Princess Kate is really pushing hard for George to attend Marlborough, not Eton

For years now, we’ve heard about the Princess of Wales’s desire to have all three of her children attend coeducational schools. She’s even wary of boarding schools and would prefer to have her children live at home for as long as possible. Reportedly, Kate and William have argued for years over George’s possible attendance at Eton, an all-boys prep school and William’s alma mater. Kate clearly would prefer the kids to go to Marlborough, her co-ed alma mater. I imagine some of it is simply wanting all three kids to go to the same school, but I’ve always believed that Kate got “her way” on the kids’ education for so long because eventually, she would have to send George away to Eton. Well, it looks like Kate is really pushing hard for Marlborough – she’s now been seen making a second visit to the school.

It has an illustrious reputation for schooling the elite – including Princes William and Harry – but Eton College may not be able to count Prince George among its future pupils. Speculation is growing that the second in line to the throne will, instead, follow in his mother’s footsteps, and be educated at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. The Princess of Wales has recently toured the £47,000-a-year co-educational school for the second time in as many months – this time accompanied by her husband and ten-year-old George. Kate is said to not be a fan of single-sex schools like Eton, and reportedly ‘absolutely hated’ her time at Downe House, an all-girls boarding school in Berkshire, where she was allegedly targeted by bullies. However she flourished at Marlborough, where she excelled academically and performed well at sports, including hockey and tennis. Although it is understood that no firm decision has yet been made about what school George will attend, the Princess took him and William to her alma mater on December 1, having previously visited alone in October. They also all toured Eton back in June. The college, which is a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, provided a haven for William and Harry, who boarded there during the most turbulent years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. But while William found solace there after his mother’s death, Harry lamented in his memoir Spare that it was not the right choice for him. George is currently at co-educational prep school, Lambrook, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old brother Prince Louis. Close to the home of their Middleton grandparents, it educates pupils up to the age of 13, meaning George will have to move on in 2026. Prince George started at Lambrook last year and is currently in Year 6. He has recently been sitting exams that could influence his future education. But if he continues at a mixed-sex school like Marlborough, he could later be joined by his siblings. The Princess of Wales was similarly educated alongside her younger sister, Pippa, and brother James. Founded in 1843, Marlborough’s former pupils also include Princess Eugenie, Lady (Samantha) Cameron and comedian Jack Whitehall.

[From The Daily Mail]

Kate is really putting up a big fight over this, huh? I wonder what cards she thinks she holds, because if William wants George to go to Eton, George will go to Eton. King Charles probably wants it that way too – Charles always wanted to go to Eton, which is why he sent his sons there. That being said, I doubt Charles would put up a fight about it either – he doesn’t seem too involved with any of his grandchildren. Which is another conversation altogether – Charles was especially close to his grandmother, QEII was especially close to William and Harry, and Charles is not continuing that “grandparent taking a special interest in the heir” thing. It would be a coup for Kate and the Middletons if the future king ends up going to his mother’s alma mater and not his father’s.