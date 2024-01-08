Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta at the Golden Globes: striking?

Embed from Getty Images

Last night’s Golden Globes harkened back to the old awards shows in that it was tedious, not that entertaining and mostly forgettable except for the fashion. The bright red dresses were some of my favorite looks though, starting with Julianne Moore in this sleek strapless Bottega Veneta gown. She looked so lovely and comfortable and her dress had pockets! Her hair was a bit plain, but it also didn’t compete with that gorgeous gown or her jewels. Julianne was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for May December, which went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Presenter Michelle Yeoh was also in red orange Bottega Veneta, in an architecturally fabulous gown with a draped bustline. I’ve been watching The Brothers Sun on Netflix and it’s pretty entertaining. I love Brad Falchuk’s shows and this one doesn’t disappoint. Check out her orange watch I love that detail.

Danielle Brooks killed it in red Moschino. I only wish the skirt went straight down instead of flaring out like that, but I love the red wrap. Danielle was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Color Purple, which went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

Rachel Brosnahan was a bombshell in this off the shoulder Sergio Hudson gown with snaking buttons down the front. This fits her like a glove and is sexy without being over the top. I love the bow in her hair. Rachel was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, which went to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear. Rachel’s next project now that Mrs. Maisel has wrapped is a limited series for Amazon called Lois & Varga.

