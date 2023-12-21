Cameron Diaz: normalize married couples having separate bedrooms



Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married for eight years. They have an almost-four-year-old daughter, Raddix (she’s four in January). Last year, Cameron re-entered the movie biz after taking almost a decade off. Back in 2020, she branched out and launched a zero-sugar, organic grape-based wine label called “Avaline.” In a recent appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast to promote Avaline, Cameron let it slip that her husband, Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, is a snorer, which prompted her to share her ideal living situation: separate bedrooms!

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Cameron said after one ladies admitted that her husband snores. “To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” Cameron explained. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.” She added, “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.” When one of the hosts joked that the revelation might be controversial, Cameron joked that she can’t take it back now. “I’ve already said it,” Cameron said, before clarifying, “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”.

[From Just Jared]

I don’t think this is controversial at all! I think we can all relate to this sentiment at some point or other. I’m also a snorer (I’m actually doing one of those at-home sleep apnea studies in March; I’ve heard they’re awful) and Mr. Rosie sometimes jokes about wanting his own room on the nights where the pink noise app doesn’t drown me out, lol. I say to each their own. There are societal norms that change throughout the times, but there’s no set rules that couples have to adhere to in order to be in a “good” relationship. Relationships are built on love, trust, and mutual respect. If you want to sleep in separate bedrooms and that works for both of you, then sleep in separate bedrooms! Relationships can be as conventional or unconventional as you mutually agree upon. I’m not proposing you go all Will-and-Jada on it, but you and your partner have to do what works best for the two of you.

