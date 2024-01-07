King Charles will ‘force’ Prince Andrew to pay for his security & renovations

Last week, as Prince Andrew’s name appeared all over the newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files, the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes spoke to some of Prince Andrew and King Charles’s “friends” about what would happen now. Would the institution keep trying to take things away from Andrew? Does Charles actually “support” Andrew to this day? Well, according to sources close to Andrew, his loyalty to the crown is not in question and Andrew likely briefed Charles and palace officials about what the Epstein files would contain so there would be no surprises. One friend said that Charles “doesn’t really have a choice” in supporting Andrew because “it would look much worse to suddenly ditch him all over again.” Still, one unnamed courtier noted, “This is not good day for them, and you have to wonder whether the policy of bringing Andrew back into the fold was the right one. Charles would be better off today if he had cut him loose.” It’s also being said that Andrew isn’t worried about a further fall from grace because “he will still be a prized guest at some of the best shoots in the country.”
All of this has the whiff of kabuki theater – the palace was clearly prepared for Andrew’s name to appear all over the Epstein files and they hoped to minimize it quickly and take away one more thing from Andrew and then carry on as usual. The one thing is Royal Lodge, Andrew’s 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate. Once Charles removes Andrew from Royal Lodge, they’ll all just carry on as usual. Apparently, Charles has a plan for evicting Andrew:
The Duke of York is set to be forced to fund future security operations at his Windsor home, The Telegraph can reveal. The King is preparing to withdraw the private funding he ploughs into the security operation at Royal Lodge, The Telegraph understands. To avoid being forced out of the 30-room property, Prince Andrew will need to conjure up the small fortune required to maintain security and upkeep. He has no discernible income, and the house is in need of extensive repairs.
The release of the documents revived questions about the Duke’s royal status. His determination to remain at Royal Lodge, which he shares with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, has proved a bone of contention in recent months. Attempts to relocate him to Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor property that until recently belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have so far proved unsuccessful.
The Duke’s lease gives him the right to live in the property until 2078, but the contract includes a clause that he must maintain it to an appropriate standard. One source said he would not be evicted “so long as he can fulfill his contractual obligations”.
Becky English at the Mail got the same palace briefing, that Charles has a plan to evict Andrew by forcing him to pay for renovations and security. Keep in mind, for years now, the monarch has covered Andrew’s security costs privately. First QEII and now Charles, Andrew’s extensive security bill has been covered without question. Now, according to English, Charles wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge by the end of 2024 and the king’s offer to “give” Frogmore Cottage to Andrew free of charge still stands.
Following the latest revelations over Andrew’s links with Epstein, multiple sources indicated to the Mail yesterday that the King was poised to take decisive action with regards to his brother. One insider told the Mail: ‘The fact that his name appears on the [Epstein] list will be no surprise to anyone, least of all His Majesty. But it will underline the need for him to maintain his [Andrew’s] ‘retired royal’ status. No matter how much he wants to come back, this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to.’
First and foremost that means no return to royal duties, despite recent speculation of a thaw in the prince’s exiled status. Another source with understanding of the palace’s position on the matter says Charles has ‘long been firm on his thinking’ over this, even before he became King.
They added: ‘The duke was always very good at getting round their mother, the late Queen. Pressuring her quietly to support him. He was her achilles’ heel and she absolutely put her head in the sand over anything to do with him. The King loves his brother and hates confrontation but has had to make a ‘business’ decision.’
There are no plans to strip Andrew of his HRH title, his dukedom – given to him as a wedding present by his mother – nor other honours such as the Order of the Garter.
Charles’s offer of Frogmore Cottage, the five-bedroom home once lived in by Harry and Meghan, is still on the table. As well as being smaller, more manageable and having the benefit of being recently renovated, it is also closer to Windsor Castle’s ‘ring of steel’, meaning the cost of protecting Andrew would be significantly lower.
Frogmore has “the benefit of being recently renovated” you say? Wow, that made me sick to my stomach. Harry and Meghan spent their own money renovating Frogmore, believing that it would be their family home for years to come, only to get evicted within months of QEII’s death. And now their home is being given away to a degenerate rapist. Anyway, all of this is a such a big snooze. One of two things will happen: one, the Windsors will make a lot of noise about evicting Andrew and then quietly forget about it in a few months or two, Charles will finally manage to evict Andrew and he’ll genuinely be happier at Frogmore, living free of charge.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Practically speaking, does he have enough cash to be self sufficient? Must have been a huge inheritance.
he burned through his trust fund years ago. one of the reasons (aside from noncing) he hung out with Epstein…his board and lodging was free.
Big f ing deal. So they move him to Frogmore Cottage. Chuckles will find a way to continue to pay for the pedo. The pedo knows where all the skeletons are in the closets so the least that will happen to him is he will have to move to a smaller place.
So his plan is to let Andrew live in FC rent free? He couldn’t let H&M stay there paying rent because not “working” royals, but Andrew can? And, if he agrees to move to FC does that mean KC will continue paying his security? I hope Andrew digs in his heels and sublets RL. Or writes a book to pay for the expenses. Fergie could help him.
I guess William wants frogmore. Ferg ie may not get to stay at frogmore because she had a whole wing to herself at royal lodge. Andrew may not want to live with her in close proximity.
Correction I guess William wants royal lodge
Further correction, William wants Royal Lodge AND a built-in excuse to spend a shit ton of tax payer money remodeling the entire place.
The one valid point raised here is that Charles would have been a lot better off had he not started to welcome Andrew back so publicly. So now in order to be seen punishing Andrew he has to take back things like the Christmas walk etc. or maybe he’s just figuring in a year everyone will have forgotten?
I don’t think he’s going to evict him from royal lodge though. I just think they’re going to talk about it as a potential threat so it seems like Charles is considering punishing Andrew but it won’t actually happen.
Charles supposedly knew what was going to come out though. I wonder if letting him do the come-back was a trial balloon to see how the public would react or if it was so that he could later take something away from Andrew by not letting him do any public events any more.
See my comment below, Equality. We’re on the same page.
They won’t let Andrew go off on his own because he knows too much and if he’s desperate for money there is a lot of damaging info he can sell.
All the projection about what Harry could reveal is doubly more damaging from Andrew.
If nothing else, and if he had literally any intelligence, the warning bells would be sounding for Andrew (and everyone else) to get their affairs in order under this semi-reasonable monarch because they’re in trouble when William comes up. And I’ll bet anything Andrew is holding over Charles holds a lot less water for William.
William is not going to change anything Charles did it doing right now.
These people have the same advisers. Also, Andrew has compromising information that William doesn’t want to be known. The Firm is run the courtiers and the King will do what he is told.
William has been protected from scrutiny far more than Charles ever was.
Aristos and royals are all degenerates. For them sexual abuse is common and accepted as normal. They think they’re sophisticated and the rest of us including their victims are rube commoners. Anyone who continues to support this is complicit. Eat that, salty islanders.
I’m laughing bitterly at “sophisticated”, because that very often plays into their grooming tactics. It’s what the 33-year-old guy I was involved with at 17 told me, and as I know other girls who had similar experiences, I’m betting Epstein and Ghislaine convinced their victims, too. It’s very effective twice over: first, it makes you feel special and thus you’re easier to manipulate. Then, after they cast you aside and you start to realize how f–ked up it was, you still have that nagging voice in your head telling you that maybe 16 or 17 really IS old enough to know better, so it’s partly your own fault and you have no right to complain.
I agree. KC was very close to his godfather, Louis Mountbatten, who was a pedophile and rapist. I think Charles is only worried about the optics with Andrew, not his actions. The aristocracy feel they are above the law. This is also why in part they are so angry at Harry—he holds them accountable for their actions and holds a mirror up to that world.
Is Royal Lodge not on Windsor Park grounds? If so does it really need its own security? As for funding, I can’t believe that QE2 did not leave any money to her favourite son. Like this family has money squirreled away everywhere. Anyways I’ll believe it when I see it. None of this information is new and they still let Andrew back into the fold.
Royal lodge is kind of across the street from the start of the long walk leading up to the castle grounds proper. A bit out in the open (compared to a fortified castle). Probably more difficult to secure.
She may well have. But once she is gone, who is to say Charles will honor her wishes. He obviously did NOT in regard to security for Harry, Meghan and family. He also ignored her “gift” of Frogmore to them.
I wouldn’t be surprised at anything he has done, including confiscating Andrew’s inheritance from the Queen. I don’t know how inheritance laws work in the UK, but it doesn’t matter because both DogShit Dad and Incandescent tthink they are above the law.
Remember, none of these so-called ‘palace talking back’ or ‘cleaning up’ nonsense comes directly from the monarch/ palace. As with ány ‘British royal scandal/controversy’, they never respond with an official statement. The UK royals don’t want, like or feal the need to accountability in any shape or form, and the British people and the government are ok with that. They rather read the contradicting tabloid/right-wing media’s hyperbolic pr crap that never comes to affect.
In what country (with a monarchy) does this form of arrogancy and not answering for nothing – by a tax-funded entity – ever happen?
Guess we’ll see. I have a hard time believing Andrew will end up actually leaving Royal Lodge. And I have a hard time believing Andrew would be happier at Frogmore Cottage. Wouldn’t he consider it beneath him? And don’t get me started that he’s offering this free of charge to Andrew after kicking out the Sussexes. Charles is a pos.
Making Andrew pay for renovations and his security will only push him to finding another dodgy person to pay his bills. Does Charles really want the possibility of an Epstein 2.0 or similar?
I’ve been long saying that this is part of the conundrum surrounding Andrew, if the family cut him off financially he has lots of old, wealthy and very dodgy friends willing to “loan” him funds and we all know how that’s gone over in the past. I believe that Charles will continue to take care of Andrew but wonder how this will play out once William’s king? Although by then Andrew will be a very old man and perhaps, less visible.
Exactly this. KC will need to keep Andrew close and well fed because there’s no telling what he’ll do if he’s not.
I will believe that Andrew faces real consequences for his behaviour on the day it happens. I do think however that the support he has received from Charles and the RF ensures that the damage to their credibility has already been done.
In October 2022 the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse published their report, which had been commissioned by the UK Government a few years earlier. It examined the extent to which our state institutions have historically failed in their duty of care to protect children from sexual abuse, and made several recommendations about how these matters should be handled going forward.
One would hope that wider positive cultural change would come about on the back of such a far reaching document. Such change is going to be hard to achieve however, given that our Head of State, who ultimately presides over these institutions, is seen to publicly support his brother in the face of his having been accused of serious offences involving underage and trafficked girls and women. As a direct result of this, some members of the public – especially diehard monarchists who believe the RF can do no wrong – support Andrew too and dismiss the victims’ accusations.
In the context of this report, the refusal of the Met Police to investigate Andrew also looks all the worse.
By the way, Buckingham Palace have failed to retract or qualify their earlier statement in which they ’emphatically denied’ that Andrew was guilty of any wrong doing. In response to the latest controversy over the published papers they have stated that as Andrew is no longer a working royal that they do not comment on him.
However, the Christmas Sandringham service was recorded in the Court Circular. So by attending this and the walkabout, Andrew was performing a public engagement. In the light of this, BP’s latest statement looks disingenuous at best; or rather, a pathetic cop out.
Not that it will happen, but evicting the perv from RL which is nothing but a money pit anyway doesn’t sound like being exiled to Elba. Especially considering that Frogmore is easier to maintain. I wonder if this wasn’t Andrew’s plan from the get go. He would hang onto RL waiting for the next shoe to drop so there was one more “big thing” they could threaten to take from him. Pervy as he is, he’s played this smarter than Charles who is always in reactive mode.
Harry got the duke title as a gift from his grandmother. The article talks about Andrew not losing the duke title because it was a gift from his mother. So harry and Meghan should keep their titles. Yet the tabs still go on about Charles taking away the sussexes, titles
The royals have zero interest in taking anyone’s titles away because it’s a slippery slope for the entire aristocracy, and the House of Lords would be reluctant to pass such a huge precedent.
All this is performatve. Andrew is going nowhere and Charles is not going to evict him or cut him off financially. The Palace is just waiting for this mess to blow over.
Like they have for a 1000 years. Why should they change, this attitude has worked for centuries, and the masses seem to be okay with it.
It is time for Fergie to sell access again to get money or sell more books. I think Fergie is as weird in other ways as her husband, looking for funds.
Interesting he will be allowed to pay for his security while PH still fights for that right in court. Horrible family.
Security provision should be decided purely on the extent to which an individual is at risk – even one as obnoxious as Andrew – so such a decision of should follow police assessment of the risks to the individual. If Andrew is deemed to be at risk then even he should indeed receive protection. However, the same should of course apply to Harry and his family to whom credible risks were identified; the perception of risk should be the only criterion.
However, it is the RF who appear to pervert this and treat security as a status symbol, to be granted (to Andrew) or withheld as a ‘punishment’ (from Harry and his family including small children) at their whim.
I really don’t see what else Charles can do with Andrew, if he won’t be investigated by the police. Whether Andrew’s at RL or Frogmore Cottage, he’s pretty much under house arrest. Whether he pays for upkeep and security or Charles does, somebody has to pay for it. I suppose the one thing Charles can do is limit Andrew’s ability to have a social life outside of Wndsor – like putting his royal stamp of disapproval on any invitations to shooting parties, etc.
I’m astounded that the palace thinks the public wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge as punishment for being Epstein’s stooge and special sex abuser. William definitely wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge and thus is using the Epstein dirt to get his paws on a prized Windsor home. But shifting Andrew from one private royal residence to another? Big whip. And the security stuff is all behind the scenes…can any of us get into Windsor where all these homes are situated anyway? This is all blustering and Andrew/Epstein will stop being in the headlines by next weekend. CRex will just have to do a better job of hiding Andrew this year so the peasants forget about him again.
“the house is in need of extensive repairs” They keep saying this, I don’t believe it.
They think if they repeat it often enough it will become fact.
Does anyone really think the rain is leaking through the roof?
No, they “need” to have an excuse to spend money on another fancy remodel, just like the Wales needed to re-do the kitchen that THE KITCHEN REMODEL COMPANY OWNER PEOPLE WHO WERE LIVING IN IT had just finished remodeling.
I feel like lines like this are just setting the groundwork for the $10 million reno the Wales will do when they finally get it.
Obviously they knew it was coming before Christmas, everyone did. But they didn’t know how much would come out. The very public way Fergie was acting up at that walk with her name also coming out, has made the king look a fool. Most of it is a rehash, but it’s such an unseemly topic that it will always get loads of coverage, introduce a new audience, and continue to shock the public. Andrew is also an unreliable narrator – at any moment, a new photo could pop up or another woman. Every day brings a new risk. All this talk about his HRH being removed and the line of succession – we all know it’s BS. Nothing will happen. It’s hereditary monarchy – his place remains the same.
Andrew is still wanted by the FBI for questioning for the criminal investigation of Epstein which is the real reason Charles is not kicking him out. Now Fergie is named in the Epstein docs which explains why she went on the Sandringham Xmas stroll. The Firm doesn’t want them talking to the Feds (FBI). Sidenote: this is also why there will be no abdication; William as king will be responsible for the now York mess. Harry and Meghan look smart for distancing themselves from the BRF in light of this scandal. The BM hasn’t done a Sussex story for days and they can’t tie them to Andrew without risking being sued now.
Also the story works in William, Bully Boy favor because it show his father in bad light. He is probably feeding the tabloids Adrew’s stories to make him look good. The tabloids have a story that gives them clicks not link to H&M.
It seems Charles took a PAP walk this morning with a lady. I did not read the story because I am not clicking on tabloids so I do not know who she is . I am free to make my imagination works. Is she his new mistress? is she the new t*mpon mistress? is the current t*mpon queen, formely mistress bailing out on Chucky, now that she got what she wanted? Wondering minds want to know. LOL
This all seems to be going to Chucky’s plan. I believe that W&K have wanted Royal Lodge for years – it’s closer to the Middletons than London or Anmer, and they’ve wanted to send their kids to school outside London. I believe they moved into Adelaide because it was time to switch schools and they cynically calculated that QEII would die soon and Royal Lodge wouldn’t take too long to acquire. I believe Chucky is good with this plan but knows he needs to force Pedo out by “starving” him financially rather than being more direct. He knows Pedo can’t keep the estate up and withdrawing security support will hasten that. Harry’s loss of Frogmore was a win-win for Chuck: he got to punish Harry for “disloyalty” while lining up Pedo’s less expensive landing spot. This is all Chucky collaborating with his equally narcissistic heir to give them both the goodies they want. I bet no one cares about the morality of Pedo’s actions. This is just a moment of weakness for Pedo that Chuck will capitalize on to get his way.