Are the Sussexes having crisis talks about being ‘vendetta-blocked’ from deals?

The Daily Express had another unhinged hit piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is no real surprise. The surprise is that Deadline picked up the story and repeated it without any curiosity about whether the Express’s source was a rancid tabloid editor’s ass. This isn’t the first time one of the Hollywood trade papers has picked up on the “reporting” done by British tabloids, but it’s getting to be a more regular thing and it’s the worst. So, here’s the story: the Sussexes are “worried” that the Windsors have been blocking them from signing big sponsorship deals. Allegedly, WME has been trying to put together some deal but brands are like “no, we’d rather work with Camilla!” Seriously?

The Express can exclusively reveal that parties linked to the Sussex camp have held crisis talks following a succession of failed projects and influential doors being slammed in their face. “There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them,” the source said. “There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family.” Queen Camilla wore Dior Haute Couture to the Palace of Versailles during an official visit to France in September. It was also revealed in November that Meghan had lost out on the opportunity of a lucrative Dior deal to Meg Bellamy who plays a young Kate Middleton in season six of The Crown. “Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand,” the source said. “Harry wore a [Dior] suit to the Coronation and the Sussexes were starting to build up their partnership with the fashion house. “Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family. To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing.” It was announced in April that Meghan Markle had signed a contract with William Morris Endeavor (WME) in a bid to secure lucrative new deals. However, eight months later, there’s still no sign of any new projects and the Sussexes’ reputation remains in ruins. Harry and Meghan’s self-titled Netflix documentary was released last December. Since then, they’ve lost out on a lucrative $20 million Spotify deal with exec Bill Simmons calling them “grifters”. Netflix cancelled the development of Pearl; an animated series created by Meghan and the couple are noticeably struggling in Hollywood. “They [the Sussexes] are thrashing around like a fish out of water,” the source said. “The team doesn’t appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus now is to try and repair the damage done to the Royal Family and hope that link will help them out of the doldrums.”

[From The Daily Express]

Again, it’s really curious that Deadline picked up this story, since it’s clearly in the same vein as all of the other British tabloid stories about how the Sussexes are “desperate” to retain their connection to the left-behind Windsors. This also follows a similar pattern of “royal sources” making up some lie about what Harry and Meghan “want” and then those sources insist that the royals successfully blocked them. It’s actually become clear that the palace has “vendetta blocked” the Sussexes, because the palace is paranoid – the palace has gone out of its way to cry to the Biden administration and beg the Bidens not to do anything with or for the Sussexes. The palace wanted Camilla to get attention for wearing a Dior sack, so they made up a big lie about Meghan’s desperation for a Dior sponsorship.

Now, all that being said, all of us thought that WME would have announced something new with Meghan a lot sooner. We still don’t know what’s going on behind-the-scenes, but I hope it’s big.