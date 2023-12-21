A family friendly party game, a mini chopper and an affordable juicer



From CB: I bought this Shark bagless vacuum almost a month ago and it’s still on sale for 40% off. It’s incredible how much dust and dog hair it picks up every time and it has great suction. I recently replaced my hand soap pumps with these silver and gold clear glass versions to make my bathroom decor look classier than having the default SoftSoap bottles. They both work great and are easy to refill. Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon. It’s probably too late to get Christmas presents but some of these items would be great for the after Christmas season.

A $55 juicer to help your family get healthier in the new year



From CB: This Hamilton Beach juicer is under $55 and would be a great way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your family’s diet in the new year. It’s dishwasher safe and comes with a brush for cleaning the blade. This listing has over 36,700 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say this juicer is easy to clean, makes a lot of juice and holds up over time. “I have been using this every morning to make my fruit and vegetable juice and I must say it is amazing. It is quick it is easy it works really well very easy to clean.” “I LOVE it. It was easy to put together, instructions were clear, and though others explained how “messy” juicing could be (and I did make a little mess, but nothing serious), this juicer is pretty tough to go wrong with.”

A mini chopper and meat grinder for under $23



From CB: This mini food processor by trusted brand Mueller is under $23. It’s said to be great for chopping nuts, mincing meat and making guacamole, hummus and more. It comes in 1.5 and 3 cup sizes. This listing has 3,200 ratings, 4..3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love it and say it has a small footprint and works great. “I love this little thing. I needed a food processor for a few recipes (blending beans for black bean burgers, etc.) and this works perfectly! I didn’t need to spend a ton of money on a full sized processor so I’m SO glad that I found this. It’s nice and small.” “Great mini food processor that has a small footprint. Mostly use for mincing onions and other vegetables. Works really efficiently and takes little time to chop things fine. Also used recently to mince cooked chicken and pork, and again it did the job quickly.”

An easy to learn family friendly game that you’ll want to play every weekend



From CB: Codenames is a party game where two teams work together to unmask “agents” known only by their code names. It’s said to be easy to learn, fun, and great for parties. It’s rated for ages 10 and up. This is one of the most popular board games on Amazon and has a whopping 29,700 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s so much fun that they want to have company over more often. “We’ve had this game so I bought another recently as a secret santa gift. We’ve had so many fun nights playing against other couples or guys vs girls, etc. It’s pretty easy to pick up the rules and fascinating to see how your significant other/ friends’ brains work.” “We love it! Perfect game for a friends night over.”

Golf ball markers with easy to see designs



From CB: Golf ball markers are something I did not know existed until now! They would make a great gift for a golf enthusiast (this set will arrive after Christmas) and look fun to use. You get a set of 10 and they come in a variety of designs, all under $11. These have 2,200 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they work great and that they give them to friends they’re golfing with. “I bought these to keep in my bag and since they were a pack of ten, I am able to give them to people who forget their markers. I highly recommend. They are nice and flat and sturdy.” “Cute idea, they show up well on the green.”

A digital picture frame that’s easy to upload pictures to



From Rosie: My sisters and I got this digital picture frame as a gift for my grandma’s 90th birthday in 2020. Since she couldn’t see everyone as often during the pandemic, we are able to (and still do) upload pictures to it through an app. It’s pretty cool and we ended up getting another one for my parents that Christmas. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 1,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how easy it is to use, as well as the picture quality. “This frame makes for a great gift to family and friends that are far away. You can upload photos and they’ll show up instantly. The picture quality is great! Totally worth the money.” “I love the frame. Easy to set up and the app is easy to use also.” “I got this for my mom for her birthday and she loves it. I can still upload pictures using the app even when I’m in a different state. I uploaded about 200+ pictures and there is still so much room on this thing!”

An affordable primer that makes your skin so smooth



From Rosie: I mentioned this in yesterday’s post about Elf’s affordable dupes, but I had to pick this up in a pinch while I was traveling because I’d forgotten my hydrating primer at home. It’s now a permanent fixture in my travel bag because it’s awesome. It’s made my skin so smooth and for me, worked particularly well with concealer underneath my eyes. It’s pretty affordable at only $10. There are two other types, as well, their acne-fighting primer and a universal glow primer. It has a 4.4 star rating, 44,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Users love how much better it makes their skin look. “Not greasy, very light, does good job as makeup primer and makes skin look better with no makeup too.” “I barely wear make up. Two reasons are: I don’t really know how and I have very sensitive skin. I’ve tried few primers and this one is the only one that won’t irritate my skin.” “I was looking for a good primer for the area around my eyes and this product coupled with the brush works very well. My concealer and eyeshadow look much smoother throughout the day. Recommend.”

Packing Cubes to make packing and traveling easier and more organized



From Rosie: I’m going to be doing some traveling next year and after hearing so much about how life-changing packing cubes can be, I decided to buy a set. I also got them for my mom as a Christmas present. This set of cubes helps you sort and organize your items when you’re packing, which everyone tells me helps you fit more things into your luggage. They come in 13 different colors and right now, there’s a 20% off coupon. They have a 4.7 star rating, more than 11,600 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Travelers who’ve bought them like how much easier packing is with them. “They’re such good quality. They’re perfect for packing a lot of items in a suitcase or duffle bag. These are definitely a travel must have! You’re able to organize your bag and pack so much more!” “I didn’t know just how useful these would be. The variety in sizes work perfectly for all sorts of items including toiletries, shoes, shirts, sweaters etc…Just helps to stay organized and makes packing your luggage a lot easier and faster.”

An insulated tumbler with a handle and a straw lid



From Rosie: I found this 40 oz tumbler while looking for gifts for my MIL, who wanted a new water bottle. It’s stainless steel and looks super practical since it has both a handle and a lid for a straw. It’s also dishwasher safe, cup holder friendly, and can hold hot or cold liquids. I think it would make a great gift. There are 35 different colors to choose from and an option to get it personalized, though personalization would not be a part of Prime’s 2-day shipping. It has a over 18,000 reviews, 4.8 stars and the same score on Review Meta. People love the quality of this tumbler. “This is THE cup!!!! I left this cup in my car in Florida heat for an entire day while I went to the Disney parks, it was about 95° outside and at the end of the day when I returned to my car I took a sip in the water still had ICE IN IT!!!!” “The Simple Modern Tumbler has been an absolute game-changer for me. Its insulation is top-notch, keeping my drinks hot or cold for hours, far outperforming other tumblers I’ve tried. The design is both modern and practical, fitting comfortably in my hand and in car cup holders.” “One of my favorite features is the straw with its silicone seal – it’s incredibly leak-proof, ensuring that not a drop of my beverage escapes unless I want it to.”