Carey Mulligan wore an archive Schiaparelli gown to the Globes: eh or fine?

Embed from Getty Images

While I appreciate the craftsmanship which goes into Schiaparelli gowns, I rarely like those pieces as actual “fashion.” Carey Mulligan’s Golden Globe look was a perfect example of that. Her Schiaparelli archive gown fit her perfectly, it was beautifully crafted, and… that’s it. It didn’t really do anything for her, it wasn’t really some powerful fashion moment and the dress actually reads as “blah.” Something nice: after years of avoiding each other’s events, Carey and her husband Marcus Mumford now do carpets together with some regularity. He looks really proud of her.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Dua Lipa wore Schiaparelli as well. Like… I understand the craftsmanship but where’s the vision? This is a tube dress with a dust ruffle and leftover Christmas tinsel.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli- hilariously bad, but she kind of pulls it off.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images