Rachel McAdams explains why she’s not doing any ‘Mean Girls’ cameos

This is the first time I’ve realized that Rachel McAdams is doing some kind of low-key Oscar campaign. It’s like pulling teeth though, getting her to hype herself or glad-hand at industry events. She’s simply too Canadian! Rachel’s turn in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has already gotten her an LA Film Critics Award for best supporting performance, and the studio thinks she’s a dark horse for an Oscar nomination for supporting too. That would be her second Oscar nom, if it happens – her first was for Spotlight. Well, they got Rachel to chat with Variety in what will probably be one of the few Oscar campaign interviews she will agree to. Some highlights:
The “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” set was family-friendly: She had her five-month-old daughter and two-year-old son on set. Even her younger sister and make-up artist Kayleen had her two children, two and three months, by her side. “We had a really amazing mom-positive set. Everyone understood me having to send breast milk down the road in a van all day long.”
Mom guilt: But McAdams is susceptible to the looming sense of “mom guilt” that plagues many working parents, despite being “very lucky” to have lots of time with her kids.
Whether Barbara was supposed to be a sexy mom: “We had a lot of conversations about making our film relatable and klutzy at times. I had Judy [Blume] on one hand saying, ‘I think she should be sexy. Why can’t moms be super sexy?’ And on the other hand, Kelly asking me, ‘Do you think you’re a super sexy mom?’ And I was like, ‘No, do you feel like a super sexy mom?’ And she said, ‘No, but we are. We just don’t feel like it.’ It was finding the middle ground where we can be all these things, and there’s honesty in that.”
She doesn’t have a cameo in the new Mean Girls movie: “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”
Why she didn’t reunite with the OG Mean Girls cast for the Walmart commercial: “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”
“I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest” – I get that. It felt like Walmart really pulled out all the stops to get the cast for a commercial and the effort probably wasn’t worth it? And some actors just don’t want to do commercials. I suspect that Rachel isn’t one of the wealthiest actresses out there, but she lives a simple, low-key life and she’s doesn’t need to collect Walmart-commercial paychecks just to make ends meet. It’s interesting that she would have been up for a cameo in the movie though – I wonder why they couldn’t make it work?
It sounds like she WOULD have done the commercial if she knew EVERYONE would have been in it when they offered it…I wonder why they DIDN’T tell her…or why she didn’t pick up the phone to call them to find out…MISSED opportunity ..especially if she’s doing an Oscar campaign…because the commercial does pretty good rotation on tv
Missed opportunity? To be in a Walmart commercial? Yeah, I’m sure she’s losing sleep over that one.
You know the Oscars aren’t the People’s Choice Awards, right?
Maybe she’s covering because she doesn’t like Walmart’s corporate policies, I personally try to avoid shopping there.
Honestly, Rachel is clearly smart…smart enough to cover. I think she dislikes Walmart’s policies and politics: a company that makes money by giving such low pay for its workers that the workers then have to rely on public assistance, which the tax payers cover. In the end, the public indirectly pays for Walmart’s supposedly low prices.
https://www.worldhunger.org/report-walmart-workers-cost-taxpayers-6-2-billion-public-assistance/#:~:text=Walmart's%20low%2Dwage%20workers%20cost,and%20state%2Dlevel%20progressive%20groups.
Unless it’s an unbilled cameo I don’t even see Lindsay listed in imdb for the Mean Girls movie. It sounds like the commercial was brought to her people. But she turned it down, not knowing who was in it. Next time Walmart get your marketing team together and do better.
The new mean girls movie and musical seemed to be more Tina Faye based. The first mean girls movie was an ensemble. Everyone got credit, including Tim meadows. Lol.
This time around its about promoting Tina Faye. Reminds me of sex in the city.
I wouldn’t want to do a Walmart ad featuring Lindsay Lohan either.
awww i’m rooting for Lindsay, she has turned her life around got married and is a Mom now. Who would have guessed 10 years ago Lindsay would have a happy settled family life today. She is doing the right things. Start with a commerical and Netlix movie. Prove yourself trust worthy to studios and you will get hired again. Worked for Drew and RDJ.
Gotta take the opportunity to say that I love Rachel so much in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — She’s so funny and goofy, but also gives the movie real heart. Highly recommend watching if you need some fun and comfort and great musical numbers!
That movie is epic! It’s one of my favorites ever. McAdams is such a great actor, always good in everything.
Ooh this has been on my watch list forever. Thanks for the reminder.
That movie has stuck with me. It’s so cute, fun, and at times laugh out loud funny. If you haven’t watched it, please do! I’m smiling just thinking about it.
Same Dee! Such a enjoyable funny movie, and she really makes it all work.
Also…
PLAY YA-YA DING DONG!
I just watched Red Eye, the movie she did with Cillian Murphy. Loved it!! I love movies where the main scene is on the plane. I don’t think Rachel does commercials, didn’t see her in things like that, so I didn’t surprise about not seeing her.
I just love her. I don’t think she’s worried about not doing a commercial.