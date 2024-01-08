Riley Keough with dark hair in Chanel at the Globes: would be better without the overlay?

Embed from Getty Images

I watched the Golden Globes red carpet live stream on ET’s YouTube channel and both of the hosts, Marc Malkin and Rachel Smith, were awkward with the celebrities. I missed Laverne Cox! What happened to E!’s coverage? When Marc interviewed Riley Keough he kept pressing her about why she dyed her hair. She said she did it for a “thing” and also because she wanted it dark. She wouldn’t specify why she dyed it though and good for her. Riley was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for Daisy Jones and The Six. That category went to Ali Wong and we’ll cover her shortly!

Riley was in a lacy Chanel column gown that would have been perfectly fine without the weird sheer and gold bib overlay. Her makeup was one of the best nude looks though and I like how it complemented her new dark hair.

Keri Russell was also in white, it was a big color last night, in a Jill Sander gown with a white tank and confetti flapper skirt – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s kind of cool-looking, especially from the side, but I did not like her makeup and it was noticeable on camera. Someone put way too much kohl eyeliner under her eyes.

Nominee Gillian Anderson was in a white Gabriela Hearst gown with vulvas embroidered on the skirt! Like damn. It’s a lovely gown and the sentiment behind it is part of her mission to educate people about women’s bodies and sex education, like her character on the Netflix show.

Troian Bellisario was there with her husband, Patrick J. Adams, who presented along with his Suits costar, Gabriel Macht. She was in a silver net Oscar de la Renta that fit her like a glove. Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty were also there! Everyone wants Meghan to be in the Suits revival now that there’s such a renewed interest in the show.

