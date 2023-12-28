Angelina Jolie stepped out at the NYC Basquiat studio with Zahara & Pax

Angelina Jolie was seen out with some of her kids yesterday in New York. While she hasn’t confirmed it, I believe she’s already found a New York apartment to base herself out of now that she has so much business in New York. Her fashion collective, Atelier Jolie, is based out of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s old studio, plus Jolie is executive producing a Broadway musical (The Outsiders). I assume most or all of her kids are moving to New York with her.

Yesterday, she was seen leaving the Basquiat studio/Atelier Jolie headquarters with Zahara and Pax. I love Pax’s energy around his mom – he’s probably seen his mom’s bodyguards have her back all of his life, so he sort of assumes the same kind of body language. Meanwhile, Zahara was also acting protective of her mom, sort of leading Angelina out of the building. I’ve seen photos of Knox on other sites – he was at the Basquiat studio as well, although we don’t have any photos of him. I wonder if Angelina and the kids spent Christmas in New York?

The New York Times ran a piece this week about the Basquiat studio and the long history of that one building, through Prohibition and New York gangs and artists and more. It’s a great piece. Reportedly, Angelina has leased it for years and she has so many big plans for Atelier Jolie.

PS… Angelina is such a goth princess. I love her coat and trousers here. Look, she got a massive new tote!