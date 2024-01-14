Sophie Winkleman: In America, ‘they’re not mildly sour like British people can be’

Sophie Winkleman is an actress and a minor member of the British royal family. She married Lord Frederik Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent and his Nazi wife Princess Michael of Kent. Sophie can go by “Lady Frederick Windsor” if she so chooses, although I think she’s mostly kept her maiden name, which is what she still uses professionally as well. Sophie is currently starring in Belgravia: The Next Chapter, where she plays the Duchess of Rochester. While she came from a well-heeled “middle class” family, she moves around quite comfortably in the aristocratic and royal sets. She covers the February issue of Tatler to promote the show and talk up the royal/aristo set which welcomed her with open arms. Gee, I wonder why those same sets didn’t welcome a Black American actress? Some highlights from this piece:
She has a small role in ‘Wonka’: ‘Timothée [Chalamet] was adorable and it was super-fun to be around all these great actors playing daft cameos.’
Her husband was a huge fan of ‘Peep Show’: The couple met 17 years ago on New Year’s Eve in Soho. ‘We were leaving two different parties and we went for the same taxi. His very first words to me were, “You’re Big Suze, I love you!” I looked back at this ridiculously beautiful face and thought, “Oh God. Hello, everyone. I’m going to be in trouble here.” I don’t want to be a smug wanker, but it was quite Richard Curtis.’
Her background: ‘Dad’s dad was the chairman of something called the Artists for Peace Committee, which I think was Marxist. My family definitely weren’t interested in me marrying into royalty. I think Freddie could probably sense that.’ After two years, Lord Frederick proposed with a diamond engagement ring that had belonged to his grandmother Princess Marina.
They married at Hampton Court Palace. ‘I didn’t know anyone at my wedding. I had my best pals there but basically it was full of faces I’d never seen before. My mother-in-law, Princess Michael of Kent, took full personal charge of it all and did it brilliantly, including what dress I was wearing… I was so determined not to be a bridezilla, I didn’t even work out my hairstyle and I cannot tell you how disgusting it looked. Coming up the aisle, the first thing I said when I saw Freddie was, “I’m so sorry about the hair.” He said, “Yes, what on earth have you done?” That’s pretty much all I can remember about it. My hair and being such a moron. But it was such a beautiful place.’ The Duchess of Kent helped choose the service’s music. ‘She introduced me to Rutter and suggested ‘Soave sia il vento’ from Così Fan Tutte, which is beautiful in the mouths of the little Hampton Court choirboys. And then my friend Bryan sang.’ Bryan? ‘Bryan Adams, I’d met him at a charity thing in the early 2000s. He sang “Heaven” as our first dance, which I love. We went full Magic FM.’
They moved to LA right after the wedding: Soon she was cast as Ashton Kutcher’s character’s girlfriend Zoey in the US sitcom Two and a Half Men. They stayed for seven happy years, living in West Hollywood, with Lord Frederick working at JPMorgan Chase (he’s now based in the company’s London offices). ‘He utterly loved it. He made a whole gang of dear friends who had no clue of anything about him and that was amazing. Not that he would remotely ever say he was anything; he’s very, very modest and a distant cousin of the senior lot, but there was a sort of scene around him in the old days, and he completely left it behind and started from scratch.’
She liked working in America: ‘One of the things I love about America is they want things to succeed, they’re not mildly sour like British people can be. You can go to almost the head of Universal Studios with an idea and they’ll go, “Yeah, like it!” and pay you to write it. Here, it’s such a tiny clique of writers, you can’t really break through.’
She was less enamored with LA’s industry fixation. ‘I found it really comical that someone who had been in some show was genuinely considered a more significant person than another.’ Inevitably, the couple found themselves hanging out with fellow Brits. ‘I did a play with Billy Connolly, Tim Curry, Eric Idle, Jane Leeves – she’s still a great friend. They were all so fabulous.’
She got into a terrible car accident in 2016: She’d won a part in Trust, Danny Boyle’s TV drama about the Getty kidnapping, but while being driven home from set, she suffered a crash that left her trapped in the back seat of the upside-down car. Paramedics cut her out. ‘I was completely lucid throughout. I assumed I was a goner and you just go into a strangely un-romantic mode of thinking, “Right, this is my last few minutes. I’ve got to do something practical.” So I was thinking things like, “Hope my parents stay well to help Freddie take care of the children, hope he meets someone nice…”’
She had broken her foot and three bones in her back. She was touched by the support of the then Prince Charles, whose cook at Clarence House supplied her family with meals twice a day for months. ‘It was lifesaving, having this massive thing twice daily that I didn’t have to worry about,’ Winkleman says. Other royal cousins rallied round. Prince William asked an air ambulance colleague to ‘take good care of her’, while Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited her in hospital. Still, her recuperation was slow and agonising, with Winkleman unable to pick up her children for a year. ‘It was quite sobering. Physio left me in so much pain, it wasn’t working.’ Then she spoke with the Queen at a function. ‘She asked how I was, and she said, “We can’t have that. You have to go in the water.” She told us that when horses had broken backs, they swam, and so she let me use her pool at Buckingham Palace. That’s the reason I got better. It was so typically thoughtful.’
She adores the royal family: She says she’s ‘really good friends with all of them – that’s a really daft thing to say, but behind the camera they’re really fun, clever, kind people. I love Sophie Edinburgh, Sarah Chatto, Zara, the York girls, Tim and Princess Anne, Fergie, all the Kents and Gloucesters. I love Kate and William, but they’re so busy and don’t live in London, so I don’t see them much.’ The King, she continues, ‘is a very dear friend. I spend a bit of time with him. You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4am to write letters. He cares about so many things and he comes up with brilliant solutions.’
She hates smartphones: ‘I’m the biggest bore about smartphones. I want to get a revolution together to say let’s get every parent in England to not give out a smartphone to children. If we all did it, then no one would be missing out.’ She walks the talk, eschewing all social media, although she admits at times it would have benefited her career. ‘I’m not saying it in any kind of holier-than-thou way but people have become so self-obsessed it’s sad.’
She has republican friends: ‘I have so many republican friends. Luckily we can have spirited conversations where I say, “Fine, but what would you replace the Royal Family with?” Because I’ve seen what endless good they do.’
This feels accurate: “One of the things I love about America is they want things to succeed, they’re not mildly sour like British people can be.” It’s presented as “Americans are more optimistic and positive” but really, I think it probably says more about the British character. As for what she says about the royals… that was her experience and so be it. They accepted her and helped her out. Once again, it says more about the royals that they didn’t behave the same way when another actress joined their ranks. I hate this too: “but what would you replace the Royal Family with?” The answer is pretty simple, right? In a democracy, you elect people to represent you. Also: her wedding story is insane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Tatler.
‘I found it really comical that someone who had been in some show was genuinely considered a more significant person than another.’ But she doesn’t find it comical that somebody is considered more significant simply for being shot out of the correct birth canal in a certain order?
LOL.
Exactly, Equality. The royal sycophants have no idea how absurd they sound to most people.
@brassyrebel, and camzilla???, not a royal in her pea brain??? Rather telling of who and what she actually does know 🤣🤣
The line about anyone going to Universal Studios and having their ideas produced is so out of touch lol
That’s not how it works, in the USA and the UK. You’re either in certain social circles (like the one she’s in) or you can knock on many doors you like, you will always get only rejections.
Or you get a lot of people saying yes to your face, but nothing ever happens & your project actually never goes forward. But they like it! Oh, yes, it’s really good! Let’s take some meetings!
AlpineWitch & BeanieBean—exactly. Yet another royal-adjacent speaking from endless oblivious privilege…🤮🤮
Lol yep. None of these people are bright or self-aware.
So she let her MIL do plan her entire wedding and joked and talked down about herself. Of course the class above her loves her! She’s British and clearly knows how the game is played. An American, black, white, or brown, would never. BUT a white American might be forgiven, depending on how xenophobic the Royals are.
Her MIL who wears blackamoor brooches and her FIL with Russian connections.
Oh, she knows how to suck up, all right. She breaks her back & were it not for Charles having his chef send food twice a day, her family would have starved, really? One less thing SHE had to worry about? Freddie couldn’t come up with a solution? And nobody but the Queen thought to tell her swimming was good for someone with back problems (i.e., recovering from a broken back)? And she had no access to a pool? None at all, until the TQ offered the one at Buckingham Palace? Get outa here!
She has her marching orders. Make them sound like a caring family. I would find her little anecdotes more believable if they didn’t seem lifted from SPARE. Lol Charles working until 4am, his chief sending meals, etc.
But she remembers to gush and seems suitably gratified and honored to be allowed to marry her vampiric looking husband so I’m sure they’re only a little condescending to her face.
She sounds like a lovely albeit very privileged person and I appreciate how much she dished here.
But can I be mean for a moment and say- is THAT the “ridiculously beautiful face” of her husband/ love at first sight meet-cute!? Windsor genes are stroooong.
The British press just focused on how much she loves the Royal Family and that they accepted her. But the rest of the interview is just bonkers. She posed no threat to the senior royals so it was easier for them to be nice to her. William and Kate seem like afterthought in her list of most loved royals. My guess is she threw their names in to protect herself from criticism.
Yeah, that stood out. It’s like the whole family interacts. But only sometimes with the Wales bc they’re so busy. Which please. They’re not as busy as someone doing a 9-5. Not sure if the move to Windsor has much to do with since I don’t think everyone else is in London either.
I really want to see a picture of this wedding hairdo. Imagine letting Princess Michael select your wedding dress?!? She’s lucky she wasn’t wearing the notorious Blackmore brooch on her tiara.
Here’s some photos from Hello!: https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/2019051472994/lord-frederick-windsor-sophie-winkleman-royal-wedding/
“I’ve seen what endless good they do.” Examples, please.
A swimming pool in Buckingham palace. Money to settle a case against human trafficking. So much good, so much.
Soooo much good….but with the taxpayers money.
She namedrops more than Tahani from the good place.
Glad someone also saw this. She is such a pick me … I swear every sentence was a name drop 🤭🤭
Yes, but nobody in the US figured out that she was “royal”.
Getting the feeling that nobody likes the wails!
She certainly knows which side her bread is buttered on, doesn’t she?
I could not care less about her or her opinions.
She was nothing special on 2 and a 1/2 men. And the play she’s talking about w/Tim Curry, Eric Idle, etc. anyone could have done that part.
How anyone can be involved w/Princess Michael of Kent, who has been a witch for decades, is beyond me.
How much $$ is her Hubby worth? Good grief.
The good the BRF do? They are Billionaires in personal wealth, I’d like to see some receipts.
Omg can you imagine seeing THAT guy and thinking 😍
The way she just let her mother-in-law plan the whole wedding. Could be interpreted a few ways. It’s possible the Princess Michael of Kent lady is so unpleasant it was easier to just let her do whatever than discuss and plan together. Or Sophie was just really set on not making waves and didn’t care.
I’m assuming it’s because she wast of the right “class” so she thinks that there are a million things she wouldn’t know to do that would mark her as middle class.
Plus if your mil is a raging monster and this would appease her and make the next decades of your life infinitely easier AND allow for your acceptance into your husband’s circles…. It’s just one day. It would be worth it.
Although to most – neither of these things would be allowed to be an issue at all. If your mil treats you like shit – husband needs to end that shit or you need to bounce. If his friends won’t accept you – then he and you need new friends.
Or simply she didn’t care about the wedding, it’s all about 🤑
“they’re really fun, clever, kind people.” Who exactly is she talking about? As far as I can tell, can’t be the RF as they appear to be the exact opposite.
She sounds so fake. Her mother in law planning her wedding from beginning to end and her not giving any input is a most depressing antidote. How does one not have a single say about their wedding day? All in an attempt to fit in? That’s disturbing that one has to fold themselves up in order to placate some nasty old lady? Gross.
Or simply she was all for the money and didn’t care at all about her own wedding…
So I googled him and there appear to be “modeling” pictures of him back in the day. Um, ok – not my cup of tea, but maybe it’s a British thing?
“what would you replace them with?”
Why do they need to be replaced? The UK has elected officials that run their government. The royal family are just figureheads, they don’t run the government.
As for “all the good they do” they are exceptionally wealthy and any “philanthropic” work they do is government funded. If they actually do any good with their status and/or wealth (and that’s a big if), they could continue to “live the life of service” they claim as royalty but do it as private individuals
Pottymouth pup, you are 500% correct!
Replace them with? They are a tourist attraction. The BRF has no say in how the say Govt is run. They do not have any power.
The senior royals are Billionaires in private wealth and property.
Their only “worth” is if they stay in The Firm, lots of staff have jobs. Cleaners, drivers, stylists, PAs, PR teams, lots of people make a living keeping up their lifestyle and properties.
They could still provide jobs, donate to charities, do tons of good works all by using their own money.
Do people not understand how much $1Billion dollars is?
So weird. She’s spent a bit of time with Charles and knows his nap schedule.
Very weird. Charles is too busy to see his second son on a rare visit to London, but he has time to spend with a cousin’s daughter-in-law? In what world is that normal? Even for a royal?
I don’t this happens even in the royal world. I think she met Charles a few times at some event or other and the rest she heard from others.
Lack of sleep, stress. His father can no longer grift of Putin, so dear Freddy has to earn his way these days; and from the look of things, if he had to rely on his wife’s acting talent, they would starve to death.
What a bunch of self-aggrandizing, sycophantic drivel. She sounds insufferable.
I have a hard tough keeping my mouth shut IRL. I do not have the butt kissing to get ahead gene at all. This causes me to not get financially ahead. Her life style sounds exhausting or she has convinced herself that the “Upper Class” really are her betters and she’ll do everything to keep her “status”. How sad and awful.
@JaneS: a friend & I have discussed this very thing! Somewhere along the line neither one of us learned how to schmooze & advance at work! Ah, well, just know you’re not alone!
The thing with the Us vs UK is that i dont think it’s that Americans are optimistic or positive it’s more that we are entrepreneurial and it’s emphasized and fantasized about so much here. I remember reading an article a few years ago about how entrepreneurs felt that the UK was too conservative when it comes to making new business strides and that it was pushing entrepreneurs out who felt more energized in the US. The other thing about America is that we are very obsessed with the idea of working hard to achieve your ‘American Dream’ and this even extends to our elite who many times try to dismiss their nepotism and claim they did everything on their own and I’ve found from watching the saga around Harry and Meghan that the UK seems to be the opposite. Even when Meghan was living there there were so many snide comments in the tabloids, in magazines like Tatler, and on tv about Meghan’s (slightly upper) middle class upbringing and the fact that she actually worked for a living before meeting her Prince(and of course there were also racist articles claiming her mom lived in a gang infested area) and that snottiness went to the roof when H&M said they wanted to be financially independent because omg royals who actually want to work and pay their own way??? The horror!!
This explains why so much was put into making the Middletons look like successes so it could be claimed that Kate came from money and while Sophie might think the aristos accept her: if they were still so snotty towards Kate for years I very highly doubt they dont say crap about her too but maybe like Kate she just accepts it with a smile and makes them feel like she’s oh so grateful to be allowed in their presence and be their kicking bag. I was so glad when Meghan embraced talking about the jobs she had starting from high school in the Oprah interview: she won’t let those posh a-holes make her ashamed of who she is and where she came from and i love her for that.
She’s really good friends with “all of them”. ALL of them. I guess to give her credit, she’s one of the few in the BRF circles who can contribute to an interview and NOT mention the Sussex family. Silently highlighting by omission: Princes Michael undoubtedly would be proud.
It seems even the late Queen did something practical to actually help this woman recover except William who “told” the ambulance driver to take good care of her, thus expending no effort at all. Seems Sophie is on a campaign to keep up her royal-adjacent status.
Could not find a single writing or production credit for her in the US. No idea what she’s talking about going to studio heads with ideas. The only writing credit she is given on Wikipedia is something for the Spectator called “The Uncomplaining Bravery of the Senior Royals”. She is apparently a hard-working suck-up. She liked it so much in the US that she had to hang out with fellow Brits because they recognized her and her 50 something in the line of succession husband’s importance. She must be the latest PR for the RF in trying to prove they aren’t snooty toward actresses. Do they not realize they are circling the drain in clearly showing that the beef against Meghan was the obvious?