stuff names in America that go way over my head, plus slang terms. I used to google, but don’t bother any longer and just tag along for the journey. I thought it was going to be in the shape of a big white bar of chocolate or milk bottle.
@Sparrow don’t feel bad, I’m a U.S. citizen lived here my whole life and I never heard of this cake either
Give me frosting. All the frosting I don’t care. I have no shame.
I think it has the same amount of frosting as a cake that is frosted all over, it’s just more contained between the layers of the cake. Not enough frosting is never one of my complaints with those cakes, and I think they are delicious (I am a millennial i think, but my mom born in the 50s also loves their cakes).
I’ve never had Milk Bar. They have some interesting cakes but they are also incredibly over-priced so I can never bring myself to order one. My brother (also a Millennial) bought one for a friend’s birthday once – he said it was decent).
As for Offset – he truly is a quintessential Sagiterrorist.
Yeah, they’re perfectly serviceable cakes, but ludicrously expensive for what you get. There are copycat recipes that achieve almost identical results with jazzed-up boxed mixes and frosting.
I am a millennial and I guess I’m not cool but I have never heard of Milkbar until this post. But… Can we just be allowed to enjoy cake? Who cares?
Neither had I. No reference whatsoever of this brand in my head, from living in midwest or west coast.
I also had no idea what it was. I am waiting patiently for this Taylor Swift mania to end. She is so basic to me and I have no idea why she is so popular. But My God she loves the attention so much.
Same. Just looks like a cake? Seems normal?
Liz Blanc (a comedian who used to be a teacher) says “Gen Z will respect your pronouns, but not you as a person.”
Not a fan of Milk Bar cake – too sweet, too bland and the sprinkles add no flavor.
Not a fan of sweet, so I have no idea what is a Millennial Cake. Just that when a Milk Bar opened in my neighborhood, there were a long line waiting to get in; so people must like their products.
I guess it tastes good for people like cakes? But from the appearance, it was not a pretty cake but also not an ugly cake that would be shown on “The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice”? (But It’s just me don’t like messy cake.)
Jonathan Majors convicted on one count of assault and one count of harassment but acquitted on two other counts of aggravated harassment.
Hmmm, cautiously happy for a conviction, but waiting to see what sentence he gets.
Yeah, I saw that People had an article up on the conviction. I immediately shifted my focus from reading the details of the case to being upset when I saw that the article included the name of the jury foreperson— something that I think is unconscionable. It’s hard enough to serve on a jury without being exposed in this way.
I, too, am waiting to hear what happens next.
I hope Grace is safe and with support. Also glad to see that Marvel didn’t waste any time dropping him once the verdict was in.