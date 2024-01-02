Gypsy Rose Blanchard is out of prison, has a docuseries and book: ‘I’m finally free’

Last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released on parole after serving eight years in prison for her role in her mother, Dee Dee’s, murder. If you aren’t familiar with the story, Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome. At the time of her murder, Dee Dee had convinced everyone that a then-24-year-old Gypsy was a terminally ill teenager with the mind of a seven-year-old who suffered from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other fake diagnoses that she used to defraud people and charities. She was able to get away with it by constantly changing doctors, moving across state lines, and using Hurricane Katrina to explain away missing medical records. In 2015, Gypsy convinced a boyfriend to stab her mother. She pleaded guilty to second degree murder and, in 2016, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend received a life sentence. There’s a lot more details that you can read about here.
After Gypsy was released on December 28, she took to Instagram and TikTok to announce her freedom. In a series of posts, she released selfies and other images of her homecoming. Gypsy, who got married in 2022, also posted a video thanking people for their support and giving an update about what’s coming up next for her. The Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gyspy Rose Blanchard premieres on Friday, January 5. On January 9th, an ebook, titled, “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom,” will drop.
“Hey everyone, this is Gypsy. I’m finally free,” the 32-year-old said in a video posted to TikTok and her official Instagram on Sunday. “I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media, everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that.”
She’s outside in the video, wearing a New Orleans Saints NFL Jersey, her brown hair down and makeup on her face.
“It’s nice to be home. I’m back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside and I’ve got a lot of great things happening really soon,” Blanchard continued. She’s been active on social media since her release, posting selfies and images from her homecoming celebration to her platforms, but Sunday marked the first time she spoke to the public in a video.
Blanchard told her followers about her upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which begins on Jan. 5. She also mentioned her upcoming book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which she said she’s “super proud of.”
“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened, it’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned and experienced in the last 8.5 years,” she said. “Again, just thank you guys for all the support, and keep watching. Okay, bye,” a smiling Blanchard concluded the video.
I haven’t watched any of the interviews, documentaries or series about the Blanchard case – I mainly read about it – and don’t really plan on reading her book or watching the Lifetime series. I’ll skim through articles about them, though, to see if I find anything of interest. I hope she doesn’t fall into a trap where she feels like her only option is to monetize what happened to her and it prevents her from moving forward. Her entire story is just so disturbing from start to finish. I cannot imagine what Gypsy has been through as a victim of emotional, medical, and physical abuse. I think all of the grown-ups in her life failed her. There were doctors with suspicions that never raised alarm bells. I also think on some level they failed Dee Dee, too, because that woman was an abusive monster who needed some serious help and to be held accountable via prison. I honestly hope that Gypsy received top-notch therapy in prison and put in the work to fully heal. I also hope that she has a great support system now and a good mental health plan in place.
I feel a little nervous about all the media attention she is getting. I just feel like it could all go downhill fast for anyone, let alone someone as sheltered and traumatised as Gypsy.
Agree. I feel nervous for her. The attention she’s receiving right now would be overwhelming for anyone, much less someone who’s been through what she’s experienced. I wish her well.
Same. TMZ especially is trying to make her a thing. They were even pushing for her to meet Taylor Swift. It’s making me EXTREMELY uncomfortable.
Same. I also can’t not think about her ex who got a life sentence, won’t get book deals, interviews, or you know, parole for helping her getting out of an absolutely terrible situation.
I assume she’s received fairly comprehensive medical and mental health treatment the last 8 years. Her experiences were so brutal and horrific I can’t imagine her only plans revolve around speaking to her past. It wouldn’t be sustainable for her, I’m sure she’s considered that.
She has served her time now so I hope she can find a fulfilling path for herself, as someone who likely never considered a future for much of her young life.
I really hope so. Perhaps prison provided her with enough structure to start to work out how to live independently while not being left completely to her own devices.
I can understand the drive to monetise her experience and hope this is a stepping stone for her to get on and live her own life rather then being tied to her past.
She was in an American prison. I can assure you she did not receive comprehensive or even superficial mental health treatment. Incarcerated individuals may be offered group therapy sessions but they are voluntary and often run by other inmates. She is not prepared for the media circus and without a strong network of people to guide and support her, she is vulnerable to exploitation. I hope somebody out there can help her before it’s too late. She’s suffered enough already.
I was thinking the same thing – there is no way she received “top notch” mental health treatment in prison.
What a terrible and tragic situation all around.
From what I recall there were a few drs who tried to report Dee Dee but either were told that the family was beyond reproach and if they kept at it it would be their career. She had so many people fooled at so many levels.
I can’t believe she was convicted, and the boyfriend should not have gotten life in prison. She was too sheltered to just leave on her own, and her mom may have been able to prevent it. That young man very likely saved Gypsy’s life. Although he would have to serve some time, you can’t just run around stabbing people.
Yes she had a horrible life with her mother that is extremely clear. I am however tired already of hearing about her and her wanting to do this and meet so and so. Yes she did her time but the boyfriend she had help her is in for life. It’s a tragic story. She got married in prison and I don’t know it seems this guy wants to monetize her life. She needs continuing counseling.