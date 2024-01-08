Naomi Watts in metallic Fendi at the Golden Globes: elegant?

Embed from Getty Images

Naomi Watts is one of my favorites on the red carpets and at this year’s Globes she did not disappoint. She walked the carpet with her new husband, Billy Crudup, and I am rooting for them. She was in a phenomenal one shoulder sequin metallic Fendi gown. Naomi was a presenter this year and Billy was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series for his work on The Morning Show, which went to Matthew Macfadyen.

Look how cute these two are together.

Christina Ricci was also in Fendi, in a netted nude gown with smattered sequins. I think this washes her out and that she would look so much better in a darker jewel tone. Christina was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, for her work in Yellowjackets, which went to Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown. I’m all caught up on Yellowjackets and Christina really embodies that character. She can act! I am kind of mad the last season though and I don’t think I’ll keep watching when it comes back later this year.

Presenter Amanda Seyfried was in a black Armani gown with a purple sequin bow across the bustline. This dress is fine and very holiday adjacent, but I noticed during the ceremony that her makeup was pretty bad. At least it photographs better than it looks on camera. How do you take a beautiful woman and do this to her makeup? It’s like they tried to match it too much to her outfit and need to tone it down. Some of the best makeup looks last night were understated. Sometimes I wonder whether I would have the nerve, as a celebrity, to tell makeup artists and stylists “no, this looks awful” or if I would just make the best of it.

