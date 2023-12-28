Angelina Jolie stepped out at the NYC Basquiat studio with Zahara & Pax

Angelina Jolie was seen out with some of her kids yesterday in New York. While she hasn’t confirmed it, I believe she’s already found a New York apartment to base herself out of now that she has so much business in New York. Her fashion collective, Atelier Jolie, is based out of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s old studio, plus Jolie is executive producing a Broadway musical (The Outsiders). I assume most or all of her kids are moving to New York with her.
Yesterday, she was seen leaving the Basquiat studio/Atelier Jolie headquarters with Zahara and Pax. I love Pax’s energy around his mom – he’s probably seen his mom’s bodyguards have her back all of his life, so he sort of assumes the same kind of body language. Meanwhile, Zahara was also acting protective of her mom, sort of leading Angelina out of the building. I’ve seen photos of Knox on other sites – he was at the Basquiat studio as well, although we don’t have any photos of him. I wonder if Angelina and the kids spent Christmas in New York?
The New York Times ran a piece this week about the Basquiat studio and the long history of that one building, through Prohibition and New York gangs and artists and more. It’s a great piece. Reportedly, Angelina has leased it for years and she has so many big plans for Atelier Jolie.
PS… Angelina is such a goth princess. I love her coat and trousers here. Look, she got a massive new tote!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York City, NY – Angelina Jolie is spotted leaving Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio with her kids in New York City.
The Manhattan building that once housed the studio and living quarters of the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has found a new tenant. Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie secured 57 Great Jones Street, a two-story structure owned by Andy Warhol for 20 years, for a new creative endeavor platforming underrepresented fashion workers. With 6,600 square feet at her disposal, Jolie is working to create “a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background” by providing resources and support to an international network of tailors through Atelier Jolie.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Angelina Jolie is spotted leaving Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio with her kids in New York City.
The Manhattan building that once housed the studio and living quarters of the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has found a new tenant. Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie secured 57 Great Jones Street, a two-story structure owned by Andy Warhol for 20 years, for a new creative endeavor platforming underrepresented fashion workers. With 6,600 square feet at her disposal, Jolie is working to create “a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background” by providing resources and support to an international network of tailors through Atelier Jolie.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Angelina Jolie is spotted leaving Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former studio with her kids in New York City.
The Manhattan building that once housed the studio and living quarters of the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has found a new tenant. Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie secured 57 Great Jones Street, a two-story structure owned by Andy Warhol for 20 years, for a new creative endeavor platforming underrepresented fashion workers. With 6,600 square feet at her disposal, Jolie is working to create “a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background” by providing resources and support to an international network of tailors through Atelier Jolie.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children Zahara Marley Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie, was seen leaving a store dressed elegantly in a black long-sleeve top, black pants, and a long black coat, complemented by sunglasses. The actress and her crew walked towards their vehicle, showcasing the family’s coordinated and stylish exit.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children Zahara Marley Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie, was seen leaving a store dressed elegantly in a black long-sleeve top, black pants, and a long black coat, complemented by sunglasses. The actress and her crew walked towards their vehicle, showcasing the family’s coordinated and stylish exit.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children Zahara Marley Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie, was seen leaving a store dressed elegantly in a black long-sleeve top, black pants, and a long black coat, complemented by sunglasses. The actress and her crew walked towards their vehicle, showcasing the family’s coordinated and stylish exit.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
My god I love a monstrous tote. NY seems a great fit for her.
Lol what on earth is in that tote. Love how affectionate her kids are with her. Hope the paps aren’t yelling anything gross, she looks serene as ever but the kids look a bit perturbed.
Gosh, Knox looks a lot like her brother! All her kids are just gorgeous.
I have the YSL Icare shopping tote (got it secondhand) which might be the bag she’s carrying. I also like to carry it with the logo turned in towards me bc a giant bag already grabs a lot of attention. I love it and carry it 99% of the time. It holds so much! And mine came with a smaller matching pouch which makes it easy to keep smaller items organized and secured.
I was thinking it looks like the MZ Wallace Metro tote, which i know might be downmarket for a multi-millionaire, but I remember when she popularized the Cuyana totes, which are similar to MZ Wallace in pricing…so maybe?
I thought pax looked like a bodyguard too. But now I feel dirty clicking on news. They are evil Murdoch bs (ombre locks ffs) and over Christmas posted evil, lying screeds about M, which I stumbled on by mistake. I try not to give them clicks. All the kids are wary around paps and for good reason.
Love her style.
The constant swarm of paparazzi is insane. Poor kids. And her kids look so grown and beautiful.
I just love her! I hope the new space goes well. It sounds like she’s got some amazing plans for it.
And as always, I’m so delighted by the relationship her kids seem to have with her and with each other. They all seem like such lovely young people.
I love what Z is wearing.
Are the younger kids still in school? I’ve lost track of their ages.
AJ is doing a great job w/those kids.
Honestly, I’d start living like Dracula if I was her.
Only going out after 1:00AM to keep the paps off her.
I love Angelina Jolie good mother to all her six children. Happy Christmas and happy New Year 🙏❤️
Love Angelina Jolie’s style , her children are all grown up very nice loving family considering the heartache they had to go through and still going through due to Brad Pitt & his ugly PR tactics and legal abuse he’s put this family through. Wishing nothing but the very best for The Jolie Family .
I hope the papratzzi are behaving themselves and not trolling the children by yelling out Pitt related ugly slurs towards them, especially as his PR targets Pax and Zahara in the media . Both kids looked tense.
When will Angelina and her children have peace? When? Unfortunately, these kids have been through a lot.