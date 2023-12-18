James Haskell: Prince Harry stopped being ‘fun’ after he met Meghan

These are photos of former rugby player James Haskell. Some of the pics are from 2017, when Prince Harry (then the patron of England Rugby) visited the team and had a chat with James. Some of the pics are from 2018, when James and his wife Chloe attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding. James and Chloe are getting a divorce now, she left him and he’s really bitter about it. James, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne cohost a rugby podcast and James was “joking” a lot in a recent episode, all about how he’s hid his money and Chloe won’t get anything in the divorce. I hope Chloe provides that episode to the court. Anyway, James also had some sh-t to say about Harry, because of course he did.
The Duke of Sussex admitted in his tawdry memoirs that he was slammed by some of his oldest friends for the explosive interview that he and his wife, Meghan, gave to Oprah Winfrey. One friend who loyally stood by him, however, was James Haskell, the former England rugby star who attended his wedding. Haskell said that he and Harry often compare notes on parenting and even defended his friend’s decision to publish his book, Spare.
‘When someone feels like they and their partner have been oppressed, lied about, contradicted and put into a corner, I think it’s very important [to speak out],’ he said.
Now, though, Haskell has let slip what he really thinks, claiming that Harry has changed for the worse since marrying the American former actress.
Referring to how he met King Charles’s younger son at the 2011 wedding of his friend and fellow former England rugby star Mike Tindall to Zara Phillips, Haskell said: ‘Who should be there, wandering around having a good time, but Prince Harry. He hadn’t met her [Meghan] yet, so he was still quite fun.’
Haskell made the comment on stage at Bath Forum, in Somerset, for the World Cup Afterparty: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – a live version of their popular rugby podcast. His remark was met with cheers and also applause from the audience.
On stage in Bath, Haskell mocked Tindall for his alleged deference to his in-laws.
‘I don’t know how to say this but Tinds is a proper brown-nose around the royals,’ he declared.
‘He’s taken brown-nosing to a new level. They called him “Solesy” at the palace because the only thing you see hanging out of their backsides are the soles of his feet. And he’s also known as a bit of a cuckoo because since he joined up he’s had Harry out and he’s had [Prince] Andrew out [of the family] as well. He’s one big plane crash away from being King.’
With the audience laughing, Haskell joked: ‘He keeps trying to book their travel. Charles will be asking him, “Do we really have to fly to Afghanistan? And all together? And on Ryanair?”‘
Eh. Given what little I know about British mindsets, it’s not incompatible to believe that “Harry had every right to tell his story” AND also believe “Harry was a lot more fun before he met Meghan.” I actually think it’s probably true in the sense that in his teens and 20s, Harry was a f–kup, a clown, a boozy mate, cheeky, naughty, what have you. Then he grew up, and people love to blame Meghan for the fact that Harry isn’t that naughty, drunk f–kup anymore. Anyway, this guy sounds like he’s mainlined toxic masculinity and now it oozes out of his pores.
He’s trying to off the entire royal family so Mike Tindall can be king. Let that sink in for a moment. “He’s one big plane crash away from being king.” I’ll bet the royals aren’t laughing. 😏
The royals think just like that without trying to mask it as a bad joke. One of their bootlickers just lamented the other day how awful it would be if Peg and all 3 of his kids died at the same time… because H would be king then.
“Let that sink in for a moment”? He’s not trying to off anyone. He’s making a joke. Some might consider it tasteless, but it’s still only a joke.
A tasteless joke? He’s worked up a whole “comedy” routine. And let that sink in.
No, he’s joking that Tindall is trying to off the royal family. Really, I don’t see how any of this is a slam against Harry. Being called “not fun” is mild compared to being called “Solesy.”
This guy is seriously thirsty for fame and gives off massively bad vibes. The dynamic between him and Chloe (who is also thirsty for fame) seems really off.
He’s the one from that weird podcast where Kate said she likes wild swimming.
This is a perfect case of “consider the source’ on anything…about his wife, about Mike Tindall, about Harry. He’ll say whatever makes him feel good and gets roaring approval from whomever is in front of him at the moment.
What a gross person. And exactly the kind of friend you grow out of.
And the kind of husband you grow out of.
Translation: “Harry doesn’t do anything I can gossip about anymore.”
Poor Harry. He counted this loser as a friend.
Hm probably more of an acquaintance
He means Harry grew up after he met Meghan, while this loser is stuck in some perpetual adolescence.
And this is probably why his wife is divorcing his pathetic, drunk, sorry behind, he unlike Harry never grew up and has zero clue how to be a thoughtful, loving, respectful, responsible husband and most importantly a real man.
Such a bro thing to say, and all bros say it, lamenting the fact that they’re not free to screw anything and anyone anymore because of ye ol’ ball and chain. But this is…not really a dig. Just a dumb mindset of an immature man.
He seems like the type who would still be screwing anything and anyone.
I never miss an opportunity to remind everyone of the time Mike Tindall was caught on camera cheating on his ol’ ball and chain just weeks after their wedding.
Seriously. Show me a woman who would want her husband to be impressive to a douche like this. Who would want a guy like this to think of their husband as “fun.”
My husband has an old college friend (seemingly very straight laced) who still hangs out solo with a dude like James and I’ve always thought it means he’s sneaking off to cheat and drug while maintaining his upstanding citizen status. Luckily this college buddy lives a few states away, knows my husband is a lawful good nerd who also openly loathes the sleazy bro, so I don’t need to worry about him ever even getting in invited to tag along, let alone joining.
“lads” very often blame women when a man stops wanting to behave like a college kid.
Often it’s because the man just prefers to sit on the couch with some tv instead of getting drunk of his ass in a pub.
Still, the woman will be blamed.
Bros aren’t much different.
He’s mad that a person grew up over the course of 12 yrs? Ok…
Smartest move his wife ever made was ditching this tool. He is a friend of Tindall. That says it all. Excuse PH for not being immature when he is approaching 40. Big laughs from audiences? All I give him is an eyeroll.
The wife is not much better, they were seen coming out of a gym together this weekend.
Her father Richard is on one of the morning shows, always criticizing the Sussexes, found out Richard likes to shop lift, expensive wine and cheese, then pretends he had memory failure.
If you are going to criticize the wife (which is fine if legit) make it for something she has done and not that her dad does.
It’s always annoying when a man finally grows up and his mentally 18 year old “bros” cry about how he’s no longer “fun”. I hope Chloe gets everything she wants in the divorce.
Always here for Tindall slander, tbh.
Harry admits that 12 years ago he was effed up and that therapy has helped him to open his eyes to a lot of things and made him a better person. Perhaps Haskell should go to therapy as well.
Exactly this @Amy Bee!! By his own admission PH was depressed, suffered from anxiety, felt lost and betrayed by the BM and later the RF. People in that mental state often put on masks of fun and are huge risk takers because they don’t have enough reason to take care of themselves or be able to have vision of the future. Africa and the military gave him just enough purpose to hang on until he got himself help. Once he did he was ready for a Meghan to come into his life, it never would have worked out if hadn’t been already “not fun” and grown up
All his former friends have the same complaints about him. How dare Harry grow up and not find sexist, racist jokes not funny anymore. How dare Harry not want to be a drunken mess anymore.
I bet Harry’s kids, Archie and Lili, think he’s a lot of fun, which feels a lot more important than whether this guy does.
Yes Harry grew up and got a life and saw just how biased his family is and himself included and decided to fix and learn to be different and a better person. He had to let go of the crap that didn’t understand him anymore because they certainly weren’t going to change. Good riddance to those he had cut from his better life.
That man’s own wife doesn’t even like him anymore, so he probably isn’t much “fun” either. Big loser oaf.
He nailed his assessment of Mike Tindall. This sounds more like he was roasting him, than saying anything bad about Prince Harry. I’m sure we were all more “fun” in our 20’s flying solo at a cousin’s wedding, then after we met someone, grew up and settled down into adult life.
Agreed. He’s clearly very crass but taken with the comments about Tindall and the royals, I think it was just an inappropriate joke.
yeah, I saw the headlines about this and thought what he actually said was going to be a lot worse. I mean its obnoxious, but its clear he was trying to get a laugh from the audience at Harry’s expense.
His comments about Tindall though….yikes. No wonder Tindall has attacked Harry so frequently, he’s trying to kiss up to Charles et al.
These are the very same folks that go to the tabloids and call the paps every time Harry breathes. These are your “sources.”
Best they show themselves and Harry knows who they are.
Well I’m just a middle aged woman sitting on my couch in Canada at the moment reading an article about someone I’ve never heard of but I was also a lot more fun when I was in my 20s and early 30s. People grow up and have responsibilities and their interests change. It’s wild that this whole island really wanted Harry to stay as a stunted teenager forever. This James guy sounds like a jerk and no shock he is friends with Tindall. Maybe he should have considered growing up a bit too then his wife wouldn’t have dumped him.
I mean yeah– he found a woman he loves and everybody is trying to make her life miserable and now his too— sure, hes less fun now… AND its common that when a man is ready to settle down he focuses on his new life, new partner, and what is in his own domain, and not so much what fun he can have with his friends.
How can this now be his fault as well? Fo rbeing normal? And under more pressure than most people who arent in line to the throne? LOL
I met him when he was friends with a bf’s work mates at a club and he was a chauvinist pr*k then and I’m sure he still is. The less he finds someone “fun” the better quality that person becomes in my eyes.
Holy misogynoir batman! The only reason this man benefits from broadcasting his racism and sexism is because like mined racist and sexist people listen and reward his behavior. Meanwhile the slightly less white privileged asshats are complicit through their silence in not condeming and telling this man to stfu and really educate himself on not being a bigot. I hope his future ex wife gets an equitable settlement in their divorce. Toxic masculinity needs to be called out and told off. I’m surprised no one has come to his defense with mental illness being used as a justification for this potato headed looking a-hole
The dude looks like he needs his nose broken a few more times so his outside matches his inside.
Google “James Haskell boat story” to find out what this guy and his mates are really like, it involves degrading acts on a younger club member with a beer bottle, a special cleaning crew having to be called to clean after the party due to human waste,club players pleasuring themselves while all lined up and demands for CCTV to be shut off, despite the boat hire informing the players that it was on as standard safety precaution.
That is horrible. I came up with a list of other things googling “james haskell, scandal”.
This guy is just so sad.