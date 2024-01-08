Riley Keough with dark hair in Chanel at the Globes: would be better without the overlay?

Embed from Getty Images
I watched the Golden Globes red carpet live stream on ET’s YouTube channel and both of the hosts, Marc Malkin and Rachel Smith, were awkward with the celebrities. I missed Laverne Cox! What happened to E!’s coverage? When Marc interviewed Riley Keough he kept pressing her about why she dyed her hair. She said she did it for a “thing” and also because she wanted it dark. She wouldn’t specify why she dyed it though and good for her. Riley was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for Daisy Jones and The Six. That category went to Ali Wong and we’ll cover her shortly!

Riley was in a lacy Chanel column gown that would have been perfectly fine without the weird sheer and gold bib overlay. Her makeup was one of the best nude looks though and I like how it complemented her new dark hair.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Keri Russell was also in white, it was a big color last night, in a Jill Sander gown with a white tank and confetti flapper skirt – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s kind of cool-looking, especially from the side, but I did not like her makeup and it was noticeable on camera. Someone put way too much kohl eyeliner under her eyes.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Nominee Gillian Anderson was in a white Gabriela Hearst gown with vulvas embroidered on the skirt! Like damn. It’s a lovely gown and the sentiment behind it is part of her mission to educate people about women’s bodies and sex education, like her character on the Netflix show.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Troian Bellisario was there with her husband, Patrick J. Adams, who presented along with his Suits costar, Gabriel Macht. She was in a silver net Oscar de la Renta that fit her like a glove. Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty were also there! Everyone wants Meghan to be in the Suits revival now that there’s such a renewed interest in the show.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Riley Keough with dark hair in Chanel at the Globes: would be better without the overlay?”

  1. Cimorene says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Gillian, my GOD.
    Her beauty and sense of self are beyond.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Keri Russell and Gillian Anderson always look gorgeous and so cool.

    Reply
  3. seaflower says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:37 am

    A lot of the make up (and some of the clothes) last night felt like college students had been let loose.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:42 am

    I think Riley’s dress wouldn’t be interesting without the overlay, so I kind of like it as is.

    Gillian’s i like in concept but it’s super hard to see the embroidery, needs more contrast to make the point I think.

    Reply
  5. Lens says:
    January 8, 2024 at 9:04 am

    I don’t agree with you CB on the overlay on Riley K.. I think without it the gown would have been too simple. Maybe if it had been longer it would have looked more seamless. I think there is something so compelling about Riley as an actress. I just don’t know if she has the fire in her belly to be a star like her best friend Dakota Johnson does and I’m sure they go up for the same parts. I’m thinking of some of Dakota’s roles she would have done better.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment