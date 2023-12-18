Princess Kate is really pushing hard for George to attend Marlborough, not Eton

For years now, we’ve heard about the Princess of Wales’s desire to have all three of her children attend coeducational schools. She’s even wary of boarding schools and would prefer to have her children live at home for as long as possible. Reportedly, Kate and William have argued for years over George’s possible attendance at Eton, an all-boys prep school and William’s alma mater. Kate clearly would prefer the kids to go to Marlborough, her co-ed alma mater. I imagine some of it is simply wanting all three kids to go to the same school, but I’ve always believed that Kate got “her way” on the kids’ education for so long because eventually, she would have to send George away to Eton. Well, it looks like Kate is really pushing hard for Marlborough – she’s now been seen making a second visit to the school.
It has an illustrious reputation for schooling the elite – including Princes William and Harry – but Eton College may not be able to count Prince George among its future pupils. Speculation is growing that the second in line to the throne will, instead, follow in his mother’s footsteps, and be educated at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.
The Princess of Wales has recently toured the £47,000-a-year co-educational school for the second time in as many months – this time accompanied by her husband and ten-year-old George.
Kate is said to not be a fan of single-sex schools like Eton, and reportedly ‘absolutely hated’ her time at Downe House, an all-girls boarding school in Berkshire, where she was allegedly targeted by bullies. However she flourished at Marlborough, where she excelled academically and performed well at sports, including hockey and tennis.
Although it is understood that no firm decision has yet been made about what school George will attend, the Princess took him and William to her alma mater on December 1, having previously visited alone in October. They also all toured Eton back in June. The college, which is a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, provided a haven for William and Harry, who boarded there during the most turbulent years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. But while William found solace there after his mother’s death, Harry lamented in his memoir Spare that it was not the right choice for him.
George is currently at co-educational prep school, Lambrook, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old brother Prince Louis. Close to the home of their Middleton grandparents, it educates pupils up to the age of 13, meaning George will have to move on in 2026.
Prince George started at Lambrook last year and is currently in Year 6. He has recently been sitting exams that could influence his future education. But if he continues at a mixed-sex school like Marlborough, he could later be joined by his siblings. The Princess of Wales was similarly educated alongside her younger sister, Pippa, and brother James. Founded in 1843, Marlborough’s former pupils also include Princess Eugenie, Lady (Samantha) Cameron and comedian Jack Whitehall.
Kate is really putting up a big fight over this, huh? I wonder what cards she thinks she holds, because if William wants George to go to Eton, George will go to Eton. King Charles probably wants it that way too – Charles always wanted to go to Eton, which is why he sent his sons there. That being said, I doubt Charles would put up a fight about it either – he doesn’t seem too involved with any of his grandchildren. Which is another conversation altogether – Charles was especially close to his grandmother, QEII was especially close to William and Harry, and Charles is not continuing that “grandparent taking a special interest in the heir” thing. It would be a coup for Kate and the Middletons if the future king ends up going to his mother’s alma mater and not his father’s.
(Left-right) Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London
Members of the Royal Family depart after the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
It’s weird to make this such a public disagreement unless it is being done to show who has more power. It he goes to Eton, everyone will be talking about how Kkkate wields no real power. If he goes to her choice, Carol will make a huge deal about how influential her daughter is. The kid loses either way because he’s just a pawn in this game between his toddler parents.
I mean…… all male English boarding schools do have a rep……
Given the undermining of the Middleton’s and the phasing out of Kate, I can’t see her winning on schools unless it’s only for Charlotte.
Hmmmm kkkhate might win this one because of Charlotte. Depends on George’s final choice possibly, I think they will push for Malb. But if George wants eton, he’ll get eton
I also think that Kate might have more chance of getting her way than it would initially seem. The fact that this is a repeated topic has me thinking Eton might not be such a sure choice for George. And Late has gotten her way thus far, so what’s to say she won’t now.
I think if Kate gets her way with Marlborough it will be because William doesn’t really care about sending George to Eton. Who knows, maybe they’re letting him pick?
Harry went to Eton the year after his mother died so it was never a safe haven for him. The narrative that Eton was a safe haven gives me the sense that the press wants George to go to Eton so it’s more likely he will go to there than Marlborough.
The fact that the press even holds an opinion on this subject is frankly rather troubling. Why would anyone but George and his parents be so invested in where he goes to school? They’re awfully determined to reinforce that elitist status quo, it seems.
@Miranda: Agreed. I also suspect that the press has a lot of contacts at Eton who will be able to leak stories about George.
LOL This is just an attempt to embiggen her….make the plebs believe her opinions matter in the RF. Just as how they lied that she stayed home from bully’s singapore earthflop money pit “because George had exams.” Pfffttt! LMAO
Does anyone believe those men-in-grey will allow a commoner to make important decisions abt a “future king” especially now that he’s left childhood and entering puberty.
She should be lucky that she still has any say over what he wears to their performative events……if she does.
How meaningful is it really when they can just as easily pick him up and transfer him if they so wish, as they’ve done previously?
I can only hope the back and forth is because they’re seriously considering George’s wishes above anything. @Josephine is right, it’s very weird and uncomfortable for the press to turn this into yet another Kate/Willy competition.
As with everything I also think to myself “hmm where does this fall on the divorce indicator scale”?
I think Kate doesn’t want them separated, or maybe George doesn’t want to be separated from his siblings. I hope they consider his wish, because in the end it doesn’t matter which school he goes to. He will be king and no one will ask if he is qualified.
Charles may not care about his grandchildren but this is the Future King and I’m sure he cares about that. Who holds that title is irrelevant, it’s the institution.
I don’t know. Personally I just think she wants to have people speculate until he begins. She’s got enough personal experience of sussing out where princes go for education and stalking them. She won’t want another person playing her game to get their claws into her children.
I imagine this is also a case of Marlborough wanting to burnish their own credentials – they want to be considered as a school worthy of the future future king. I can also see William agreeing to it, on the basis that it would be a signal that he’s “modern”. Maybe he doesn’t care if George goes to school with future prime ministers or other aristocratic kids.
Every time I read how Kate hated being at Downe House and that she was bullied there I think that Downe House should sue her as the bullying story was so unlikely? I’ve read that she was bullied by girls putting things in her bed, a bit strange as she was a day pupil? She was obviously moved to Marlborough to put her in the right social group so she could meet William. CarolE was planning that far ahead. Kids move schools, it happens, so why blacken another school’s reputation along the way? Will this be another convenient lie to make Kate look the victim? Bridesmaids dresses anyone?
Yikes! Shows how little I know (or rather couldn’t care) about our *future queen consort* 🤷🏻♀️
I didn’t even know she’d been to another school (and a single sex school at that too)
This makes my blood boil, as someone who was legitimately bullied, IF … she was bullied, WTF was her sympathy when M was being bullied privately and publicly 😭❤️🩹
As a “survivor” of school bullying, I know to be gentle, to be mindful, you never know what’s going on inside. So just be gentle. Be kind.
I think George will go to eton.
Looking at how the parents turned out, I wouldn’t give a ringing endorsement to either of these schools.
Why are we privy to this information? Obviously she’s putting it out there in the hope of what? For us think she’s an early years expert, even at home? That she isn’t a doormat? There’s this continual feed of Kate Knows Her Own Mind. It is so dull, esp stories like this. Good grief, I sound pissed off but I am sitting here finishing up wrapping presents not just for my family but my partner’s. I’ve done cards for his family, too. I assume most posters on here are women. Am I alone in feeling like the one who steadies the family ship, the one who keeps all the family appts on my phone, the one who reminds everyone what they’re doing. This has happened to me in relationships before kids, as well. I know, it’s my fault! But if I didn’t do this no one would and the family ship would no doubt run adrift. I’ve booked a holiday for next spring. Did it just now. It’s me on my own at a luxury hotel! This site keeps me sane, esp this time of year. Moan over. I look at Kate and wonder if she does most of her Christmas card signing!
So is Kate in a roundabout way telling us that she was of no use whatsoever when she stayed home to help George pass his entrance exams for Eaton? Is she letting the whole country know that her son isn’t bright enough for Eaton? Why on earth is this being leaked to the MSM? Imagine the bullying from other kids if they start thinking he’s ‘thick’. I honestly don’t understand why Kate has allowed this to come into the public domain. I’m beginning to think she she watched the episode in The Crown and is likening herself to QEII who had her choice of school overruled by Prince Phillip (in this case William?) Is this Kate once again making herself into a victim – not getting her way about the education of her children.
I doubt she will win he is the heir. Is her Alma master close to where she lives. Does she think it will be better if it is close to her that she can make sure no gold digging mothers with daughters get hold of him? This should be fun.
I hope she meets her match with George’s future wife. The daughter in law would be on to kates behavior.
Kate excelled academically, first joke this morning, keep them coming.
Some people are terrified of public speaking, but asking if you taste tea by smelling it, and she was not trying to be funny.
William is just as smart as Kate.
How do the BM get away with printing this stuff that’s factually wrong and so easily disprovable? Harry didn’t go to Eton during the Wales marriage at all. He started the September after Diana died. I’m not sure how many grades above Harry William was but wouldn’t they have been divorced by that time, or for most most of his education there?
Also, didn’t Camilla’s son go there as well? Do you remember that bonkers piece where they just casually threw in that it’s known for sexually abusing the students?
Anyway, the description of the school is crazy in this piece.
I don’t have a horse in this race so I don’t care about what school G goes to but it seems like maybe they are giving him some say in the matter.
While I don’t agree with same sex schools (they don’t reflect the real world) I think it speaks volumes about Kate’s mean girl competitive streak that she only does well with men/boys around.
All of this to say she won’t be picking up more work bc her kids will be day students. That’s going to be the compromise. Eton as a day student.
I haven’t read any of the other comments yet. I can only speak of my own experience boarding at a single sex school in England
It was hell. I was bullied mercilessly (physically and verbally). Verbal was much worse. I was a termly boarder too (not weekly) My brother is my best friend. I would have literally killed to have had him there with me
There is soooo much I despise about the house of Windsor but this is not one of them
Idk, seems like filler keeping the lazy duo’s name up front when they aren’t working.
I’m going to say something that might be kind of controversial. I was raised Catholic, and unfortunately the Catholic church has a horrible history of child sexual abuse, which has become public in the last couple of decades. About a decade ago, there was a huge scandal in the UK due to the rampant child abuse in several British boarding schools.
My opinion of Keen is not high, however, I do not believe that she’s a mother who doesn’t care about her children. This could be as simple as her having had a terrible experience at one school and wanting the kids to attend the school she did well at. (Didn’t the Yorks attend Marlborough as well, or am I mixing this up?) I would 100% understand if she were leery of sending her kids to a boarding school because there are still issues with protecting children there to this day. As a mother, I would fight something like a boarding school I didn’t trust tooth and nail as well.
But it sounds like she’s still considering boarding, so this isn’t about boarding vs. nonboarding. It would be easier for George to attend Eton as a day student as that’s actually in Windsor.
Kate herself boarded at Marlborough, and that’s the school she wants her children to attend – so she clearly doesnt have bad memories of boarding school. It was the non-boarding school that she hated (allegedly.)
ETA and I was raised Catholic as well and went to Catholic school fwiw.
For whatever reason, and I realize K is lazy and maybe my post didn’t make sense, but for whatever reason, I get the feeling that K is trying to do the right thing here. This might be due to the fact that we had to switch schools for one of my kids. It might be due to the fact that she’s passing up cosplaying Diana by sending George to Eton—to me it’s odd that she feels so strongly about it that it’s leaking into the news. I would say that PW might not be the best argument for sending a boy to Eton. Plus, there’s been some recent controversies: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eton_College_controversies
Becks1, I just remembered that (if my foggy brain is right) that you attended an all-girls boarding school? And thrived if I remember correctly. My advice to any parent is to trust their gut: Kate toured Eton with PW and George. In this case, I believe that she’s doing what she thinks is best for her child.
And to sort of correct what I wrote: Eugenie (as stated in the article above) attended Marlborough, like K.
I did not board, my parents didn’t have that kind of money, LOL! Where I’m from single sex Catholic schools are a dime a dozen.
I just think this is more about Kate preferring Marlborough (her alma mater) to Eton. I dont’ think this is about Kate having deep feelings about boarding (except to like it, since she boarded and loved it) and I honestly don’t think she would have deep feelings about single sex or not – beyond the fact that she may want all the kids at the same school.
I said this above, but my take on this is that if George doesn’t go to Eton, its because William doesn’t really feel that strongly about him going to Eton. If william really wanted him to go there, he would. maybe they’re touring a couple schools and will let George decide for himself…..that would be the most “modern” thing to do, right?
I do think it’s interesting that Kate wouldn’t want her kids at Eton – the pinnacle of social climbing.
BUT she also has had a front row seat to the Eton educated class for 20 years and maybe she actually does not want that for her kids. Which is fair.
I think her biggest weapon will be her “common” touch and how it will improve the Monarchy by making well-adjusted heirs. Lean into that with the school choice too!
So, they would go to Marlborough as boarders? a few weeks ago, wasn’t it all about how Kate didn’t want her kids to board and people here supported that? now she’s okay with them boarding but at Marlborough, not Eton?
I dont know what’s happening here, but its weird that its playing out so publicly.
George is going to move in a wealthy, entitled, pampered circle regardless of where he goes to school. It’s not like the 47k/year school is going to have him among the unwashed masses.
I think this is all about where Kate feels she will fit in, not George. Kate doesn’t want George deep in with the aristo class at Eton because they don’t respect/accept her. If there is a divorce looming, her status will sink even lower. I suspect Kate feels her status at Marlborough will be higher than at Eton, so she’s pushing for that.
i think this is a very good take on this. Kate will have more status at Marlborough than Eton and we know her status is one of the most important things in her life.
My understanding is that Eton is boarding only, no day student option. All of George’s male relatives from the broader RF and RF adjacent have attended Eton. Chuck, Andrew and Edward were the only ones who didn’t. George will get in regardless of his test scores.
i suspect this is more a PR, look we are engaged modern parents move rather than serious school shopping.
So I’m going off the Crown so I could be so wrong about this. In one of the episodes of the second part of season six, Charles asks W if he wants to be a day pupil. I think it is an option.
If the future King didn’t go to Eton, wouldn’t that impact who the future power players are? As in, the “lesser” aristocrats might be at an advantage because of their closeness to the future king and spares. I can’t see the elite letting this happen. They already don’t like the Middletons; they won’t be encouraging future versions.
Perhaps this is just a clever marketing campaign for Marlborough.
Isn’t Marlborough too far to make “day schooling” an option? I think I read that Eton requires boarding but I’m sure they’d make an exception for George. And that school is a 10 minute walk from where they live. I would definitely opt for eton if I wanted to keep my child close.