Carey Mulligan wore an archive Schiaparelli gown to the Globes: eh or fine?

While I appreciate the craftsmanship which goes into Schiaparelli gowns, I rarely like those pieces as actual “fashion.” Carey Mulligan’s Golden Globe look was a perfect example of that. Her Schiaparelli archive gown fit her perfectly, it was beautifully crafted, and… that’s it. It didn’t really do anything for her, it wasn’t really some powerful fashion moment and the dress actually reads as “blah.” Something nice: after years of avoiding each other’s events, Carey and her husband Marcus Mumford now do carpets together with some regularity. He looks really proud of her.
Dua Lipa wore Schiaparelli as well. Like… I understand the craftsmanship but where’s the vision? This is a tube dress with a dust ruffle and leftover Christmas tinsel.
Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli- hilariously bad, but she kind of pulls it off.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Natasha looks amazing, glowing, really dig the white dress with her hair being the pop of color!
Carey Mulligan looks fine, she knew she wasnt gonna win this year either which is fine. ( She should have won everything in 2021 for Promising young woman, still a little bitter about that)
Natasha Lyonne’s head is the Eye of Sauron and her dress is the tower. I love it so much.
I disagree. It’s a beautiful gown. Maybe what’s throwing it off is traditionally these gowns were meant to be styled with over the top glamorous hair, makeup, etc. Carey Mulligan is making it her own. As is Natasha Lyonne, in a wonderful way.
I LOVE Carey’s gown and styling. I think she looks classy and elegant and beautiful.