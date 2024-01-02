Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper imbibed on New Year’s Eve live again

One of my favorite things about New Year’s Eve is watching Anderson Cooper get drunk and overly giggly on CNN. There’s also been some wild Don Lemon moments throughout the years, too. Last year, after the CNN crew had a particularly spirited time ringing in 2022 (Andy Cohen’s “sayonara, sucka” rant towards former Mayor Bill di Blasio, Lemon and Dulcé Sloan’s “No more broke d–k” convo, etc.), the network put the kibosh on the booze. On social media, viewers made it pretty clear that we do not tune into CNN on New Year’s Eve just to watch Anderson and Andy do pickle juice shots. The giggles and innuendos just were not the same. Someone at CNN must have paid attention to the comments because the tequila shots were back this year.
The booze is back on the televised New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. After taking a forced alcohol break during televised festivities last year, the hosting duo got right into the drinking early during the broadcast for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” above New York City’s Times Square.
“It’s the top of the hour and we’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years at the top of the hour we typically have a toast,” seven-time host Cohen said, adding, “I’m hearing from a lot of people asking, ‘Does Daddy get his juice?'”
They vowed to take a shot at the top of each hour of the CNN broadcast.
In November 2022, then CEO Chris Licht announced that CNN would be cutting back on the New Year’s Eve drinking that has become a staple of Anderson and Cohen’s annual broadcast. Cohen eventually agreed that he and Cooper would drink non-alcoholic beverages like pickle juice on the air during New Year’s Eve 2022.
“So we should talk about the elephant in the room,” Cohen quipped last year in a clip shared on social media of CNN’s broadcast. “We can’t drink, alright! We can’t drink. But it’s fine. It’s totally cool.”
But that dry era has ended. In the second hour of Sunday’s broadcast, Cooper’s face was less dramatic after his tequila shot. “I think it’s getting easier,” said Cohen.
“Why do people do this?” Cooper asked.
I know that watching people get drunk is not everyone’s cup of tea. I think for me, part of the fun is that Anderson is known as a straight-laced, serious news reporter the other 364 days of the year. Watching him let loose, show his disgust at the taste of tequila, and giggle at silly things is endearing, especially since I’ve spent the last decade having boring NYE’s at home. While I can’t say the same for some of his co-hosts over the years, he never takes it too far and just strikes a delightful balance of being slightly inebriated to the point where everything seems silly but never does or says something out-of-control.
Some of the things we laughed at from this year’s show were Anderson absolutely losing it and laughing uncontrollably at John Mayer at the cat cafe, Andy reading the viewer shoutouts, and, my personal favorite bit, them talking with the ghost of Jacob Astor IV. I don’t know if it was the late hour or the champagne toast at midnight, but Mr. Rosie and I laughed so hard at that bit. But I think the most relatable part of the entire evening was around 12:15 a.m. ET, when Anderson was clearly ready to leave the party, chug a liquid IV, and go to bed while Andy kept dragging their goodbyes out by bringing up something else.
I love giggly Anderson but he gave a great, moving speech about those who are alone this new years or just feeling lonely. That they’re in this together. And he talked of grief as well. Of being a child in nyc and watching the ball drop on tv with his dad in the hospital and knowing the new year was going to bring bad news. It was so touching.
I don’t like watching people getting drunk. Substance abuse is not a joke. Especially when you commit your life to sobriety.
Cohen gives me the icks.
And I think both of them are spineless b***hes for the way they treated Kathy griffin – who had her career dismantled by the maga cult.
And she and Anderson were fun to watch on nye.
But mostly/ cohen gives me the icks.
Totally agree Ariel, NYE hasn’t been the same since they got rid of Kathy Griffin. She could get over the top, but she was 100 times funnier than Andy Cohen.
I too get the ick from Andy cohen. To me, he’s a misogynistic grifter.
Same here. Cannot stand Andy C and I lost respect for Anderson when I saw how buddy buddy he was with Andy. Andy gives me the creeps.
Totally agree.
She richly deserves an apology from a lot of people.
It’s hard to witness yashir ali making his comeback & being retweeted/promoted too, after his grifting of Kathy.
Let’s hope she has a cleansing of horrible men from her life this year.
They were both kind of obnoxious and disgusting. I don’t understand how a major network, or really any company, is ok with the hosts of a major event purposefully getting drunk on air and acting like sloppy teenagers. Wealthy white guys showing their true selves, I guess. Especially with everything going on in the world right now, I was cringing.
Oddly, I feel the same way about the British/Canadian/Australian bake off shows.
I used to enjoy them, but over the years the sheer waste of food (on all the food shows but I only really watched the bake offs) is deeply upsetting.
Sure they all eat & taste along with the crews but the bakes gone bad? Just tossed out
But I guess it gives pleasure to some in dark times, so they keep making them, just like the nye shows. 🤷♀️
I tuned into their broadcast one year and thought it was so dumb. I like Anderson Cooper, but yeah, Cohen seems mean and gross.
I enjoyed them, I find them funny. I’m a big fan of Anderson Cooper and seeing him giggle was heart warming. His speech made me shed a tear