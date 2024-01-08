Fantasia Barrino in Dolce & Gabbana at the Golden Globes: needs a different skirt?



I’m so happy to see Fantasia Barrino getting her flowers for The Color Purple, especially after everything she’s been through. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown was not one of my favorites, but that’s mostly due to the weird lilac chiffon skirt. Look at the second slide in her Instagram above. With just the velvet bodice and a white sequin skirt that dress would have been excellent but they added a lower skirt layer and it just looks silly. Fantasia was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple. That category went to Emma Stone for Poor Things. I hope Fantasia is nominated for an Oscar.

Her styling is gorgeous.

Presenter Angela Bassett was also in Dolce & Gabbana, in a bombshell off the shoulder black velvet mermaid gown with full sleeve gloves. I wish she didn’t have to present with Jared Leto, their bit was so weird and poorly written, but I loved to see her on stage. 9-1-1 is coming to ABC on March 14 I can’t wait! Birthday present for me.

Elizabeth Banks was in a slinky black corseted Dolce & Gabanna with crystal embellishments. It looks super tight but it’s a great dress. I just wish she didn’t go with a wet look for her hair. That trend should have died out long ago.

Nominee Helen Mirren was in a two tone purple D&G. If you told me this was Valentino I would believe you, but Valentino does giant gowns better than this – it doesn’t need all that ruching or that overlay. She looks like she’s having fun at least.

